Dr. David Hartman of Fine Arts Skin and Laser: “Develop daily routines”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. David Hartman, M.D.

Dr. Hartman is board-certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). His other professional memberships include the American Society of Plastic Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, The American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, and the American Medical Association.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

From the time I was a young child, creating art was my passion, in fact, my earliest ambition was to be an “artist”. To this day, my zone is creating and working with my hands.

By equal measure, I have always been fascinated with life sciences — especially the biological sciences — such that learning sciences is strangely pleasurable. My kids think that is just crazy. My undergrad degree was Zoology, and I am a bigtime animal person. We have 6 large dogs, 2 goats, a mini horse, and a cat…it’s a lot sometimes.

Finally, like for so many of us, being able to check the box: I make a difference — matters. Frank Sinatra once quipped, “We only live once — but if we do it well, once is enough.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Well, I was not accepted to medical school my first attempt. I did not have a plan B. To buy time to figure out what to do with my life, I sold my worldly possessions and a week after college graduation, I set off for South America on a seven-month trek with exactly 1100 dollars in traveler’s checks, a pocket-size Spanish phrase book, my passport, malaria meds, a toothbrush, and nothing more than the clothes on my back.

I meandered by trains, buses, and boats from Columbia in the northwest of South America down/across the Andes into Argentina in the southeast and back up along the beaches of Brazil on 6 dollars/day. I came up through Central America and Mexico for another 6 months — where, by sheer luck, I ended up landing a handful of TV commercials in Mexico City for Mexican TV.

For the next 12 years, living in NYC and Los Angeles, I continued to sporadically score small acting roles — mostly in TV; all the while, supplementing my income by contracting finish-carpentry renovations for owners of co-ops and condos in mid and lower Manhattan, and later, designing and building faux-antique furniture collections for producers, actors, writers, and directors in the Hollywood Hills of LA.

After my dad got lung cancer and died, I applied for med school a second time and, as luck would have it, started med school in Philadelphia at age 35, finishing head & neck surgery residency in NYC at 44.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Early on, as a head & neck surgeon, I gravitated to the creativity and challenge of plastic and reconstructive surgery, and in 10 years, was able to earn a second Board Certification in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. I found my lane seven years ago when I started my Aesthetic Plastic Surgery company, Fine Arts Skin & Laser.

Fine Arts Skin & Laser is named in part because the quartz light-lit walls of our 12,000 sq ft plastic surgery office — are graced with some 100 oil paintings of “figurative art” — art that features people and animals — from the 18th-20th centuries — that I had the pleasure of restoring in my art restoration shop. 20 years ago, I began acquiring damaged paintings. I bring the distressed art to my shop and set about figuring out how to restore it.

The takeaways from my career-development experience are these:

Every skill that we cultivate is in some way foundation for future endeavors. Let us not be too afraid to take significant risks to branch out and grow. Remember, doing nothing is often more perilous than making a change.

We must be keenly observant to design our dream job so that it capitalizes on expanding markets — because the making of money — creating value for which others will pay good money — is the essential key to the survival, health, and fun of a business venture.

We must be coachable. In fact, we must forever learn to be ever more coachable.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

An early memory is looking up into my mother’s eyes as she said to me, “David, you can be anything you want”. Ha-ha, for some reason, that simple encouragement has stuck with me and still plays in my head in moments of truth — when I need to take that scary risk and just go for it.

Clearly, there have been a multitude of other supportive individuals along the way — without whom, I surely would have come up short: teachers, mentors, coaches, colleagues, friends. Because many of them are now gone, I choose to pay them back by paying it forward by helping those coming up behind me get a leg up.

My wife, Melissa D’Amico Hartman, has been a precious partner these last 22 years. She is a phenomenal communicator. Melissa is wise, witty, fun. She is equally skillful being gentle or bold. Whereas I tend to change gears and direction abruptly, she is steady and smooth. I am most grateful to her.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I specialize in living-fat transfers. We’ve all probably heard people muse, “I wish I could take fat from where I don’t want it (abdomen, thighs, bra roll), and put that fat where I do want it (breasts, butt, face). Incredibly, we now have amazing technology to do exactly that. In our office, we perform these procedures with our patients “comfortably awake” — using self-administered laughing gas (nitrous oxide gas), and large volumes of “tumescent anesthesia” (diluted lidocaine solution). No narcotics of any kind are needed.

New to the market is an advanced laser device called BeautiFill made by Alma Lasers. We use the BeautiFill laser/liposuction devise to strategically harvest the living fat from stubborn-fat areas like the tummy area and/or inner/outer thighs. BeautiFill purifies the living-fat into perfect, tiny, 30-micron fat globules that we artfully weave back into the tissues of the breasts, butt, and/or hollows of the face. We strategically harvest the living fat to enhance targeted body areas to look fit, muscular, and lean; we call this high definition liposculpting.

The freshly harvested, tiny, living-fat globules are carefully infiltrated into the breasts to give a natural breast augmentation without the need for artificial breast implants. We restore lost volume around sunken eyes and hollows of the temples to give a natural rejuvenation to the face, sometimes combined with facelift. We enhance the gluteal area to give a natural butt-lift.

These make-overs accomplish several important goals for our clients. They yield stunning results restoring youth and beauty in a natural way without implants. Our clients simultaneously get awesome sculpting of fat from their waist, or thighs, or elsewhere. It is all done comfortably awake with the patient “sipping” on laughing gas while listening to their favorite music sets and chatting with us about their bucket lists. Recovery is astonishingly quick with 60% of our post-op patients returning to their routines the next day, 80% within 2 days. Even when we combine the makeover with a superficial tummy tuck, they still are back to their routines in just a few days in almost all cases.

These procedures restore a patient’s self-confidence to wear the bathing suit that they most desire, to feel sexier in the bedroom, and to be more confidently successful on the job.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The modern beauty industry is becoming more inclusive. Now every one of us, no matter what the body type, gender identification, or age is considered beautiful and desirable. It is no longer just an elite few who set a narrow standard. Modern techniques do not require going to an operating room or being put to sleep. They can all be done in comfortable, private, in-office procedure rooms. All our surgeries and laser treatments have quick recovery times and yield extraordinarily natural-looking results. The best beauty restoring and enhancing procedures are no longer reserved for just celebrities or the super-rich. These treatments are surprisingly affordable and accessible for regular people, like you and me, who want to look and function at our highest level.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Males are slowly and steadily entering the aesthetic market — they should not be stigmatized for wanting to look and feel younger and healthier. Any stigmas associated with receiving cosmetic surgery and treatments — are just dumb and tired. Just as there is no disgrace associated with buying new clothes or a new home, there is no reason to dishonor important quality-of-life-enhancing aesthetic procedures. Safety is our highest concern. For that reason, training and experience are the hallmarks of my practice. Although having cosmetic procedures in the hands of experienced, licensed professionals is generally regarded as safe, the misuse of sophisticated medical technology by amateurs is dangerous.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Surround yourself with people who will interact with you in confidence-building ways. Seek out those who encourage you, avoid those who image-shame or discourage. A quick story: Caterpillar and Butterfly — had finally gotten together to catch up over coffee. Caterpillar bitterly complained to her old friend, “You’ve changed”. To which Butterfly calmly replied, “Yes, dear friend; we’re supposed to.” Bond with friends and family who also strive for “perfect health”. There are many simple routines around healthy eating and daily exercise that we can all adopt and enhance that make an enormous difference in how we feel about ourselves. Cut destructive habits immediately. With our finances, we have “destructive expenses” — expenses that waste our money — which need to be identified, rooted out, and eliminated; and we have “productive expenses” — expenses that make us money — which need to be optimally funded. Same goes for health habits — we must identify and eliminate destructive health habits and choose and enhance productive health habits. ‘The person with health has a thousand wishes; the person without health, has but one wish’, Confucius.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

For those looking to enhance or restore their own personal beauty, the Five Recommendations that I have would be:

Seek out aesthetic professionals who are good listeners and with whom you share common philosophies on beauty and health. Get informed about what your options are before visiting an aesthetic surgeon. Read about the procedures, watch the videos, read the reviews. Proceed at your own pace. Start with the low-hanging fruit which require less down-time, less expense, and yield the best bang for your buck. Keep it natural looking. Develop daily routines. Acquire and use medical-grade skin care products that are customized for your skin type. Eat right, exercise and stretch every single day, surround yourself with positive people.

For those looking to “Succeed in the Modern Beauty Industry as beauty providers”:

Build a trusted team. Invest heavily, both financially and emotionally, to develop a team that provides world-class client care. Choose your team members carefully. We “hire for character, train for skills”. By character, we mean — outstanding interpersonal skills, work ethic, drive to be better, and a personal passion for our services. Some of our very best hires impressed us with their outstanding character when they came to our practice first as clients; then we asked them to come join the team. We take our team to trainings across the country multiple times a year to be inspired and awakened to the best philosophies and technologies. We incentivize incomes and perks based on the value a team member produces for the company. Invest in the best technologies and devices. At Fine Arts Skin & Laser, we have partnered with the Alma Laser company because we have found their lasers bring the very highest level of effectiveness, safety, and pleasure-of-use. Alma Laser’s “success team” is top notch. Become a teacher to all. There is great advantage to sharing everything that works — with our clients, our colleague friends and even with our competition. I regularly present around the country on what works in our company. Our team is constantly at work to produce relevant, fun, interesting videos to share on our website and on social media — so that anyone can see what we do well. Elevating the entire industry is good for everyone. I pack my life with outstanding coaches to inform and inspire me in every corner of our business. I have regularly scheduled zoom-call/group-call meetings and conferences with high-level coaches to build and refine our company. Entrepreneurial coaches that I rely on include Melinda Lawson from the entrepreneur-development company, eMyth. I benefit greatly from the uplifting coaching of Susie Moore and her team — Total Visibility Accelerator. Multiple times, we have been well-positioned thanks to the astute insights and connections of Susan Fortner of Bowers PR. I have achieved startling financial freedoms working with Garrett Gunderson — founder and chief wealth architect for The Wealth Factory. Have fun! Always be innovating to position yourself and your team members to be in their sweet spots, working at highest levels of expertise, while automating the routine or boring tasks. We are always working to build our company’s systems to run themselves to free us up to do tasks and activities that matter the most to our clients and our company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I absolutely love to spark, enhance, and grow the entrepreneurial spirit in those around me. There is nothing more rewarding than “growing” the people in my sphere of influence.

This may be off topic a bit, but I have great concern about the climate crises. This year, we hired Paradise Energy Solutions to install 214 solar panels on the roofs of our office and home. Now, and for the next 30+ years, our energy bills are zero for much of the year. That is a good feeling. We all can do more.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A fine woodsman came calling on a lovely maiden living alone in a stone tower. He knocked. “Who is it?”, she asked. “It is I,” he replied. After some silence, she said, “Come back in a year.” One year later he returned and knocked. “Who is it?” she asked. “It is you”, he said. “Mmm, come in”, she said. The values of Fine Arts Skin & Laser center on putting the client first, being a great listener, being always helpful and ever friendly. As business owners, we are only as good as the team with whom we surround ourselves. With our team of 18 members, most client interactions happen between a team member (other than me) and the client, therefore the entire team must embody the values and vision of our company. Like a treasured garden, values and vision must be continually cultivated.

