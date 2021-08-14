April Margulies Of Trust Relations: “Trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains”

In technology, trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains. In communications, they are a bond of mutual respect between a brand and the people it serves.

Trust Relations was founded by public relations veteran April Margulies, who has nearly 20 years of industry experience counseling and implementing campaigns on behalf of clients across numerous industries, from Fortune 100 companies to startups.

April worked at the world’s best agencies in New York City, including Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Rubenstein Public Relations and Spong, before starting her own firm, and has represented an impressive roster of clients and their executives over the course of her career.

Among the clients she has counseled are MasterCard Worldwide, MetLife International, Sotheby’s International Realty, Hyatt, Rosetta Stone, Petco, American Standard, The Dannon Company, YellowTail Wines, Sealed Air and eMusic.

April received her B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications from Iowa State University and continued studying integrated marketing communications at Columbia University in New York City, in the M.A. program in Strategic Communications.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always loved to write, for as long as I can remember. I originally thought I wanted to be a screenplay writer, but my parents encouraged me to get a degree in something that would pay the bills while I pursued my creative dreams. So, I got a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from Iowa State University. While I was still in college, I became a paid stringer for The Des Moines Register, where I eventually took my first full-time job as a crime reporter. I realized quickly that, although I loved the writing aspect of the job, I was less enthusiastic about interviewing people in distress, who had often just been through a horrifying or traumatic event. Public relations seemed like a natural side-step away from gritty journalism, into something better suited for a people pleaser like me. Fortunately, I was right.

After my first PR job at Two Rivers Marketing in Des Moines, I was hired by Carmichael Lynch Spong (now Carmichael Lynch Relate) in the firm’s New York City office. I later worked for the world’s most elite PR agencies, including Weber Shandwick, Edelman and Rubenstein Public Relations, before breaking out on my own and founding Trust Relations.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We were remote before it was “cool” — or required, due to the pandemic. I founded Trust Relations intentionally as a virtual agency in 2019 and, to my knowledge, it is the first fully virtual PR agency. The reason I decided to skip a geographical homebase and office space was two-fold: For one, it allows us to save on overhead and pass those savings onto our clients, offering more competitive rates. Secondly, it allows us to source talent from all over the country, contributing to a diverse range of perspectives and backgrounds that, in turn, helps us understand client needs and reporter interests from every angle — from the Midwest to major metropolitan media markets and beyond. Today, we have team members in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Austin, Philadelphia, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Sedona, Phoenix, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Honolulu, Denver and Minneapolis.

One of the other things that sets us apart is that we design “dream teams” for each client by assembling the best and the brightest professionals for each campaign. This optimizes clients’ budgets, provides better value, and ensures the ideal talent for each role is working on their account — and that every team is passionate about that brand and industry. We always ask team members whether they want to work on an account before assigning roles, and we work hard to create a team with complementary skills, interests, expertise and experience, so they can deliver a holistic solution. This not only ensures clients get a well-rounded team that can tell their 360-degree story, but also that we foster a spirit of camaraderie among team members.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m always thrilled to work with people from all walks of life and, as a new business owner, I am especially eager to sign new clients of all shapes and sizes. I once spoke with a prospective client who wanted us to promote their zany, sociopolitical-inspired mobile game that encouraged users to steer flocks of pigeons over people who represented the opposing political party and “poop” on them.

I hadn’t seen the app in action yet when I agreed to take on this client, because it wasn’t complete yet, but I thought the idea was pretty amusing and might just be of interest to the media prior to the 2020 election — especially since the inspiration for the game came from the personal experiences of its Iranian creators, who had lived through political unrest themselves and had leaned on lighthearted games to get through some sociopolitically dark times. As it turned out, the app was about as functional, polished and smooth as the communication between our teams; they had no idea what PR was, certainly didn’t understand the difference between social media and PR, and also had not understood our proposal or the agreed-upon scope of work. Regretfully, the partnership did not flourish, but I did learn a valuable lesson: I’ll never take on a client until I can view the final product we’d be pitching! Now, I am also much more diligent about confirming that prospects fully understand the scope of work and our capabilities before signing them.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My three most cherished mentors within the PR industry, to whom I’m eternally grateful for, are (in chronological order of my professional journey):

Jeff White, formerly the PR manager at Two Rivers Marketing and currently the vice president of business development and strategy at Flynn Wright. He taught me how to ensure all public relations activities are strategically tailored to reach the client’s target audiences. Doug Spong, formerly the founder and president of Carmichael Lynch Spong, and currently the Chief Executive Officer at The Doug Spong Co., LLC. He believed in me and gave me the opportunity to explore what I could accomplish as a growing professional. Richard Rubenstein, the president of Rubenstein Public Relations, who is the smartest PR strategist I have ever met, who taught me more than I have yet to realize and continues to be a steadfast friend.

All three have made a profound impact on the trajectory of my PR and entrepreneurial career thus far.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being disruptive is typically positive, but not always. When disruptors improve the outcomes and the quality of products or services for customers by challenging the status quo, it’s great. However, when disruptors find a cheaper or different way to do something that sounds appealing to customers, but ultimately provides them with inferior products or services — or even dilutes the credibility of the industry — it’s unfortunate.

In the PR industry, for example, Trust Relations is a positive disruptor, in that we leverage traditional techniques to provide tried and true services at more competitive rates due to our novel, virtual business model.

However, there are other disruptors in the PR industry who are using unconventional (read: sketchy or unsanctioned) tactics to provide what appears to be a better value on the surface, but is actually compromising the integrity and reputation of the entire industry. These disruptors are blurring the lines between public relations and content marketing by getting their own in-house writers accepted as contributors to lower-tier publications, to write and post articles about clients. They position these “media placements” to clients as organic coverage or meaningful wins. Some also offer clients attractive “money-back guarantees” regarding the number of placements they will secure per month for their retainer fee, secretly knowing they can easily write and post pieces themselves to secure the minimum number of “hits.”

While this approach can imitate legitimate PR and sound “safer” to clients, given that there’s a money-back guarantee, it can also sour companies on the true value PR can deliver in regard to brand-building and credibility-boosting, therefore deterring them from working with agencies in the future that could truly deliver the power of PR.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Avi Savar, who has helped the world’s leading organizations drive change over the last two decades, told me that when you launch a company which provides services for the thing you love to do, you will no longer be doing the thing you love to do; Rather, you’ll be running a company that does it instead. Although he was right — I am no longer doing as much of the day-to-day strategic communications work as I once did — I am lucky that I love running the company as much as I did doing the work.

Adam Klein is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of innovative and strategic management experience specializing in complexity management and leading transformational change. He advised me when I was first thinking about launching a copywriting venture, called “Help Write This,” to consider the customer acquisition cost when formulating my business model and pricing. What I described didn’t sound viable to him, as I wanted to offer ad hoc writing services for anyone who needed them. With some more thought, I realized he was right: It was not a sustainable business model, since securing a steady string of customers would be too costly. If it weren’t for him and his great advice, I might have wasted a number of years chasing my tail.

Ravid Butz is a business coach and growth consultant who owned two businesses over the course of two decades that survived sweeping industry changes and thrived through reinvention. He encouraged me to look at how my psychology impacted the way I approached my business and employees. Ravid pointed out how the way I view myself and the world has broader implications for the way I interact with my company. After that, I was more inclined and better able to examine my personal motivations and role, whenever a work situation bothered me.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I am beginning to leverage business development techniques typical of Silicon Valley startups but atypical of public relations agencies, in an effort to scale the agency, as well as expand our services to include podcast production, content marketing and influencer relations. I am also in the process of writing a book that I believe will shed more light on the inspiration behind Trust Relations — not just the agency, but the term I coined to describe “the new public relations.”

Trust Relations is the art of conveying a brand’s authentic actions, value and goodwill, and illustrating them through great storytelling and creative brand activations that demonstrate how the brand serves its target audiences. In technology, trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains. In communications, they are a bond of mutual respect between a brand and the people it serves.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Brene Brown’s book “Dare to Lead” has hugely impacted my thinking and inspired me to start Trust Relations. As she says, “Leadership is not about titles or the corner office. It’s about the willingness to step up, put yourself out there, and lean into courage. The world is desperate for braver leaders. It’s time for all of us to step up.” I took her words to heart and that’s a big reason why I went out on a limb to start my agency, and began to speak out about issues I think are important for PR practitioners everywhere.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

François-Marie Arouet, better known by the pen name “Voltaire,” once said, I disagree strongly with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” ‎

I love strategic communications because your mission as a strategic communicator is to assist individuals and businesses in communicating with the world, even if you don’t always agree with everything they say or do. I firmly believe a free society pivots on free speech, and that strategic communications plays an important role in advocating for the stories, ideas and insights of individuals and businesses alike.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to enact a paradigm shift in the industry, by replacing the term public relations with “Trust Relations.” Expectations around authenticity have changed dramatically in recent years. As a result, simply spinning the story, controlling the narrative and staging public stunts is a thing of the past. These old-school techniques rarely resonate with today’s savvy and discerning audiences, unless the story is based in truth and reality. Now it’s all about building trust among target audiences by putting your money and creativity behind an authentic brand, and acting upon those values. In other words, if there is no integrity behind a narrative or a brand isn’t providing real value to make the world a better place, today’s audiences will know — or quickly figure it out.

I coined the term “Trust Relations” to replace public relations and describe a new approach to strategic communications, which is more focused on communicating clients’ authentic actions, value and goodwill.

Public relations, which implies that an entity is the actor and the public its audience, is passé. Brands today must ask what they can do for their target audiences, not what their clients or customers can do for them.

