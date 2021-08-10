Christine Mason of Rosebud Woman: “Design my life, before it designs me without my conscious consent”

Someone told me once to “design my life, before it designs me without my conscious consent”. I took this in two ways. The first was to take responsibility for happiness in life, for living in alignment with my values. The second was to do the healing work so that I wouldn’t repeat or pass on the patterns of my family or my culture that cause harm to others. Part of this was to stop complaints, blame and grievances. I want to live my life healthy, with my insides soft and happy, with relationships and community at the center, and have my work be something I love, work that has impact.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Marie Mason, Founder of Rosebud Woman.

Christine Marie Mason is a founder, CEO and unifier, bringing together bright, passionate, curious minds for creative collaboration and social good. A champion of women’s wellness, Christine is the Founder of Rosebud Woman, an intimate body care line that addresses the unmet needs of women and invites new conversations about self-care, self-love and power.

After a career in global consulting, Christine founded and grew multiple companies in B2B software. She served as a futurist and innovation advisor for global companies, such as Estee Lauder and Panasonic, and an advisor, investor and mentor to many technology startups. Concurrently, in 2000, she began a 20 year journey into studying and teaching yoga, tantra, collective trauma healing, plant medicine and intentional living. Christine curated and led 12 TEDxSanFrancisco events, and continues to hold gatherings around the world.

These threads (founding mission-driven organizations, living as a healer and agent of joy, and bringing people together for systemic change) are woven together in her current work with Rosebud Woman and at her retreat center and intentional community, New Earth at Sundari Gardens. Christine also writes prolifically on her studies and experiences, and is the author of The Invitation: Daily Intimate Self Care, The Nine Gifts: A First Aid Kit For Mind, Body and Spirit, Bending The Bow: How Great Freedom Movements Start and Grow and Indivisible: Coming Home to True Connection, among other books and courses. She hosts the rose woman, a podcast on living a more liberated life. Christine received her Bachelors of Art from Northwestern University and her MBA from the JL Kellogg School at Northwestern, and is a PhD candidate in Philosophy and Consciousness at CIIS. She is a mother of four adult children and a grandmother.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I would love to say that I had an intentional career path, but it’s more like one of those children’s games Chutes and Ladders or Candyland, maybe. My body of work as a creator and entrepreneur has evolved, in response to what I learn, what the world needs and what I value, and constrained by childrearing and family choices. So there have been times when I have been all about the babies, and times when I have been all about the bottom line. That said, I love bringing new ideas to life and that’s been the unifying thread. By the time I was 30, I had birthed four children, finished a MBA, worked in global consulting and then founded my first venture-backed dot.com. But I was running very hard and burning my substance. I started exploring yoga and healing. I became interested in a vegan and green life, community living, trauma healing, plant medicine and more. Career-wise, I continued to build software companies, develop and launch technologies of the future, and convene large gatherings of thinkers, while in my private life, I was still investigating why I felt anxious so much of the time. Incidentally, that’s when the insights on body shame, objectification and sexual shame happened. In 2012, I dropped any projects I was working on unrelated to bringing joy or reducing suffering. So this merger of experience in building companies, and in exploring consciousness and human relating have brought me to this career midpoint. Rosebud Woman is one of several ventures that I backed or brought to life from that awareness.



Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

When I started Rosebud Woman, it was to address women’s unmet needs in intimate care and to normalize the conversation around our sensual, sexual and reproductive lives. I wanted to unwind the stories that are held in our bodies that challenge self-love. After years of research, I launched the first line of plant-based luxe skincare for the greater vulvar area. We have a routine for our face, but there hasn’t really been anything specifically formulated for this skin, which is 10 times more permeable than other skin on our bodies. When I was looking at the data, I learned that, at any given time, about 60% of women have intimate skin concerns. There are common daily concerns, as well as more life-stage specific needs. I’m returning intimate care to body care, integrating it into our daily self-care rituals. A few years into building this company, there are many new entrants, which is exciting because the category is growing. The conversation is getting normalized. We continue to innovate. Our new line additions are topical euphorics, another category first.



Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the first call with my chemists was pretty funny; one of them looked at my home formulations and told me they looked like a cookie recipe! With months of work, we were able to bring traditional herbal knowledge together with their expertise in creating luxe, shelf-stable final formulas with just the hand feel I was looking for. In situations like this, it’s important to lean into expertise as early as you can.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have had (and continue to have!) great teachers, from my father (with his precision and grit), to my first girl boss, Jill Manchester who, in the mid-90s taught me how to gender-neutralize myself and show up in a boardroom. As I build Rosebud Woman, I have a great beauty industry mentor who I check in with once a month. I will say that the greatest impact hasn’t been about the content of work, but rather on how to be a more present human. The best teaching I have had on that is from Thomas Hubl.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

What a great question. You know, innovation wasn’t considered a good thing until relatively recently in human history- it was too risky. Change came slowly and only after careful consideration, and being a maverick or an outsider or an original thinker was literally life-threatening to the disruptor. Right now, we are in the middle of the biggest set of concurrent experiments in how we live as humans that has ever happened. We are experimenting with how we eat, how we work, how we make and raise children, how we do love, how we relate to the earth. And in many regards, it’s not going so well. We had a lot of technological changes that our culture, biology and emotional capacity weren’t ready for. That the earth wasn’t ready for. It’s resulting in tremendous social upheaval. When change comes too fast, when the rules change too quickly, people get overwhelmed, and dig their heels into tradition or identity.

So there is a certain sensitivity and awareness that’s required for disruptors. Even if your innovation makes something easier, safer, more pleasurable, more sustainable, or eliminates hassle- in other words a “good” disruption- from someone’s viewpoint it will likely be “bad”. Take driverless cars, for example. Yes it can eliminate accidents, free people from tedium, save fuel. And yet commercial driving is the number one employer in 48 states. Six million Americas are getting paid to drive. What happens to them with this innovation? Where are your six million replacement careers? Or take splitting the atom: it’s disrupts the power generation value chain, but also has the potential to annihilate life on earth. Another example might be AI or algorithms, where decisions are often automated based on past data. This is supposed to optimize choices (good), and at the same time it captures and often bakes in inherent cultural biases, which has been evident in hiring, in banking and more (bad).

In capitalism, we’re trained to push our idea out, see if there’s a market, without a view toward its impact. That’s competition. Make a better widget and win. Politicians and even regulators often don’t understand the science or its implications. If they did, they would be looking ten to twenty years out into the future and anticipating disruptions, where the pipeline of innovations is pointing us, and design educational systems for where we’re going, not where we have been. Every town council would be briefed by futurists. We all have to zoom out a little bit, and understand our disruptions as part of larger systems.



Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Someone told me once to “design my life before it designs me without my conscious consent”. I took this in two ways. The first was to take responsibility for happiness in life, for living in alignment with my values. The second was to do the healing work so that I wouldn’t repeat or pass on the patterns of my family or my culture that cause harm to others. Part of this was to stop complaints, blame and grievances. I want to live my life healthy, with my insides soft and happy, with relationships and community at the center, and have my work be something I love, work that has impact.

A corollary to this is to use your YES wisely. Every business I have started is a 3 to 5 year commitment. I have a dozen ideas a day! Yet, at my age, if I’m lucky, I probably have only 4 to 6 more to turn into a living breathing viable company in this lifetime. So I’m a little picky about where I put my energy now. From where I stand today, I also like to take the long view, and think about a body of work over a lifetime. You’ll most likely have 50 or 60 years of evolving contributions and adventures. And so many things will get thrown at you that aren’t of your own doing, from economic downturns to health crises, to despots and earthquakes. It’s all a play, where we are both creating the future and in response to what’s arising around us.

And the third? Have fun. The purpose of life is to enjoy it. Really

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Hundreds of ideas in my concept journals! But right now, I’m doing Rosebud Woman, building this healing collective in Hawaii, writing and completing a PhD. So let’s just see what wants to happen next.



In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

You know that quote “Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did, but in high heels and backwards”? This is just as true today. Mostly the biases are in access to and control of capital, and systemic bias in every field, especially STEAM fields. And the hairy problem that we as women have internalized the objectification of the culture, and often still play into the power dynamics of gender- we have been acculturated to gain power and access by being beautiful, sexual, pleasing, non-threatening- but these are often at odds with being free, bold, happy and authentic. So I think unwinding this in ourselves is really an important movement.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I’m a science nerd and integral ecologist- I read that as a hobby. Once I started tuning into the invisible structures that make the world, everything shifted. If you haven’t read The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, or seen Fantastic Fungi movie by Louie Schwartzberg, your mind will be blown. There is so much more at work than we are aware of. And making our podcast, the rose woman, has been tremendously influential, because we get to talk to all kinds of great thinkers in their very subjects that might bring about more liberation.



You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :

I want to spark a social self-love revolution. I want every person to love their own life, yes, but also to love the human organism so much that it would be out of the question to do anything but protect it. The world we have been born into is too violent, disconnected from earth and each other. The only way to change that story is to change direction. After thousands of years of epigenetic dramas from war, immigration, pandemic and identity oppressions of all kinds, it’s up to us to say “it’s not our fault, but it’s our responsibility.” When we truly love ourselves, as individuals and as a species, we will dissolve the existential threats to our existence that we as a species have created- weaponry, violent systems, climate annihilation. I think self-love comes from a grace and reverence for life, coupled with doing the work to resolve inherited traumas and contractions. A person with deep self-love can inspire others to more presence, truth, resilience and clarity. We can be about loving the world, ourselves included, and when that happens, a lot of things will change. Things like “If I loved myself, I wouldn’t permit my life to be threatened by WMDs.” or “If I loved myself, I wouldn’t put up with my water being polluted.” or “If I loved myself, I wouldn’t allow women’s health research to get ten cents on the dollar.” Like that.

How can our readers follow you online?

IG @rosebudwoman or @the.rose.woman for me personally or for the podcast. Rosebud woman is at rosewoman.com, my books and writings are at xtinem.com.