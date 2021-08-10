Joe Vega of The Vega Method: “Nature”

Nature: reconnecting, or grounding, with nature will decrease stress levels and improve your mental health status. People who connect with nature are less anxious and depressed than people who do not. Hiking, meditating, bike riding, camping, or simply going on a picnic in a park away from the city can be enough to recharge the batteries.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Vega.

Joe Vega is an expert in neuromuscular physical therapy and has helped bridge the gap between rehab and fitness services for the past 16 years. Aside from his degree in physical therapy, Joe is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and educates clients and other professionals on establishing a daily meditation routine. Joe owns a holistic fitness studio in New York City where he trains clients and other health professionals utilizing his Vega Method. This method integrates mindfulness practices into his rehab and fitness programs. Joe has evolved into a strong advocate for mental health awareness. Throughout his career, he has witnessed firsthand how mental health can limit the progress of both his physical therapy and his fitness clientele. He began to add meditation and breathwork to each of his sessions and marveled at how much clients improved in a very short period of time. Joe began to understand more and more about the emotional trauma that was associated with a chronic injury. Merely treating the physical part of the injury was not enough to heal clients completely. He also realized mental health issues like depression were often the causes of physical pathology like lower back pain and hormonal dysfunction. Joe’s ability to establish these powerful connections that genuinely link the mind, body, and spirit are what set him apart from his competition.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I knew from early on that I wanted to be a physical therapist. I worked my tail off in college to go to Columbia University’s PT program. That was my goal, my dream, and because of that, I didn’t apply anywhere else. After graduating as the only Hispanic in my class, I worked in a hospital where I aquired experience in many areas of rehab, including acute, orthopedic, neurological, amputees, diabetes, and cardiovascular care. My heart and soul were always into fitness, plus I needed a second stream of income, so I sought out a part-time job as a personal trainer at a local gym. I fell in love with the fitness industry very quickly. My deep knowledge of anatomy & physiology, plus my ability to provide rehab, made me very valuable to my superiors. No one had ever seen a physical therapist working in a gym before. I saw this as an excellent opportunity to create my own niche.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting moment in my career was also the most challenging moment. I’m a firm believer that the best lessons come from our losses and failures. I was sub-leasing a portion of a studio space in New York City to run my fitness business in 2015. It was financially the highest point of my career as I had a staff of 5 other fitness professionals, and we were swamped. I always had a vision of owning my own fitness studio, and it seemed those dreams would soon come to reality, moving at the pace we were moving. Then, at the beginning of 2017, my dreams came crashing down as the studio owner stated that he could no longer afford to keep the space. So I had 30 days to get my stuff out and figure out a plan B. I was angry and humiliated. I was forced to lay people off and dramatically downsize my business.

As mad as I was, I never lost sight of my dream. I started my business again from scratch in a much smaller space with a small cast of amazing people. Not only were we able to get the company back up to where it was before the collapse, but we were able to obtain the funding needed to open our own space! That’s when I learned a powerful lesson: You don’t really know who you are until you hit rock bottom. That’s when you figure out just how badly you want something.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

One of the funniest mistakes was when I transitioned from the hospital to the gym full time. I thought that exercise would be an easy thing for me because I was this all-star physical therapist/ trainer. I remember one of the first team workouts our manager made us do to build team rapport. There was a series of tests that included pull-ups, push-ups, and barbell squats. I thought since I worked out in high school, I would be ok. I was paired with a female trainer, and we would take turns doing movements and correcting form. She was nervous because she was paired with me, the PT. She went first on the pull-up bar and knocked out ten reps with no problem. Everyone was looking in awe of how strong she was. Next up, me.

Everyone’s eyes begin to focus on the new cocky PT who “thinks he’s better than everyone else.” I feel the cold stares, and I step under the pull-up bar. I honestly couldn’t remember the last time I completed a single pull-up. I thought, “what the heck?” If SHE can do it, so can I”! I leap up to the bar, squeeze with both hands, and with every ounce of my being, try and narrow the gap from the bar to the top of my chest. I can’t tell you how bad I looked, but those observing said my face turned as red as a tomato as I struggled for half of one repetition. There was a slight hesitation, then half a dozen of the trainers began to laugh half-jokingly. My partner tried her hardest to hold her laughter in, but she couldn’t.

That was the catalyst I needed to get in the gym and work out. Within two months from that PT test, I had increased my pull-up total to 12, then 15, then 20. I put on a solid 20 pounds of muscle, and it felt great to practice what I preached. I made great friendships with my workout partners. My clients benefited greatly as my knowledge of exercise programming improved since I began to program my own routines.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

No one can do what I do at the level I do it. Not only have I been one of the leading figures that have bridged the gap between rehab and fitness for the past 16 years, but I’m also one of the only professionals to integrate mindfulness practices into my programming. I address each client’s mind, body, and spirit through careful assessment and treatment utilizing my Vega Method.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to have amazing parents that have sacrificed much in their lives to assure their children had an opportunity for success. My mother is the most loving and nurturing person you will ever meet. My father is not just a great man and my best friend, but he’s extremely instrumental in helping me open my studio. Without them, there is no me, no Vega Method.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Mental Health. Many people suffer from anxiety and depression and don’t even know it. These issues are grounded in fear, lack of confidence, and low self-esteem. They will have difficulty creating a lifestyle change. Many of these individuals won’t feel as though they deserve to improve their circumstances. Chronic Injury. Those that suffer from chronic injuries, such as lower back pain, will be hesitant to begin their wellness journey. They will most likely be fearful of reinjuring themselves. In many cases, they have attempted a return to a healthier lifestyle, only to aggravate their injury and head back to square one. Obesity. We are by far the most obese of all of the first-world nations. Many of these individuals have tried different diets and exercise programs to little or no avail. Of course, it’s quite plausible that you may be someone that suffers from all three of these blockages. They generally go hand in hand and affect many people in this country. With the internet, there is a great deal of information readily available for anyone interested in making a significant lifestyle change. However, the reality is that these three significant blockages have more to do with legitimate internal struggles that are very complex to navigate.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional, and physical health.)

Meditation: Developing a solid meditation practice that can start as minimal as five (5) minutes a day can go a long way to improving your mental health and well-being. You can begin the process of releasing trauma stored in your subconscious through the process of visualization. You can then “delete” unnecessary programming that no longer serves you and “upload” your desired feelings, moods, etc. Meditation assists in improving mental health by allowing the person to focus on the present moment, not the past (depression) or the future (anxiety). Exercise 30 minutes: trimming down can be accomplished by trimming down your workout time. The days of spending 2 hours in the gym for a full-body routine is a thing of the past. A 30-minute high-intensity routine 3–4 days a week is more than enough to provide the stimulus for fat loss, muscle, and strength gains, without the burden of burnout. The reality is that most of us do not commit to a routine because even an hour in the gym can seem overwhelming. Whether you’re an entrepreneur building your business, or raising three children, spending all day in the gym is unrealistic. Sometimes less is more! Eat twice a day: The data proves that we are the biggest overeaters in the world. Not only are we the heaviest country, we are the sickest with high rates of heart disease and diabetes. The idea of eating 3–4 times a day was a way for food companies to capitalize off of you spending more money on their products. The truth is you should eat two moderate-sized meals, one at noon and the other at 5 pm. Breakfast should be nothing more than a glass of lemon water, coffee, or a smoothie. One of the biggest problems with overeating is our digestive tract can’t keep up with all of the demand placed on it by the constant consumption of food. Most individuals are walking around with at least 10 pounds of undigested food sitting in their intestines. This food, especially meat, begins to fester and rot inside of you. This is what leads to many illnesses. Nature: reconnecting, or grounding, with nature will decrease stress levels and improve your mental health status. People who connect with nature are less anxious and depressed than people who do not. Hiking, meditating, bike riding, camping, or simply going on a picnic in a park away from the city can be enough to recharge the batteries. Take Naps: Nap time is not just for kids! Taking 15–20 minute naps daily will improve your mood, memory, sex drive, and productivity. Nap times are best late morning or early afternoon. If you nap longer than 30 minutes, your nighttime sleep cycle will be impacted. Keep it short and sweet. Again, less is more.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are the 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Improves Cardiovascular function. Exercise helps your heart muscle become more efficient and better able to pump blood throughout your body. This means that the heart pushes out more blood with each beat, allowing it to beat slower and keep your blood pressure under control. Improves mental health status. Exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function. Exercise has also been found to alleviate symptoms such as low self-esteem and social withdrawal. Exercise promotes better sleep. Regular physical activity can help you fall asleep faster, get better sleep and deepen your sleep. Just don’t exercise too close to bedtime, or you may be too energized to go to sleep.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

When it comes to fitness, I always tell my clients less is more. I’m a huge fundamentals coach, so most of my sessions are geared to improving the basic lifts. These functional movement patterns are essential for full-body strength, injury prevention, and aesthetics. My strength programs include variations of squats, deadlifts, and upper body pulls (pull-ups, rows, pull-downs). If you’re short on time, these three exercises will get the job done.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Graham Hancock’s “Fingerprints of The Gods.” I’m a huge fan of esoteric history, the stuff they don’t teach you in schools. I’ve always questioned things to the point of making family and friends very uncomfortable. This book empowered me to question everything I was taught since I was a young child. It was this curiosity that catalyzed my journey inward. I participated in many plant medicine journeys and tapped into methods that allowed me to heal emotional traumas and improve my mental health. I even started my own podcast on Spotify entitled “Going Inward,” which was a safe haven for me to have powerful conversations with some fantastic people that have overcome their fears and have had similar journeys.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am creating a short documentary focusing on the mental health of men in black and brown communities. We will be discussing the pressures of growing up in unfavorable circumstances and how that has impacted their ability to be vulnerable. I hope that this movie will be the catalyst for men of color to begin healing generational wounds and become more comfortable dealing with their emotions.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I have quite a few. One that is very relevant today is “There are two sides to every coin.” I’m a big believer in duality. Within everything, there is light and dark, positive and negative, and right and wrong. The impact of the Covid 19 was devastating, wreaking havoc on many. Many lives were lost, many businesses went under, civil freedoms have been reduced. It’s been a rough year. However, many people managed to thrive in this environment. It catalyzed for many to quit jobs they never enjoyed and sought out their true passions. People bought homes, started businesses, renegotiated leases, and used stimulus money to play the stock market and purchase cryptocurrency. If you look at everything objectively, you can find the good and the bad in anything.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

It would be an honor to have lunch with Lin Manuel Miranda. I’ve followed his career since “In The Heights” and obviously through “Hamilton.” To see another young Hispanic male, especially one from Puerto Rico, work hard and make it his status has been remarkable to see. I’m in awe of his work ethic and his willingness to give back to his people. We can grab some arroz con pollo and a café con leche!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

The best way to follow me is to follow me on Instagram, and my handle is @Vegamethod. My website is vegamethod.com, where you can learn more about me and see the unique services I provide. You can also email me at [email protected] for any business inquiries.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!