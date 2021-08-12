Jean Gregoire of Lovebox: “Recruit people that fit with your mission”

Recruit people that fit with your mission. It is tempting to recruit experts that will allow you to do better marketing and grow faster. But if they do not believe in the importance of your social impact, there is a high risk it will fail, and it could even be a deadly threat to the company.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jean Gregoire.

Jean Gregoire is a French inventor, engineer, founder, and CEO of Lovebox, a company using technology to help people nurture their most important relationships. Jean was born in France and studied engineering and entrepreneurship in Paris. After graduating with his Ph.D., he moved to Boston, USA, to join MIT as a postdoctoral researcher in robotics. Jean initially invented the Lovebox to stay emotionally connected with his fiancé and family living in France, even an ocean away. He designed the Lovebox to combine the sentiment of letters with the efficiency of texts. Jean quickly identified a broad need for technology solutions to nurture relationships, and he left MIT to start a company with this mission. Since then, Lovebox has sold over 150,000 units, and 500,000 love notes are exchanged every month on their network. The company is now developing a digital platform to help more people nurture their relationships whether they have a Lovebox.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in the south of France, living in a family house with my parents and my 4 siblings at the top of a hill. My favorite hobby, until I was ten, was to build huts in the pine forest with my little sister. The tradition in the family was to have a lovely desk as a gift to study for the 10th birthday. What a boring practice! I discovered computers at my neighbour’s, and I asked my parents to have a computer instead of a desk. This is how my life turned to the technology side, and I started coding websites when I was 12.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

We showcased the Lovebox at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2018. We sold only a few thousand units at the time. I met so many important business partners, but my most memorable moment is not about them. A couple showed up, and they shared their story and how our product positively impacted their relationship and life. I could see in their eyes, in their tone of voice, and their words, the impact of my work. Still, today, when I see we sell hundreds of units in a single day, I imagine hundreds of people feeling the same way as this couple I met at the CES. Starting and growing a business is hard, but when you can mentally visualize the impact of what you are doing, it makes things feel easier because it gives such a strong sense of purpose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am part of an Entrepreneur club, and I have a mentor, Frederic Rochex, who has been vital to getting me where I am now. In 2018, my company was very close to bankruptcy, and he made me realized one thing. I had spent most of my time looking for investors instead of running the business. And even though the company was growing fast and was very close to profitability. He made me realize that I should stop spending time raising money but should instead focus on reaching profitability. A few months later, the business was thriving. It saved the company, but it also taught me a lesson to always put more efforts where it pays off, rather than insisting where it is hard.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you are proud of the product you launch, you are launching too late.” I heard this quote as I was an intern in a start-up accelerator. I am an engineer by education, so I obviously love perfection, and it has not been so easy to implement at first. I applied it when launching our beta test, then our product on Kickstarter, then our new version of the product last year, and finally the mobile app we are developing this year. It does not mean that you are launching an awful product, it means that you are launching a product that provides value and solves a problem but could still be so much better, in your opinion. By launching it as soon as possible, you will improve it based on user feedback instead of your intuition, which may be the difference between success and failure.

Typically, we launched the product in beta test, thinking it was only for long-distance romantic relationships. It turned out half of the users were using it for intergenerational communication. We were able to iterate the product fast for all kinds of family communication. I also implement this quote when sharing ideas with the team. Instead of thinking I should present a perfect PowerPoint with all questions answered, I still work a bit of time before submitting ideas, but I allow myself to come up with ideas or strategies with unresolved challenges or issues. By doing that, strategy is more distributed across the team, and they appreciate being involved early in the process. In the end, we build a successful strategy faster.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First of all, I do not try to keep control of everything. I always value when my team makes decisions without me being personally involved, and I nurture a culture of autonomy and self-responsibility in the scope of every department and every team member.

Second, when business metrics are not good, I am not only looking at how we can improve our marketing metrics and sales. I am always looking at how the product can provide solutions. The product must be the #1 growth factor.

Finally, I am hands-on, even now that I do not have to be as we have a larger team. Being hands-on gives you legitimacy with your team and partners. But more importantly, it is very often in small details you discover when being hands-on that you realize crucial matters.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

It may seem ambitious, but we are aiming to help people find happiness and wellbeing. We have seen so many apps in the past few years to help people find happiness by taking more care of themselves.

But what all those apps forget is that the number one factor in happiness and wellbeing is to have good, healthy relationships. This is not only my humble opinion, but the result of a 75-year-long study by Harvard that even shows that good relationships make you live longer! And having good relationships is not so easy. It requires some effort to nurture them even when you are busy with work and family. Our vision is to build solutions to help people maintain the habit of nurturing their relationships.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Surprisingly, technology has never been applied to this purpose. Only a fraction of people can easily express their love and how they feel. It is why there are so many books about relationships! We are working on technology that will provide personalized suggestions for every user and each of their relationships. We will never tell them what to say or do, but we will nudge them into nurturing their relationships.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I was moving to Boston to start a position as a postdoc at MIT. My fiancé and family were in France, so I built the first Lovebox to stay emotionally connected with them, even from miles apart! I wanted to be an entrepreneur since I was 15, so when I saw how people loved the Lovebox I built for my family, I knew it was the opportunity I was waiting for.

How do you think this might change the world?

In the past few years, I feel like people are more and more self-centric. Don’t get me wrong; I think that self-care apps are great and help so many people, including some of my friends and family. However, I believe that the world would be so much better if people would spend as much time caring for others as they do caring for themselves. This is the direction I believe our company can make the world take.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

That’s funny, but I was thinking exactly about that when writing about how we want to use technology to help people express their affection. One might think that it is not the role of technology to be involved in such intimate personal communication. And indeed, I do believe we need to be careful about never telling people what they should say or do with their relationships. Otherwise, it means that our app can somehow rule their relationships. I can easily imagine a Black Mirror episode about it! But this is not our vision at all. That is why it will be essential that our app always provides our users with an extensive range of things to say or do to make sure we are only a facilitator.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

Start by making a positive impact around yourself. I started with creating a Lovebox to send love to my own family, and then I envisioned helping everyone nurture their relationships. Think global. Once you have found a way to positively impact around yourself, think global as it may resonate more in some countries than others. In our case, if we launched in France only (where I am originally from), we would have failed. Our first market is in the US, and it is where what we do resonates the most with people’s culture and values. Recruit people that fit with your mission. It is tempting to recruit experts that will allow you to do better marketing and grow faster. But if they do not believe in the importance of your social impact, there is a high risk it will fail, and it could even be a deadly threat to the company. Find a sustainable business model. If you believe you can positively impact but do not care about being financially sustainable, you will lose your legitimacy. No one can have an impact without a sustainable business model. It can be a charity model, but it must be clear, and you need to act and strategize accordingly. We had some financial troubles in 2018; we focused on being profitable, and now that we are, we can obtain more investments and have a more significant impact on the world. Listen. This is true for any entrepreneur. Sometimes it can take time to process, and it can be hard to accept, but keep listening and processing. We attended a start-up accelerator program in San Francisco in 2017. All our mentors thought we should find a way to build a more digital platform and not rely entirely on our hardware device to execute our mission. It took me four years to process what they said, and at the end of this year, we will launch an app to nurture all your relationships, not only those who have a Lovebox device. We will help not only dozens of thousands of people but hopefully millions in a few months. So, yes, keep listening and processing what users, mentors, advisors, or any people say. It can have an impact even many years after the conversation!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Making a positive impact on society is not only rewarding for the community. It is rewarding for yourself; it is so much easier to wake up every morning, and it is so heart-warming to have people reach out to you regularly to say they love what you do and that it makes the world a better place to live in. Just like nurturing your relationships, it will make not only society but yourself happier in the end.

