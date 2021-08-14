Narmin Jarrous Of Exclusive Brands: “Don’t distance yourself from people”

Don’t distance yourself from people. Check in with your friends. Check in with your family. They ground you.

24-year-old entrepreneur Narmin Jarrous is the Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands, Michigan’s first-ever licensed dispensary. From her own life experiences, Narmin has dedicated her life to ensuring the industry succeeds in the best way possible while educating others about the health and wellness benefits of cannabis. Narmin graduated from the University of Michigan-Dearborn in 2018 with a degree in Behavioral and Biological Sciences and a minor in Sociology and then went into medical sales and was promoted to the Director of Marketing in just three short months.

Narmin worked at a restaurant management company throughout her high school and college tenure, where she was introduced to the team that would eventually be Exclusive Brands. She left her role in medical sales to run Exclusive’s Business Development department because her values aligned with the overall company mission of making clean and safe cannabis accessible to all while promoting social equity. She is the youngest executive in Exclusive history and hopes to make her mark on the cannabis industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve always been a bit of a workaholic — that sounds so silly, but I’ve been working since I was 14 years old. I was working for a restaurant management company while I was finishing up my degree, and I got the opportunity to help start up Exclusive Brands and work on their initial medical marijuana facility application. After that, I went on to do sales at a medical equipment company and was promoted to Director of Marketing after 3 months. I really missed having a purpose to my work, so when I got the opportunity to re-join the Exclusive team in a leadership role, I couldn’t turn it down. I was so happy to be given the opportunity to not only lead my own team, but jumpstart social equity initiatives that help the people in our surrounding communities.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I attended a conference where the president of our company was speaking on a panel regarding the state of the cannabis industry with some politicians and other leaders in the industry. About 30 minutes before his session was starting, he told me that he wasn’t going to be able to make it to the panel and that I would need to take over for him. That gave me about 25 minutes to have a panic attack, recover, fix my eyeliner, and go up there. It ended up going fairly well, but I’ll never forget the sheer dread I felt in the moments leading up to it, and how convinced I was that I was going to completely fumble it.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself which is not great when I already have a high stress job. When I re-joined the Exclusive team, I really wanted to prove myself as an asset. That’s how we became the first to be licensed in Michigan’s adult-use industry — I was determined to get our applications in first, and I did. I finished submitting the first round of applications at 12:17am on November 1st, 2019. It was a huge accomplishment and staying up late to work didn’t faze me — at first. But after that, I found so many ways to justify pushing myself to the point of exhaustion just to prove to myself that I could, and that I was doing the absolute best that I could.

A lot of people will see that as admirable — but what I was doing was so unhealthy. Burning yourself out is not an accomplishment and has a ripple effect on the rest of your life. It’s not good for you or your work. You are better when you are fully charged, and I always have to remind myself of that. I’m a better asset to my team when I am healthy, both physically and mentally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a great support system, but my two closest friends have been with me for the better part of the last 10 years and have probably had the largest impact on my life. They have always pushed me to know my worth and to choose being happy over being successful. This came into play when I was at a job that I didn’t particularly like, but thought I had to stay to “pay my dues” and further my career. I accepted that I was being treated horribly because I wanted to prove myself, and my friends pushed me to demand better treatment. When that didn’t happen, they supported my decision to leave that position to preserve my mental health and my integrity. They’ve basically helped me in every aspect of my life, but I constantly think about how different my career trajectory would’ve been if I hadn’t left that position.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I’m really proud of the work I’ve been able to do through Exclusive Brands. We’ve been able to help people who have been greatly impacted by marijuana prohibition join the licensed industry. Promoting social equity throughout Michigan and nationwide is my passion, and I think it contributes greatly to wellness. It has to weigh greatly on people’s health and wellbeing when every system — every program — is built to work against them.

Starting Neno’s Naturals — the newest brand coming out of Exclusive — has also been a passion project. The products are designed with the understanding that everyone’s body is different, and everyone is looking for something different out of their cannabis consumption. I built a lot of it around my own struggle with chronic pain, and I’m really hopeful it’ll have a positive impact on the chronic illness community.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

You need sleep. It’s more important than replying to those emails. It’s more important than vacuuming your house. It’s even more important than finishing that series on Netflix. You’re not you when you’re sleep-deprived. You need nutrients in your body. You have to try to eat regular meals or how else are you going to fuel your anxiety attacks? Don’t distance yourself from people. Check in with your friends. Check in with your family. They ground you. Spend at least 30 minutes a day doing something that’s not “productive” — but is just for you. Read a book. Watch an episode of your favorite show. Do something that gives your mind a break and brings you peace. Eat the chocolate. Eat all the chocolate. It makes your soul happy.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Universal health insurance that covers both mental and physical wellness checkups consistently would be life-changing for so many people. We can push all the self-care and wellness tips we want, but if people aren’t given the resources they need to identify and correct mental and physical health problems, all the essential oils in the world aren’t going to make a difference.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. You have to take care of yourself first before you take care of your company.

Your body needs rest, and if you don’t listen to what your body needs, it’ll make you listen. We live in a culture that idealizes a “rise and grind” mindset, but to a very unhealthy and ableist degree. I have a disability and I cannot work 80-hour workweeks nonstop without crashing, and nobody, able-bodied or not, should have to do that.

2. You can’t survive your days on nothing but coffee and CBD gummies.

3. You can’t do everything all the time.

I can have a hard time delegating tasks, but trying to do everything, or be everything for people, is the fastest and most efficient way to burn yourself out.

4. It’s ok to say no.

This applies to so many things, but particularly media and speaking events. I love getting our company’s vision out there and speaking about my experiences, but as someone who is very careful about the way I articulate things, it can be exhausting to constantly be “on”. Work-life balance isn’t a joke. People don’t like to admit how much they need it, but work-life balance allows you to maintain your mental health and your career, and I think it should be integrated into every company culture.

5. It’s ok to hate your job sometimes.

It doesn’t mean you’re in the wrong career, or at the wrong company. It could just mean you’re having a bad day. You are not your job. You are not your title.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Definitely mental health. I think we’re conditioned to put our mental health on the backburner, when in reality it not only shapes who we are, but it impacts how we work, interact with people, and the basic functions of our everyday lives. Being able to take care of your mental health and have a work-life balance is a privilege, and I wish we could do more to help people take care of their health consistently.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me at @exclusively.narmin on Instagram, and my new brand @nenosnaturals on Instagram and Facebook!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!