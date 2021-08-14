Sergey Savastiouk of Tickeron: “I would say is that the creation of a framework, like a network of professional people who really know how difficult the world of finance is”

I would say is that the creation of a framework, like a network of professional people who really know how difficult the world of finance is. We actually come in from Silicon Valley with innovative algorithms and technology, not from Wall Street, and recently started creating an advisory board of people from different hedge funds who are bringing us a different view of what is going on and how to feed properly to Wall Street. So, from one side, we are Silicon Valley, and from another, we have a foot on Wall Street, and that is an interesting perspective that we are just realizing. And it does not necessarily hurt us, but it has definitely been helpful recently

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sergey Savastiouk.

Sergey Savastiouk is the CEO and founder of Tickeron. Tickeron is a human and artificial intelligence platform delivering unparalleled market trading analysis. Sergey is a thought leader in financial technology, specializing in artificial intelligence. Visit Tickeron.com to learn more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I think my interest in advanced mathematics drew me to this career. I had my Ph.D. in applied mathematics and artificial intelligence. So, I did a few different startups in technology, not necessarily related to AI, but I was gaining experience in the management of startup companies. Then, I recognized that it was time to shift to artificial intelligence and I had an interest in stock trading and investing which led me here. I had been doing my own retail investing, and I took my knowledge of applied math and started creating algorithms that would help me. When I realized they were helping me, I realized they could help everyone else as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting story I can say is when I started teaching at Santa Clara University in Silicon Valley. I arrived in this country in 1993, and I did not have experience teaching applied mathematics courses in the United States. When professors came to me and asked me if I wanted to teach a course, I would say yes. If somebody else asked me, I would say yes. And what happened? In 1994, I was involved in the preparation of teaching 10 different courses. So that was quite overwhelming for me, it was not like learning the subject from scratch, but learning how to teach the courses which are the foundation for artificial intelligence. Courses like menial algebra, stochastics, statistics, calculus… all of these courses are the foundation of AI. While I was teaching this, I also started MBA courses at Santa Clara University. I told the professors at the school that I was teaching applied mathematics and asked if I could audit the classes, and they said yes. So, I was able to enjoy all the courses of the university without the exams, tests, and everything else. I gained knowledge of the business school and was teaching an enormous number of classes in the applied mathematics department, so 1994 was a really exciting year for me.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

What is happening with investing, if you talk to a lot of investors and people using technical analysis and fundamental analysis, is that they depend on parameters. When I started my trading, I realized that my trading activity was too dependent on specific selections of parameters. Then, when I used them, I was seeing that part of those parameters was dependent on the market conditions, and it was difficult to adjust them manually. So, when you apply AI, the AI is adjusting these parameters automatically if the neural network is being taught every day. So, the major breakthrough I had was to apply and create neural networks for often known techniques but teach the system to adapt to market conditions. And that is the main technological breakthrough we are working on.

How do you think this might change the world?

At this particular moment, there is a clear-cut way this could help people. Some people can get access to big institutions, and really sophisticated financial advisors and those people should have at least 250,000 dollars or more to have access to the best financial advisors who have advanced investing technology. There are millions of people who use trading platforms like Schwab or E-trade that do not typically have access to any additional advice because they cannot pay for it. So, the important thing is that if the system is sophisticated enough, then the overhead will be so low that we can help people who have 1000 dollars or 10,000 dollars to invest.

Then, they are pretty much going to be on par with the big financial institutions. We have seen the impact of crowds who know very little about investing creating short squeezes, like with Game Stop or AMC. That is where the same people actually participated in the market and created completely different market conditions, but only very few manage to make money on these pump and dump schemes. And I still believe they are pump and dump schemes. So, the majority of the retail investors lost on those ups and downs. So, we are in the business to help people not to buy high and sell low, which is what the typical retail investor with little money might do. So pretty much, if people are going to have access to our system with the very low fees, then they are going to be able to get really good advice.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The only drawback I see is that we could not have enough algorithms to help a lot of people. At some moment, these algorithms are not going to work if a lot of people are using them. Right now, we are testing 800 different automatic robots, hands-free robots, which are going to be trading. And our goal is to create thousands of robots that are going to be helping millions of people. So, the only problem we might have is not having enough technology to help people as we wish.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

Back in 2008, when there was one of the most significant market crashes of my lifetime, I saw that some of the algorithms I had developed at the time worked really well, while others did not work at all. And that was a tipping point that made me realize that as a mathematician, I could theorize that no one algorithm could cover all market conditions. This drop in the market gave me the belief that if I have enough different types of robots which cover different market conditions, then I would be able to maneuver the algorithm to be on top of anything that happens in the market.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

We are looking for viral effects. We are constantly working on different types of approaches to create a viral effect and there are different ways of creation. It looks like the contemporary investors and traders hang out in groups and particular marketplaces, like stock trades. Then, what we are going to do is create a marketplace that is SEC compliant and would allow people to freely exchange their ideas and at the same time, not create any illegal pump-and-dump schemes. So that is what I think we need to get the viral effect. I think we will create the marketplace as a free platform, which will bring a lot of people to one place. People are going to be exchanging ideas, and some of those ideas might be ours- meaning from our own AI. And then the AI will be competing in this marketplace as all other people. If people like the AI, they will pick up the AI’s ideas, and if they like other people’s ideas, they will pick up other people’s ideas. I think that is what we need because if we are just advertising money, I do not think it is really going to work.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

Yes, we have been using innovative strategies. For instance, we have already published 1.2 million tweets with very interesting trading ideas. And we have quite a big group of followers. And these ideas are not fully AI-based. They are those simplistic back-testing ideas based on the existing technological and fundamental indicators. And we are just publishing them for free. As I said, we have published 1.2 million tweets on Twitter, and we have published about 650,000 stock tweets on StockTweets.com. When people like these ideas, they can come and see what is going on our website. I have never seen anybody who has been publishing so much for free. What this means is that if you do not understand things like moving average, or stochastic RSI, you are going to be able to learn them with one click. If you are interested in following us on Twitter or Stock Tweets or Facebook, you will be able to learn very quickly a lot of basic information about technical analysis and fundamental analysis.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I think the best group of people who helped me, in particular, was the group of customers who adopted some of our neural networks a couple of years ago when we released those neural networks, and the people were able to come and construct their own back-tested and neural network tested trading ideas. These networks were producing thousands and thousands of different ideas. And then people were coming to us and saying, “okay, guys, we understand that these networks are sophisticated, but how would you use them? What is your track record with using these neural networks?” So, we said, why do not we create a fully automated robot, which would be acting as if they were people. They take a small number of trades a day, for example, 1,2,3,4, or 5 trades a day. If you want to make more, then there is going to be another robot. Then, some people have a preference to trade stocks between 5 dollars and 20 dollars. Some people like to trade hypothetical situation stocks. All of these features were imposed on IDs created by the neural networks. So then, in the end, different robots were taking specific ideas which would really be filling up the profiles of those robots. Then, we created those robots and put them on so-called forward-testing, meaning there is no back-testing anymore. They were just taking these ideas and placing them as if they were in a brokerage account. What happened, is we saw the robot started working, and we had no idea that these robots would be outperforming the S&P 500 and giving a really good reassurance with a fully automated mode. So, that is where I would say customers forced us to create those robots, which we did not plan to do. I am really grateful to this initial group of people who subscribed to our services and demanded we create something we never thought to do.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I would say that there are a lot more retail investors who continue to buy high and sell low. And I did that at the beginning, but I was also a professor of applied mathematics. And so, I always like to teach people to do better. And it happened to be that this system, and the creation of Tickeron, is the best educational system I have ever seen. We have created so many free educational tools, and we believe that that is our contribution to the goodness of the world. Because at the end of the day, some people cannot afford to be educated otherwise. We see quite a lot of people around the world getting more and more interest in trading and investing, and we are giving them tools to do so for free. For instance, free simulators of the brokerage, like paper trades, free trade ideas from Twitter and Stock Tweets, and free education on a lot of different materials, which again, allow people the access they need to learn more.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.

The number one thing to understand, and I kind of understood it from other startups, is that the needs of retail investors are not well understood. Only recently I have realized that there are different groups of investors. First, do-it-yourselfers, who like analytics, and trade online. Then I did not realize that there is another group of so-called collaborators, which likes to really look at other people’s ideas. They do not like to learn analytics. They do not have enough time to study analytics. So, they really like to get people they trust, like expert opinions, and influencers, and follow them. And that crowd was not known to me when I started. So, if I knew that this crowd existed, I would have done more sooner for the creation of the marketplaces. Number two is that if we design websites, then search engine optimization is one of the most important things, which I did not realize at the beginning. At first, our website pages were designed with lots of analytics and were somewhat heavier for consumption by Google, and Google kind of looked at our pages and said, “your pages are too complicated.” If I knew that in advance, then we would have built much simpler pages than what we had been. So, we split the heavy pages into several easy-to-understand and easier-to-download pages and that is really helping SEO and widespread distribution of our articles. Number 3 is that there is still a big group of people that does not want to participate in the marketplace. And these people can be called delegators, and we did not know that this is the largest group of people who say, “here is the money, why don’t you manage it.” So, for this group, we are creating a connection of our algorithm and the robots to the brokerage accounts. So, it is almost like creating Teslas for the financial world where people can click and then connect to a brokerage account, and then robots are going to be managing them. That was one thing we did not think about when we started. But customers kept asking us when these robots were going to be connected, and now we are making those connections, and are making good progress, so we should be releasing these products soon. Number four is that we knew we had to have a mobile app, and the mobile app is becoming the standard. The problem was with the complexities of our analytics, it was very hard to imagine what sort of mobile app we could create. Then what happened, is we realized there is a lot of people who do not look at any websites, they just look at mobile apps. And that realization came to us just recently when we saw that 18 million people were accessing information through their mobile apps, and do not care for any websites, and for that reason, we just released our first mobile app, and now we are going to create all kinds of mobile apps. The first one will be for stocks, then the next one will be for crypto, the next will be for the marketplace, and then another for social exchanges like investor clubs and traders’ clubs. So, this means the mobile apps have to be simple to fit the mobile app format. That has been a discovery only lately, the complexity in developing something with professional simplicity for retail investors. And number five, I would say is that the creation of a framework, like a network of professional people who really know how difficult the world of finance is. We actually come in from Silicon Valley with innovative algorithms and technology, not from Wall Street, and recently started creating an advisory board of people from different hedge funds who are bringing us a different view of what is going on and how to feed properly to Wall Street. So, from one side, we are Silicon Valley, and from another, we have a foot on Wall Street, and that is an interesting perspective that we are just realizing. And it does not necessarily hurt us, but it has definitely been helpful recently.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In a perfect world, the best thing one can do is get verification of something. And the best technology for verification is blockchains. What I mean by verification, is that there is a lot of talk of fake news, and proper or improper transactions. There is a lot of fraud in the financial world, and there are a lot of problems in bringing truth in the different processes because if anything happens, then it is very difficult to verify. So, one of the best technologies for verification is blockchain. If everything was blockchain, nobody can “fake” a transaction, and then there will be fewer scams in the financial world and fewer scams in the transaction world of any kind. And I would say that blockchain and some elements of cryptocurrency could really save the world. When you are in the early stages of the creation of AI algorithms, there are different techniques to verify if one works better than another. But imagine there is a blockchain of different blockchain algorithms with IDs, which would be properly recorded in their actions, and data could be stored for verification of their performance. That would be a tremendous marriage between blockchain and AI. This way, AI is not going to override the world, as some people are really scared that they are going to overtake the world. I do not think so, because if it is properly constructed the blockchains would hold information about their performance, and those blockchains are going to save the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “You get in life not what you deserve but what you can negotiate.” What this means is that a lot of people actually think that someone is going to come and give you what you deserve. But in life, that is not going to happen, you have to ask for something you believe you deserve. If you ask, you might get less, or get nothing, or get exactly what you asked, and that process is called negotiation. The way you ask is also an important step, whether or not you know the proper timing, what to ask, when to ask, then it is also negotiation. Why I like that quote is because nobody should be sitting and waiting for the world to come and reward them. You have to ask the world for that reward and negotiate that reward. And then, you will get what you negotiate, so do not sit and wait for what you deserve.

Some very well-known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Tickeron creates AI algorithmic tools in the marketplace for traders and investors. We are addressing all groups from “do it yourselfers”, by creating mobile apps for them, and for collaborators, we have created a marketplace or going to the public with a 10 billion dollars valuation. We are also working on algorithms that could help people’s accounts, so that way we cover the widest spectrum of who are willing to participate in the market. Do it yourselfers, collaborators, and delegators. And then, we are creating a comprehensive platform to help people make more money, regardless of your approach to investing- beginner, intermediate, or expert. So, we believe we have a really good chance at becoming the best platform for exchanging ideas or accessing AI, or experts, as soon as you need anything.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

We are established on Twitter, Stock Tweets, Facebook, and Reddit. We just created a mobile app that you can download to see what you think of our services.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.