Antonio Wedral Of NOVOS: “Don’t get complacent”

Don’t get complacent: If you’re enjoying a high, be aware it won’t always be the case, so don’t stop improving yourself and your business. Likewise, with a low, be aware it won’t always be like that, so don’t get stuck in a rut. We’re constantly marketing even when we’re super busy, and likewise, when going through an emotional low, we don’t stop improving and celebrating each other’s wins.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Antonio Wedral.

Antonio is the 26-year-old co-founder of NOVOS, an award-winning international creative eCommerce SEO agency. The company that started as Antonio’s side-hustle in 2018 has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK. NOVOS has worked with over 150 global eCommerce brands — registered a growth rate of 100% YoY — won 10 international awards — employs a team of nearly 40 — and is forecasted to cross £2 million in annual revenue at the end of the year. It has also been named as one of the best places to work in the UK by the Campaign group.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I studied marketing at University and landed my first job at an SEO agency in London straight after. I then moved to an in-house Digital Marketing Manager role at a famous magazine. Whilst hiring an SEO agency to support me, I realized the business model of SEO agencies was just flawed. It was old-school, there were no specific specialists within an industry for SEO, and there weren’t many disruptive agencies emerging. So, my co-founder, Sam, and I decided to launch our consultancy-now-turned-agency to make SEO fun & ROI-driven. We had such high demand for our services that I left my full-time role to build my company, NOVOS. My co-founder, Sam, joined a few months later — we have grown amazingly fast since then.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

As someone leading the digital marketing for a popular brand, I sat through an underwhelming pitch from an agency — this supposed to be one of the “best agencies in the UK”. I then went for lunch with my ex-colleague and friend, Sam. We had the tiniest burger I’d ever seen on this tiny boat in Paddington, and I just said to him, “why don’t we try and get some clients together and try it as a side hustle? We can do better than the others”. The rest is history!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I always knew I wanted to build my own business. When I was little (aged 5–10 years), I would collect chestnuts in the woods then sell them outside my house for like 50p per bag which became my pocket money. I also auditioned for the Young Apprentice when I was 16 because I really believed that I could get into business. Sadly, I didn’t make the cut, but I look back on it as a blessing now!

I’ve learned so much over the last 3 years, and every day I make mistakes and learn from them. So, yes, I always wanted to be an entrepreneur, but I don’t think you’re naturally born to run a business because that has to be learned and developed on the journey.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My parents had their own fast-growing fashion retail brand back in Yugoslavia, but then the war hit. As a result, they lost everything! To escape the war, they moved to the UK with my older sister (a child at the time). Hearing their story, lessons, and journey as I grew up inspired me to want my own business one day.

I studied marketing at university because I realized at A-Levels that I was really good at Business Studies. Also, my dad worked for a few companies and studied marketing himself back in Yugoslavia. All of this definitely stayed with me and was a source of my inspiration. When we launched NOVOS, my parents supported me by letting me move back in with them in the initial stages. They helped me figure out my finances, so I have a lot to thank them for.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We make SEO easy to understand. We’re eCommerce specialists, and our culture is amazing, honest and relaxed. This allows us to work with some great brands who love working with us due to our positive company culture. Our expertise in eCommerce sets us apart from all the other agencies, and we explain SEO in very business/ROI related terms, so no matter how senior in a business you are, the return from SEO is very clear.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you! Being humble is one — I’m not afraid to make mistakes & also am aware we will make them. I’m only 26 and running one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies, so I’m not naive in thinking that I know it all, and it will all always go well. Furthermore, being humble allows me to be empathetic to others in the team & learn from them rather than let my ego take over. The second one is being honest — we’ve won so many clients and built a great team culture because we’re honest. We tell prospective clients what they honestly need, even if it means less money for us — we are transparent with our team about everything. Thirdly, persistence. You need persistence to be a good business leader. You will get so many no’s that many won’t see — you’ll go through so many issues, but know that if you keep going, it will all work out. Far too many business leaders bail too early on their journey.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“Put money and the business over the people” was what I was once told. In the early days, honestly, I was reluctant with us recruiting and building the team. I then decided to ignore that advice because if we can keep the team happy and motivated, they’ll look after the clients and then look after the business. Don’t be self-centred or afraid of building a team — they will be better than you in every respect, and that’s what you need.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Just open up a transparent line of communication with the team and seek feedback regularly — we use something called the Happiness Index to gauge weekly people’s moods and concerns — it’s an anonymous survey. We take its data and make actionable decisions from it. I’m sure people in our team have experienced burnout at moments — that’s natural for a fast-growing business as you won’t always time things right — but listening to the team will help create a culture of honesty and feeling heard, which massively helps.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Let the results and case studies speak for themselves.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There’s too much “self-promotion” using quotes and inspirational news stories out there at the moment, but what really matters and stands out in your industry is the result you achieve, so just put out case studies, win awards and let your work do the talking.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Hiring too early or too late or being too reliant on a single customer. In terms of hiring, it’ll never feel like the right time but what you need to do is look at your figures, your workload and honestly say, “I need someone”. The reason I say look at your figures is because you don’t want to hire too early. Ideally, see if you’ll make a 3x mark up on the employee you hire. In terms of relying on a single customer, don’t be confident in thinking you’re successful because you have one client making up 80% of your income. Win more clients that have smaller budgets in the early days to spread that risk and to allow you to grow your business sustainably.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The pressure is just another level. Many entrepreneurs only show you the highs — the wins, the growth, the new hires etc. You rarely see the lows, which are usually derived from the pressure. I feel the same lows and pressures now as a multi-million £ company, as I did in our first 3 months side-hustle. This is normal — each stage of growth you go through will have its highs and lows, and learning to deal with the pressure/constant uncertainty is key.

Being an entrepreneur is very different from being an employee — the pressure is on you as the salaries you pay are dependent on you managing your cash flow — that’s ultimately your responsibility as a business owner. At the same time, you’re building the baby you’ve envisioned from day 1, so any possible crack feels 100x harder for an entrepreneur than for an employee. As a founder, you’re so emotionally invested in the direction you’re taking the business.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

It was when we won our first “really big eCom brand” as a client in Bloom & Wild. I remember knowing this is a massive moment, as we’re now establishing ourselves as eCom experts with the brand names to back this up. I was so excited at this point as it proved that how we positioned ourselves was working, and we could now create an amazing case study with a fantastic eCommerce brand.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In January this year, there was a period when we were losing out on a few pitches as we had now gone from mid-weight to competing with all the big agencies for bigger budgets. At the same time, we had quite many cracks in processes with the team set to grow to 30 people, and someone had just handed their notice in, which was our first ever. All of this made me feel very low because it was the first time we’d experienced a constant, relentless knock-back in different areas — I struggled to see the positives.

However, I emerged stronger with this experience. It made me realize that this is where persistence comes in. As an entrepreneur, you will have these bad phases, but keep working on the right things, trust the team, and you’ll get back to the incredible highs like we have seen since then.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

We were consistent in the way we pitched. We also hired a Head of Growth to help us position as a contender in the “premier league”, which massively helped. We made a plan for the next year for recruitment while working through the problems in the process. I think action is key, and action helped us bounce back quickly — no matter what problems you’re having, as a founder, if you take the next steps quickly, you’ll bounce back quickly.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Resilience: You will be knocked down many times, but you need to get up quickly. The example I shared earlier demonstrates this. I could have easily just become negative and given up, but I chose to stay positive and resilient to work through the issues we were facing.

Persistence: Things get better, but you need to keep going. Even when things are not good, keep being persistent with people who say no to you. We were getting told “no” by a few big brands in our early days for being too small, but eventually, we won them as clients as we grew.

Reflection: Sometimes, as the business grows fast, it’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day highs and lows, but reflection has helped me so much. My co-founder and I occasionally set aside an evening to go for some drinks and reflect on the highs and lows. This is important to put things into context.

Emotional Intelligence: Our leadership team took part in an emotional intelligence training course at the start of the year because we identified how crucial it is to a successful business. Understanding how to control your emotions, speak to people in the team, and understand others is so important. Understanding more about your own emotional reactions is key to how you respond to the highs and lows.

Don’t get complacent: If you’re enjoying a high, be aware it won’t always be the case, so don’t stop improving yourself and your business. Likewise, with a low, be aware it won’t always be like that, so don’t get stuck in a rut. We’re constantly marketing even when we’re super busy, and likewise, when going through an emotional low, we don’t stop improving and celebrating each other’s wins.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to get back up and find your motivation when you’re repeatedly kicked. To be resilient, you need to have a go-getter attitude and want to fight. There will be days you don’t want to get out of bed and think you’re bad at what you do, but remind yourself that this is temporary and it’s completely in your control to keep going.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My parents’ story of giving up a successful business to move to the UK and starting from the bottom by working very hard has always inspired me. It has shown me that irrespective of the circumstances, you can always try and rebuild. Whenever I feel low, I remind myself that — I know I can rebuild and go again because it’s not as bad as I think.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Sometimes. Like many, I have moments where I struggle a lot and can’t keep positive. Other times, I do stay positive and find it easier to do so. It helps me talk it through with people, whether my partner or co-founder, and just air my frustrations because when I hear it back, I realize it’s a temporary blip, and I can get through it.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

If a leader is positive, the whole company is positive — it’s simple. If you foster a positive, transparent culture, then it’s hard even for the most negative employee not to give in a little bit. If your team members are positive, they treat clients with positivity, calm and clarity — this helps the business grow. We’re positive outwards and very relaxed in our way of working. Our team has internalized this culture — their relaxed but expert approach with clients keeps the working relationship relaxed all around.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favourite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Shoot for the moon, because even if you don’t make it there, you’ll still end up amongst the stars”. I always had big dreams, and I knew if I work hard for them & take risks, even if I don’t end up right at the top, I’ll end up a lot higher and happier in life than if I didn’t try.

How can our readers further follow you online?

My Linkedin is https://www.linkedin.com/in/antoniowedral/ and our website is https://thisisnovos.com/.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!