Alison Gers Of Viteyes: “Staying productive and motivated!”

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alison Gers. As the vice president of marketing, Alison Gers is responsible for Viteyes global marketing and operation efforts as well as systems integrations and product research. Before joining Vitamin Health (Viteyes) in 2006, Gers worked in advertising with brands including Kellogg’s and Whirlpool/KitchenAid. Gers earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Alison! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Thanks for having me! Professionally, since 2006, I’ve helped develop and implement marketing and operation plans for Vitamin Health. Our eye health supplement brand, Viteyes, is of great interest to me since my father is an ophthalmologist and you could almost say I “grew up” in the eye business. Being part of a small business for 15 years has allowed me to work in many different areas — streamlining processes, building websites, systems integrations, inventory management, as well as branding and marketing. The best part of my job though is hearing about how our supplements have helped so many people, and more recently even kids!

Personally, my favorite thing to do is travel. If I could bring my family with me, I would just travel the world for the rest of my life. The most exciting place I’ve traveled to is Antarctica — which is visually just stunning.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I would say working during the complete shut-down at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time my then 1st and 3rd graders were working remotely and new to computers. Overnight I became a teacher’s assistant while working a full-time job — as many parents did. This was very challenging. However, it taught me how to make even better use of my time — working faster and making meetings around lunchtime and other times that I knew my kids would need me. When my kids were back in full-time school (a year later) I was able to be much more efficient with my work time than before the pandemic.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

While working from home, we tend to never “leave” the office! To avoid burnout, it’s important to set up a workspace that’s away from any areas of the home where you typically relax or spend time with your family otherwise you may find yourself constantly in work mode. Developing and sticking with a schedule is also important! Treat your remote work or work from home scenario as you would if you were going to the office. If you would typically work from 8–5, then stick with that schedule.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

I’ve been working from home for 15 years. One of the best things I feel working from home allows is providing an easier time when it comes to school breaks, sick days, school functions, etc. It can be difficult for parents who work at an office to have the flexibility that a parent who works from home might have. However, in the same respect, when the kids are home for breaks or sick days, trying to work and watch our children at the same time can be difficult.

Another part of working from home that I love — although this pandemic has put a big wrench in this for me — is being able to change my work settings. I love to work from coffee shops. Being in a “nonoffice” setting helps me to focus and be creative.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

This is an easy one!

Staying productive and motivated! It’s very easy to get distracted when you’re working from home! The dishes didn’t get done that morning or a load of laundry needs to be folded, you’re home already, why not just knock it out!?

Children/friends/family who don’t understand or respect working from home. Getting phone calls in the middle of the day assuming I’m available or that I call just call it quits at 2 PM. Or… children knocking on the office door when I’m on a work call.

Being in constant work mode and not knowing how to shut it off!

Of course, the pandemic brought the biggest work-from-home challenge — working from home while your kids are doing virtual school!

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

You have to treat working from home just as you would working at an office — set your schedule and reiterate to those around you that even though you work from home, you still have the same responsibilities as those who drive to an office and work their 9–5 hours. Your schedule should include the ½ hour or hour lunch break that you would normally get if working at an office; if you would typically do errands during your lunch break, then make that time the time to do your errands or doing the dishes that are still in the sink or folding the laundry that didn’t get done. If you want your lunch break to sit and have lunch, then do it, but step away from your “office.” When your set hours are done for the day, close the computer and walk away! It’s time to turn work mode off!

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Set the same work schedule each day if possible.

Make sure you have a set place to get work done and that your family is aware of when you will be working if they will be around.

Also… coffee… lots of coffee!

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Find the tools that work best for the entire team so you can collaborate and communicate effectively! We have one tool for the whole company to communicate via instant messages — individually and by the group.

Video chat frequently — I think “seeing” each other makes a big difference. We have a company meeting by video once a month and set video calls for certain meetings (that way employees know ahead of time when they might be “seeing” someone).

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Avoid the urge to micro-manage! Have faith in your team and provide positive reinforcement, but also make sure everyone is holding their weight and making any necessary deadlines.

Allow employees to have that time to be “flexible” such as running to a chiropractor appointment in the middle of the day or working out during lunch.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As screen time rises with children so does their exposure to harmful blue light. We have yet to see the long-term effects on vision for this digital generation of kids. We need continued education on the importance of eye health, including nutrition and eye supplements that many people may not be aware of — protecting our eyes and our children’s.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be somebody who makes everybody feel like somebody.”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.facebook.com/viteyes, www.instagram.com/viteyes, and www.twitter.com/viteyes

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success