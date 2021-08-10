Pamela Flores of Merak NY: “The pandemic may have forever changed how travel and hospitality companies think and operate”

The pandemic may have forever changed how travel and hospitality companies think and operate. I believe there will be more focus on the health and sanitation side, more awareness about social distancing, greater accommodations to assure safer travel, and more flexibility in travel itineraries. I think that the changes that will result from the pandemic will positively impact travel and hospitality companies as it is teaching them a more conscious manner to grow and will give them the opportunity to rebuild the experiences they offer.

As part of my series about “developments in the travel industry over the next five years”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pamela Flores.

Pamela Flores, 22, was born and raised in Lima, Peru. Pamela moved to the US to pursue her studies at Syracuse University, where she majored in International Relations with a minor in Writing. During the summer of 2020, when the pandemic hit, Pamela was unable to return home due to the closed borders. After the passing of her uncle in May of last year, Pamela was inspired to make a positive change for her generation. Merak NY was founded in July 2020 with the goal of encouraging mask usage through reusable, fashionable silk-satin and cotton facemasks. She believed people could remain safe while staying stylish. Her plans for the future include going to graduate school to pursue an MBA.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born and raised in Lima, Peru. I studied in an international school in Lima, and I always wanted to go to college in the United States. My country’s political and economic instability inspired me to take action in hopes of making a positive change in the future for my people. I decided to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations with a minor in Writing at Syracuse University. During summer 2020, before my senior year in college, the pandemic hit. I was unable to return to my country because the borders were closed, and I moved to the city with my brother. In May 2020, my uncle passed away due to COVID-19. At that moment, I was afraid for my family and felt the need to do something to honor my uncle. I saw people my age were avoiding using masks as they were uncomfortable and ‘ugly’, so I decided to do something about it. I didn’t know how to sew at the time, but my will to do something was greater than my uncertainty. I founded Merak NY because I believed in the power of masks and how we could stay fashionable while being safe.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since the founding of Merak NY, I never expected to build a supportive and loving community of people who believe in my small business. I never expected the encouraging messages and heartwarming comments from people around the world. Being a Latino woman and a college student at the time, it made me understand that despite being a minority in this country, there are many women-led small businesses and minorities who work hard every day to grow, especially in such difficult times. I am grateful for the support Merak NY has received from the beginning and the people who believed in my vision.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Merak NY was a one-woman show for a long time which meant I was in charge of the production, marketing, and business side. Despite both my parents being business people, this was my first real experience in the business world and everything was new for me. I bought my first sewing machine and visited the Garment District for the first time. Going to Garment District every week, learning to sew, reaching out to influencers, and building a community on social media was a beautiful journey. I never expected Merak NY to grow so quickly and remember working from early in the morning to late at night sewing masks, taking pictures of them, posting on social media, and contacting influencers while being in college at the same time. I remember running every afternoon to USPS to deliver my masks on time before the post office closed at 5 pm and then running back to my apartment to continue sewing. I learned that projection and planning ahead is crucial. Thinking ahead gives you the possibility to remain on track and stay organized. There is time for everything. The unexpected growth of Merak NY was a blessing but made me realize that careful planning and a team are needed to move forward.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

Remember why you started. Remember what drove you to begin your journey. There is always a greater purpose and a meaningful reason for why you chose to follow this path. I started Merak NY to encourage mask-wearing and to incorporate it into our daily fashion. When I started to feel tired or discouraged, people wearing my masks and positive reviews and comments from customers kept me motivated. I felt that the sleepless nights and constant work paid off.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My brother is the person that motivated me to start my small business. I made a comment to him about starting a mask business but I was too insecure to start something on my own especially during a pandemic. I remember he told me: “What’s the worst that can happen?” and it got me thinking that we lose more by not trying in the first place. He was the one person that believed in me during my journey. Despite having other people tell me that I would not succeed or that I wouldn’t be able to manage a small business while being in college at the same time, my brother never doubted me. My brother later joined my small business as it expanded and helped me build my website and produce content for my social media. He has been there since day one and I feel grateful to have had that initial conversation about my dream of starting a business because he encouraged me and continues guiding me to this day.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?

Through the use of masks, we are making it possible for travel and hospitality industries to continue operating in the “new normal”. Travel and hospitality industries are adapting due to the pandemic and mask usage is allowing people to continue traveling, exploring, and discovering new places in a safe manner. Through reusable masks and our chic designs, we are offering a sustainable and fashionable alternative in which people can continue to travel and have no excuse to not wear a mask.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?

We can continue to enjoy our new normal in a safe manner in which we take care of our own health and others. Our silk-satin and cotton masks are sustainable fashion accessories that will protect your health and safety while looking good. Safety is sexy. There is no need to give up one or the other.

As you know, COVID19 changed the world as we know it. Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers will prefer to travel?

The pandemic may have forever changed how travel and hospitality companies think and operate. I believe there will be more focus on the health and sanitation side, more awareness about social distancing, greater accommodations to assure safer travel, and more flexibility in travel itineraries. I think that the changes that will result from the pandemic will positively impact travel and hospitality companies as it is teaching them a more conscious manner to grow and will give them the opportunity to rebuild the experiences they offer.

You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?

My perfect vacation experience would involve a tropical destination in which I get to experience the beautiful landscapes and ecosystem of the place while remaining COVID friendly. I would like to travel to a destination that believes in sustainability and respects the environment.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

This business has allowed me to encourage mask-wearing to people my age and others who are incorporating it into their daily fashion. I feel passionate about our masks because they make wearing masks desirable.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe in positive change and sustainability and have great trust in the youth. I believe we can make a difference if we follow our passions and begin to practice sustainability in our daily lives. We should follow our dreams and take risks while respecting and remaining conscious about our people and our surroundings. I dream about a future in which we innovate for the good of the people by bringing them alternatives that will improve their lives.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!