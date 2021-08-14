Alison Gers Of Viteyes: “Stay educated”

Stay educated. Whether you are able to attend events, take classes or keep up with reading about your industry, you should never stop learning.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alison Gers. As the vice president of marketing, Alison Gers is responsible for Viteyes global marketing and operation efforts as well as systems integrations and product research. Before joining Vitamin Health (Viteyes) in 2006, Gers worked in advertising with brands including Kellogg’s and Whirlpool/KitchenAid. Gers earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thanks for having me! Professionally, since 2006, I’ve helped develop and implement marketing and operation plans for Vitamin Health. Our eye health supplement brand, Viteyes, is of great interest to me since my father is an ophthalmologist and you could almost say I “grew up” in the eye business. Being part of a small business for 15 years has allowed me to work in many different areas — streamlining processes, building websites, systems integrations, inventory management, as well as branding, and marketing. The best part of my job though is hearing about how our supplements have helped so many people, and more recently even kids!

Personally, my favorite thing to do is travel. If I could bring my family with me, I would just travel the world for the rest of my life. The most exciting place I’ve traveled to is Antarctica — which is visually just stunning.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I love hearing when our Viteyes supplements really make a difference in someone’s life… whether it’s improving their vision, helping with occasional dry eye, etc. One story that sticks out is a consumer who was having terrible eye strain and bright light issues that were affecting her life daily; after a few months of taking our Viteyes Blue Light Defender gummies, she reached out telling us what a huge difference they made for her. Also, last year during COVID, we donated essential vitamins to the local first responders in Farmington Hills, MI where our facility is located.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t think of a big mistake, however, I would just say I think it is important to spend the day with someone in the field you are interested in for a career. Make sure it is something you are passionate about.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There isn’t one particular person who has helped me get where I am. I’ve learned from many different people over the years, including my mentors, peers, or people that I have managed. One story that carries me to this day comes from my very first job out of college; it was time for me to move on to my next opportunity and I was terrified to give my boss at the time my two weeks’ notice. Instead of being angry with me, she told me how excited she was that I was moving on to the next stage in my career. This lesson showed me to always make sure my direct reports feel supported by me.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Screen time can take a toll on our entire body both physically and mentally, including impacting our eyes. As you stare at digital screens, you’re being exposed to blue light, a component of visible light that is not easily filtered by the eyes, negatively affecting eye and brain function. Short-term effects of digital eye strain can cause blurred vision, occasional dry eyes, and even headaches. Long term, the effects can be much more serious. Before the Covid-pandemic, over 72% of children spent 2 or more hours on digital devices every day. This number skyrocketed with virtual schooling to the tune of 500%, according to research. Overexposure to blue light can cause decreased attention span, poor behavior, eye strain, irritated eyes, poor sleeping habits, and even headaches. With overexposure to blue light starting at a young age, macular health may be negatively impacted throughout life. If reducing blue light exposure is not an option, protecting eye health is paramount for the developing eye at every stage of life. We developed Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ product lines specifically to help people combat the effects of blue light. Last year, we added Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ Kids (ages 4+) to the Blue Light roundup to offer a natural defense against harmful blue light for almost all ages.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. As they say about healthy eating habits “everything is okay in moderation” –and this can apply to technology as well. As much as we need technology to communicate, learn and socialize, we also need to add physical activity and mental breaks into our daily routines. That means putting down our devices daily to go on a walk, play with our kids, and talk with our significant others.

2. For eye health and screen time, we tell people to follow the 20–20–20 rule when using digital devices — taking a 20-second break from the screen every 20 minutes and looking at something 20 feet away. That can help our eye muscles relax, limiting digital eye strain.

3. Be cognizant to put down your phones when with your kids — especially at mealtimes. It is important to talk and play with our kids and talk, leading by example, when it is time for them to have their own digital devices.

4. Plan ahead for meals for yourself and your family for the week so you don’t end up scrambling and not eating healthy.

5. We spend so much time thinking about our family that we forget to put ourselves first. When planning your kids’ activities for the year, make sure to plan time for physical activity for yourself — whether it is working out at home or joining that Pilates class you’ve been wanting to try.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As screen time rises with children so does their exposure to harmful blue light. We have yet to see the long-term effects on vision for this digital generation of kids. We need continued education on the importance of eye health, including nutrition and eye supplements that many people may not be aware of — protecting our eyes and our children’s.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Working if you have kids can feel overwhelming. However, working from home and adding young kids doing virtual school to the daily mix can be difficult! Who knew we’d ever be in a situation like this with COVID! Just remember you can be the best you can be and don’t stress yourself out trying to be perfect. Daily challenges can completely throw you off! You just have to accept that some things just won’t get done that day and not let it overwhelm you. Pay close attention to what your customers are saying! They’ll tell you exactly what they’re looking for whether that be a product, what they prefer to see on social media or where you might need to improve (to name a few). And it’s ok to listen to them! You never know when they may give you the next best idea! Stay educated. Whether you are able to attend events, take classes or keep up with reading about your industry, you should never stop learning. Network and maintain work relationships — this is so important when you are looking for your next position months or years from now, or someone with the right skill set to work for you!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

We believe in producing top-quality products with the highest quality ingredients without unnecessary additives. Eye health is important for everyone and we’re proud to offer a wide variety of products suitable for vegans and vegetarians including our Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ Gummies. We also ship our products with sustainability in mind using minimal fillers and recyclable materials, including the Viteyes bottles!

