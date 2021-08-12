Zain Pirani of No, Thank You: “Listen to your customers and not the trolls”

Listen to your customers and not the trolls. There will be a million criticisms from people who stand in the periphery and only participate negatively. If you believe that what you are creating is truly differentiated, then keep going on your path and ignore the negativity. At the end of the day, only the opinion of the person using your products truly matters, so listen to them.

Zain and her co-founder, Graham, launched No, Thank You- a premium, full-spectrum skincare brand, at the height of COVID in August 2020. Prior to launching her own brand, Zain previously led the product development efforts at Launched.LA, whose brands include Hello Bello, Taffers and Tiller&Hatch. Before CPG, Zain had spent 14+ years in finance, most recently in fundraising, strategy, and investor relations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Both Graham and I believed in the efficacy of CBD but were disappointed by how the ingredient was being misused and misrepresented by brands to lure in clients. The customer shouldn’t be deceived, they should be able to trust what is being sold to them and reap the benefits of the underlying ingredients, without compromising on quality. If you use the right amount and the right type of CBD, it is quite an effective anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. We were adamant about creating a brand that our customers could trust; a brand that stood for uncompromising standards. We are not saying we are perfect, but we are transparent and honest.

Being minorities, me as a woman of color and Graham being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, we have both felt excluded in our respective career paths. We both worked in finance and that field is very cis-white male dominant, and constantly made us feel like outliers. Thus, it is of utmost importance to us that we make everyone feel included with our products and our community, from folks working with us to those who use our products. It was a culmination of our personal experiences and what we wanted to build that led us to birth this brand.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When we started our company, it was just the two of us and an idea. Over time, very skillful and talented people began entering our lives and it only made sense that they joined in on our mission. From there, our passion project turned into a brand that represented us, our ideology and what we wanted to create and stand behind. It is this intangible feeling and the gut instinct that we have something here, that people can relate to and want to be a part of, that has kept us going. It is hard to believe that it has been two years now since we had an idea that we kept moving forward on, tiny little steps sometimes, but always forward, to what it is now. We are nowhere near where we would like to be, but the journey has been incredible, and I couldn’t have asked for better partners.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

There is a certain joy and satisfaction when we hear from our customers who truly find our products beneficial. People have written letters to us or sent us DMs and testimonials on how the oil has helped their skin. For instance, we had someone who was embarrassed to go out because she broke out for an unknown reason (maybe it was stress-related or some food that threw her skin off) and was then introduced to our oil through her makeup artist and it helped her get rid of a rash on her face. She then introduced our brand to a friend with a similar problem. Another example is how our relief cream has been helpful to people who would prefer to use a natural topical to soothe their pain rather than turn to drugs. We have even had family members suffering from cancer tell us how it has eased their pain. We were set on a journey to create a great quality product but even we were pleasantly surprised at how effective the products have been.

This had a lot to do with sticking to our guns about our values and products. There are always cheaper options to make more money, to come to the market faster to make a quick buck, but that would lead us to make compromises we weren’t willing to make. Not taking the easy, cheaper route has sometimes cost us a pretty penny, but at the end of the day, we want to do right by our customers and provide them with quality products. Throughout the time it took us to ideate our brand and products, we have seen multiple brands come and go, even some who made some quick money and cashed out, but building something you love and care about for the long haul takes time, love, and passion.

Our biggest challenge now is to grow quickly and keep improving on our products. It’s always about improving and being better than the previous version. If we had to do it all over again, I might’ve started with two or three products, but we fell in love with all five of our products before bringing it to market. It made sense; it was an entire face routine in four products and the relief cream. We were so impressed with the relief cream effects at first try and that is what made us believe in the efficacy of CBD, so how could we not have included that?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It is true, it takes a village of people. It takes the community around you to support you to get you where you want to be. Those who do you right and those who do you wrong, you learn from both. I am most thankful for having an incredible partner who I can trust in this entrepreneurial journey. It is not just him though, it is our respective significant others who support us daily on our crazy quest. It is our friends and family who support us by buying our products and by telling other people about how great they are. Those who invested with us because they believe in us. It is our vendors and suppliers who connect us to the next person who might be helpful. It is the openness that people approach us with, the helpfulness. It is our team of people who work with us and believe in us. Business, at the end of the day, is more about personal connection than people think.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

We are bringing design, quality, transparency, and education to the CBD skincare industry. We are constantly engaging with our vendors to learn the latest and greatest in the cannabinoid world and in skincare. CBD is just scratching the surface of what the plant has to offer. We want to dive deep into the various cannabinoids that exist in the plant that are even more focused on solving problems. For instance, we use a high potency of CBDA in all our products alongside CBD. CBDA, which is a precursor to CBD, is actually a more potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. CBN for instance is great for sleep, CBC has a caffeine like effect on the body, CBG is even more focused on anxiety… The list goes on and on. There is so much to explore and learn and use, the possibilities are endless. That, and how it has implications in your day-to-day routine is what excites us. It is about being thoughtful and research driven in what goes in your products. It is caring about your end customer. No brand, beauty or otherwise, can exist without defining its values and those of its founders.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Customers now demand more transparency from their products. Not only regarding the ingredients, but about who is behind the brand, what is packaging made of, and so forth. The more the customers understand where they are spending their money and who they are supporting, the better.

There is more diversity, in the front leading the advertisement for the industry and a more diverse group of people now make up the co-founders and entrepreneurs behind them. All the various body types and skin colors are being celebrated.

There is a drive towards sustainability. It is now more important than ever that the industry contributes towards solving problems for the environment. This had already led to innovative products.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The beauty industry can create insecurity and unrealistic standards for what our life should be like. More time and money should be spent on reality.

False promises to solve problems that aren’t problems in the first place. The word that throws me off is “anti-aging”. All of us are aging, what is wrong with getting old? We should age gracefully. Why fight a natural process? Give people the tools to accept nature and make it less about vanity.

There needs to be a standard for any new ingredient that is used in the products. A balance between where customers can not easily be manipulated and restrict the ingredient completely. CBD is a prime example, on one end it was illegal for several decades because it was considered guilty by association, co-existing with THC and on the other end, anyone can sprinkle a dust of CBD and call their product a “CBD” product.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

It is more than what you see in your mirror. Beauty is truly a feeling of confidence and being enough and a calmness in your mental space. It is the validation from within and being appreciated by those around you and being grateful for all that you have. It is not perfection, it is loving your imperfections and accepting yourself for who you are, unapologetically.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

At the heart of it, create great products, those that stand out, those that are true to what they say they can help with. At No, Thank You, we truly believe that we have created products at a level that doesn’t exist in the CBD industry.

Listen to your customers and not the trolls. There will be a million criticisms from people who stand in the periphery and only participate negatively. If you believe that what you are creating is truly differentiated, then keep going on your path and ignore the negativity. At the end of the day, only the opinion of the person using your products truly matters, so listen to them.

Keep going, there will be obstacles and challenges. If you are committed to contributing and improving the industry, then you will preserve and get through it. You tend to learn a lot more from your mistakes, and we all make them.

Stop with the comparison game. This is something I am still learning every day. I am so competitive; it is almost naturally impossible for me not to compare myself to others and where they are and how they get there. I have to constantly remind myself to keep my head down and focus on my journey. I am learning to respect and appreciate my own journey.

Create something you can be proud of, something that represents your true self. Whatever it is that matters to you, let it be part of your story. It will help you keep going when things get tough. We wear our hearts on our sleeves at No Thank You. We care about equality and believe that everyone should have a voice and representation, regardless of gender, race, color or abilities/disabilities.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Find the beauty within. Within you and those around you, in your kindness and how you interact with everyone around you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Those who stand for nothing fall for anything”- Alexander Hamilton

Know your values, your standards, and your boundaries. If you don’t know who you are and what you stand for, and how far you can be pushed, then it would be impossible to take care of yourself and without that, you can’t help those around you.

