Marc Siden Of Cloud Water Brands: “Always believe in yourself”

Always believe in yourself. That doesn’t mean you need to do everything yourself — it means to be strong enough to recognize some low points and lean on those around you.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Marc Siden.

Marc Siden is the Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud Water Brands, founded in 2019. Formerly, Co-Founder/CEO of Onboard Informatics, a self-funded real estate technology company that pioneered the dissemination of online real estate data to companies like Zillow, Trulia, Chase Bank, Coldwell Banker, Realtor.com (Sold to Attom Data in 2018). Marc is an active advisor to companies such as:

— Klout (sold for 275MM dollars)

— NabeWise (sold to Airbnb)

— Scout Ventures (early-stage VC fund)

Marc is also a Founding Board Member of TORCH, a nonprofit organization that works with underserved NYC high school students by exposing them to career path training via internships, and mentoring all while promoting diversity in the workplace, and founding ice hockey coach for “Ice Hockey in Harlem,” a nonprofit organization based in NYC that works with inner city kids to promote education and work ethic through hockey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a born and raised in NYC, where both of my parents were, I guess you can say, entrepreneurs. My mom, very creative — she had a jewelry business, made candles and then launched a production company where she produced projects for TV and Broadway. My father, who was awarded a scholarship to attend Columbia Law School, was drafted in the middle of his graduate career, and was never able to finish law school when he returned. He later decided that law wasn’t his true passion, and instead went the entrepreneurial route and started his own consumer product goods company. While we were fortunate to have an education and food on the table, my parents struggled financially most of the time, and to make matters worse, my father passed away when I was 15 — just as his business was starting to take off. My brothers and I started working multiple jobs to help our mom raise three kids on her own and without much money in the bank. Getting through this adversity and working incredibly hard as a teenager helped shape my journey into entrepreneurship.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

There was never an AHA moment for me in starting Cloud Water Brands; my experience was more a classic case of being in the right place at the right time. Soon after I sold my last business, I was taking a much needed break when my friend Barry approached me to help him figure out how to get his idea of a CBD beverage business off the ground. I was really just trying to help him when I opened my big mouth and suggested that he find the right CEO — little did I know I would be nominating myself. He insisted that I first try the product and then consider the opportunity. Once I tried the product, I fell in love with it and instantly knew that I had to be a part of this journey. I didn’t know that much about the beverage industry, and I’m still learning, but I did know that we had to create something exceptional. We call it a premium experience for our customers. From attractive packaging, to great tasting flavor profiles, simple and functional ingredients, and most importantly, complete transparency. We were launching into the Wild West and knew that if we didn’t stand out, we would never rise above the noise.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Having a window seat to watch both my parents launch a business and include me in their projects most certainly planted a seed. It also created the “bug” we all have as entrepreneurs. In my 20’s, I entered the workforce after following a traditional education path, and seeking a job after college, but it didn’t take long for me to realize that I was wired to create and build. While working on Wall Street in my early 20’s, I never felt right being a broker, so when the opportunity came my way to open my own branch of a larger full-service brokerage firm, I jumped on it. Part of the focus of this firm was to raise money for smaller businesses. I loved the idea of helping small businesses get off the ground and getting paid well to do so. With that venture, I had other business partners and eventually we needed to go our separate ways. From there I launched my own boutique investment company called New Beginnings Venture Group — same M.O., fund and raise money for small companies, but this time I used my own money as I wanted to be closer to the projects. I made two investments. One failed after a year, and the other would be my ticket to success, but not until after countless mistakes and bumps in the road. I invested in a small data company that collected local data that was used for residential real estate transactions. There was one problem, once my check cleared and the business had my money, I just became a spectator. Something wasn’t right and I quickly figured out what that was — I hated being passive, looking in from the outside. I wanted to be in the fight! So Instead of yelling at the CEO for not hitting his numbers, I asked him if he wanted me as a business partner. He accepted and I quickly became a co-founder and head of sales. While I knew nothing about the data business, I felt passionate and alive everyday and knew I’d eventually get there. The business ran for a few years and eventually failed.

While at this business I met a fantastic guy, Jon Bednarsh, who would later become my business partner. After the fall of Monsterdata, Jon and I picked up the pieces and launched our own data business called Onboard Informatics in the basement of my East Village apartment in NYC right after 9/11 in 2003. Both broke or in debt then, failure wasn’t an option. We self funded and ran that business together until we sold it in 2018. There were so many ups and downs, including a buyout offer just five years after we launched, but unfortunately the financial crisis of 2008 took that away. We made so many mistakes, had to manage through two recessions and almost went broke, however, in the end we figured out a way to the finish line.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I always start with the team. I am humbled and incredibly fortunate to work with such a dedicated team that is obsessed with making Cloud Water the best tasting functional beverages on the market. I’m talking about everyone around the table. We launched with our ears wide open to listen to feedback, and I’m delighted to say that the positive comments on our packaging, our flavor profiles and taste don’t stop coming in. We are breaking barriers and the misconception that functionality can’t taste amazing. Both our CBD and Immunity lines continue to be praised for providing full functionality while tasting great. We use 25mg of pure, sun-grown hemp extract sourced in Colorado, and in our non-Hemp Immunity line we use 100% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin D3 and Zinc. We believe that our customers can have their cake and drink it too. No matter where they are in their health & wellness journey, our Clouds were made to celebrate the little wins in life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would have to say that my work ethic, my refusal to fail, and the fact that I have become a good listener (another way of saying not leading with ego) have allowed me to become a successful business leader.

While at my last business I found myself to be very inconsistent. There were times where I would work exceptionally hard and others times where I would mentally and emotionally check out. This was a huge problem and led to some serious issues with my partner, employees, and the business. At one point, the business came close to insolvency and it served as the biggest wakeup call. I rededicated myself to my partner and the business. We quickly cleaned up the issues, turned the business around, and sold it within the next 18 months. Launching a business is like having a baby — there are simply no days off or time to check out. Thanks to these experiences, being consistent and focused have become strengths in my career.

I love to say that my failures were my tuition to success, however, people and companies fail for many reasons. If I am faced with a situation that could lead to failure, I will not stop or quit trying to rectify the situation. I can state many, many examples of this in my career, to a point where it’s just innate in me. As we were closing in on our first full year of revenue at Cloud Water, COVID-19 happened. Our funding round got cut off, NY entirely shut down, as did many of our revenue streams — we were definitely headed for trouble. I gathered the team, and the first thing I told them was that all of their jobs were safe, that we would have to dig in, get scrappy, creative, and work even harder. We were able to grow our online sales by 300% and even launched a new line extension to meet the growing concerns of immune deficiency related to COVID-19. We are emerging a bigger, stronger, and more confident brand because of this. We eventually closed our funding round and gained national distribution for our products. If not for extreme adversity and many lessons learned from the past, at least for me personally, I’m not sure I could have managed through that.

Coming into an industry that I knew very little about, I knew that I needed to surround myself with incredible people that have done this before. Many founders have hard coded visions and unfortunately big egos to go along with that. We all say that we should be the dumbest people in the room, however, trusting, empowering and listening to your team is a different story. I almost had no choice but may I say it’s turning out to be great for the brand and our progress.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Going into food & beverage! All jokes aside, I am fortunate to not have a specific story to share, but it all goes back to the importance of having a passionate team of experts on your side. If you build a solid foundation with your team, you’ll always be surrounded by great ideas and sage advice.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

This one is easy. As a founder/CEO, place yourself at the bottom of the organization chart and realize that you work for everyone at your company. It’s your job to create or provide the foundation, the framework, the tools they need to be successful. They may never work as hard as you, but that’s ok — that’s your job. Every mistake is an opportunity for growth and education. Everyone should feel empowered and appreciated for their role within the organization. When you create a human culture, you’re able to demonstrate that you actually care about people, and only actions speak when it comes to this. Tap someone on the shoulder, say thank you, buy them dinner, or tell them to take a few days off to recharge. You should be consumed with how your team is feeling and where they are challenged. BE PROACTIVE HERE. You can’t buy loyalty, but when someone feels appreciated and acknowledged, trust me, they will stick by you in the toughest of times.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I go back to never leading your business with an ego. If there are 8 people sitting at the table, listen to them all. Be the last to speak when you can. Let your team know that you are listening to them and that you trust them. Realize that any and all mistakes fall on you and be willing to admit your own and not see that as a sign of weakness. Inspire and challenge your team at the most challenging times to push through. The more they come to believe in themselves, the more they will trust you and see you as a leader.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

A great example is COVID-19. I don’t think there is a company still standing that didn’t face extreme adversity, and it really shined a light on leaders across the globe. How you treat your team by putting them first, and how you lead them through unprecedented circumstances is a reflection of a CEO’s leadership and commitment to continue building a strong brand and team, regardless of the unforeseen challenges.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I don’t have to look far from the mirror to understand how founders/CEOs make common mistakes. The first one was realizing that although I co-founded my last business and grabbed the CEO title, I wasn’t actually a CEO yet. It’s so important to understand your strengths and immediately start to compensate for your weaknesses. Earning a CEO title can take many years. One must truly understand what it takes to turn an idea into a reality, and then be able to lead a team through ups and downs in order to achieve success. I now know that I didn’t become a real CEO until I started Cloud Water Brands.

You can’t be an entrepreneur without thinking and dreaming big. So many pitfalls of founders occur when they realize that their plan isn’t going so well, when they didn’t really know their numbers to the penny, or when their horizons were delayed by external or unexpected circumstances. For startups, this all boils down to cashburn and a much shorter runway than expected. Taking your eye off the ball here, even for a second, can lead to disaster.

Focusing on execution is something I hear founders preach all of the time. I tend to focus on the plan. A failed plan executed perfectly = failed outcome.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

This is a great question and one where I do believe many companies fail. There is no handbook to handle what we go through, when we launch a business and are almost immediately knocked off balance. I don’t think there is a single entrepreneur that truly believes their journey will consist of all highs and no lows — it’s part of the job. CEOs have to be laser-focused at all times and that’s why it can feel like the highs and lows are only happening to your business, but through my experience, I quickly learned that no matter the industry — there is simply no easy path to success, and reaching success will always have its lows.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I actually wake up with a high every morning. I jump out of bed excited, and ready to review the daily sales, the amazing reviews that come in, and even eager to take on the fire or fires of the day. I know we have created something special here. We have a great team and can get through anything together. I sit at my desk every morning and look at a bottle of Cloud and still pinch myself that we turned air into this! It’s incredibly rewarding. Sometimes I wait for that feeling to fade…..nope!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

We have been through some very dark and tough days at Cloud. When I allow myself to go down that rabbit hole of things going south, having to comfort so many people that believe in us and have given us money, and the major sacrifices my family has made to make all of this real, I literally curl up into a ball.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I know exactly how I roll. I need to go down this dark path. I know at the bottom of that pit is where I find my strength to jump back up, dust off, and get back to war. Great things actually happen in this cycle believe it or not. My resilience comes from my vulnerability. So, I pick up the phone and call our COO, Carol Dollard, Jake Schrader or Bruce Nierenberg, my super advisors and confidants to let them know I am at a low point. Each and every time, I bounce back, and each and every time, the bottom of my pit shrinks. Hey, they are not quitting on me, so why should I quit on myself and on all of the great people here. Finally, my wife Julie, who is our Creative Director is my rock. She always helps me zoom out so I can go back and look at that bottle.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Always believe in yourself. That doesn’t mean you need to do everything yourself — it means to be strong enough to recognize some low points and lean on those around you. Stay 1–2 steps ahead and expect the unexpected, even if that means a big win. Wins can create chaos too. I spend a lot of time in the weeds and always have to remind myself to go up to the balcony to see the playing field so I can anticipate what may be coming our way — positive or negative. Be prepared to work harder than you ever have. It can get overwhelming for me at times, and I have had to reconcile giving up a lot of things that I want to do because there is always something that needs to be done. Do something you love that is not work. For me, it’s watching my incredible daughters grow up, dating my wife after 17 years of marriage, and playing hockey.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think a major characteristic of resilience is the ability to handle adversity and pressure. It’s so easy to become emotional during challenging times, and it’s really a true test of a person to be able to put things in a proper perspective before charting a course forward. Learning to count to 3 before acting, while seemingly easy, can really lead to making the best decision out of a challenging situation. The other is hope. Losing faith and giving up is not only a way to make a bad situation worse, but it can be quite contagious to those around you. I love to say a great pool player always has a shot, but she or he has to look at the table from all angles sometimes to find one!

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Losing my father at a young age was a tough pill to swallow. I had to deal with the loss, trying to support my mother by working a lot, and going to summer school, as my grades suffered greatly the year he passed. My mom then passed in my twenties, which was extremely difficult as well, but thankfully I was more of an adult then, in a position to push forward. Later in life as I was selling my company, I was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo treatment and get right back to work to close the sale. Sometimes I laugh at some of the work challenges…. I think that resiliency defines people actually- what choice do we have?

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I go back to the team meeting after everything shut down last year, and reminded myself and the team that there is greatness on the other side of this. Extreme adversity breeds qualities that no book or school can teach. That if we pull through, and we will, it will define each of us and Cloud Water for years to come. The lie becomes the truth sometimes. 🙂

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite quote is from the book The Alchemist- “The world conspires to help those who help themselves.” When we lay on the couch and say, “poor me” or “I’m just unlucky,” the energy in the world seems to conspire even more against us. When we get back up, dust off and start walking forward again, it’s weird how things all of a sudden start to break your way.

How can our readers further follow you online?

@wearecloudwater

@marc_siden

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!