Rachel Shackleton Of Green Key Health: “Set Boundaries for Yourself and Others”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Shackleton.

Rachel Shackleton, founder of Green Key Health is a health practitioner and corporate health specialist. As a qualified medical herbalist, naturopath and kinesiologist she works with individuals to restore full health and wellbeing, not only through treatment, but also through coaching so that clients can manage both personal and work-life occurrences with increased resilience, self-compassion and a lifestyle that supports maximum energy.

Rachel has been featured in Thrive Global, Up Journey, Authority magazine and The Entrepreneur’s Journey as well as interviewed on UK Health Radio. She was a guest speaker at the 2nd International Health Congress in Geneva on Non-Communicable diseases in September 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

From an early age I have had a great interest in health and wellbeing and an innate understanding that the mind and body are connected and through this connection have the power to either make you sick or heal you. After suffering a prolapsed disc due to stressful lifestyle and overwork I ended up on my back starring at the ceiling, wondering “Why me?” Three months doing nothing and in pain, I realized that I had created my own situation and therefore if I had created it, I could uncreate it or fix it and this is exactly what I did. As part of this journey, I ended up in India talking to the director of an ashram clinic in Pondicherry, a complete stranger, about what I wanted to do with my life and why. He was the one that suggested kinesiology. As they say, “The rest is history.” I have been a practicing kinesiologist since 2006 and a medical herbalist and naturopath since 2017.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

In the words of Steve Jobs “Stay hungry, stay foolish.” I love this quote as it reflects the need to keep learning and never get ahead of yourself! There have been and continues to be several challenging and interesting clients who I am working with to restore their balance and wellbeing. Once you think that you have mastered something a client comes along to show you another dimension of the same thing. For example, you might have treated several clients with thyroid issues, and you think you have this sorted when along comes another client who does not respond to previous treatment protocols. It is a reminder that there is no one size fits all in human health, every person is unique and that’s why it is important to treat the whole person, rather than the symptoms.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made, if you can call it that, is the desire to heal everyone. It has taken many situations to teach me that firstly, as a practitioner you don’t heal anyone, you simply facilitate the healing and the client does the rest. Secondly, which is my biggest learning of all, is that not everyone wants or is ready to heal. What I mean by this is that there is a subconscious program running and they have a vested interest in remaining ill.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While studying kinesiology as part of the course, I had to be treated by a kinesiologist to experience the process of kinesiology as a treatment. The universe directed me to a doctor in London who was at the time and still is a practicing homeopath and kinesiologist in addition to orthodox medical doctor. He asked me on arrival what I was there for? I replied that I was not there for anything other than the fact this is a necessary part of my studies and I need to be treated by a kinesiologist as part of the process of getting qualified. With that he jumped up explained that I should lie on the couch and that he was going to do a kinesiology session. After coming up with level 6 stress (there are only 6 levels!), he said maybe you should re-evaluate why you are here? Since that day in 2004 he has been my mentor, friend and coach to whom I am eternally grateful.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I fully believe that we all have the capability to be well. When I use this term, I am not talking purely about the absence of disease, but to experience and live a healthy life through balance and harmony in our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions. When neglecting one of these dimensions, whether through elected lifestyle, daily nutrition or attitude to the world around us, we have the capability to negatively affect wellbeing.

Working with my clients to restore full wellbeing not only through the treatment protocol, but also by educating them about these dimensions and what it is they are doing that is leading to their illness and how to reverse the symptoms they are experiencing, very often turns out to be just small corrections to habits in their daily life. I make no claim to be changing the world on a massive scale. However, I believe that for every person I affect, they are affecting several others. In working with clients to give them their own tools to manage their health is making a difference to them as well as those with whom they communicate and influence.

When working with companies in the sphere of organisation wellbeing through leadership practices, I am working with groups to positively influence how they lead others. By raising awareness of how their leadership style is affecting others as well as to recognise symptoms in their team members that show when someone might be struggling, and how to address that openly through genuine interest, has a positive impact. A shift from “business as usual” and focus on profitability only, in my opinion is short-sighted and has to change. In making this change organisations stand to gain massively through increased productivity and loyalty as well as decreased presenteeism and absenteeism due to sickness, all of which combine and result in greater profitability. There has never been a more important time in history to bring attention to workforce wellbeing.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Keep the Tank Full

So often we put others before ourselves. This is honorable. However, when your tank is not full it means that you cannot be your best and show up for others when needed. Filling yourself up first is the best strategy to ensure you have enough energy to notice and hear others, to be available to provide support and if necessary, jump in to help. No one is of use when running on reserve tank or even on empty. Keeping the tank full means making sure that you address your own needs of self-care, time out, fun, laughter and love for mind body and soul. As my guides have told me, “You need to dance more!” The energy and joy that dancing brings is wonderful. Dance makes everything feel lighter, bringing you into touch with your inner child and making you smile.

When I’m walking in nature, I like to dance. The feeling of jiggling around and jumping up and down to birdsong, the breeze and even the rain sets me up for the day or shakes off my worries and any tension at the end of the day. One morning recently, thinking that I was on my own I gave an all-out singing and dancing performance. On the way back when I turned around to re-trace my footsteps I met a lady walking her dog. She was smiling all over her face, and after saying “Good morning” she explained how she had been watching me dance and that it made her smile and laugh in seeing the fun I was having. Not sure what the moral if that story is, but if I made someone else smile first thing in the morning, it was well worth it!

2. Set Boundaries for Yourself and Others

Boundaries are so important to personal wellbeing. Setting boundaries can incorporate many things and as each of us are different it is likely that our own boundaries are different from someone else’s boundaries. The following are some examples of where you might want to set boundaries:

Work hours — Especially as many are now working from home, it is so easy to just keep working. Be disciplined with yourself to start and finish at certain times as you would if working from an office. This educates colleagues, bosses, friends and family when you are available and when you are not available.

Say “No” — Saying “No” to taking on other people’s “stuff” that they either don’t want to do or they themselves find overwhelming and were unable to say “No”, is both important and liberating. Saying “No” for the right reasons sets you free from others dumping on you and the feelings of overwhelm, anxiety or annoyance and perhaps even anger at yourself for not saying “No”.

Me time — Putting into your diary time each day or each week for you and the things you want to do that feed you mentally, emotionally and spiritually are essential to personal wellbeing. Tell others that you are unavailable during this time and be just that. Be sure to avoid compromising your time as this just means you are sabotaging yourself, your wellbeing and your performance.

Avoid procrastination — Putting things off that you don’t want to or don’t know how to do, simply drags out the process and pain associated with the task. Procrastination very often leads to feelings of anxiety or overwhelm as the deadline creeps nearer and the worry of what has to be done grows. Make a plan of action that is broken down into daily steps and address one step at a time, first thing each day, so that you slowly step-by-step eat into the task until it has been completed.

Working from home, I have found has many benefits, but there are also some disadvantages, and when it comes to procrastination, it becomes easier to put things off by cleaning under the kitchen sink, dealing with the washing, ordering the weekly groceries etc. To help avoid these distractions, I have implemented a regime that works for me, only allowing myself the possibility to do any of these things when I have “Eaten the frog” (Brian Tracy). In other words, completed a step towards the task that I am avoiding. It is amazing how unattractive dealing with the washing becomes once this task is out of the way!

3. Use Nature’s Medicine Chest

I can write and talk for hours on this topic. Let me rather address this point with a quote by Deb Soule a herbalist, biodynamic gardener, teacher and author:

“Medicine plants heal more than the physical body. They help open our hearts, reconnect us with Spirit, and guide us in developing respectful and joyful relationships with the natural world.”

Plants, as all living beings vibrate on energetic frequencies. Some plants on a higher vibration than others. It is these frequencies and the constituents within the plant that aid the healing process. Going to the doctor with an expectation that he or she heal you, in most cases can only be met with disappointment. Not because the doctor lacks knowledge and professional skill, but because only one person can heal you and that is you. “Nature has all the answers.” Walking in nature, enjoying the seashore, the forest, meadow or garden if you let yourself be present, you will absorb these energetic frequencies to soothe, energize and heal on the mental, emotional and spiritual levels. Nourishing yourself with herbal teas, a range of natural foods and when needed herbal or homeopathic remedies to address illness and dis-ease before it gets out-of-control is effective, has no side effects and is comparatively cheap.

Eating natural, unprocessed foods on a daily basis, you train your body to tell you if it is missing something. Learn to hear what your body is telling you and feed that craving. For example, if you crave meat perhaps you are lacking iron, green vegetables or fruit, perhaps it is fibre or particular vitamins or minerals you are missing. Sadly cake, other simple carbohydrates and energy drinks are not included here. Be aware that sugary foods will create cravings also. The light at the end of the tunnel is that the less you eat processed foods, the less you want them and the more energy you have!

Is it time to go back two generations when local doctors would start with nature’s medicine chest to treat their patients? Herbs were common-place and used in the home for treating bruises, cuts and sores, seasonal colds and flu, stomach upsets as well as for keeping healthy into old age.

Living in Russia from the early 90’s I was privileged to learn about natural remedies which have long been lost in the West. Suffering from a heavy cold, my friend told me to fill a bath with hot water, add mustard powder and sit with my feet in the bath for as long as the water stayed hot. The healing aspects of mustard drew the fever out and rapidly ended the cycle of the cold.

4. Move More

Movement in whatever form you choose, whether walking, dancing, playing tennis, cycling or swimming has a profound effect on overall health, especially when there is a mix of exercise including stretching, building flexibility, stamina and relaxation. Movement and exercise when practiced regularly, is known to have great impact on stamina, body shape, physical and emotional wellbeing as well as energy levels. A lesser-known fact is the impact that movement has on the immune system as movement helps lymphatic drainage, pivotal in helping the fight against infection. There are many activities in addition to exercise that support overall good immune health and vitality including dry skin brushing, hot and cold hydrotherapy as well as intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting is something that I include in my weekly regime to stimulate digestive powers, improve sleep and increase energy. Personally, I have found that it is easier to do this at the weekend and therefore aim to finish eating on Friday and Saturday evenings by 8pm and not to eat again until 1 or 2pm the following day. Every day, I give myself a cold blast of water for 1–2 minutes after my normal shower. Now, I am fully accustomed to this practice and really enjoy it, stepping out of the shower feeling fully invigorated and ready to go!

5. Live in the Moment

Often referred to as mindfulness or being present, living in the moment is powerful in many ways:

Decreases worry and anxiety — Focusing on issues in the present moment means you do not give attention to what is to come or what has happened, stripping away any reason to worry, become anxious or distracted.

Increases productivity — Working everything through step-by-step in the moment leads to making less mistakes and having to do re-work, avoiding self-criticism and annoyance. Both are highly destructive of self-confidence and self-esteem.

Heightens your senses — You begin to see, hear and smell things; birdsong, the smell of rain on the grass, wind rustling through the trees, other people and their aftershave or perfume, colours and so on. Leading a life that goes from one place to the next automatically, probably is something many of us have been blind to for years.

Increases appreciation of others — Being in the present means you truly hear others through all your senses and tune into what they are actually saying, hearing variations in their tone of voice, their choice of words and how they use those words as well as their body language.

Increases appreciation of what you have in your life — Noticing what you have and not what you are striving for increases gratitude for all the good things in your life, rather than focusing on what is missing. Focusing on what is missing leads to comparison to others, to rush, chase and be somewhere else, creating stress, overwhelm and possible anxiety.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Return to and respect the healing powers of nature. Nature has so much to offer and in our modern day lives we have lost contact with our roots. Getting out more to enjoy the great outdoors, allowing nature to calm and invigorate through the colours, textures, perfumes, seasonal moods and expanses brings inner peace and joy, while positively affecting physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

Nature has its own medicine chest. Of course, there is a need for the medical professionals. If I was in a car accident, I would want to go to hospital. But every country has a massive array of trees, grasses, flowers and berries that address common illnesses native to that country. For example, in the UK we have rosehips from the Rosa canina bush found readily in our hedgrerows, as well as elderberries from the Elder tree (Sambuccus nigra) that are both natural anti-virals, anti-microbials, and immune modulators. They are readily available to pick and use as tea, or made into syrup or ice-lollies to be taken during the Autumn/winter flu season. The Dandelion (Taraxacum officinalis) appears in spring, just when we need to shake off the winter blues and heaviness. There are no side effects and contraindications in nature’s products.

(Note, if on medication always consult a trained herbalist, homeopath or naturopath before using them.)

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

What is cash flow? At this point, probably some of you are in deep surprise. It was only when my accountant said to me you need to watch your cash flow more carefully as you are in danger of going out of business that I sat up and listened! Revenues were good and I could not understand what he was talking about. On calling a good friend to explain cash flow, I got a very clear picture of why it is important. Moral of the story, a good revenue stream is useless if you are not controlling the outflows in terms of costs, debtors etc. Don’t think that you succeed in a business from something that is little known in the market. Kinesiology is not enough on its own for treating people. Amazingly this is not the case, it is just that kinesiology is not well known and therefore taking on the battle on my own to raise public awareness about this amazing technique, is a very long road. Don’t think that you can create a business from something that is little known and understood without major financial backing to do the marketing needed to raise awareness. To overcome this issue, I decided to add better known therapies to kinesiology to get customers through the door and use all techniques in unison for the benefit of all clients. Allopathic medicine, in general has a skeptical understanding of alternative and complementary therapies, which is sadly not helped by media reporting. I am relieved to say that this is not every medical doctor, in fact I work with one who sees the value in both approaches. It is a shame that allopathic and alternative approaches do not work more closely together because in this way our clients would experience fundamentally powerful approaches to health and wellbeing, receiving the best of both worlds, from a prophylactic point of view as well as for emergency and chronic situations by working together as a team. There are not enough hours in the day. Probably most people suffer from this issue to a certain degree. I find working for myself it is so easy to skip meditation, exercise and down-time to just do X. For me just doing X always ends with doing several other tasks as well, eating into my re-charge time. I have learned to be mostly disciplined with myself, but never-the-less time seems to rush by and I find myself asking the question — “What have I achieved today?” Very often not liking the answer! Doing it on your own can be lonely. I love working with others and sometimes being on my own, I long for colleagues to share ideas, thoughts, issues and wins with. This has taught me to build a network of close people that I can do this with to fill that gap. Building a client base takes time. Certainly, a naïve expectation that clients will pour through the door once your business is set up! It’s not like this. It takes time and hard work to reach people, to build a reputation and to get referrals from existing clients. Keeping a positive mindset, going step-by-step and focusing on the goal is what wins the day.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

This is a really difficult question to answer. In my opinion these are all interlinked to a certain degree. Choosing one, I choose “sustainability.” The way we live our lives is quite frankly unsustainable and this is affecting our mental, emotional and physical health as well as the environment. Returning to local living in order to support local farmers will decrease environmental damage enormously by decreasing transportation and packaging, as well as the need for large industrial farms that control pests through spraying with chemicals, and mass use antibiotics to control disease. Favoring the local butcher, fishmonger and greengrocer who source their products sustainably, will cut down the demand for “cheap, low grade products” that are depleting our soils, polluting the air and our waterways whilst poisoning us. According to Compassion in World Farming 14.5% of greenhouse gases are caused by industrial livestock farming, more than the global transport sector. https://www.ciwf.org.uk/factory-farming/environmental-damage/

The latest figures from the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), a partnership of 15 research centres around the world, the global food system, from fertilizer manufacture, crops for human and animal consumption to food storage and packaging, is responsible for up to one-third of all human-caused greenhouse-gas emissions.

How can we sustain this? Perhaps a better question is: Do we want to sustain this? When each of us answers this question, farming habits will change to meet consumer demands. At the moment, the system appears to be upside down with supermarkets driving the market, not the consumer!

It is fundamental that we care for the environment in which we live to enjoy now. In doing so we not only sustain the environment in which we live to pass on to generations to come, but we also heal ourselves. What could be more important than world health?

Thank you for these fantastic insights!