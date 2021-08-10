Geri Maroney of Big and Brave: “Trust Yourself”

Trust Yourself. Before you can be grateful for things around you, you must be grateful for yourself. You must trust that you are a strong and beautiful human capable of whatever you set your mind to. You must be honest with yourself that know that your best is good enough. Try being your own best friend and see how that feels.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Geri Maroney.

Geri Maroney, Author of Beautiful Lady, and Founder of Big and Brave, shares her real-life story of how cancer changed her life for the better through reawakening and rebirth. As a cancer survivor, Ms. Maroney understands that healing the emotional wounds from a cancer diagnosis is as important as healing the physical wounds. As an Advocate for Hope and a Champion for Courage, Geri empowers cancer warriors to strengthen soul-nurturing techniques that allow them to release negative emotions, boost courage, and rebuild self-confidence, so they can live inspired lives that bring them joy. Geri Maroney is a business executive, entrepreneur, mentor, author, and speaker. She has embarked on a journey to share her story with other can warriors to help inspire and encourage them as they fight one of the biggest battles of their life. Ms. Maroney live in Castle Rock, Colorado with her family.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/a27d6c79146ece200bf8873e6b6b1045

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was a business executive who thought I had it all figured out. I had always been a planner and I always knew what was coming next. I had a plan. I would do “X” at this time and then move on to “Y” a few years down the road. I had it all planned out. Then cancer came. Cancer was definitely not part of my plan. My life was turned upside down and I was taken down a very dark and scary path for which I had no control. I learned some very hard lessons about the emotional challenges of a cancer diagnosis, and I decided then that I was going to make it my mission to help other breast cancer warriors identify and heal the hard emotions of their own cancer journeys. No one really addresses the emotional aspect of a woman’s cancer journey. The medical doctors do a great job telling us what to expect from a medical standpoint, but no one tells us what to expect emotionally. Healing the emotional wounds from a cancer diagnosis is as hard, and as important, as healing the medical wounds. So, I pivoted away from being a business executive so that I could spend more time as a breast cancer advocate.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In my book, Beautiful Lady, I share amazing true stories that happened to me along my journey that confirmed to me that there are signs of encouragement and support all around us each day if we can slow down enough to recognize them.

For example, there was one day when I had to travel for business. I was healing but I still struggled with the anger from having had to endure a cancer diagnosis. When I woke up that morning, I promised myself to “be open to whatever was going to happen that day.” I went to the airport and boarded the train to the terminal for my flight when a stranger approached me and eventually began to make small talk. After asking me how my day was going, she proceeded to tell me how excited she was to be visiting her daughter’s family after many years of estrangement. She said they had let anger tear their relationship apart. Then she touched my arm and said to me “Don’t let anger steal your joy. Don’t let it take joy from your live. Forgive yourself and forgive others.” This brought me to tears as those were the exact words that I needed to hear on that day. How did this stranger know I was struggling with anger? How did she know to say those words to me? During my cancer journey, there were other similar stories that led me to understand that I was receiving strength and support when I didn’t always recognize it. I wasn’t unique, it is my belief that everyone receives these kind of signs, but again, we have to slow down enough to recognize them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is: “Vulnerability is not weakness: it is our greatest measure of courage” by Brene Brown. This quote is something I leaned on during my cancer journey because up until that point in my life I had not allowed myself to be vulnerable. I was always the strong one that others came to with their troubles. But cancer was my reset. Cancer taught me that I wasn’t in control and that it was ok to lean on others. It was ok to say I was weak and tired. There were days when I didn’t think I could take another step forward and being willing to ask for help was critical to my healing process. Once I learned to say I needed help, I could then gain the strength I needed and in return help those women who come behind me along this terrible path of breast cancer to find their own strength and rebuild their own self-confidence.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

My favorite book is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. I have read this book several times throughout my life, and I am always encouraged by the message of perseverance and the importance of identifying and pursuing our dreams. We all have something great to add to this world if we just have the courage to live our purpose. Sometimes we need to step out of our own way and break through the fear.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have published a book called Beautiful Lady, that chronicles my personal journey and shares lessons with other warriors on ways they can strengthen soul-nurturing techniques that allow them to release negative emotions, boost courage, and rebuild self-confidence, so they can live inspired lives that bring them joy. My company called, Big and Brave is dedicated to the emotional wellness of cancer warriors. We have a variety of resources available.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As mentioned earlier, I was a business executive and throughout my career I was usually the one of youngest and one of just a handful of women in the room. So, the mentoring I received during my career was more “sink or swim” in nature, which I thought at the time was harsh, but as I look back now, I am grateful for. I learned to have “sharp elbows” as one of my mentors used to say, which meant that I could think fast, form a thoughtful response and be willing to defend myself if necessary. All these skills would prove to be very valuable to me throughout my life, both professionally and personally.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

To me gratitude means having enough self-awareness to know when and how to say thank you. It means you recognize that you have received something, either a physical gift or an act of kindness from someone else, for which you should say thank you. Then you turn that feeling of thankfulness into the action of gratitude. It becomes a lifestyle choice!

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think many people forget the very basic act of being grateful because our world has gotten so fast-paced and divided that people have taken the “me first” attitude vs. what I was taught when I was growing up, which was the lesson of “do unto others as you want them to do unto you.” We have lost some of our ability to be kind to one another. Through my cancer journey, I learned that when fear becomes so overwhelming, it often manifests as anger, and I think that maybe that is what is happening to us as a nation. As more people hold elevated levels of fear because of a variety of issues, some of which they control and many of which they do not, it seems that maybe their level of fear is manifesting as anger. If you are fearful or angry, it is very difficult to hold a feeling of gratitude. But, on the flipside, if you carry an attitude of gratitude, it’s much harder to be angry or depressed.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

By taking even small steps to increase gratitude on a daily basis, we can offset many of the hard emotions. Gratitude helps us stop and loosen our grip of control and it helps us recognize that there are many “small things” that can still bring us joy. Like a nature walk, playing with kids or grandkids, or shutting off our phones and just having a good old fashion conversation. These basic steps help bring the feeling of joy back, and when we feel little bits of joy, we can quickly be reminded of how good it feels to be happy and grateful. As my mom would always say, “live is what you make it, you might as well make it happy.” It’s not always easy, but it certainly is worth it.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness? Yes, as I mentioned earlier, one of the hardest parts of my cancer journey was the very strong and unexpected negative feelings that were part of the process. I learned early on that I had to hang on to tiny bits of gratitude or I felt like I would be washed away with negativity. So, before I got out of bed each day, I would name three things that I was grateful for. It was a much harder exercise than I thought it would be. Some days, I could only think of the obvious things, like the sun was shining, or it was Friday, and the weekend was almost here. But I stuck with it and soon I was able to see things in a more wholistic way. Soon I was grateful for having made it through the day with only one nap, or that I could walk around the entire block without stopping. It was baby steps, but it was progress. I was grateful for progress.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Yes, I’m happy to share my list of five ways to leverage gratitude. You can also view my list on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/4FylLhTlV-M

Trust Yourself. Before you can be grateful for things around you, you must be grateful for yourself. You must trust that you are a strong and beautiful human capable of whatever you set your mind to. You must be honest with yourself that know that your best is good enough. Try being your own best friend and see how that feels.

Don’t Judge. None of us knows what others might be going through. Don’t judge the actions of others so harshly. Give them the benefit of the doubt and try to empathize with what they might be going through. Assume the best and not the worst. Give more than you take and lend a helping hand if you can.

Create a Ritual. Make gratitude part of your daily routine. Practice the “Three Things I’m Grateful For” ritual every day. Soon you’ll see that it becomes part of your being and that you can’t start your day without first naming three things that you are most grateful for. According to experts it takes just 66 days for a new behavior to become a habit. I say, create this daily routine for 66 days and see how you feel. I bet you’ll feel awesome!

The More We Look; the More We See. Keep going, don’t stop with three things. Name more as time goes one. Get to a point of naming five things every day. Then keep going to ten. The more we look around us the more we see the gifts that are laid before us. There really is much to be grateful for.

Pay it Forward. Help others to practice a daily ritual of gratitude. The more we work together in support of one another, the better and stronger our communities become. Reach out to a friend and practice the gratitude ritual together, then reach out to more friends. Soon, you will see the feelings of gratitude growing throughout your entire circle of friends and imagine how awesome that is going to be!

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I recommend the daily ritual of thinking of “Three Things I’m Grateful For” before you get out of bed each day. Spend a few minutes focused on each one and really feel the gratitude. Don’t rush. Slow down and say thank you.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I like the Headspace app. It’s convenient and I can use it whenever I want to take a little mental break. It’s a great way to break the chain of stress throughout the day and rebalance my thoughts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start the “put your phone down” movement. When our kids and grandkids come over, we have a “put your phone down rule.” They have to leave their phone in their car or on the counter while they are visiting us. We are all too connected to our devices, and I think it’s important to have some down time. Start small, leave your phone in the other room one hour at a time, then work up to two hours, then keep going. You’ll be amazed at how free you feel, and once that happens, you’ll be amazed at how your mind has the ability to be more peaceful, happy, and grateful. Without change, there isn’t change. Do something different today and give yourself a break.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can visit my website at www.https://bebigandbrave.com and follow me on social media (Instagram and Facebook) @gerimaroney.author.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!