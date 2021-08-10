Julia de’Caneva: “Get to know yourself”

Get to know yourself. Whether through talk therapy, personality assessments, discussions with friends or family, or a combination of all three, get to know yourself. Unpack why you might be using this coping mechanism. Pay attention to when it started and when it flares up. Notice when you’re not feeling the pull of perfection, and see how you can lean into those activities more. Plus, the more you pay attention to yourself, the more you have the chance to admire your great qualities, which is a great way to boost your self-confidence. The more confident you are, the less you need external validation. See where this is going?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julia de’Caneva.

Julia de’Caneva is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, Life Coach for Cancer Survivors & Burned Out Women, and Mindfulness & Meditation Facilitator. After her cancer diagnosis at age 29 sparked a complete overhaul of her life and priorities, she now guides clients to live authentic, rich lives full of ease and balance. Through a combination of strengths, mindfulness, intentional living, life purpose, and energy (S.M.I.L.E.) she teaches people tools to live a life that reflects the person they most want to be.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the beautiful north suburbs of Chicago, on the shores of Lake Michigan. Our street was paved with brick and had grand, hundred-year-old trees lining the deep parkways. My identical twin sister and I played outside every chance we got. Even in winter there were neighborhood kids climbing around snow formations and shoveling with glee, not realizing what a chore it really was. We took road trips to visit our older sister at college, always being sure to get some Indian food to-go for the trek home. Every Thanksgiving, 30+ relatives would gather at our house for a feast, belly laughs, and the occasional jam session.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The five ascending levels of intellect: Smart, Intelligent, Brilliant, Genius, Simple.” — Einstein

As someone who loves a deep, intellectual exchange, I will be the first to admit that I get caught up in cleverness. But so often (all the time?) cleverness is a flex of the ego, rather than an invitation to connect. Simple is ultimate distillation of intellect.

Simplicity scares people because there’s nowhere to hide. In a minimalist design, each line is critical. In meditation, there’s no digital screen to distract you from your own thoughts. In top-stitching a sewing project, each stitch can be clearly seen. Paring down to the basics is a beautiful way to find calm, so long as you’re not consumed by self-doubt or inadequacy. That’s where the practice is: learning to be with what is. Once you’ve put that in motion, simplicity feels like a relief from our normally over-busy lives and world.

After a cancer diagnosis at 29, I streamlined everything about my life. Unlearning the habit of overworking opened up time for hobbies and leisure and once I had that spaciousness, I never wanted to go back to busy-ness. Since then, I’ve been on a mission of simplicity, and in turn helping others to find simplicity in their own lives.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Do not treat [life] as a line. Think of life as a series of dots. If you look through a magnifying glass at a solid line drawn with chalk, you will discover that what you thought was a line is actually a series of small dots. Seemingly linear existence is actually a series of dots; in other words, life is a series of moments.” — Ichiro Kishimi, Fumitake Koga from the book The Courage To Be Disliked.

As a mindfulness facilitator I frequently stress the importance of mindfulness, bringing a quality attention to the present moment with an openness, curiosity, and non-judgment for what arises. But there is often a disconnect between the practice of mindfulness and what it means for one’s daily life. People find it difficult to understand why present moment awareness is so powerful, so I explain that life is simply a series of present moments. Our life is a culmination of actions made in each moment.

When I read the above quote, I think I audibly squealed. I felt so validated. I love the visual of a chalk line, because it’s true, so many of us are led to believe that life is linear, when in reality it’s a perceived line consisting of many individual moments. Our brains make it linear because it’s easier to digest, which is totally fine until you lose sight of the dots. Being busy and focusing on productivity over everything causes us to lose focus. What we do in each moment is what makes up our lives. I hold this with me when my over-achiever tendencies kick in and I start to get busy, ignoring the small moments and small actions that feel inconsequential but are in fact life itself. Busy-ness is the thief of joy.

Likewise, getting caught up in other people’s opinions is a joy-crusher. I’ve always been a self-proclaimed non-conformist, though I’m not without my need to people please (hello, perfectionism!). This want to be different from the masses always encouraged me to be resolute in my unique style, opinions, and decision-making. The more I felt I set myself apart, the more confidence I seemed to gain. In that process, I was exercising what the book speaks about: the deep-seated belief that what other people think of me is their problem. F*ck the haters, basically. You are not responsible for the version of you in other people’s heads. Of course, be polite, be kind, be compassionate, but once you’ve done your part, know that it’s out of your hands. There is so much calm and relief to be found when you’re focusing solely on what you can control and surrendering to the rest.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are so many qualities useful for being an effective business leader, but I want to highlight three that I don’t think get highlighted enough.

Emotional Intelligence. I believe emotional intelligence can save the world. Whether it’s regulating my own emotions or understanding the emotions and motivations of others, emotional intelligence is like a superpower. EQ breeds compassion and respect. When you’re collaborating with a team at work, what a beautiful ability it is to listen and honor each person’s contributions in a way that helps them feel genuinely heard. Without a doubt, when people feel heard and encouraged, even when their ideas aren’t the right route forward, they are more creative and more innovative. The more iterations of an idea, the stronger it gets. Focused energy on self-care. There is nothing fluffy or selfish about taking care of yourself. When you’re working extra at the expense of your physical and mental health, it never ends up worth the effort. When you’re well-rested, energized, well-nourished, and not hopped up on 8 cups of coffee, you’ll be more alert, creative, and open to new ideas. Not to mention, you won’t be producing at the detriment of your own well-being. As a cancer survivor, I see now how my late nights working second, and third, jobs were prioritizing a paycheck over my own wellness. At the time I thought stress was something to mentally manage, when in actuality it was about understanding my physical limits. Those limits don’t make me weak, they make me human. Learning to deeply listen to your own body is hard, it’s not something most of us learned in school or even at home. You’ll be new at it, and bad at it, and that’s OK. Don’t let that deter you from being your healthiest, best you. Willingness to be wrong. Often times your great idea might be perfectly sound, but getting caught up in your own ideas doesn’t allow you hear an opportunity someone else may see. Not to mention, fearing that your idea will fail only creates rigidity, which is the opposite of a creative flow. Ideas are inherently creative, they need room to breathe. For many years, I worked as a graphic designer. Some of my favorite logo designs came after many iterations. It was rare to have a strong design from the get-go. In fact, as much as I deeply liked logos along the way, somehow every time I made a new iteration, I liked it even more. The practice of learning to trust your instincts and not fall in love with a design too soon is one I have taken to all parts of my life. Don’t get too precious with anything, it allows for wonderful surprises to happen. When you’re too worried about “what if’s” and being right all the time, you limit your ability to see things from different perspectives.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who strives to do everything right, in the highest degree available, with the goal of creating something flawless. Perfectionism is a coping mechanism; finding control in an unpredictable world and seeking external validation of one’s own value, rooted in self-doubt. Perfectionists are often teacher’s pet, Type A, over-achievers, and massively burned out. They are the ones that hate group projects and the ones up late before a big presentation.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I hesitate to say there is anything positive about perfectionism, but I will admit that a perfectionist in the throes of perfectionism is often oblivious to their own destruction. When the clock hits 5 am and you’re still cutting the crisp edges of your 3D design project, you’re thrilled to turn in a neatly-finished dodecahedron, willingly discounting the part where you’ll get one hour of sleep. Knowing you’ll get an A on the project (A+ isn’t available. Outrage!) is dopamine enough to keep you deftly gluing the edges together.

Even when you start to feel burned out, your solution is to achieve perfection, or near perfection, again to get that dopamine hit. Rinse and repeat. Dopamine is incredibly powerful and can propel people to be massively productive. You can get a lot done riding a dopamine high. I mean, I dare you to find anyone more productive than a perfectionist at peak perfection. This is, of course, assuming that productivity is the ultimate goal, but the merits of that viewpoint are a topic for different interview.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The negative aspects of perfectionism are numerous, but the most egregious is that the effort is all done at the expense of your own happiness and well-being. There’s nothing fun about perfectionism, it’s outrageously serious. Any satisfaction of turning in something near perfection is fleeting, and your perfectionist brain is always looking for the next place to exercise the sense of control. Having control is at the core of perfectionism, which adds to its futility, given we know there are many things in life out of our control. Perfectionists somehow think they’ll be the first to do it just right and have control over everything. To my story above, when the clock hits 5 am and you’re still cutting out your 3D design project for the next morning, it’s prioritizing what other people think of your work, thereby of you, over a good night’s sleep. Even the healthiest 20-year-old requires more than one hour of sleep to function properly.

Perfectionism is delusional, at best. It’s rooted in an unattainable precedent, and tells the lie that maybe this time, perfection can be achieved. Every perfectionist thinks, but “what if?” And yet, they will go to the extreme to see if they can make that “what if” a reality. At my freelance peak I was working six different jobs (not projects, jobs) and every job required that I bring 100%, because they didn’t care if I had already used up my creative energy. The drive for perfection, an attempt at 100% outcome from 100% input, was the dopamine high I rode all the way until my cancer diagnosis invited me to stop working. My brain could handle the stress and intensity perfectionism requires far longer than my physical body could. My need for high-achievement drove my over-packed schedule, which picked up its own momentum and once I started to get burned out, dragged me along for the ride. The whole time though, I thought I had to be doing that. I thought everything had to be just right. I thought I couldn’t afford to work less. I thought the whole point of everything was to get more done.

When you give 100% effort to something, you don’t always get 100% back. In the case of calculus class senior year of high school, 10 years prior to my cancer diagnosis, I was barely scraping by with a very generous C from my teacher. This was the first taste I had of letting go of the outcome, of valuing the process over the outcome. But it would take my cancer diagnosis to finally shake the delusion fully out of me, allowing me to deeply embrace “good enough.”

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionism tells us that anything less than perfection is not worth the time, and yet, perfection is unachievable. By definition something cannot be perfect because there is always “better.” This generates a never-ending cycle of over-working, burnout, and anxiety. Many people fall into perfectionism as a coping mechanism for anxiety, which amplifies the anxiety or displaces it. When this anxiety comes to a head or you’re simply too tired to put in the effort, that paralyzes a perfectionist. It’s not worth doing unless it’s done right, but not doing it causes even more anxiety and feelings of self-doubt. The fear of doing something less than perfection can cause perfectionists to not start at all, sometimes leading to an insidious codependency on whoever is willing to accept responsibility and get the task done anyway.

Perfectionists get stuck when they feel their capability doesn’t align with the magnitude of challenge in front of them. As the psychologist Csikszentmihalyi explains in his concept of flow, when the challenge of the task at hand is greater than the level of skill of the person attempting the task, anxiety arises. This anxiety can be crippling, as it can feel like certain death for a perfectionist. Although perfectionists tend to be confident in their ability to tackle any problem, it’s only a matter of time before a difficult challenge arises that is genuinely outside their comfort zone. Often perfectionists tend to be people who prefer taking on a challenge they know they can absolutely crush rather than taking on ever-increasing challenges. This allows them to skirt around any feelings of anxiety or incompetence. If you never start the hard thing, you can’t fall short of perfection.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Although there are ways to overcome an impasse temporarily, the best way for perfectionists to move forward and be productive is to leave perfectionism behind for good. Although perfectionists are often high-achieving, high-output people, take a moment to consider how much added time is spent (read: wasted) taking something from “good enough” to “nearly-perfect.” The only route to a sustainable, healthy, productive life is away from perfectionism.

Perfectionism is a “curable” coping mechanism, and entirely possible to manage. It’s this dynamic that inspired me to call myself a “recovering perfectionist,” a condition that’s so deeply engrained it needs to be managed. But if you’re a perfectionist, fear not, there is joy and relief in managing your perfectionistic tendencies. The path to unlearning perfectionism isn’t easy or quick, but it is relatively simple.

Realize and acknowledge that perfectionism is a coping mechanism. So often, perfectionism is rewarded and encouraged in school (hello, A+’s). It’s applauded as a standard to aspire to, when in actuality, it’s an escape from something, usually anxiety. Coping mechanisms manifest differently in everyone, so it’s important to first understand that perfectionism is one and explore how it shows up for you. Be mindful. Practice mindfulness and/or meditation to train your brain to stay out of the future “what if’s” and the past “what if I had’s.” When you’re not caught up in the stories your brain is telling you, it will be much easier to examine what’s happening in the now. Being mindful is about bringing a quality attention to the present moment with a non-judgment for what arises. Practicing this non-judgment is the antidote for perfectionism, which is rooted in self-doubt and judgment from yourself and others. Slow down. The hallmark of perfectionism is productivity, and when you’re chasing dopamine hits, your brain habituates to a ridiculous pace of production. While it can be a hard habit to break, it’s only a habit. Nothing you can’t change. Slowing down, perhaps for the first time ever, opens up opportunity for new discoveries, rest, and real joy. Perfectionism likes to steal joy. Get to know yourself. Whether through talk therapy, personality assessments, discussions with friends or family, or a combination of all three, get to know yourself. Unpack why you might be using this coping mechanism. Pay attention to when it started and when it flares up. Notice when you’re not feeling the pull of perfection, and see how you can lean into those activities more. Plus, the more you pay attention to yourself, the more you have the chance to admire your great qualities, which is a great way to boost your self-confidence. The more confident you are, the less you need external validation. See where this is going? Reallocate your achiever. You’re a marvel at getting things done, why not turn that rigor towards your own self-care? Instead of adding another project to your to-do list, why not write “lunch” at lunch time? You’ll still get the satisfaction of crossing something off your to-do list, and you will have done something intentionally towards being your healthiest, happiest self. You can make your goal to finish work early so you can catch the new episode of your favorite show or get dinner with an old friend. Consider where you can flex your dopamine hits in a way that supports your physical and mental health.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want to inspire people to live as their most authentic selves, beyond societal and external expectations. Everyone has something beautiful to bring to the world, and so many people’s awesomeness gets crushed under the ridiculous projections of other people’s insecurities. I have resolved that my epitaph will read, “Here lies Julia, who lived unabashedly as herself,” and would love if others would do the same. Love what you love, love who you love, and let’s all leave it all out on the table so that none of us, on our deathbeds, look back and say, “Oh I wish I had…”

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to share a meal with Brene Brown. Beyond being a fellow, loyal Siete Foods fans (hello, best cassava tortillas ever!), I love the way she shares her research and insights on humanity as it is. I have an insatiable curiosity for human behavior, and I know that my life experience and insights pairs so beautifully with her life experience, research, and insights. I love that she also shows up unabashedly as herself; it’s comforting, endearing, reassuring, and inspiring. What a joy it would be to share in our humanity together, imperfectly perfect exactly as we are.

