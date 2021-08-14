Stacie Czech & Kristi Kelley Of Thryv Organics: “Elimination of a Perfection Mindset”

Commit to a kind internal dialogue and stop beating yourself up for all of your perceived shortcomings.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stacie Czech and Kristi Kelley.

Stacie Czech and Kristi Kelley are the co-founders of Thryv Organics, a luxury CBD company that helps people and those they care for find relief through hemp-based wellness products. As health-conscious parents, caretakers, wives and pet owners, Stacie & Kristi understand the desire for holistic alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals. With their brand Thryv Organics, they help people improve their overall wellbeing and finally thrive.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Stacie: My mother suffered from debilitating pain as a result of her MS. She was prescribed a multitude of pain medications, but none of them truly esed her pain or improved her quality of life. She was miserable. I exhausted every option, trying to find an alternative to help my mother — then I discovered CBD. Once my mother tried CBD soft gels (the same ones we now carry in our store), she was like a whole new person. Her pain became much more manageable and she felt more like herself than she had in years. CBD was so beneficial in supporting the discomfort she felt because of the MS.

I knew that I wanted to help others find relief from their own daily pains, stress and anxiety. Kristi and I are lifelong friends and she needed no convincing, as she had already been giving her dogs CBD for years. So in January 2020, we partnered up to start our own CBD brand: Thryv Organics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When we decided to enter the CBD space, we were simply going to open a franchise of an existing CBD brand. However, the franchise would not approve our ideal location. The franchise was not based in Dallas and no matter how much we pleaded our case, they would not listen. So we dumped the franchise. We are so thankful that they didn’t approve our locations because it prompted us to start our own brand. We’re now more involved and in control of the process, and we can operate our way. We’re better for it.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake was assuming we needed a franchise to open our own store. When our original partner denied our location, it was a blessing in disguise. It forced us to challenge ourselves to do something we’d never done before — create a brand. Everything from choosing a name, creating a logo, selecting the products, website development, marketing, etc. — it was all up to us to figure it out. It was tough at times, but we are stronger for it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Stacie: My husband. I never even considered becoming an entrepreneur before I married him. We started several businesses together before Thryv Organics, which taught me so much. I learned to develop an unwavering belief in myself and my ability to figure things out on my own. My husband is an amazing sounding board and offers great advice. He’s very supportive — we have three children, and he’s always right there with me, doing the heavy lifting so that I can focus on the business.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Stacie: My mother has multiple sclerosis (MS). I’ve been caring for her for more than 20 years, most of that time in my home. She suffers from debilitating pain, and I tried for years to help her find relief. Her doctors tried controlling the pain with pharmaceuticals, but to no avail. At one point, she was on FIVE different pain medications. They rendered her incapacitated — she couldn’t even hold her head up or have a coherent conversation. My sister-in-law suggested my mother try CBD, so I started experimenting with several different CBD products. I finally found one that worked for her, and with the help of her doctors, we titrated her off all of the pain medications. She now uses our Everyday Softgels to control her pain. It’s been life changing for both of us.

Being a caretaker is a very tough job. I often felt, and still feel, very overwhelmed. Once I found something that could help her, I felt compelled to help others. Living with constant pain is no way to live, and watching someone live with pain is also no way to live. Our sole purpose is to get CBD in the hands of people that need it. I personally want to be a source of support for people — an encourager and someone who lets people know there is always hope.

We want Thryv Organics to be a brand that people can rely on. We will always be transparent so that you know our CBD products are of the highest quality and safety. We strive to help you understand CBD, how to choose the best product for you and how to take it effectively.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Eat “real food”. I used to be a fast food and processed food junkie. Around 10 years ago, I was incredibly exhausted all the time. By 7 PM, my brain fog was so bad that I couldn’t function. I also had pain throughout my body and was miserable. I went to my doctor, and all of my bloodwork came back normal. She surmised that I was depressed and wanted to start me on antidepressants. But I wasn’t depressed. I had experienced depression before and knew that this wasn’t it. I started researching and came across Whole30. I attempted my first Whole30, and although I wasn’t successful with the full 30 days, I started feeling better within a week of eating whole foods. I couldn’t believe it! It changed my eating habits forever. I highly recommend eating whole, nutritious foods to support your body and your health.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would start a movement for women that encompasses daily priorities of:

Self-care — It’s so easy to put ourselves last. We do it without even thinking about it. We’ve got to start taking care of ourselves first.

— It’s so easy to put ourselves last. We do it without even thinking about it. We’ve got to start taking care of ourselves first. Grace and Forgiveness — for ourselves and for those that we hold grudges against. Every hurt that we carry around is like carrying an eight-pound weight and tossing it in our backpack. Over a lifetime, that backpack gets heavy. When we are able to forgive others, we learn how to forgive ourselves.

— for ourselves and for those that we hold grudges against. Every hurt that we carry around is like carrying an eight-pound weight and tossing it in our backpack. Over a lifetime, that backpack gets heavy. When we are able to forgive others, we learn how to forgive ourselves. Elimination of a Perfection Mindset — It’s important to do things well, but this constant barrage of perfection has got to stop. As women, we often feel that we have to do everything perfectly. We have to have the perfect body, perfect husband, perfect children, perfect career and so on. Enough. Commit to a kind internal dialogue and stop beating yourself up for all of your perceived shortcomings.

As women, we are the “carers”; we take care of everyone around us because we believe that when the people we love thrive, we thrive. But the truth is when we thrive, they thrive. So we have to take care of ourselves first.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. You will experience failure…and that’s ok. Failure always teaches you more than your successes. Get comfortable with failure; don’t try to avoid it. It’s not personal, and it’s a crucial part of the journey. It is simply information, information that you need to change your message, your product or something else. Be quick to change your approach if what you are doing isn’t working. When you aren’t afraid of failure, you are empowered!

2. Have an unwavering belief in yourself. When “do-gooders” question you or say things like “are you sure you should do this?”, DO NOT LISTEN TO THEM. Surround yourself with people who encourage you. I’m not saying have your head in the clouds — you still have to have a sound concept. But it’s amazing how many people like to discourage instead of encourage.

3. Set Impossible goals. Set goals that make you a little sick because you fear you won’t achieve it. Achieving it isn’t necessarily the point. It’s the ACT of trying to achieve it that’s important. You will go way further when you are striving for your impossible goal than you will setting lower, more “realistic” goals. And, you’ll probably achieve your impossible goal!

4. Find mentors. Sign up for masterminds, and find people that know more about what you’re doing than you do. You have so much to learn from them.

5. Don’t confuse “activity” for accomplishment. When starting your business, your number one priority is to get the word out about your concept, product etc. so you can make money. It’s easy to get intimidated and instead of figuring out how to get the word out, we’ll clean the office or organize our files, all in the effort to feel like we’re accomplishing something. Don’t do that. Focus on the things that are going to make your company successful.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Stacie: Mental health is a very dear cause to us. I spent years dealing with serious depression. In my 20s, I quit a very high-paying job and took to my bed for six months. I cashed in my 401k and only left my apartment to get food or go to the occasional dinner with friends. Every day, I wondered why I felt so broken. I eventually got help and worked my way through it, and I’m on the other side of that now. But I still go to therapy. In some ways, therapy is more powerful when you’re not doing triage. I go now to stay healthy, for myself and my family. As a wellness brand, we hope to help those suffering from mental health issues find relief and support through their journeys.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow Thryv Organics on social media at @thryvorganics or book a chat with us through our website, thryvorganics.com.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!