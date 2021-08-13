Art Schop: “Don’t compromise on your artistic vision”

Don’t compromise on your artistic vision. Keep producing, even when the prospects for reaching a broader audience seem slim. Work at your craft.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Art Schop.

Art Schop is a Brooklyn based contemporary rock artist. After having careers in both physics and business commerce, Martin G. Walker (Art Schop) discovered that his true passion was making music. Originating from inspiration rooted in philosophical theory, Art Schop’s music could exist suspended in an anonymous vacuum, like a satellite floating in the void.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As a kid I was interested in science. I thought of myself as a nerd. But I was also incredibly drawn to music and literature. Discovering David Bowie and Albert Camus had a dramatic and permanent effect on me. That collision of thinking and feeling really shook up my way of experiencing the world.

I studied Physics at Oxford University, and went on to a career in technology, but it was always words, ideas and music that most excited and inspired me. So, while I was working in the corporate world, I was also writing and playing music, developing my voice and my craft.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Every day there are thousands, maybe even tens of thousands of new songs released around the world. The quality of the music being released, it seems to me, is generally very high. There’s a lot to listen to. My songs explore ideas and themes that aren’t typical. They’re philosophical and biographical. I’m inspired by ideas that spark my interest and make me think deeply. Taking music to new places can lead to new insights.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I played a bar in Chicago — my first gig. All of the songs I played were my own. It didn’t occur to me that the people in the bar would want to hear me play some familiar songs, give them something to latch onto.

I still play (mostly) my own songs at gigs, which is perhaps the funniest part of this mistake — I’m still stubbornly making it!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

A downtown East Village musical legend, Jimi Zhivago, made a profound effect on me as an artist. He taught me about listening, and writing, and arranging, and thinking and feeling music. I first met Jimi when he came in to play bass on my first studio session. He spent the afternoon glowering at me and I figured he wasn’t having much fun. Occasionally, he would growl “did you write this?” and I would nod, not at all sure why he was asking. At the end of the session he gave me his card and told me to stay in touch. Jimi ended up producing three of my records. We worked together for countless hours over many years, and it was his belief and encouragement that has pushed me to keep upping my game as a songwriter, singer and musician.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When an industry or practice gets stuck on a certain way of doing things, disruption can shake up the imagination, get people doing new things. Why can’t we have songs about philosophical ideas? Not every song has to be a love song.

Disruption can be ‘not so positive,’ I think, when it rapidly changes a practice in a way that something gets lost, something valuable — What immediately comes to mind is music streaming. Music streaming completely disrupted the delivery mechanism for new music. Some of the changes were positive. Ease of access to a huge catalog. Lowering the cost of entry for new artists. But some important aspects of the existing music industry were lost. Appropriate payment for many artists (essentially, music became free). A loss of the tactile and visual aspects of the packaging of LPs and CDs, and with it a loss, to some extent, of the coherence of the album format.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t compromise on your artistic vision. Keep producing, even when the prospects for reaching a broader audience seem slim. Work at your craft.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well, I already have three new songwriting projects that are well along the way to completion. Two of them deal directly with philosophical subjects — grand philosophical errors, and a set of songs about Ludwig Wittengenstein, and the other is kind of a rock opera inspired by Bowie and his Ziggy Stardust album.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I like an Australian podcast called The Album Club. These guys are fans of the “album” as an artistic medium. Listening to that podcast made me feel part of an important if loosely connected movement of musicians and songwriters who really care about what you can do with a set of songs. It made me feel grounded and focused, and, like I wasn’t wasting my time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do what you can do, try not to be discouraged by what is outside of your control. As an independent artist, moving forward day to day it is important to just keep working, doing what I can do. If I spent time thinking about how the music was going to be received, I could easily talk myself out of doing it in the first place.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This would be a movement founded on the conviction that we need to work together for the good of all, rather than for the good of an individual, or a community, or a country. It’s only if we do this that we will survive as a species.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can join my mailing list through artschop.com, and follow me on Facebook and Instagram, also as ArtSchop.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!