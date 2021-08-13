Sharmani Pillay Of Apothekari Skincare: “Sleep, then sleep some more”

Study after study has shown that the importance of getting enough quality sleep can’t be overstated. Lack of sleep — and poor sleep — can contribute to insulin resistance, disrupt your appetite hormones and reduce both your physical and mental performance. It’s also one of the biggest risk factors for weight gain and obesity.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sharmani Pillay.

Sharmani Pillay is a pharmacist and the founder of Apothekari Skincare. She is passionate about healthy skin at every stage of life, which prompted her to develop a line of clinical formulations designed especially for the needs of mature skin.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Sharmani combined her 30 years of pharmacy training with her own experiences of skin changes after the age of 40 to merge the science of skincare with products to help women age with confidence, comfort, and grace, and has been featured in Cosmetic Proof, Montecristo Magazine, Vita Daily and BC Business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m a pharmacist, but I’m a woman first. And, like so many other mature women, I was frustrated, confused and overwhelmed when my skin started to change in my 40s. It suddenly became drier, more lax, duller, and less evenly toned too.

I couldn’t find effective products or treatments to help my skin (and my self-esteem!) feel better, and all the products I researched were being pushed by 20-somethings who still had collagen production and hydration in their favor — these products weren’t going to do a thing for my skin.

I kept searching, looking for targeted treatments designed to address the needs of 40, 50 and 60+ skin. And it wasn’t just the skin on my face that needed help — I couldn’t find products to treat ALL the skincare changes that a woman may experience as she ages, from dryness (on your face or down there), to body odor, to skin that’s looking dull and has lost its glow.

Like so many other founders, my search for a solution led me to create what I was looking for, and my training and experience as a pharmacist provided the foundation to launch Apothekari.

I researched ingredients and formulations, pored over clinical papers and then consulted experienced chemists to make it all happen. As a pharmacist, I saw too many patients who didn’t get better because they stopped taking their medication or because their regimen was too complicated. I knew that just like medication, great skincare products don’t work if you don’t use them. So, I got rid of unnecessary, extra products and redundant steps that often make skincare routines overwhelming.

My goal is to make it easier for you to stick to a simple skincare routine that actually works.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

After trying for years to find a natural deodorant that actually worked without irritating my pits — AND one that didn’t leave me smelling like a mix of fake flowers and woefully masked body odor, I decided to create my own. I spent over two years researching and developing a formulation before finally creating a winner I was happy with — -because it worked!

Early in my new product marketing, I saw a deodorant review by a popular blogger. She had tried dozens of deodorants — -some of the very biggest brand names — -and had no success with any of them. I was so confident about our formulation that I reached out to see if I could send her some.

I have to admit — -It was a bit scary for me to be so bold, especially with someone who had such a large following,, but then I thought, “if she hates it, the biggest loss is the bruise to my ego, and if she loves it…well…”

Turns out, she LOVED it so much she told her followers and readers it was the only deodorant that continued to work and still does today (that’s 18 months later).

She still writes about our deodorant and shares her positive experience with her followers so I’m so happy that I took the chance to send it to her to review.

Lesson learned: If you know that your products or services are amongst the best and deliver value to others, it’s important to talk about it EVERYWHERE and share your product or service directly with people you believe you can help. You never know if that connection might become the thing that helps your business take off.

Small business owners have tiny platforms. Advertising works but it’s expensive, so it’s important to be creative and leverage all the marketing opportunities that are available. Think outside the box — how can you get your services or products into the hands of more people without relying on ads or automatic organic traffic?

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started my first online business in 2005 — eons ago in Internet years! New to business, and with no plan — -but oodles of confidence — I rented space, hired a full-time employee, and spent a fortune on my website (no easy Shopify back then).

I then opened the doors to….crickets. So I decided to throw money at Google ads, which worked incredibly well until I realized I was spending more money than I was making! Thanks to some good advice, smart maneuvers, and a bit of luck, I was able to turn things around into a successful venture that still stands today.

I learned the importance of having a plan and strategy before spending any money, and why niching is essential if you run a small business (it’s simply too difficult to go broad and compete with the budgets of big brands). I learned to test ideas, products, and logistics in small increments to see if it produces results before betting the farm on a big idea. Not everything works, and that’s okay as long as you minimize risk and stay lean. Finally, your sales numbers don’t matter if you’re not profitable — profitability trumps everything else.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Early in my business, I wasn’t sure how to focus my products and market. Thank goodness my friend Kristine Irving (www.coachki.com), who was a business coach at the time (she’s since shifted to life coaching), encouraged me to bank on my background in pharmacy.

With her guidance, I built my brand around being the trusted expert who helps cut through the skincare industry crap, dispelling myths about aging and skin care products, and calling out misleading information and advertising. Not only did it appeal to my pharmacy roots, but it creates a platform where it’s easy for me to educate women and help them navigate their skin care choices in what is a very confusing and overwhelming market.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Women over 40 are notoriously overlooked when it comes to almost everything in our society. It’s as if we hit that birthday and suddenly become irrelevant at a cultural and consumer level.

As a trained healthcare professional, I want women to have access to products that treat the skin on ALL their body’s places, especially as they age.

There aren’t enough conversations and information about the changes and challenges mature women navigate. The impact of hormonal changes associated with perimenopause and menopause mean mature women’s skin has different needs compared to younger skin.

Women after 40 may experience changes in body odor, or feel drier both on their face or down there. Unfortunately, most marketing messages treat them as if they’re still in their 20s or 30s, so they’re often unaware of the solutions available to help them manage their needs. I want women to know they don’t just have to put up it.

Unlike other big brands that make dryness, wrinkles and overall aging a thing to be shunned, Apothekari doesn’t do fear-based marketing.

And it’s not just aging that’s made to be the bogeyman. We’re told to be scared of so many things like “chemicals” (when everything is a chemical), toxins — -a vague but scary word, and even preservatives, which help keep formulations safe.

Fear marketing is really effective, but there’s also a place for truth, for honesty and integrity. We make our products with proven ingredients and avoid those known to be harmful, without trying to scare our customers into buying our products.

I also think it’s important to emphasize that we should be buying less. Apothekari emphasizes a simple skincare routine, using fewer, better products. No one needs a complicated 12-step skincare routine (and the packaging waste that goes with it). Less consumption — it’s good for your wallet and for the planet too.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

You may have guessed that I’m a bit sciency! These are 5 evidence-based tweaks that help support me in my own personal wellness journey. When I don’t feel energized or balanced, I know I’ve gotten away from prioritizing these lifestyle habits.

1. Sleep, then sleep some more.

Study after study has shown that the importance of getting enough quality sleep can’t be overstated. Lack of sleep — and poor sleep — can contribute to insulin resistance, disrupt your appetite hormones and reduce both your physical and mental performance. It’s also one of the biggest risk factors for weight gain and obesity.

TIP: I’m naturally a night owl and, as I’ve gotten older, I often struggle to fall asleep. I’ve found that establishing set routines help — -they tell my brain it’s time to wind down and get ready for bed:

Turn off devices an hour before bed.

Write down to-do tasks for the next day so you don’t mentally revisit them when you’re trying to fall asleep.

Make time for a nighttime skincare routine.

Finally, if I can’t fall asleep, the occasional dose of melatonin helps me.

2. Eat food. Mostly plants. Not too much.

I can’t say it any better than Michael Pollan! Fruits and vegetables are filled with an array of nutrients including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support health. Studies have shown that people who eat the most vegetables and fruits live longer and have a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other illnesses.

TIP: I eat a massive salad every day for lunch. It always consists of a base of greens and a protein — -tuna, chicken, or leftovers. I like to add in a bit of fruit — -apples and grapes are my favorites — -and drizzle an olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing over top. Sometimes I add herbs or nuts and seeds, whatever’s in my pantry. It never gets boring!

3. Exercise.

I NEVER regret moving my body, but I always do when I don’t! Even if you’re too busy for a dedicated exercise routine (bet you really aren’t!), you can easily find ways to increase movement.

TIP: Take the stairs instead of the elevator, get off a few bus stops earlier — -better yet, walk to work, walk to the grocery store, etc. Even better still, block out exercise time in your calendar. I’ve found that makes it more likely to happen.

4. Practice gratitude.

It’s so easy to focus on what we don’t have when many of us have so much. And that’s not to discount all of life’s surprises and the crap that comes out of nowhere. But your mindset makes such a difference.

TIP: Make gratitude a habit. I write in a gratitude journal in the morning. I pick 5 things that I’m grateful for and describe why I’m grateful for them. The simple act of writing it down and thinking about the positives they bring can help turn even the most negative thinking around.

5. Stress Less.

Yes, stress often feels exciting, but it can also be detrimental to your health.

It’s tough to control the amount of stress in our lives, so it’s important to incorporate practices to cope with it.

TIP: Since I’ve introduced breathing and meditation into my life, I’m much better able to deal with unforeseen situations. It’s a simple act of stopping, assessing the situation, slowing down for a moment and disconnecting with a big, deep breath. The sense of calm this brings never fails to surprise me!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

No question, I’d push for a shorter work week and more time off! Longer hours don’t mean more productivity and work-life balance becomes a struggle.

I’m all for a true four-day workweek of 30 hours instead of 40. Research of shorter work weeks has shown that workers can be as productive in 30 hours as they are in 40, because they waste less time and are better-rested.

People who work a four-day week generally report that they’re healthier, happier, and less crunched for time; their employers report that they’re more efficient and more focused. Could it not be that the conventional approach to work and a 5 day work week, is fundamentally misguided?

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

You probably won’t be profitable your first year in business. Most likely not your second as well! You may have to close it down and start something else. This isn’t failure — it’s called learning. As the owner of a small business, you’ll do more menial tasks than you ever imagined possible. When it comes to #2, outsource those tasks as soon as you’re able. Your time and expertise will help to grow your business faster when you apply it to higher-level responsibilities like marketing. You don’t know what you don’t know. And neither does the high priced consultant you just hired! (ie. Trust your gut — -fire a consultant as soon as you sense things are off) Don’t take business advice from friends and family. They want the best for you and mean well but they almost certainly have no clue of what it takes to run a successful business.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability. My mother was an environmentalist long before most of us even knew what that was. She could repurpose anything — -there was very little waste in our house — -and she didn’t believe in buying stuff unless it was absolutely necessary.

These values have stuck with me as I’ve gotten older and play a role in our philosophy at Apothekari of using fewer, better quality skin care products.

Consuming less can have one of the biggest impacts on our environment and the planet’s wellbeing. It’s also relatively easy to implement — -buy less; shop consignment and second hand; gift or donate unwanted items. Reduce. Recycle. Reuse.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@apothekariskin on IG, Pinterest and FB.

