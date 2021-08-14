Tom Mumford Of Undergrads Moving: “Big Picture Thinking”

Big Picture Thinking. Despite starting out with a “small” idea, we were able to see beyond what was in front of us. Even when we were just posting our moving services on Craigslist, we were able to see the potential of our work and keep working towards our big picture goals. Four years later and we now have 500 movers across 4 states — what a jump.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Mumford.

Tom Mumford is a co-founder of Undergrads Moving, a gig-economy platform that connects college students to customers in the area who need moving services. He is an accomplished entrepreneur with experience in industrial engineering, business administration, and product management. He writes about a variety of topics from entrepreneurship to lifestyle improvement while growing his on-demand moving platform.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Before we started at Undergrads, we were studying Industrial Engineering at Clemson. I wanted to be a consultant and Chris was pursuing a career in operations at UPS. With the engineering course load, we had very little time to do anything outside of school and studying. Additionally, in the small town of Clemson, SC, there aren’t many job opportunities outside of working at the college bar until 4AM or bagging groceries all day. We decided to create our own job that could work around our class schedules without eliminating our social life. At the time, we weren’t sure what that job would be but we knew it needed to be flexible around our schedules.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Chris’s mom had recently moved and when we saw the bill along with the scrawny gentleman that completed the job, we figured we could charge half the price while getting paid to essentially work out. The only issue with moving, however, is you need a truck and we had about 100 dollars total in our bank accounts. We went on CraigsList to post an ad for moving furniture around the house, and just a few hours later our phone rang…Someone needed help loading up a UHAUL truck! We quickly realized that tons of people just needed the muscle to help them move while they were willing to drive the truck, which was a completely untapped market in Clemson, SC. We started picking up a few moves before and after class, and eventually rallied a few of our friends to help out — thus “Student Moving Services” was born.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’ve always felt like a natural-born entrepreneur and leader, even if it wasn’t the route I had planned on pursuing. I’ve always felt like I can get a really good understanding of the big-picture, which helps me take calculated risks while leading by example. If I hadn’t been able to do that, then I would never have mustered up the courage to quit my cushy NYC job and pursue our business full-time.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I think we really helped each other to get on this journey. When starting a business, it’s so easy to feel like you’re doing it alone, which is why it was great to get into this with a partner. My favorite memory of the entire company is when we started what we call the 5:30am club in 2018 while Chris and I were both working remote on the business. Myself in NYC and Chris in Orlando, with the business located right between those two points on a map in Clemson, SC hundreds of miles away. In order to get anything done, we had to either work for a few hours before we went into the office for our full time jobs or when we got home around 7pm. We decided to do both. We would challenge each other and hold each other accountable each and every morning. I think we only missed 1 morning because Chris was sent on a business trip to Europe and didn’t have good enough wi-fi on the plane. Seeing this unwavering dedication to the business no matter what we had going on in our lives was proof that we could trust each other to take the leap and run Undergrads full time. We were both very committed to the company but also to not letting the other down.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

For us, our differentiator is the way that we give back to our student communities. Not only do we provide students with opportunities for flexible employment, but we also offer an annual scholarship program to really help our Undergrads. In 2020 we kicked off the scholarship program to give back to students and help supplement income while many traditional college jobs were shut down due to COVID. We initially wanted to award the scholarships to three candidates and all applicants submit essays on themselves, their backstory, and how they would use the scholarship money. The application process was very strict, and only seven out of a few hundred movers applied. After reading the essays and running through our three step interview process we ultimately decided we couldn’t narrow it down to just three applicants and instead split the money evenly among all seven. While Chris and I decided it should be split between all seven, it was ultimately the applicants who decided to split the money evenly when confidentially asked at the conclusion of their interview how they would like to split the money. When faced with the question “You all have amazing stories and uses for the money, should we award three people the scholarship or split it evenly among everyone?” it was a unanimous and heartwarming decision among all to split it evenly. We believe this is a testament to the types of movers we have working with us and separates us far from the rest.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Motivated: Being extremely motivated is how Chris and I started this company. We both agreed we would start a company before we graduated, regardless of how much time and energy it took. Like many other college students, we procrastinated until our final semester. That first step is the hardest — if you are motivated and refuse to give up, eventually you will find success.

Positive Attitude: Your attitude is much more contagious than you think. Your positive attitude can keep you afloat even when the entire company is up in flames. Your perception of situations and your attitude will determine how the company will perform. Attitude is important for great company culture and workplace morale.

Most importantly, Ability to Execute: So many times perfectly capable founders falter because they simply fall short on their execution. It is easy to talk about ways to improve your business, actually executing is what separates successful startups from the failures.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This question is tricky because one of our strongest skill sets is doing our research so we don’t blindly follow bad advice. I think Chris is better at this than I am, he is like a hound dog for sniffing out bad advice. The worst advice that we have been given was to grow and to grow fast regardless of what that growth comes from. We ended up spreading ourselves thin to try and find other revenue streams to help boost growth, and ended up losing focus on the core foundation of our business. By losing focus on the moving portion of the business, we lost countless hours that could have been used to improve what we had rather than get into more areas we are unfamiliar with. Terrible advice, do not recommend following.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

To develop the right work culture, you have to start at the beginning — onboarding and training. Everyone talks about the importance of hiring the right people, but it is just as important to offer them great training and a variety of support channels when they’re starting out. It is so much easier to create that culture than to try to fix a bad one. You will usually know if someone isn’t a good fit for your culture within the first three months. It is much better to get rid of bad apples sooner rather than later.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Trust is the foundation of your entire business and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. For us, we have been able to do that by offering full-transparency with our services, people, and pricing. As soon as you open our site, you already have a strong understanding of who we are as a company, which makes it easier to trust us. When your customers trust you and something does happen to break that trust, i.e. a damage or late mover, you as the business owner need to gain that trust back. Creating trust is easy, owning up to mistakes and building trust when it was broken is the hard part and carries the most weight.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Nowadays, we’re so used to seeing picture-perfect versions of things, so people really value when they can see who they’re dealing with. To start, we made it our mission to eliminate all photos from our website that are stock photos. What you see on the website are our actual movers. There is no worse surprise than shopping for a product online and it gets to your house looking completely different. It ruins the experience all together and quickly tarnishes a brand.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

While it’s not always a mistake, one thing I see a lot of is people investing all their time and money without a safety net. Although I consider risks to be a good thing, not sufficiently preparing and planning for your business can turn a risk into a gamble. Knowing how to calculate your risk is crucial in every decision you make as a business owner.

One way people can avoid that is by being a part-time entrepreneur until you know that you’ll be able to scale your business. It is much easier to make mistakes and figure out what works when you have a financial safety net from a full time job than to be scraping the bottom of your bank account every week worrying about cash flow. Failing fast and quick is the name of the game, the more flexibility you give yourself to fail and learn from those mistakes the better your business becomes in the long run.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

In a regular job, there is always someone to share blame/praise with. As an entrepreneur, all wins and losses fall on your shoulders. You quickly learn to celebrate each and every win no matter how small or large. You similarly learn how to gracefully deal with the lows, knowing that they are simply just solvable problems that have a solution. Sometimes the solution might be uncomfortable, but either way there is a solution and the lows will pass. Expecting everything to be great all the time is just plain naive. Success isn’t built on shortcuts and smiles, it takes grit. Grit isn’t something you learn or need in a regular job — yet it is crucial for an entrepreneur.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

We just recently purchased our first commercial office. From being fully remote thousands of miles apart, to working out of Chris’ mom’s attic, to working out of the basement of my townhome (which we still think worked better than expected) we have never really had a traditional office space. For Chris and I, this was a massive milestone because in January of 2020 we both quit our full time jobs to move in with Chris’ mom so we could work out of her attic. About 12 months later, we have an office that we can call home — housing up to 12 employees at any given time. We drank a celebratory beer in the new office immediately after signing the lease. That will be a moment I don’t think either of us will ever forget.

This highest high happened just 3 months after our lowest low.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The lowest point I believe was when we just set record company numbers, up 300% from the previous year, and we are seeking investment. We were riding such a high it seemed like nothing could stop us. We just tripled revenue through a pandemic, got an office, had employees, worked out most of our operational kinks for the year and were on our way to open our first round of fundraising. Our advisors got us connected with multiple high profile VC firms, private investors, pitch competitions, and anything else to get our name out there to potential investors. We went a solid 4 months pitching almost every single day and hearing “I’ll pass.” every single time. It got to the point where we questioned the business and even if we should continue running it. It felt like nobody believed in what we were pitching yet the pitch was perfect and our numbers made since. Hearing over a hundred people pass on your business really eats at you, making you wonder if you have been wasting your time. This was probably the lowest point Chris and I both had ever been through within the business. The good news is these lows don’t last forever.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

This was by far the best learning experience we both had ever been through. It taught us to re-evaluate our finances, figure out what exactly we need, and how to be the most effective with what we do have. Ultimately we were able to get an investor to say “yes”, validating all of our hard work. It felt like this massive stone was lifted off our backs when we finally closed the round. Not because we finally had the capital but because our business was finally validated and someone else believed in what we are trying to accomplish.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Taking Difficult Leaps. When we first started Undergrads, we never expected to continue growing it to where it is now. Consider how we started; we were two college students posting moving services on Craigslist. It would have been easy for us to say, “this isn’t worth the time or effort”. But we took that first step. The same goes for when we decided to quit our jobs and pursue Undergrads full time. We could have been held back by our fears, but we believed in ourselves and our business and decided to go all in. Big Picture Thinking. Despite starting out with a “small” idea, we were able to see beyond what was in front of us. Even when we were just posting our moving services on Craigslist, we were able to see the potential of our work and keep working towards our big picture goals. Four years later and we now have 500 movers across 4 states — what a jump. Grit. Looking at the big picture and maintaining grit go hand in hand. While we were working full time, we could have easily given up on this “little dream”. We both had great jobs at highly reputable companies and could have just claimed our success ended there. But instead, we saw the big picture and used that to fuel our grit. Without grit, we wouldn’t have been able to work for a few extra few hours every morning before going to our full-time positions. Nor would we have been able to get through the challenges of growing your own business. Living a Healthy Lifestyle. Growing up as an athlete, I’ve always felt a connection between my physical and mental states. For one, a healthy lifestyle has helped me develop discipline, which has been essential for managing a business. Secondly, exercise has been linked to increased cognitive function. I know I have personally used exercise as a way to relieve stress or clear my head during tough times. This added mental clarity has helped me stay level-headed as a business owner and really helps me when dealing with complex issues and decisions. Sounding Board. When starting a business with a partner, you have the added benefit of having someone to bounce ideas off. We found that we work best when we’re able to collaborate in a vocal and interactive manner, which is why we’ve implemented sounding board meetings. As a business owner, you’re going to come across difficult decisions and there will be times where you feel stuck. By utilizing sounding boards, you can try out your ideas before implementing them, avoiding any costly trial and errors. Even if you don’t have a partner, you can still use sounding boards — surround yourself with your team or other trusted people and get the ideas flowing.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me is someone who refuses to quit, refuses to feel sorry for themselves, and refuses to take no for an answer. Taking responsibility for your future and your team, knowing failure isn’t an option as long as you are still breathing. Elon Musk is one of the greatest resiliency examples. He outworks every single person and refuses to quit when things get rocky — impossible isn’t in his vocabulary. When asked if he thought he should ever pack SpaceX up and call it quits due to setbacks, he said “Never, I don’t ever give up. I would have to be dead or completely incapacitated”. His drive and determination is the epitome of resilience that Chris and I strive for every day.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was a wrestler growing up, so I was naturally accustomed to discomfort from the crazy training schedules and weight cutting. I weighed 72 pounds my freshman and sophomore year of highschool, which was 30 pounds under the lowest weight class of 103 pounds. My freshman year I got absolutely clobbered by most guys who were just bigger than me so I had to find ways to use speed and agility to beat pure strength. I had to quickly learn how to fight at a disadvantage — using grit, determination, and strategy to overcome the constant David and Goliath scenario. I eventually went on to place third in our highschool wrestling state tournament my Junior year. I apply this same regimen to business, understanding that when problems come up you need to have grit and be willing to get creative while you are extremely uncomfortable. I have grown to learn there is only one person to hold accountable for my wins and losses. That person is myself.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

If there is one thing that never fails it is our positive attitude. Your positive attitude is one of the strongest weapons you have as an entrepreneur and only you control the lens at which your life is perceived. If you let negativity get to you, it can lead to poor decision making. This was extremely good advice going into the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Rather than pack it up, we analyzed any and all opportunities to overcome the impacts of the pandemic — going on to nearly triple revenue from the previous year. Attitude is everything and is one of the very few things you are in complete control over as an entrepreneur.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader, you are the nucleus of your team. If you are having an off day, the team and customers pick up on that. When we were going through our rough couple months being told “no” by countless VC firms, it was hard to walk into the office every day and lead our team simply because we were starting to not see the vision. We immediately noticed that our attitudes were rubbing off on the other employees. We made a point to readjust our attitude and immediately saw an improvement in sales performance, and in workplace morale.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Steve Martin: “Be so good they can’t ignore you”

A moving company isn’t a sexy business so people initially thought we were crazy for leaving our stable jobs to run Undergrads full time in January of 2020. I knew that failure was not an option and people from the outside looking in would eventually realise what we were doing made sense. Our first 12 months full time with the business were primarily focused on proving the scalability of the business, but deep down Chris and I both knew there was a little extra to prove to those who thought we couldn’t pull it off. To everyone who doubted our capacity and ability to execute, we simply said “watch us”.

How can our readers further follow you online?

