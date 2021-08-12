Maja of OfficeXtend: “Pay attention to what is being talked about”

Pay attention to what is being talked about. Read and follow numerous online accounts to ensure you are staying relevant. You want to be able to think creatively and stay ahead of what is emerging and not be left behind once it emerges.

As part of my series about the “How Businesses Pivot and Stay Relevant In The Face of Disruptive Technologies”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maja at OfficeXtend.

Maja is the co-owner of OfficeXtend. She started the company at age 30. She came to the U.S. at the age of 13 as a former refugee wanting to make an impact in this world. She was involved in numerous organizations that focused on women empowerment, human trafficking, water wells and sustainability. She hopes by 2022 to have no-profit be in conjunction with OfficeXtend focusing on how to empower communities to help them be self-sufficient by having access to opportunities.

OfficeXtend is a strong advocate in helping U.S. based small businesses grow and thrive by utilizing our globally distributed team.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am a former refugee from Bosnia who lived in Germany before moving to Phoenix, AZ. Being a refugee has its major challenges. As a child, you experience serious levels of PTSD while being pressured to adjust to a new culture and a new way of life-twice before the age of 13. Having to learn two new languages and working significantly harder than any of my classmates allowed me to thrive well in life during difficult situations. Now at age 36, looking back, I don’t know how I overcame all of those changes in such a short period of time.

When your parents uproot their entire lives to move across the world so that you can have a better life, it comes with a great deal of responsibility. Just like many refugees or immigrants in similar situations may understand, it feels like something you must repay back with gratitude and success.

Entrepreneurship is within my family, and I have always been eager to start my own company. I am good in a crisis, I am loyal and determined; all qualities that become necessary when building a sustainable business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I believe there were numerous funny stories that came up as we started. I did not realize how challenging it would be to hire support staff and learn the amount of sadly hilarious excuses you would receive for why one cannot report to work. We did not have a process in hiring contractors properly and made numerous mistakes initially in not properly vetting them. Our business has evolved and pivoted significantly since first starting. The mistakes we made were also pointed out by our clients, and it is true, your most difficult clients are amongst the most important people in helping your business evolve.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I believe my family and friends played an important part in my life to make me feel loved and accepted. At first you don’t see the significance of maybe their influence, but looking back, when days are very hard…and difficult they were; having people who love you no matter what, helps keep you centered mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

On a professional level, it was the people I have previously worked for. Some were excellent mentors while others, not so much. However, it allowed me to see how they speak, communicate, negotiate, how their creative thought process worked and most importantly, how resourceful they were.

I started working for professional companies at the age of 19 and was very lucky to have gained strong experience in those previous fields that allowed me to build a successful company.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our company from the very beginning was based on diversity and inclusion. These numbers change, but we were roughly 65% women and 35% men allowing women from impoverished communities as well as single moms be exposed to opportunities.

Most of our team is globally distributed and as a women-owned company, we feel the need to support those who have the skills have access to opportunities we provide. Allowing them to work remotely provides them with even more opportunities such as not needing to commute at odd hours and having more time with family because they work remotely. We pay on average above 250%-500% more for the same positions in the countries we work in than their national average.

Our most proudest moments are when we see especially single mothers that work for us, someone like Melo, who was able to provide for her family in ways she never was before.

We teach self-sufficiency at our company and find it extremely important for people and especially women to learn how to be financially independent.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion. Can you tell our readers a bit about what your business does? How do you help people?

Our focus in the U.S. is small businesses. We believe that even in this changing market and climate, small businesses are the heartbeat of America but sadly the competition is becoming more challenging for them to compete in fairly.

We have a distributed team globally and therefore can offer our services to small businesses at significantly lower rates and allowing them to compete with long standing corporations who by the way, have access to similar resources to ensure they are in the same fair playing field. Consequently, we also help provide opportunities to those living in impoverished communities globally.

We offer services to small businesses based on the industry they are in endless services such as administrative support, appointment setting, chat support, bookkeeping and more! For more specialized industries such as architecture and design, we offer drafting and rendering support which happens to be our biggest department.

Which technological innovation has encroached or disrupted your industry? Can you explain why this has been disruptive?

Thus far, technology has only helped our business. But a disruptive technology I can see arise for us is AI.

What did you do to pivot as a result of this disruption?

As of now, we did not need to pivot due to this. Most of our clients want personalized services with a human behind it.

Was there a specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path? If yes, we’d love to hear the story.

I have seen small businesses shrinking significantly and due to Covid-19, we have sadly seen even more of that. Our company can help struggling businesses significantly because of the endless low-cost resources we have for them, we truly can help their bottom line.

So, how are things going with this new direction?

Our company continues to grow at a 20–40% rate annually and we hope to continue seeing those numbers arise. Despite the pandemic disrupting us all, we still managed to grow that year.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this pivot?

I think the best stories are those that we hear from our clients and staff. How much they have benefitted from ours services and how much their business has grown since working with us. And from our contractors/staff, the reliable income and being able to work remotely, has provided them with opportunities to have financial freedom and security as well access to a new home, or a new car as a result of their hard work.

What would you say is the most critical role of a leader during a disruptive period?

Is to remain optimistic and positive. Challenging times don’t need on top of that difficult leaders. Leaders can be tough when required, but the team and our clients must feel appreciated, heard and acknowledged which is something we do take the time to do. Our customer service efforts both to clients and our team are a crucial part of our company culture.

When the future seems so uncertain, what is the best way to boost morale? What can a leader do to inspire, motivate and engage their team?

Although, we are 100% a virtual company, we have team perks and communications to help them feel part of a bigger and more supportive community. We also send the teams on yearly retreats, company dinners, etc. to allow them to feel appreciated by us. We also have topics of discussions collectively that discusses challenges and we provide collective advice when asked or when needed.

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

Solve one problem at a time. I’m a hiker and my philosophy is taking one step at a time to get to the mountain top.

Also, don’t create problems where there are none.

Reading uplifting books, journaling, visualizing and perhaps even watching a feel-good movie can help everyone individually feel better.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make when faced with a disruptive technology? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

They don’t do enough research often. Be ahead of it all so that when faced with it, you can learn to adapt before it disrupts it. Learn to adapt Be creative and innovative. A real entrepreneur will need to know how to either pivot its business or work with a technology that can help its business grow rather than kill it.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to pivot and stay relevant in the face of disruptive technologies? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Do your research often of emerging companies, your competitors and up and coming market trends and technologies.

2. Learn what businesses and users are trending towards. What need is there and what services, product or technology can help address that need.

3. Learn what common problems businesses and users are facing and find solutions to help solve those problems.

4. Create a value businesses and users cannot resist. What value are you offering to them to help them meet their current needs easier and better.

5. Pay attention to what is being talked about. Read and follow numerous online accounts to ensure you are staying relevant. You want to be able to think creatively and stay ahead of what is emerging and not be left behind once it emerges.

Our business has evolved significantly since first starting and we have pivoted our model based on what our clients were demanding and what we saw was trending. At times, our clients don’t know what resources are available and what can make their day to day tasks much simpler which is why having access to such resources and knowing about them helps us close clients but most importantly, helps us keep them also.

Your business mission does not need to change, but the business should be ever evolving. If the market is changing and shifting so should your business with its own unique approach. Stay open and stay receptive.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Good things happen every day, but great things happen all at once.” Entrepreneurship is hard with many ups and down that will test your mind, body and soul. Learn to stay internally fulfilled and healthy to ensure when faced with disruptive times that one can handle it. I do believe that with entrepreneurship when it is a great day, it comes with big wins.

How can our readers further follow your work?

They can follow us on Instagram under @officextend or see our website at officextend.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

