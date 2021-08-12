Maya Vincent of Madison Hair Care: “Use Madison Hair Care products daily”

Use Madison Hair Care products daily. If you are experiencing hair loss or think you might be, start our hair care regimen now. Use our ProRoller to help awaken the follicles, Our Mad-regrowth serum or Advanced oil to nourish the scalp and hair & take our Vitamin gummies which are filled with Vitamin, C, D, B12, Zinc and much more.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maya Vincent.

New York Hair Care expert and product developer, Maya Vincent is the Founder of Madison Hair Care, a wellness label praised for its clean and clinically proven approach to treating alopecia, postpartum hair loss and other hair health issues.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for allowing me to tell my story. I was born in tropical Barbados and raised in New York, so I grew up witnessing the importance of hair to women across different cultures and countries, seeing it often worn as a form of self-expression, or used as a security blanket. As an adult the impact of how hair plays a role on our self-esteem became apparent when my sister started losing her hair. Years ago we had no idea what this was (women pattern baldness also known as androgenetic alopecia) we just knew that her hair was falling out and we couldn’t stop it. She tried treatment and products and spent thousands of dollars and nothing helped. It was the most devastating thing. I watched her slowly lose her hair and hope, as products on the market failed, and my sister’s confidence and mental health eroded. I knew then I wanted to do something that would help women not have to suffer the same fate. Using my background in business and experience working as a consultant in the beauty industry, I worked closely with a multi-disciplinary team of health and haircare experts, to develop a collection of results-oriented products designed to help people suffering from alopecia, postnatal and hormonal hair loss, age related hair thinning as well as assist those looking to grow longer, strong hair.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting thing was realizing that a lot of products on the market were ineffective despite the fact that so many women suffer from hair loss during their lifetime. In the United States alone, over 21 million women are affected by hair loss, which can lead to low self-esteem, negative body image and other psychological issues. The beauty and wellness sectors are both billion-dollar industries that were missing vital solutions to what is a huge issue for many women.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point was when I started telling my story. I am not a public person — in fact I actually prefer to be in the background, but once I started to talk about why I believe in our product line so much, and why this is super important not only on a personal level to me and my sister but for women everywhere, people started listening, people started to act and the brand started to grow. Prior to this, I originally started in the hair care industry with a weave and wig line- I don’t know what I was thinking. I have never worn a weave and probably only wore a wig once in my life plus its hot and itchy and not a real solution to hair loss. My advice is be true to yourself, and speak up! As a black woman and mother creating inclusive, effective, and empowering products is non-negotiable — we have enough concerns to worry about, losing your hair shouldn’t be one of them.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

For us it wasn’t one specific way, I think a combination of Influencers, FB ads, Google ads, PR etc. helped us. We are still very much a startup, so we are still learning along the way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! One person that I have to give so much credit to is our branding manager Linda (loigraphics). She was the person who encouraged me to drop the weave/wig line and to step into what I really wanted to do. Linda was actually the branding manager for a major Human Hair Extensions line. And because I thought I wanted to enter into that arena I researched her and begged her to take me on as a client. She almost told me no, until I mentioned my core plan, which was Madison Hair Care and the background on why I was doing all of this. Almost 2 years later Linda is still the backbone of our business, handling all of our social media branding.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you’ve during your start-up phase? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes, when we first started we were sampling what is now known as our ProRoller — a microneedling roller for the scalp. One of the manufacturers we were vetting sent us a dozen back scrapers, and because we paid via wire transfer, we were out a couple hundred dollars and stuck with these back scrapers. I learned my lesson then that you have to be super clear when dealing with vendors, both inside and outside of the US.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Yes, three things: 1- Don’t start a business for the sake of starting a business, again people can tell if you are passionate about your business or if you’re going through the motions. But when you find that THING Work hard — I get up early and go to bed late. 2- Branding matters, I spent 6–8 months on our website alone, what we put out into the world matters, when you are direct to consumer company this is everything. 3-DON’T GIVE UP! I know it sounds cliché but it’s real.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Drink lots of water- People don’t realize hair health starts from within, studies show that dehydration in the body can cause your hair to become thin, brittle, dry which can lead to hair loss.

Take vitamins that nourish the hair, skin & nails- Research has shown that a lack of Vitamin C, D, B12 in women can contribute to hair loss.

Avoid applying heat to your hair- I’m sure we all know this but applying heat to the hair causes it to become weak & brittle. It also alters the shape of your hair.

Clean your hair with a sulfate free shampoo & conditioner- If possible, avoid shampoo or conditioner with sulfate, which can dry out the hair. On the other hand, sulfate free cleaners are gentle on the scalp and hair leaving the hair shinier with more volume and body.

Use Madison Hair Care products daily- If you are experiencing hair loss or think you might be, start our hair care regimen now. Use our ProRoller to help awaken the follicles, Our Mad-regrowth serum or Advanced oil to nourish the scalp and hair & take our Vitamin gummies which are filled with Vitamin, C, D, B12, Zinc and much more.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

My top 3 things are:

Meditation – I started meditating in 2020 to keep my stress down. It has been an absolute life saver for me.

– I started meditating in 2020 to keep my stress down. It has been an absolute life saver for me. Exercise – I started my own weight loss journey during the lockdown and exercising made me feel better in a world where people had no control. It gave me more confidence.

– I started my own weight loss journey during the lockdown and exercising made me feel better in a world where people had no control. It gave me more confidence. Gratitude– Just being thankful can put a smile on your face and feeling good on the inside will show up in all areas of your life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A confidence movement- Especially after 2020 I think we need more confidence in who we are then ever before. Shedding the same of hair loss, lack, stress and so much more. I would also love to encourage other women to be determined in their beliefs and most importantly to believe in themselves.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t have the whole staircase” by MLK Jr. Madison Hair Care is my second business, I am a serial entrepreneur. I started my first business almost 8 years ago as a single mother with an 8-year-old. I walked away from Corporate America and took a chance on myself. Faith is what kept me going, faith is what keeps me going.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

So many people I could mention, but if you’re asking for one name. I would have to say Mark Cuban, one of his famous quotes is the backdrop on my LinkedIn. “It doesn’t matter how many times you failed; you only have to be right once”.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow my IG page @iammayavincent & @madison_haircare

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!

Thank you again for the opportunity.