Michael Gallagher of Master Peace Box: “Start your day with “purge writing””

Start your day with “purge writing”

This is an exercise I’ve been doing most mornings for a little over a year now. The idea is to let any thoughts out onto paper, as they come into the mind. You do not censor yourself, you do not reread what you wrote, you just flow. Write for 10–12 minutes, or a few pages. While you are writing, the most important thing you can do is forgive whatever thoughts come in. (mentally noting “I forgive myself for judging XYZ”)

As a part of my series about the the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Gallagher.

Michael Gallagher is the founder of the Master Peace Box, which was born out of his meditation art classes led throughout Los Angeles. As a lifelong lover of art, a certified guided meditation practitioner and a hypnotherapist, Michael’s goal in combining mindfulness and self-expression is to help people settle into the feel-good flow of the moment a little easier. Michael has taught his technique in workshops for thousands of people, including teams from Pandora Radio and Disney, therapy groups, celebrities, nursing homes, as well as to students at UCLA and CSUN. His work has been featured in USA Today, Tiny Buddha, VoyageLA and more.

Graduating with a degree in Chinese and Business from USC, Michael loves both the worlds of creativity and business, which led him to work at Creative Artist Agency in the Creative Marketing Department. He has used this experience to help him bring the Master Peace Box to life, as well as consult for other entrepreneurs. Michael is also a proud member of the StartOut community of LGBTQ entrepreneurs.

Thank you for joining us Michael. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I guess my career path begins with me always being interested in art. I always looked up to the best artists I knew more than anyone else. I really enjoyed all forms of creative expression myself: I loved acting, writing stories, filming movies, and always loved drawing and painting.

But I resisted this love and felt like I needed to pursue something more “practical”, so despite dabbling in writing, art and animation classes in college, I ultimately studied Chinese and Business. I still craved some creativity, so all of my internships were in entertainment, which ultimately led me to working at CAA (Creative Artists Agency) after I graduated. The Creative Marketing Department felt like a nice “middle ground” of creativity and business.

After a while, I realized I couldn’t just settle for a middle ground. I didn’t like the feeling of working on pitches for ads that might not ever make it out into the world. This all came at a time when I was feeling at an extreme low. I wanted to do something that might help other people who were struggling too.

So, I looked to the things that had made me feel better in my life in the years prior, which included meditation. My interest in mindfulness started in high school (thanks to a mentor of mine) and grew deeper over time. Sleep hypnosis, kundalini yoga and meditation helped me through depression in college. After graduating, my spiritual journey continued with me volunteering at a meditation studio, enrolling in yoga teacher training courses and hypnotherapy certifications, and reading a lot about Buddhism.

I decided to combine art and meditation to try to feel better. This was at a time that I feared going back into an agency job, and I didn’t know what other jobs I could get, so rather than trying to find a career that fit me, I decided to try to make a career myself out of the belief that this concept could help others. If others didn’t like it, I felt at the very least it would be interesting and teach me a lot. I really had no idea what I was doing, but I started where I could: testing the concept for friends in my backyard, then leading public workshops and for companies, and eventually grew this meditative paint night practice to securing regular spots at studios and teaching the method at CSUN. Ultimately, I had to pivot due to COVID. This led to the creation of the Master Peace Box.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing of my career thus far has certainly been learning more about how to grow a business. But when you say “happened to me” it makes me think about things I couldn’t control, so I’ll give you a few:

I think people might find me leading a private mediation art class with Paris Hilton and friends as the most interesting thing that randomly happened to me, but it wasn’t really for me.

To me, the most interesting moment might have been when I was leading the in-person art classes. I had taken up Lyft driving as a desperate measure for a side gig with flexibility. I started realizing this was a major waste of my time because the hourly rate was next to nothing when calculating gas costs and added mileage. But I was also a little afraid to completely go all-in on the workshops I was leading. So, I remember having a very serious moment of asking God for a sign. I threw away the Lyft sticker as an act of trust, and literally moments later got an email from someone at Disney asking to try my meditation art event. Jaw-dropped, I never drove for Lyft again.

Some of the not-so-great stuff was pretty interesting too, like getting scammed by a website and wasting thousands of my COVID business loan money on a fraudulent sponsored article and having to fight to recover some of it. All of these mistakes have led to very valuable lessons that round out the experience as more interesting.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

As I’m currently onboarding new people, the main thing I’m learning is the importance of hiring people you trust with autonomy. Being still in the early stages of this venture, company culture isn’t quite a top priority yet. For a startup, I think the main goal is to be able to survive, which makes for the ability to develop culture down the line.

But now that I’m looking for interns, I am looking for people who believe in the greater brand purpose. In my case, this is helping people create more so they stress less.

Another important ingredient is integrating humor and the ability to fail. One of my heroes, Sarah Blakely, holds “Oops” meetings to applaud people’s failures at Spanx with the intention of encouraging people to take risks and act boldly. She also makes all of her employees try stand-up comedy once a year, which I love! I think if we can laugh at ourselves and learn from our mistakes, we grow.

Obviously competency is another great ingredient. If we are all doing our jobs, and everyone is pulling their weight, there is less tension and more of a foundation for mutual respect.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Loving What Is” by Byron Katie.

Prior to reading it, I hadn’t started my work with my life coach, and was still really believing all of my thoughts. I was extremely depressed, anxious and lost. And not to say that this book was a silver bullet, but it definitely started to give me a window into another way of thinking. “Loving What Is” teaches us that when we argue with reality, we suffer. And we lose that argument with reality “only 100% of the time.”

Byron realized when she believed her thoughts, she suffered; but when she questioned her thoughts, she didn’t suffer. She created what she calls “the work” that guides our inquiry with 4 simple questions:

Is the thought true? Can you absolutely know that it’s true? How do you react when you think this thought? Who would you be without the thought?

After the questions, she invites participants to experience the opposite of what they believe to be true with “the turnaround”. You’ll have to read the book (or listen on Audible, because there are helpful dialogue excerpts) to learn more. In short, the turnaround helps us experience potential alternatives to what we are believing, and sitting with the opposite to see if it feels as true or truer than our original thought.

This process of meditation showed me how we project our inner turmoil outward. We subconsciously look for things that hint at the feelings we are harboring inside. This results in us releasing the internal emotional pressure by pointing the finger outside, finding situations that give us circumstantial permission to express that feeling. We find true freedom when we go inside instead.

My life coach, Johnny O’Callahan, later complemented these lessons by explaining we attract situations into our life that allow us to go back and experience wounds we haven’t yet healed. Once we go within, get the lesson that the emotion or experience was teaching us, and finally heal past aches or original wounds, triggering situations don’t come into our life so much.

I keep going back to this book and its accompanied worksheet.

From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mindfulness comes when we lift the veil of the continuous stories our mind sends us, and see the world in front of us — and within us — for what is truly occurring in real time.

I would describe mindfulness as a state of being with the experience of being. So yes, we can be mindful of the experience of our mind sending us stories or racing thoughts (which is a great start), but just as with all things, there is a greater depth to be explored with mindfulness.

Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

We all hear about the stress reduction, anti-anxiety, tension relieving benefits of becoming mindful. But I think the most profound benefit of this practice is awakening to your patterns of thought. Becoming aware of how the thoughts come in liberates you to choose something different.

The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

All times are uncertain. Using mindfulness, we can become aware of how we react to this uncertainty, which is all we have control over. Here are my five tips towards cultivating more present-moment awareness.

Start your day with “purge writing”

This is an exercise I’ve been doing most mornings for a little over a year now. The idea is to let any thoughts out onto paper, as they come into the mind. You do not censor yourself, you do not reread what you wrote, you just flow. Write for 10–12 minutes, or a few pages. While you are writing, the most important thing you can do is forgive whatever thoughts come in. (mentally noting “I forgive myself for judging XYZ”)

The process of purge writing helps with transmuting thought energy as it comes in, rather than attaching to it, which in turn allows dissociation. Writing gets the energy out. When you are finished, rip up the paper and let go of the thoughts. Then begin to sit in meditation, which brings me to:

2. Daily meditations

As obvious as this one is, a daily meditation practice will foster mindful awareness even beyond your practice periods. Work with different styles and timings until you find one that resonates with you.

3. Limit television and phone time.

Nothing puts you into a state of hypnosis more than television. I have completely avoided TV and film for a long while now (minus a very rare few circumstances), and it has certainly helped me become more mindful. Now I just need to work on my phone addiction, haha!

Of course, you don’t need to go to that extreme, but see if you can, replace some of the TV time with reading, friend time, or something else you enjoy. Or perhaps give yourself one night a week to consciously abstain from television.

4. Forgive.

Forgiving requires coming back into the present moment. When we hold onto things in our mind, we are inherently living in the past. Write a letter to anyone you haven’t forgiven, explain why, tell them that you now are choosing to love them and forgive them. Do not send the letter. Or maybe this needs to be a letter to yourself. Forgiveness sets you free to move into the now.

5. Take cold showers.

I love that cold showers are getting more attention with the Whim Hoff method spreading! If you start to take cold showers, your body will certainly wake up to the now, and you’ll notice a greater ability to drop into a state of mindful awareness. Watch if the mind wants to label the experience as bad, and see if you can come back to observing the physical sensation of what’s happening. There are not only health benefits to this, but it also quiets the mind. Try to do this first thing in the morning.

Of course, there’s plenty of other ways to foster mindful living, but these are just a few to start with.

From your experience or research, what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

In general, I think when we hear someone is feeling anxious, our immediate impulse is to rush in and fix the problem. Well-intentioned, we try to talk people out of feeling their anxiety. This can come across like we are invalidating the response.

Here are my steps to be there for someone feeling anxious (note: this is not for those experiencing severe clinical anxiety or panic attacks, but for a general looming anxiousness):

Be calm. — If you stay calm, and you breathe slowly and deeply, the anxious person will start to feel your energy and will want to match. Listen. — Simple and powerful. People will reveal all the necessary information if you let them. Find points you agree on. — This is not only best practice for general conversation, but if someone is distressed, it’s also important to acknowledge and empathize with what they are experiencing. Ask what you can do to help. — This invites the person to reflect on what it is that he or she is needing in that moment. He may just want to vent, she may need a hug, or perhaps the person is looking for an alternative perspective. Ask. Do something kind for them a few days later — Following up is important because oftentimes anxious episodes come in clusters.

and….of courseeee (a bonus step!) Send them a Master Peace Box so they can meditate and create that stuff away 😉

Please note, I am not a licensed clinician, so this isn’t intended to diagnose or treat anxiety. For patients who are struggling with severe depression or anxiety, always seek the help of a licensed professional first.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Beyond daily meditation, there are so many resources that help us translate that state of being mindful into our daily lives. I actually have a blog post of my favorite healers and resources for mindfulness to explore.

But if you’re hungry for more, check out “Letting Go” by Dr. David Hawkings or “The Wisdom of No Escape” by Pema Chodron. If you resonate with the concept of God, the original “A Course In Miracles” is a great year long practice that will clear the fog of old patterns of thought that block you from being mindful.

As far as apps go, I recommend Insight Timer.

For meditation music, Meditative Mind on YouTube is great.

I also can’t recommend highly enough working with a spiritual or life coach. This will help you “remove the weeds” of your mind much faster, finding the ability to more readily access a state of mindful awareness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My grandpa always keeps turtles on his desk. He tells people to observe the turtle if they want to become successful in life or in business: “the turtle doesn’t make progress unless it sticks its neck out.” He often reminds us “sometimes your neck will get chopped off”, but if you don’t put yourself out there, take risks and be vulnerable, you won’t ever move forward.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, very difficult question.

You know, of course there’s a lot to be done scientifically for our world in terms of medicine and energy that would probably have the greatest impact on most across time, but I think right now we really are facing a mental health crisis that causes an enormous amount of pain, suffering and death. And what’s the use of technical advancements and convenience if our minds are still rotten with painful thoughts?

I would think a movement to help us heal collectively might include reducing the intake of the news, and getting people off social media. It might help people connect back to what’s true for them and what makes them happy rather than what makes an algorithm happy or triggers outrage to bait a click, particularly for young impressionable teens who are growing up with social media technology as a form of social currency.

If this doesn’t feel practical, perhaps a movement of writing love letters to people you want to forgive. This would include criminals or people who wronged you in the past. Choose to see their humanity, and thank them for the experience (and lessons) and tell them you forgive or love them. It might look like something like this: one person writes letters forgiving at least two people in their life and reaffirming that they love them. The letters would instruct each person to do the same to at least 2 people, with a suggested follow up of forgiving oneself. So after receiving a letter/ text/ email, the person would write two to send out themselves.

I think this practice of mass forgiveness would reduce violence, suicide, loneliness, depression, anxiety, stress-induced illness, and much more.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

You can follow along on Instagram @masterpeacebox, or join our email list at masterpeacebox.com, where you can also join our mindfulness practice through our art subscription box. I’d be happy to gift readers 10% off with the coupon code “AUTHORITY” 🙂 or contact us if you’d like to try with a larger group (employees, patients, clients, etc.).

If you’d like to connect with me personally, I’m sharing things I learn along the way @bitesizetips on TikTok.