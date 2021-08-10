Kamaria Rutland of OTM Coaching Group: “Practice different methods of closing to find a style that sounds authentic and in your tone of voice”

Practice different methods of closing to find a style that sounds authentic and in your tone of voice. There are a variety of different ways to ask for the business using methods such as a Direct close, an Assumptive close, a Conditional close and more. My favorite method was using the Assumptive close. I watched for positive buying signals and proceeded with providing instructions to process the order and obtain a method of payment vs. outright asking for the business. This example illustrates how a sales associate can “assume” it’s a done deal to close the sale. Watching for the positive buying signals is imperative before making such a bold move. Using this method allows you the opportunity to guide the customer through the steps to finalize the transaction and make the process extremely easy for them while enhancing their overall buying experience

Kamaria Rutland has nearly 20 years of experience working for the one of the world’s largest Hospitality and Tourism companies, Marriott International with expertise in Enterprise Sales and Hotel Leadership. She is a well-respected Corporate Training Manager enabling sales and topline revenue generating roles across North American. She is also the Founder of OTM Coaching Group, a consulting and corporate training firm that designs training programs to address the evolving needs of today’s workplace. She is an Adjunct Professor preparing the next generation to enter the workforce and learn about Human Resource Management. Kamaria holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento and an Executive MBA from San Francisco State University, where she was bestowed with a top honor of University Distinguished Graduate.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/6db835860cf45e6ecf42803e48a2671e

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

In college, I worked for a large home improvement company, and let’s just say I was not very handy or in tune with the nuts and bolts of it all, but what I did learn is that I loved connecting with customers to help them find what they needed. My journey into the hospitality industry started with my enjoyment working within the customer service aspect of the business. I worked in roles that were customer-centric and also found that leading teams in guest service was very rewarding. Making the transition into sales-related job functions was smooth because of my philosophy that people buy from people. I was able to leverage my years of experience in customer service by keeping focus on sustaining strong client relationships and effectively building strategic partnerships to capture more market share than the competition

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Sometimes meeting your customer face to face, isn’t required to win the business. The largest booking that I ever closed was a multi-year contract agreement valued at 5 million dollars for one of my hotels, and most of the deal was negotiated via text.

My relentless attempts to email or call the client went unanswered. The customer would, however, send me text messages from time to time. So, I first learned to quickly adapt to communicate with the customer in their preferred style. Second, I noticed that the customer was not well versed in the seasonality that drove market conditions or how to build relationships with venues in the area to drive attendance for their annual conventions. With this in mind, I started to send text messages with tips on how they could improve their conference experience for attendees and suggested the best times of year to host the events. My suggestions were well received because I offered the information freely, adding value to our business relationship without the immediate expectation to close on the business. This laid the foundation for using a consultative sales approach to earn the respect of my client. There were tons of competitors vying for this specific business opportunity, but I was able to land the contract because I demonstrated that I was a credible partner, focused on their success, and not solely my own.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At OTM Coaching Group, I’m working with organizations to adapt to the shift in remote or hybrid work models. I’ve assisted Fortune 500 companies to reimagine their remote work policies to ensure they offer flexible options that meet the needs of the evolving workplace and allow for meaningful connections to continue among coworkers.

This remote/hybrid working style is extremely relevant for sales roles because the pandemic travel restrictions have hindered business travel in terms of meeting in person, face-to-face with clients. A 2020 Forbes research study found that six out of ten executives believe that live video calls offer better communication than traditional telephone calls. Organizations that are enabling their sales associates with virtual tools and training to connect with their clients, have continued to make progress, hitting their revenue targets despite the pandemic-induced challenges to traditional sales methods.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Earlier in my career, I was a hotel operations manager overseeing a busy front desk team at a hotel in Las Vegas. The Director of Sales and Marketing for my area approached me one day and said, “You’ve got a great personality and ability to connect quickly with guests. Have you ever thought about a career in sales?” My immediate response was, “Oh, no I don’t want to be like a used car salesman.”

With all due respect to the amazing salespeople working tirelessly to sell used cars, my reaction was based off the conventional impression we tend to have towards used car salesmanship, often characterized as a pushy, one size fits all approach to close the sale, and not customer specific in terms of style or preference. This non-specific sales approach can be illustrated in the following example; if the lot only has five mid-size cars, the salesperson might try to aggressively convince the customer that one of these cars is perfect for them, merely to make the sale without consideration that the customer was actually in the market to buy an SUV. The Director of Sales and Marketing gave a beautiful response, that has stayed with me to this day. She offered this advice: “Be your authentic self and find your voice to communicate with the customer in mind, and it will never come across that way.”

That statement planted a seed in me that I have carried with me into every job I have had since. Her advice has been especially helpful in my sales-related functions, helping to build meaningful and genuine connections with my customers. Keeping the individual customer always top of mind has been the key in my ability to close the deal.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

After nearly a decade in corporate sales, I’ve been recognized multiple times as a top sales associate in my company, and I have been granted greater and greater responsibility due to my consistent performance and ability to exceed revenue targets. Transitioning into a Learning and Development role allowed me the opportunity to provide systemic guidance on what drives sales excellence company-wide, and provide classroom and one-on-one sales training to individuals across North America.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

As recently as 2020, it was reported that there were roughly 18 million people in sales-related job functions in the US. However, pursuing sales as a profession is rarely discussed among school counselors or promoted as a popular career option post-graduation. Currently there are only 120 colleges and universities that offer formal sales related curriculum.

Unfortunately, the general sentiment in the US is that sales functions do not require a lot of skill to perform successfully and as a result, I believe sales curriculum is undervalued in academia. College degrees are awarded on the basis of the Arts vs. the Sciences. Sales is most definitely a hybrid of the two mediums and requires a sophisticated and strategic approach to be successful. Sales results and performance metrics are measured using data analytics and market analysis of consumer buying habits. However, the soft skills used in lead generation and strategic account management, such as emotional intelligence, empathy and effective communication are a bit harder to present in a classroom setting.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

If the customer is sold, you don’t have to sell. The salesy or pushy tactics used by impatient sales associates are a desperate attempt to convince the customer to buy, before they are sold on the product and its ability to meet their needs.

A more effective sales strategy involves the salesperson guiding the customer to the right product or service, and then walking them step-by-step through the buying experience. It can be an easy and smooth process unless one tries to force a customer into purchasing a product simply to meet their own sales goals. This goal orientated sales strategy creates an unpleasant buying experience and prevents one from creating a loyal, lifetime customer. A loyal customer, one who returns time and again, has a higher lifetime spending value than a one-time transaction. On average, loyal a customer’s spending is valued ten times more than a one-time customer.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down into the following phases and include: Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling Objections, Closing and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

Hearing “No” to me often can also be interpreted as “Not Right Now” or “Not in that Way.” Handling objections has always been my favorite part of selling because it allows me an opportunity to get creative with solutions that I present to the client. Asking relevant questions to uncover the root cause of their hesitation gives me the opportunity to ascertain if it is an insurmountable objection or one that can be overcome by thinking outside of the box.

A few years ago, one of my clients was looking to place a large conference at one of our downtown convention center hotels. The client’s program was so large that it would occupy all of the meeting space and would not allow any space to host meals for the attendees. This appeared to be a deal-breaker for the client until I started to ask probing questions aimed to see if our hotel team could come up with a creative solution. Questions such as, how much time in the agenda do we have to feed all of your attendees, do they all need to eat at the same time or on a flow, and were there any planned speakers for the lunches? Understanding these questions, gave us the opportunity to innovate and we came up with the idea to host food trucks on the promenade right outside of the hotel to host the attendees for lunch. It was a creative solution that overcame the client’s objection and we booked the business. Had we been deterred by their initial “No,” we would not have continued to pursue and ask clarifying questions that lead to our solution.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously, every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The most effective solicitation tip is calling on a warm lead from a direct referral of a satisfied customer. A customer who is an advocate for your product or service will do most of the sales functions for you by informing the potential client of what you can offer. It helps to incorporate referral requests into the company sales verbiage (when appropriate) to generate warm leads that have a greater likelihood to book with you.

A second prospecting technique uses a combination of finding new and reinvigorating old leads. I recommend that sales associates scrub their CRM systems to uncover past opportunities that have the potential to rebook, before shifting their efforts to finding new business.

Another good prospecting technique is called “social selling” to attract customers to you vs. proactive cold calling. Social selling is a means for sellers to begin building relationships with potential clients by promoting their product, generally online. This can include highlighting the benefits, sharing relevant information, asking about pain points and engaging with a common network in the industry via platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest or Clubhouse.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

Sales associates can often be thrown off their game when they hear the word, “NO.” Recent surveys indicate that prospects will say “No” five times before they say “Yes.” Handling objections is often about uncovering the root concern and developing creative alternatives to meet the customer’s needs. Sales associates who are not well versed and equipped with product knowledge or processes are often thrown off when given an objection because they cannot quickly think of the solution to the customer’s concern.

Another best practice for a sales associate when encountering an objection is to pause, breathe, and then ask the customer to provide a bit more detail. It keeps the process going and allows more time to explore options. Some ways to ask additional probing questions are: tell me more about…, or what about (the objection) is most important to you? This gets the customer thinking and allows the sales associate time to brainstorm solutions. Be careful to listen intently to the customer’s response. During this time, they will likely reveal insights into what is hindering their decision.

‘Closing’ on a sale is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Practice different methods of closing to find a style that sounds authentic and in your tone of voice. There are a variety of different ways to ask for the business using methods such as a Direct close, an Assumptive close, a Conditional close and more. My favorite method was using the Assumptive close. I watched for positive buying signals and proceeded with providing instructions to process the order and obtain a method of payment vs. outright asking for the business. This example illustrates how a sales associate can “assume” it’s a done deal to close the sale. Watching for the positive buying signals is imperative before making such a bold move. Using this method allows you the opportunity to guide the customer through the steps to finalize the transaction and make the process extremely easy for them while enhancing their overall buying experience. Weave in language that reminds the customer that you are their partner and want to work on options until they are satisfied. Remind them of your relationship and how your company will do everything in its power to ensure they are satisfied because you value their business. This reassures and calms the customer allowing for a smooth transition when you ask for the business. Double-check repeatedly that the customer is satisfied and on board with the options presented in the contract. Asking if they are in agreement should be done throughout the sales phase to solidify the sale, step-by-step as opposed to one swift closing statement at the end. The best sales negotiators are those who can ascertain what is in it for the customer and develop a strategy that methodically provides solutions to the customer’s highest priorities when they ask for the business. Doing this allows the customer to feel heard and to be an active participant in the buying experience. Don’t make false statements to create a sense of urgency for your customer to sign. Statements such as inventory is going fast or someone else is looking at the same product/space — if it is not true. These again are gimmicks that often leave the customer questioning your trustworthiness if it is discovered that the statements were dishonest. Integrity is important to developing long-standing relationships with your customer; hence, it’s wiser to be upfront and honest vs. using gimmicks to win the business.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

Sales associates should research before following up on the validity of the warm lead. They should try to determine the customer’s needs in advance and present solutions within the follow-up communication. This demonstrates a proactive spirit and eagerness to solve their problem with your product/service.

It also helps to sort which leads your company has the greatest potential to meet their needs and be persistent with follow-up and outreach. Ninety percent of sales associates found success by their sixth follow-up attempt.

Lastly, the day/time of the follow-up outreach could hinder sales associates’ ability to connect with potential clients. The pandemic caused a shift to an increasing number of jobs performed virtually. This has had an impact on the best times to solicit a client. Studies show that the best times to contact a client are Wednesday and Thursday, and the best times of day are 11 AM or 4 PM, when the client is likely wrapping up a project and making a transition to have lunch or closeout work for the day.

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

All methods of communication should be a viable option to communicate with the customer.

Sales associates should mirror the customer’s preferred communication methods and use them to communicate at every stage of the sale. Ensuring that enough rapport and credibility have been established first, makes sending a text with a closing statement a bit more feasible. For example, a message stating, “Would you like me to send you the contract” or “Are you ready to move forward with securing the business with us,” is more warmly received if a relationship has already been established.

Because of the shift to remote work, video messages should be utilized as a communication tool. Hippovideo found in a recent study that, “Video Messaging reduced the sales cycle time by 40%” and that demonstrates how video messaging is an effective communication tool to close on the business.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Smiles are contagious. So I would aim to create a movement to #shareasmile.

Mentally, the pandemic has been tough on all of us. The isolation and lack of social interactions have been beyond challenging for many to handle. When it is safe to do so again, I would ask everyone to Share A Smile! Whether in person or virtually, greeting others with a smile sets the tone for a positive interaction in both personal or professional settings. Encouraging others to post pictures of themselves smiling is contagious and leaves people feeling the comfort that a warm smile can bring. Any effort aimed to help with the mental health challenges the pandemic has caused for children and adults alike is a good movement to get behind.

