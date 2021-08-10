Edgar Chekera of PSYCH-CHEK: “Commitment is vital for a successful career”

Commitment is vital for a successful career. A successful career consists of the competitor being able to stick to schedules, whether they feel like it or not. Such as, committing to their training schedules and nutritional advice. Additionally, performance success isn’t the only thing contributing to their career success. The competitor needs to be able to commit to the obligations of their contracts, more specifically sponsorship and social media commitments. This is what will add to their career success.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

Edgar Chekera is a mental performance coach for PSYCH-CHEK, specialising in the mindset of both traditional and esport competitors. He has worked with international athletes, as well as top-tier esport organisations such as Fnatic, Excel, Manchester City, Hashtag United and AS Roma. To find out more about Edgar visit Include www.psych-chek.co.uk.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/fbfbcd3af8e84e4f0a0dddebb646a98c

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Thank you for having me! My name is Edgar Chekera and my background is in sport psychology. Being a rugby player by trade and overall sport fanatic, I’ve been interested in finding out what it is that gives performers that X factor. What is it that differentiates the gold medal winners from the runner ups. From watching documentaries and playing sports myself I started to appreciate the significant role psychology played in all of this. I noticed being able to zone in regardless of the situation helped maintain a consistent performance. I also began to realise that not a lot of people understood how to improve someone’s mindset. As a player I was met with an unhelpful “Just be more confident” or “Stop being so nervous” by coaches. However, few people were able to provide strategies to address this. I wanted to be someone who could provide information about how it could be done.

I essentially focus on helping esport competitors become the best that they can be. I look at what the competitors’ needs are and provide them with resources and knowledge that can help them along their journey. Whether this is improving their performance; addressing confidence issues; helping them handle the pressure of being an esports competitor and many more. Before I worked within esports I focused my practice on traditional sports, working with Great British sprinters and power athletes, CrossFitters, football players and more. From there I transitioned into esports and have been lucky to work with top-tier esport organisations. This includes, Fnatic, Excel, Manchester City.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Like I mentioned before, I was a rugby player and have been interested in finding out what helps athletes get to that next level. More specifically, what brought me to this esport career path was a discussion with a friend. One day we were just hanging out and I was talking about some recent work I was doing with some CrossFit athletes. I was talking to him about how people normally have a negative relationship with nerves, and the fact is that nerves aren’t necessarily bad for performance. From that he began talking about a team that was notorious for being nervous and choking, this team is called Astralis. However, he mentioned that their choking streak ended as soon as they brought in a sport psychologist. “Hold up, there are sport psychologists that work in esports?” I asked him, I was very shocked that an industry as novel as esports had opened itself to hiring psychologists to better the team. Following this conversation I thought to myself that if it was possible then why shouldn’t I give it a try. That conversation is what kick started my esport mental performance coaching career. I owe a lot of my success to this friend.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Although not as funny at the time, this experience was humorous just due to my complete innocence and the response being met with such hate. When I first started I remember thinking “I need to get as much experience working with gamers as possible”. I chose to venture on Reddit and post on multiple game pages to advertise myself. It went along the lines of “Hey all, I’m trying to gain experience in eSports and would be happy to provide sport psychology support to those who want to try it out”. Completely innocent message from my side. However, this was not met with kindness. Instantly, the reddit users from the page came in to deconstruct what I wrote. More specifically, they grilled me about my spelling of esports. At the time, I did not know if there was a universally accepted spelling of esports…now I do. I capitalised the S which was met with ridicule and attack. I received responses such as “I hope you never make it in this industry”, “Your website is shit” (to this day I don’t know why they attacked my website like this) and “You’re just a fraud and snake oil salesman”. From this I learned, and tell a lot of people wanting to get into the industry, SPELL ESPORTS RIGHT! It’s not e-sports or eSports, it’s esports (Only Capitalise if it’s in the beginning of a sentence).

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

A quote that has stuck to me for many years is “Do all you can with what you have”. Growing up I wasn’t privileged financially but my parents bestowed an ethos of hard work and making the most out of the resources you have. A similar saying is “if you can’t run, walk, and if you can’t walk, crawl”. I’ve let this be a reminder that it is up to us to make the most out of whatever we have, and although it may not be a lot you may be able to build on it. Additionally, I remember my Dad telling me “The harder you work, the luckier you get”. I know I’ve mentioned more than one quote but they all sum up how I’ve led my life and follow a similar pattern in the lessons learned from it. I’ve applied this in my life when starting my career as a mental performance coach. I had no connections in the industry nor any experience. I made a plan when I understood this; I noted the resources I had at my disposal. For example, the internet, a working phone and university lecturers. From there I chose to start developing a relationship with my lecturers where they got a glimpse of my work ethic and vision. Furthermore, I used my phone and internet to reach out to people within my industry to network and receive advice. If it wasn’t for this, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Unfortunately, details of some projects I’m working on right now are being kept on the down low. But previous projects I’ve worked on have been the creation of a podcast series that looks into the psychology of athletes. This includes episodes with Olympic athletes, international performers and professional athletes. Additionally, I provide free psychological resources on my website that serve to educate the general public about sport psychology. This includes articles, videos and a lot of aesthetic infographics. Outside of my work, I’ve also written a book of collated quotes from black icons (called Wise Words from Black Icons), something that I’m really proud to give to my nieces and nephew.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I would tell a young person that although it is cliche, the harder you work the luckier you get. I’d also tell them that if you want to do something, you don’t need to be perfect before attempting it. I wasn’t perfect entering the industry. I think allowing myself to realise I don’t need to be perfect, but I just need to get myself out there and learn as much as I can was the far better approach. By doing this, you gain more experiences, even if you do make a mess of something, that is one less mess you’ll make in the future because you’ve learned from it. Finally I’d also advise them to talk to anyone and everyone that will listen to them about their aspirations and knowledge. I live and die by this, I’m a believer that it’s who you know that will help propel you in life. I’ve gotten jobs in the past simply because I’ve chewed someone’s ear off about sport psychology and they’ve referred me to someone else who’s interested in receiving that support.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think plain and simply my success so far has helped people achieve the goals that they’ve wanted. I often tell my clients that although getting performance results is great for me to see, what matters to me is seeing them become a better person. For example, I’ve seen client’s develop their love and commitment for their sport again. I’ve seen others handle very frustrating situations with poise and maintain their level of calm. Finally, I’ve seen clients who are now approaching situations they would otherwise avoid and tellm me that they are living a life that is meaningful to them. These are goals that I believe bring goodness to the world, the development of the competitor as a person, not only as a performer.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

For me it’s definitely my parents. As I mentioned before, when I was growing up we weren’t the most financially privileged of people. However, from having African parents, they instilled values in me that shape who I am today. These are values I believe are what make me personable and professional, which have aided my career. For example, I’ve been taught about the value of being friendly to whoever I am around. My parents are quite social people and they have been able to gain opportunities from their ability to befriend others. Whether this is professionally or even at a restaurant, it showed me that being friendly and knowing people can take you far. Another value they instilled in me was not to take things for granted. We have lost family members before and we have learned that we need to appreciate what we have. On that note, they’ve also taught me that life is too short. Their perspective when it comes to life is that you never know when your time is up so you may as well give it your all. This can be seen in my work ethic; whether it was playing rugby and constantly getting up and running until the last whistle or during university where I’d spend long nights updating my knowledge and graduating with a 1st class degree.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

At its core, an esports lifestyle is made up of a lot of training hours. This not only involves scrimmages (AKA practice) with other teams depending on the esport being played, but also personal practice to refine skills. This can result in competitors playing up to as much as 14 hours a day, however, the average is around 6 hours every day. Contrary to what is known by the public, the esport lifestyle is starting to focus on health and well-being. A lot more competitors have time scheduled for exercise, nutritional advice and counseling support.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

The unique opportunities for pro gamers include being able to perform in front of thousands of people playing a game that they love. Other opportunities include being involved in sponsorship deals, such as being provided apparel from Gucci or special deals at places like subway. Finally, an opportunity they have is being able to develop a fanbase that can be as high as the millions. They are able to build social media platforms that can build their following.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

Some unique challenges faced include the insanely long hours of practice I mentioned before. Playing for that long day in and day out is something I believe is unique to esports. Furthermore, playing for this long accompanies overuse injuries. These injuries include eye strain, neck and back pain.

Additional challenges I’ve noticed professionals go through is performing in front of hundreds of thousands of people and competing for prizes as high as 3 million dollars. This could be seen as being a perfect mix of stress. Pro gamers in the industry also have to deal with travel and accommodation logistics, sometimes players have to sit in a plane for 10+ hours and on the next day compete at their best. Some players who don’t have organisations supporting them may need to think about how they’ll travel and where they’ll stay for some competitions too.

Finally a unique challenge is the high turnover of players in organisations. In esports it’s well known that you may sign for an organisation one day and a few months later you may be kicked out.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Professional gaming is similar in many aspects, but from my point of view, both competitors need to be able to deal with the stress and pressure of performance. For example, both have to perform in front of crowds; both compete for money; both need to engage in levels of decision making; both have to recruit their attentional resources in order to perform at their best. Just because the physical demands are different, doesn’t mean that all other demands are taken away. To go even further, team-based esports and traditional sports both rely on leadership, communication and team unity; it’s simply that the tasks that are required of them are different.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

As mentioned earlier the main difference between esports and traditional sports is the level of physicality required to perform. Of course a game such as league of legends requires less overall physical effort than something like rugby. A difference I’ve started to appreciate more in esports is the consequences of emotional states like nerves are different from traditional sports. Because you are relying on fine motor skills (like pressing or button or moving an analogue stick with precision) as opposed to gross motor skills (like running into space or shooting a ball), the room for error is a lot smaller and the consequences are greater in esports. For instance, if you’re nervous and have shaky hands that result in you pressing the wrong button, it can result in your avatar performing a different move and potentially costing you the game. However, we need to note that just as individual traditional sports differ from each other (such as snooker and American football), so do individual esports (such as VALORANT and FIFA). So ultimately comparing esports and traditional sports is very difficult and is like comparing oranges to apples.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

Definitely! In esports it seems to be that the younger you are (up until a certain point) the better you will be in the game. That’s why in Fortnite you see people as young as 13 competing. From what I’ve heard anecdotally, this is because younger competitors have the advantage of greater reaction times that are big difference makers in competitive success.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

From what I’ve seen, the way to start is to get your name out there. Therefore, creating social media accounts such as twitter, twitch and YouTube may be useful. These accounts can be used to share videos of their performances that will hopefully attract the attention of organisations. Additionally, playing as many competitions as possible will help as some organisations may attend these competitions. For example, since games like Fortnite and VALORANT have open qualifiers (meaning anyone can try to qualify to play a major tournament), doing well in these will get your name seen and noticed. Please note that there doesn’t seem to be a fool-proof or perfect way to get picked up by a team, but at its core it seems the approach is to get yourself noticed by putting yourself out there as much as possible.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

First of all, the player needs to develop the ability to immerse themselves in the present moment. A lot of competitors may experience performance slumps due to their lack of ability to immerse themselves in the tasks they’re doing. Whether this is in competition or training. Negative thoughts, emotions and physical feelings may get in the way. However, what will help a competitor perform consistently and maintain their performance quality is their ability to accept these negative thoughts, emotions and physical feelings. For example, going into one of the biggest tournaments of your life. A tournament that can cement your name in your esport. These kind of tournaments can beckon nerves, self-doubt and feelings of nausea when performing in front of a crowd of 50,000+ people. The ability to immerse oneself in the moment and focus on the task at hand is what can help to create a successful career. A competitor will require social skills. Contrary to popular opinion that gamers and esport competitors are social hermits, the development of social skills are highly important. Consider the fact that as a performer you are engaging in multiple interactions with people. You need to communicate with members of the organization, social media managers, psychologists, coaches, nutritions, etc. These are people that will aid your development and trajectory of your career. If you’re not able to communicate and use your social skills then it also makes the staff’s job of helping you harder. On top of this, the competitor needs to be empathetic. This is more relevant in team environments where the competitor has teammates and needs to be able to understand their teammates’ situations if they are potentially having a bad day. This empathy can serve to create a more successful performance environment. Commitment is vital for a successful career. A successful career consists of the competitor being able to stick to schedules, whether they feel like it or not. Such as, committing to their training schedules and nutritional advice. Additionally, performance success isn’t the only thing contributing to their career success. The competitor needs to be able to commit to the obligations of their contracts, more specifically sponsorship and social media commitments. This is what will add to their career success. Dealing with online criticism and judgement can help maintain an esport competitor’s longevity in the scene, which may lead to a more successful career. Unfortunately, in this industry there is a toxic culture where people behind a screen will throw their unwanted criticisms and negative judgements on esport competitors. These comments can be homophobic, racist, sexist and so on. Despite efforts being put in to reduce the frequency of this, it is still prevalent in an esport competitor’s career. Therefore, having resources in place and skills that allow the competitor to be less influenced by the negativity they see can help them. This ability is needed the most when streaming as streaming will help the competitor engage with their fans and increase popularity. Ultimately, leading to greater success in their career. Finally, the ability to not get titled (frustrated) will help develop a successful esports career. Gaming and esports are synonymous with anger and frustration. There are countless videos and examples of people who have smashed keyboards, controllers, headsets and mice out of pure frustration. Although understandable to an extent, if you want to join an organization which will enhance your career success, they are not looking for another player who is easily frustrated and lashes out. The last thing an organization or a teammate wants is to practice and see their teammate shouting, abusing or destroying something because they can’t keep their head together. Being able to stay calm in moments of frustration not only helps those around the competitor feel calm, but it allows the competitor to act in ways that are helpful and not destructive to their performance.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

For me it would probably be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. As someone who is interested in what makes people tick, seeing his work ethic and how he carries himself both as a business man and a family man is highly admirable. For me it is clear that we share similar values and have used our upbringings to define who we are today.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

There are many ways to follow my work. The most obvious is to go to my website www.psych-chek.co.uk where you can find links to my social media pages. If you want to read more about the psychology of esports, I’ve written articles for Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-psychology-esports addressing different mental factors that play in an esport competitor’s performance.

