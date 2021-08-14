Colleen Cutcliffe Of Pendulum Therapeutics: “Nourish your microbiome!”

Nourish your microbiome! Of course, I take Pendulum twice a day, and I notice a big difference in my energy, GI regularity, and just my mental clarity.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Colleen Cutcliffe.

Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, is cofounder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics, a biotech startup in San Francisco. The company’s mission is to fill the gap that exists between supplements and prescription drugs. In this middle ground, Colleen envisions a future where medicines are derived not from chemistry, but from the microbiome. One of nature’s greatest gifts, the microbiome is an ecosystem of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that lives on and inside the human body and plays a crucial role in our health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Absolutely. So, I received my Ph.D. biochemistry and molecular biology from John Hopkins, spent time at the Children’s Hospital of Chicago in a traditional postdoc, and then worked for a pharmaceutical company. I ended up spending 4 years at Pacific Biosciences, a genomics company, where I met my two co-founders.

I have always loved science, since I was a kid, and now it’s become my life’s passion since founding Pendulum Therapeutics. I often get asked what is the inspiration behind creating my own biotech startup. I think there are two main factors involved that are very connected to my history and experience. First, I realized we had a technological advantage in the health space and firmly believed that the microbiome was fast becoming a substantial new health opportunity. Second, the pursuit was personal. My daughter was born nearly eight weeks premature, spending her first month of life hooked up to machines and pumped full of antibiotics. I’m grateful that she had the medical treatment needed to survive, but also realize that these treatments could affect her microbiome long term and lead to health problems in adulthood. At Pendulum, we’re learning how to combat disease and maintain health throughout your life by restoring those microbiome functions, and creating microbiome-specific products that have the efficacy of a drug and the safety of probiotics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I think the most interesting stories from most people’s careers are about the people that we meet and how they impact our lives. I met my two co-founders when working at PacBio, and the slow build of our relationships as peers, then collaborators, and then convincing them to quit their day jobs and follow our passion to create Pendulum, it’s been incredible. The evolution of these relationships and the important role they play in our lives couldn’t be more fascinating to me.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking it would be easy to raise 5M dollars to start a company! When we first started Pendulum, we had multiple advisors with successful exits helping us create our slide deck and develop presentations for potential investors. But, it turns out that when you’re a nobody, you can’t just throw your ideas into a slide and walk out with money. We had to do a lot of work to establish our own credibility, and not rely on the reputations of the advisors that we brought to the meetings.

Everyone believed we had an incredible idea for a business, and a totally innovative idea about the emerging science of the microbiome. However, they also needed to believe in US, the founders, and how we think and operate. They wanted to know if they could trust us with their money to build a successful business, which sounds very obvious now. But when you have an incredible idea, sometimes you think that’s all you need!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Candidly, I actually failed out of my first year classes at Johns Hopkins. It was the Dean at the time who decided to give me a second chance. She didn’t have to do that, but there was something about me and my abilities that she believed in. Her actions gave me confidence and enabled me to excel at school, get my Ph.D. and continue on the path that got me here today.

Ok, perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

What we’re developing is groundbreaking microbiome science, researching the BUGS (bacteria, viruses, fungi) that live in and on us. It turns out that they play a massive role in our health and the prevention and management of disease. The vast opportunity for the microbiome is that by applying science and medical principles to intervention development, we can create products with the efficacy of drugs and the safety of probiotics. We have created the first medical probiotic, and it could be incredibly beneficial for millions of people.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I think it might be easier to list them out, so here goes:

Figure out what matters to you and make daily decisions that are guided by that compass. Force compartmentalization (really hard during a pandemic) so that you can be fully present doing whatever you’re doing. Meditation is a great tool to help learn how to block out noise. Don’t keep a tally. I used to keep count of what my husband was doing around the house and what I was doing. It ends up being crippling to happiness. Eat that piece of cake (well, eat half of it). Complete denial is how we end up in binge/purge cycles. Some vice is ok and ultimately healthy! Nourish your microbiome! Of course, I take Pendulum twice a day, and I notice a big difference in my energy, GI regularity, and just my mental clarity.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve already started it! I think that Pendulum’s work creating interventions based on the microbiome could transform how we approach health and wellness.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

As cliche as it sounds, I don’t have an answer to this. I think that the experiences that led me to believe in my idea, the tenacious way that we pursued investment, and the way that my co-founders and I built the business, were full of learning opportunities and ups and downs that were very unique . All in all, it was a personal and exciting journey that I was glad to be a part of!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

The obesity pandemic is dearest to me because fundamentally, we all experience slowing metabolism as we age. Cracking the code on how to help our bodies metabolize sugars better is cracking the code on how to live healthier, happier, and longer.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Through Pendulum’s social media: @Pendulum_co on Twitter and @Pendulumlifeco on Instagram!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!