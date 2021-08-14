Haden Polseno-Hensley Of Red Rooster Coffee: “Faith ”

Believing in your product, your mission, and your team will go a long way in helping you navigate the low points in business.

In 2008 Haden moved back to his hometown of Floyd, VA, where he fell back in love with his high school sweetheart who owned a small coffee shop in the one-stoplight town. In 2009, she asked if he would like to learn how to roast coffee for the shop. Now they have a full staff of employees and a drawer full of awards for coffee quality. Haden also started the local sustainability non-profit Sustain Floyd, which has informed Red Rooster Coffee’s focus on environmentally friendly practices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure! It has nothing to do with coffee! I was raised by two potters in a small rural community in Virginia. I was an English major in college and got a master’s degree in Creative Writing, plus I worked for the National Park Service for several years in Grand Teton. My interest in coffee was sparked when I spent six months in Italy holed up in a little apartment trying to finish a novel. The novel never worked out, but my love for espresso held fast.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

That moment came in 2009 when my wife, who had been running a very small coffee shop upstairs from her mother’s bookstore, came to me with the idea of roasting coffee for her shop. I was working construction, building houses, and it was a really cold winter where we were building a deck in 15-degree weather, so the idea of doing something indoors that required both creativity and craftsmanship was very appealing to me. I jumped at the chance and we enlisted a couple of childhood friends to help us get started. We bought a small 3kg coffee roaster and renovated the back of my mother-in-law’s bookstore, which opened up into the local farmers market. I started teaching myself everything I could learn about coffee and eventually managed to produce some palatable coffee.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I would say I’m far from a natural entrepreneur. My whole life I believed I would be a writer or an artist of some kind, and I had a certain amount of antipathy towards business. I was unorganized and forgetful (I am still both) and I put a lot of faith in the creative process, but not so much into the ideas of structure or efficiency. It took a long time for me to come to the conclusion that structure, organization and efficiency all make the creative process easier, and they certainly help run a more successful business. The only other thing I’ll mention here is that I think that my work in graduate school in creative writing workshops really helped my communication skills, which are so important when your team starts growing and you need to manage lots of people and lots of different personalities in an empathetic but straightforward fashion. I give some begrudging credit to one writing professor in particular who nailed me to the wall about my workshop style being too harsh and not open-minded enough. It didn’t end up helping my writing enough, but it helped my career.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My parents are certainly a huge inspiration to me. They are supremely talented ceramic artists, very well-read, thoughtful, really engaged in my life and many other people’s lives. They spent their whole lives building careers as artists which allowed them the freedom to work on their own clock, to travel when and where they wanted, and still be able to afford to help send me to college. To me, that is the model for a well-rounded and happy life. When I approached my dad with the idea, he loved it and was quick to say that the best choice he ever made was to work for himself. My wife and I ate a lot of meals at our parents’ houses over the course of the first few years of our business. We were dead broke and had no idea what we were doing, but our parents fed us and kept us going. We’re really lucky that both of our families live in the same town. I was also really lucky to have a very successful entrepreneur in Floyd take me under his wing. A fellow named Woody Crenshaw started and ran a really successful high-end lighting company here in Floyd called Crenshaw Lighting, which he’s since sold. His company built fixtures for the Smithsonian, the White House, New York Public Library, and dozens of other elite institutions. He taught me so much about what it means to run a national company from a small town. One of his favorite ideas is what he called the Robin Hood effect, which was his idea of selling his product to wealthy parts of the country and bringing that money back to our small town to do good things with it. And he did a lot of good things with his money — buying dying historical businesses and turning them around, building the local farmers market, starting a sustainability non-profit, and giving many tens of thousands of dollars to lots of other local projects. All the while, he and his wife lived very frugally in a modest house and drove old cars. Woody is a great model for a small-town businessman with a heart and I definitely aspire to follow in his footsteps.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the thing that makes our company different is that we’ve achieved authentic, organic growth from a place that not very many people would expect to find a high-quality specialty coffee roaster. Most of our success has come in places (such as Washington D.C. and New York City) where people have never heard of our town, I think it’s hard for city folks to imagine just how rural a small town in southwest Virginia can be, and I love putting Floyd, Virginia on the map. For a couple of years, we did a seasonal coffee with Sailor Jerry rum. I was dealing with people from L.A. and New York City and I was young and really nervous about screwing up or being taken advantage of, so that’s a different story, but in the end, we got to have the words “roasted in Floyd, Virginia” on thousands of coffee bags distributed by a big national brand.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, I think I have a willingness to take risks that my wife wishes wasn’t quite as prevalent of a trait. Let’s see, I guess a story about a risk that worked out would be when I sort of fibbed my way into making a new hotel in D.C. believe that we were a lot more local to the city than we are. Realistically, it’s well over five hours from Floyd to get through D.C. traffic, park and be at a meeting, but I took several 9 am or 10 am morning meetings with them, either getting on the road in the middle of the night or booking a hotel the night before. Finally, I met the owner and presented a full menu of coffee, from espresso to cappuccino to several single-origin pour-overs and a slate of unique specialty drinks with homemade syrups which I drove up from Floyd in the back of my car. We got the account and dealt with the puzzled looks when we started telling people it took us five hours to get there.

Next, I guess I’d say that I have an even temperament and an ability to stay calm under pressure. I don’t get angry easily, especially not at work, and I try to be a voice of reason and help get people through stressful moments rather than come down on them for making mistakes. Mistakes are going to happen. That’s one thing I’ve brought to this business from my construction days — someone is always going to cut a board the wrong length or scratch a new surface — human error is inevitable. The difference between success and failure is really in how you deal with your mistakes and the mistakes of others.

I suppose that kind of leads into the idea of empathy, which I think is a skill that I’ve had to grow into, but trying to be empathetic to both your customers and to your employees has a lot of advantages. I mean, the basic tenet of a successful business is to try to give your customers what they want. Listening to them and trying to put yourself in their shoes can really go a long way. The same goes for your employees — thinking how would I want to be treated, what would motivate me here, how do I cultivate passion for the brand and the work involved?

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Someone once told me not to write a business plan because the plan would change so quickly that it wouldn’t be useful. I always wish I had taken the time to write the business plan so I could have at least had a road map to follow. Even if the map ended up leading me somewhere else.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

This is a tough question in today’s environment where it basically feels like a lot of people are just burned out on the entire human experience. One of the things we’ve always focused on is making it possible for our employees to move up in the company and therefore view coffee as a career, not just a stop-over on the way to their real job. I think a real key is empowering employees to have autonomy, make their own decisions, but also make sure they feel supported and heard. My feeling is that employees need to get a win whenever they can. Unless their ideas are just genuinely bad, I try to let them execute their own ideas and make their own mistakes, or hopefully, have their own successes. We definitely have plenty of stress in the workplace, where basically every day has a crunchtime deadline of getting that day’s fresh-roasted coffee out the door and shipped to our customers. I feel like education about the product and the origins of the coffee, down to where it was farmed, the name of the farmer, and what varietals are in the blend, are key to making employees feel passionate about getting great coffee in our customers’ hands. I think some satisfaction comes from knowing more about the product and knowing that they helped out the coffee farmer and the customer at the same time.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I think authenticity is the key. Ask yourself some key questions about who you are at your core, and follow the answers. What are your passions? What are the issues that make you take note? What do you wish you could change? What are the problems you wish you could solve? Put the answers to those questions into action in your business — in your hiring, in your pricing, in your marketing — and people will sense that it is authentic.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There are plenty of companies out there that are trying to make a quick buck or make a big marketing splash and get acquired by a bigger fish. For a company that wants to build real relationships with its customers, I think the calculus is a little different. We want to have customers for life and we’re not going to get there by chasing every whim or dressing up as something we’re not. We’re only going to get there by being genuine and finding people who appreciate us for being us.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Ah, gosh, there are so many… and I think I’ve made them all! I would start with the old adage about how you can’t be all things to all people. It’s really easy to get caught up in trying to satisfy every customer’s whim or execute every idea you have. You need to pick the thing that you’re passionate about, pick the thing that you’re great at, or that you aspire to be great at, and focus with laserlike intent on that thing.

Another big one is trying to make all the decisions yourself. You’re the CEO, so you feel like people look to you to make the decision, then you get caught in this prism where you see too many different outcomes and can’t make the best decision. Bringing in a team to help can just help crystalize your thinking process and make sure the decision is right for the whole company.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

This is such a perceptive question and so difficult to answer. I think the thing that stands out to me is that as an entrepreneur you always live with a certain amount of tension, sort of like a balloon, where some days you’re at work, solving problems, dealing with personnel issues, dealing with supply chain and logistics, and the balloon is really full, the tension is high, sometimes the balloon feels like it might pop. Other days, Saturday afternoons, mowing the grass, home with the family, the balloon is not as full, it’s definitely not going to pop, but the tension is still there, the balloon is still inflated, the problems you’re trying to solve are still there and your brain is still working on them, even unconsciously. With a “regular job” I think it’s easier to turn the tension off, let the air completely out for the weekend or vacation, and then turn your attention back to issues once you’re at work. Also, in many cases, someone that’s more of a role player will have a few problems that they are working to solve and they can dig into those issues with gusto knowing that their boss will hopefully support them and help them solve the problem, or be super happy with them when they solve it themselves. An entrepreneur has thousands of complex problems to solve and therefore can never really rest. In my experience, the highs are tinged with anxiety about the possibility of future failure, or that the high is not high enough, and the lows are offset by the entrepreneur’s impulse to go out, dust themself off, and prove that was an anomaly. So, for better or worse, in my experience, you don’t get the full high or the full low.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

A high watermark for us was when our Head Trainer won 1st place at the regional US Coffee Champs Brewers Cup competition in 2019. The competition is really rigorous with the best competitors and best coffee from the best coffee companies from all over the country. There are 30 competitors and they only announce the top 10 at the podium. By the time they got to the top three, we were pretty confident that we had lost and maybe even placed pretty low. When we heard her name, we went crazy with excitement. I was holding my son and jumping for joy. That was a good day.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I mean, the low point of my professional career was the first 5 days of the national lockdown for COVID in March of 2020. We had no idea if we would survive. We laid off people. We cried and worried. I lost 10 pounds because I couldn’t eat. Then, within two weeks, our online business was going insane and we were able to hire people back and even hire more people on top of that. It was a roller coaster in so many ways.

In a more holistic sense, in 2018 we had a crisis of confidence that was pretty difficult. We were growing really fast and running out of cash. I pitched a new product line to an investor and was rejected. Our bookkeeper quit and told me that I took too many risks and she couldn’t work that way. Our cash flow got so low that we had to borrow from our line of credit to pay for green coffee. There were definitely a few moments where my wife and I were wondering if it was worth all the stress and the anxiety.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I wish there was a silver bullet for this kind of thing. We just took it one step at a time. We got some nice wins — the hotel in D.C. that I mentioned earlier was a big one, then we got picked up by the Trade Coffee subscription. We worked hard to manage our expenses and overhead. We borrowed more money. At home, we had a baby daughter and a lot of our attention turned to taking care of her and our son. But there was no “aha” moment where we realized everything was perfect. It all just happened gradually over time after putting in the work.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

A Short Memory — This is what they say about great shooters in the NBA — if they aren’t shooting well, they need to have a short memory and forget about the misses. I’ve been rejected by potential customers far more times than not. You just have to be persistent and not take rejection personally. Relentless Optimism — A great friend of mine is the most successful entrepreneur I know and he is an absolutely relentless fountain of positivity and optimism. He is not cynical, though he is thoughtful and cautious when it’s called for. His belief in himself, in the ability of others, and in his products (coupled with being a genius, of course), have made him hundreds of millions of dollars. I always try to walk in his footsteps and remember that being positive pays. Trust — This is hard when you’re the founder and the CEO. You start out doing everything yourself and it’s hard to let things go. The best decision I ever made was when I stopped roasting coffee and hired our head roaster. The product got way better and I was able to focus on my real strengths — communication, education, and branding. Empathy and Emotional Intelligence — I wish I could say I’ve always had these qualities, but they took me a long time to develop. In my experience, personnel management is really impossible without the ability to empathize with your employees and sense what motivates them. Faith — Believing in your product, your mission, and your team will go a long way in helping you navigate the low points in business. Sometimes you are going to ask yourself, why am I doing this? If the answer is at your fingertips — I believe in the product, I believe in the mission, and I believe in our team — it’s a lot easier to dust yourself off and keep going.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is believing there is a solution to every problem. My wife used to accuse me of being annoyingly optimistic and thinking nothing could ever go wrong. To be honest, I think COVID has beaten a lot of that out of me. But I still believe that there is a solution, or at least a step forward, for every hardship.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Frankly, I’m a straight white male with two great kids, a beautiful and smart wife, successful and talented friends, and I live 20 minutes from my parents. I haven’t faced a lot of actual hardships in my life. So, really, my resiliency theories have yet to be tested. But I can offer up a story about my mother and the example she set for me. In 1986 a rock the size of a grapefruit was thrown from a dump truck, went through her windshield, and struck her in the face. She lost her left eye and had to have her face reconstructed through plastic surgery. She was, and is, a beautiful woman, so the emotional toll of losing a piece of herself was quite severe. More than that though, she was just beginning to pick up real traction in her career as a ceramicist and sculptor and with the loss of her eye, she lost her depth perception. She had to completely reteach herself how to make the pieces that she had built her life and career around. And she did it. She came back better than before and had an incredibly successful career through the 1990s and 2000s, winning NEA grants and lots of other awards and generally just being amazing. That was a formative experience for me — I was a young boy but I remember it vividly — and I think a lot of my perspective about the world was shaped by my mother’s ability to recover from that accident.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes. I think it’s the only way to see the solution and help other people feel calm and secure. I think that’s probably my goal — make my staff, my wife, my kids, or whoever — feel like the situation is under control and that they don’t need to panic or worry or get angry. Cooler heads seem to always prevail, so my mission is to be a cool head and help guide everyone to a place where we have resolution. I think I’m able to do this by trying not to take the situation personally. I think that’s the thing that ties people in knots sometimes — feeling personally afflicted and saying “why me?”, instead of moving past that initial impulse into the stage of problem-solving.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As I’ve grown as a leader, it’s been critical for me to understand what your employees expect of a leader. First and foremost, they want to feel like they are achieving goals that are set out for them and they want to be told that they are doing a good job. I think it’s really easy for people to get bogged down in the day after day slog of the workweek. When this happens, little things that are out of their control start to affect their moods, or even worse, a big problem can completely stop them in their tracks, make them angry, or make them feel like a failure. The role of a leader in these situations is to make it clear that this is a temporary bump in the road, that their voices are heard, and that we will definitely get through this together. Having a leader in your corner is like having the wind at your back — you can go out and spread that positivity to your team and your clients.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I don’t put much stock in inspirational quotes. Maybe it’s my inability to remember anything for longer than a week. But I know Hemingway said something about the need for appreciating beauty, taking risks, and telling the truth. I’m sure he was talking about writing, but it applies to life and I try to run my business in a way that is creative and leaves plenty of room for the appreciation of beauty and the taking of risks. And maybe more than anything, we try to tell the truth.

