Rahul Raj of 5&Vine: “Ensure your customers are the heroes”

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rahul Raj.

Rahul Raj is the CEO and Founder of 5&Vine, a fractional CMO and marketing agency for challenger brands. Rahul has a purpose-driven approach to business, turning “good” companies into “great” ones by honing in on their social impact to fuel success and growth. To date, 5&Vine’s impact has helped its partners close over 1.2B dollars in follow-on financing and two have gone public. The industries Rahul supports are vast, spanning fintech, artificial intelligence, food, healthcare, e-commerce and more. Every Challenger Brand Rahul works with is brought together under one belief: that business can be used as a force for good that benefits people and the planet.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As an adolescent, I wanted to be a fashion designer or stand up comedian, mainly because I wanted to pursue areas of passion that brought people joy. In my first year at University, I was assigned to a football dorm — this changed the course of my life. I had to purchase a meal plan for people bigger than me, and the university wouldn’t provide another option. I found a way to donate money from my meal plan to people that couldn’t afford it in the community, and today, that organization, Meal Exchange, exists across Canada, the US and Australia. Through this experience, I realized that there is an approach to contribute to social issues in a material way. This left an imprint on my life, and I needed to bring that to my profession.

Following University, I worked a day job at Procter & Gamble in marketing and ran a non-profit in the evenings. I was tired of having a double identity, and chose to pursue Meal Exchange full time. I loved doing nonprofit work, but I found the pace too slow and I wanted to merge the world of profit and nonprofit as one. I began to leverage businesses to unlock social good in a unified way, and that’s how 5&Vine came to be.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

One of the major challenges I faced at the start of my journey to founding 5&Vine was finding a company who had “doing good” at the core of their mission.

I didn’t start out to build an agency. I wanted to find my tribe. During my job search, I actively sought out companies with a “do good” mission, but was challenged by the pretense as those I interacted with were on their best behavior and presented the best version of their company, making it a challenge to understand the day-to-day realities. With 10 job offers on the table, I struggled to find the right fit. I decided to offer a unique proposal to the businesses I was in discussions with — I told them I want to work with them for a week to a month to assess whether we had chemistry, and a formal contract could be established thereafter. While this is an unusual approach to business, I suggested it because I believed it de-risked their hiring decision, as well as mine. This inspired me to create an agency of my own, where the team could help companies quickly, and engage with a variety of different groups and brands at the same time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I first started out, I hustled to drum up business and didn’t think about or invest in admin, infrastructure or process. I didn’t have a business name, wasn’t incorporated, didn’t have a website, dedicated email address, accounting platform, business bank account, nor did I have a good long-term plan. I figured I would make it up as I went and invest when I was confident my business was viable.

One of my takeaways from this experience is that the barriers to entry to start a business are very low. The primary barrier is your own confidence and belief that you can do it. Succeeding in business however, requires perseverance, hard work, creativity and luck. I’m glad to have learned that lesson particularly as 5&Vine incubates our own startup ideas and embraces the quick start ethos.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes 5&Vine stand out is that we care deeply about our clients — we’re a strategic counsel to client leadership. We identify issues that we see even if we’re not being asked the question. We once had a client engage us to work on customer targets and personas and through qualitative and quantitative analysis, I realized that their positioning was off. I brought this to their attention, alongside a very compelling recommendation, but they held firm indicating their financing was predicated on the original positioning even though the analysis proved it was wrong. The client then decided we weren’t the right partner for them. I share this example as it shows how deeply we care about our clients and the analysis that leads us to offer our best advice, even if it’s initially not what they want to hear. At 5&Vine, we’d rather go down doing the right thing than toe the line.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Tip number one — work out regularly. Prior to COVID-19, I wasn’t athletic, but now I exercise four times a week. It’s all about scheduling joy, and for me, that’s getting in a one-hour workout to build up mental stamina to deliver at work.

Another tip is to ritualize team connection. Every two weeks, our office gets together for “5&Wine”, where we have a cocktail hour on Zoom and discuss five to six questions that are not work related. I bring a variety of hilarious and philosophical questions to the hour and it gets the team both thinking and laughing.

It’s an excellent way to enjoy each other’s company, and learn about what makes each other tick.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Neil Follett at Brightworks. Having a friend who’s run an agency for over a decade while starting 5&Vine has been tremendously helpful. Being able to reach out to ask specific questions about managing clients, how to get paid on time, interviewing, people management and designing our team has been invaluable. It is comforting to speak with someone who’s walked that path before me and his council and reassurance has gotten us through some tough times. This was especially helpful with the onset of COVID-19 as we navigated our team through the pandemic. I was able to reach out to Neil for both business support and moral support.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A “good” company delivers on a refined set of metrics. They see a singular north star metric for sales, profit, and growth. They are focused on the “what” — what do we want to accomplish?

A “great” company, on the other hand, focuses on the “what” and the “how.” They see a metric, and analyze how they will deliver the outcome to ensure it is both economically and socially beneficial. A great company thinks through who will win when they win, who will lose, and how this will make them feel. They analyze the how, just as much as the what.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Define Great

Defining success is key to achieving it. You need to be clear on how far you have to go and know when you arrive. We believe great brands are defined not by their size, but their aim to disrupt categories and upend the status quo. They deliver both profit and purpose, and recognize the role businesses have in bettering society. If this resonates, make sure social impact is reflected in your company, departmental and individual goal articulation.

2. Think like a Challenger

When it seems like everybody is following a standard process, a Challenger Brand can enter and displace the market leaders. It’s about asking tough questions and thinking creatively to solve problems.

One of my first roles was as a Brand Manager for Ferrero, one of the world’s largest candy companies. I worked with Tic Tac, a maintenance brand that was given no budget. I set out to make changes that would free up marketing dollars for the projects I wanted to lead.

Do you remember when Tic Tacs were the colour of their flavour? I changed that. By thinking like a Challenger, we achieved notable cost savings by having the colour of the flavour be on the box instead of on the candy itself. I used the cost savings to fuel a new marketing model that, after seven years of declining volume, delivered 21% annual growth.

Ultimately, I won global management approval to reclassify Tic Tac in Canada from a maintenance brand to a lead investment priority based on successful relaunch results and in-market potential.

3. Break your addiction to paid media

Running paid ads on social media used to be a reliable, cost effective way to get in front of customers.

Over the last couple of years, that has changed, with once helpful tools becoming overused and too expensive. As Andrew Chen, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, rightfully pointed out, going hard on just paid advertising is an addiction startups need to break. The cost of acquiring customers through paid social ads is getting too expensive to depend on for healthy growth.

Challengers wanting to go from good to great should go back to basics with a focus on organic growth, paying equal attention to owned and earned media to complement their paid strategy. A solid foundation of evergreen content, amplified with an organic social media strategy, loyal customer community, and a strong PR narrative takes the pressure off of paid channels to solely deliver results.

4. Ensure your customers are the heroes

Customers trust other customers more than they trust your brand. By encouraging people to create high quality user generated content and share their experience on social media, you can demonstrate how your product or service is being used by real people in their day-to-day lives. It provides a sense of familiarity and authenticity you can’t quite capture with an advertisement or branded content.

5. Build and distribute leadership

As a business grows, decision making progressively shifts from centralized to decentralized, and you’re increasingly reliant on your team to make critical game-time decisions. Hiring for an “owners mindset” makes a substantial difference, as many people are hardwired to make decisions as if the business was their own. This can and should be supplemented with training and mentoring to help employees strengthen this muscle, alongside giving them more responsibility and opportunities to grow and stretch.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

From a foundational perspective, there is a difference between purpose and social mission. Purpose is to make money, and that can be satisfying, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re bettering the world. Saying you’re a mission driven business, too, doesn’t mean you have a positive impact — you could have a negative “mission.” Social mission, on the other hand, incorporates social causes, including sustainability, social injustice, climate change, industrialization, infectious disease, and more.

We feel that we need to contribute to something bigger, particularly because of the fragile state of our planet. It’s for this reason that people don’t want to be associated with negative companies or causes, either. When choosing a career path, people use purpose to either advance something positive in society, or avoid something negative.

Finally, there’s also the investor appeal of organizations championing ESG (environmental, social and governance), pouring billions into this space. This represents an exceptional opportunity to unite business and social purpose.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

I’ve been there! I empathize with this.

The number one piece of advice I have is to treat yourself as a client. Visit your own site, LinkedIn and social pages, and Google Search through the eyes of a prospective client. Evaluate the quality and clarity of the information shared, the visual presentation, and the experience. Would you be interested in purchasing your services? While your assessment won’t be perfect, there is so much insight revealed through each of these actions. Use these to fuel your commitment, and a concrete plan, to be better.

Finally, be diligent about reading reviews — yours and your competitors — to reveal points of strength and vulnerability. This should become part of your practice in evaluating what people like, dislike, etc.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

As I mentioned above, be your own client. Invest in content, SEO, and social media to drive awareness and create new on-ramps to your brand. Help others. Find ways to showcase your capabilities while helping brands and non-profits you believe in. The work is gratifying to your team and helpful to the world. Ask for referrals. Reach out to current and past clients and ask them for client referrals and testimonials. Network. Join LunchClub, Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), or other relevant groups to meet new people and unlock new possibilities. Build new capabilities. We are often time-starved in busy periods. When things aren’t busy, build new capabilities, products, or service offerings.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The power of no. Life’s too short to spend time with people you don’t like or respect, working on something you don’t care about. At 5&Vine, we believe we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with. And we choose wisely. We collaborate with smart, brave, and socially conscious Challenger brands to achieve the impossible. This requires us to say no to brands we don’t believe in or people we don’t have chemistry with. It is also why we start our engagements with a “first date” — a small project that allows us to collaborate with a brand and ensure we work well together, before committing to a larger engagement. This helps to de-risk the engagement for both us and our clients.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

The first strategy is to offer free trials. Make it easy for people to say yes to experiencing your product or service. The fewer points of friction (e.g. asking for a credit card), the better.

The second is to provide prospects with social proof as to why they should engage with your product or service. With so many options to choose from, people often have doubts about whether choosing your product or service is the best decision. Remind prospective clients along the way with past client/customer testimonials, quotes from the press, and/or reviews.

The third is to enable auto population of information. Instead of requiring people to create a new login, or enter their information, make it easy by allowing them to register using credentials they already have with Google, Apple, or Shopify.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Do right by people. We all make mistakes. When you do, own it, and make it right with your customers. Honor your principles. Make sure your rhetoric aligns with your reality. If you are publicly proclaiming to be customer obsessed, make sure every customer touchpoint aligns with that. This also means speaking up and out about social issues, which is a core principle of being a Challenger Brand. Celebrate your customers. They are the protagonists in your story. Showcase their wins and experiences, feature them on your site, and tell their story. Go above and beyond. Include a handwritten or hand signed note in your deliveries, celebrate customer birthdays and/or milestones, send an UberEats delivery when someone is having a particularly bad day. Action feedback. Listen to your customer feedback and acknowledge it, act on it, and then let them know what you’ve done and how important their feedback was.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Personalize. It seems simple and logical, but every little action makes a big difference. When you are able, personalize all communication. Show that you’re informed and paying attention. We’ve all had the experience of calling into a service that asks us to key in our account number only to speak to a human that asks us for the same information. Don’t do this. Know their information, order history and preferences, and start the conversation from an educated perspective. Read your reviews and those of your competition. Understand your strengths, vulnerabilities and opportunities by staying on top of reviews. Reach out to customers to learn more and follow up with them. Be the secret shopper. Shop for and experience your product or service monthly or quarterly to walk in the shoes of your customer and ensure that the experience you want them to have aligns with the experience they are actually having.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Belief that “if we build it, people will come.” Sadly there are many exceptional people, products, and services that don’t get the attention they deserve because the world doesn’t know about them. Smart marketing helps to address that. Being seduced by the potential for an exit. It feels great to be wooed by prestigious and dominant brands, particularly when startups are hopeful for a lucrative exit, but things are not always what they seem. I’ve witnessed first hand instances of duplicity that has resulted in startups divulging competitive intelligence only to have their ideas copied by incumbents. Be wary. Not managing their burn. Big funding rounds can translate into big spending on beautiful offices, perks, fancy chairs and off sites. While all of this sounds great, it is painful when you don’t have enough runway and are considering layoffs as a means to get by. Spend cautiously. Hiring for competence over character. Superstar employees can help accelerate product development, marketing, and growth but if their character erodes or is counter to your desired culture, you will end up incurring debt you may not be able to get out of. Don’t succumb to this temptation. Maintain a high bar on character. Interview for it alongside interviewing for competence.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being a Fractional CMO affords me the ability to share an outside perspective and speak the facts. While I would hope this would be more common in workplaces, the fragility of people’s employment relative to the economic responsibilities they have to their families can result in unhelpful agreeableness. I would lead a movement to build more candid and trustworthy cultures that safely allow people to state the facts, point out business vulnerabilities, discrimination and oversight, and help businesses win.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can find us at https://5andvine.com/.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.