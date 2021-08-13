Maggie Adhami-Boynton Of ShopThing: “Fail fast and often”

Failures only get you closer to success, so we really try to instill this across the organization. The worst thing you can do is to avoid failure as that just means you’re going about everything in a tentative manner — you’ll never be the winner that way.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maggie Adhami-Boynton.

Meet Maggie Adhami-Boynton, a 15 year tech, retail, and startup veteran, Harvard Master’s graduate, and founder of ShopThing, one of North America’s first live video commerce platforms. Since ShopThing’s soft launch in 2019, Maggie has raised an impressive seed round, hired world-class product and technology teams, acquired a customer base of over 150,000, and launched an App with a waitlist of over 50,000.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Prior to ShopThing, I helped scale one of Canada’s most awarded mobile app agencies, Plastic Mobile, as Vice President of Operations, helping to build world-class apps, such as the Pizza Pizza app, the first pizza ordering app in North America.

Live shopping has been massive in Asia since its inception in 2016. It was a 19bn dollars industry in 2018 and is expected to be 300bn dollars in 2021. In 2018, I saw a gap in the luxury market and knew I could bring live shopping to North America and revolutionize the industry.

My love for style and technology finally came together in 2019 when I decided to pursue a new venture and start ShopThing. ShopThing was born out of passion and curiosity and has been the most fulfilling step in my career thus far. While we’re still building our platform and have a long road ahead of us, it has been incredible building my own product and being hands-on once again with the technology team.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

While eCommerce disrupted traditional retail in the mid 1990s, the landscape has not changed much since — at least not in North America. Unlike our Asian counterparts, North Americans were still buying their products online in the same way: browsing static content online from thousands of retailers.

ShopThing introduces a new way to shop: in real time with your favourite influencers. Something that has never been done in North America. We are changing the way retailers reach their consumers and the way influencers monetize their following.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Before we officially moved into our first market, my co-founder and I would fly down to New York for a few weeks to test the market and see if it made sense to open up shop there. We completely underestimated our success there. After about 7 days there we had over 300 packages that needed shipping and only one hotel room. We rented a second adjoining room and quickly turned it into a distribution centre on the fly! We spent the next three days fulfilling all our orders out of our hotel! We learned never to do that again and to be fully ready with our distribution next time we hit a new market.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My sister and mom have been really big mentors for me. Both fierce, strong women who have managed to juggle motherhood and careers. Both have been exceptionally successful in their careers and work harder than anyone I know. My mother instilled in me a very incredible work ethic and my sister is always there to offer up amazing advice and help where she can. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without them.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

You’re right, in some fields, disruption definitely has a negative connotation. In technology, and according to the great Clayton Christensen, companies that don’t disrupt end up dead. Perhaps his views are harsh, but you get the gist. Tech is very powerful — it has the ability to change user behaviors, as we are seeing with ShopThing. It has always been my goal to create an ethical product that improves my customers’ lives.

For me, the biggest thing I think about is responsible disruption. Whether it be to address customer pain points, expand market opportunities, or increase overall service efficiency. Disruption is typically unwelcome in the beginning until said disruptor is able to prove how and why they’re so much better than what customers are currently using and experiencing. Actually, after our Shoppers have visited a store, our retailer partners tell us that they see a huge spike in brand awareness and foot traffic — something we’ve actually coined “the ShopThing effect!”

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Fail fast and often. This is something that I’ve taken from my background in tech and working with engineers. Typically people view failure as a negative, but we view it as a positive. It means you planned and tried. It meant you put in the effort, but fell a little short. Failures only get you closer to success, so we really try to instill this across the organization. The worst thing you can do is to avoid failure as that just means you’re going about everything in a tentative manner — you’ll never be the winner that way.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I definitely don’t want to spill any secrets, but we have a LOT of exciting things planned for the upcoming year. What I can say is to watch out for our expansion into new markets and industries, other than fashion. We are also working on releasing an Android version of our App. Stay tuned!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The “How I Built This” podcast has been instrumental to my success as CEO. Being able to listen to other entrepreneurs’s journeys and challenges has allowed me to improve my leadership and feel confident that I can overcome any obstacle. Listening to their struggles gives me the strength to push through on bad days. Hearing their triumphs inspires me and excites me that I can truly do anything and conquer the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Celebrate the small wins.” As an entrepreneur you spend every waking moment worrying about everything from whether you made the right choice on what market to expand to, all the way down to whether you should have gotten poppy seed bagels for the team breakfast. Early on a fellow entrepreneur told me how important it is to celebrate the small victories and don’t take them for granted. We spend so much time and energy on the problems of the business and overcoming obstacles, we don’t always appreciate all the wins, even the tiny ones.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Sustainability. Sustainability is near and dear to my heart — it always has been. This has been something that was instilled in me from a very young age, where I would see my mother repurpose and reuse as much as she could, simply because she hated waste and knew the enormous impact it has on our environment.

My movement would be to create or fund a business with a focus on sustainability as that is one of the world’s biggest problems. In fashion, sustainability is a major issue. While the impact of the fashion industry can’t be solved overnight, we’re doing the things we can at ShopThing to decrease our carbon footprint and leave a better world behind for the next generation.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our Instagram is @shopthinglive and my personal blog is @maggieadhami

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you so much for having me. It was a pleasure!