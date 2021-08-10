Miriam Brafman of Packlane: “When a great team meets a lousy market, market wins”

“When a great team meets a lousy market, market wins. When a great team meets a great market, something special happens.” — Marc Andreessen

The supremacy of having the right market comes in very handy when thinking about new products, strategies, and market segments.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Miriam Brafman, Founder & CEO of Packlane.

As a designer, Miriam Brafman initially considered starting a design business, or perhaps an e-commerce site. But when she looked for a vendor who could provide customized shipping boxes for sending out future products, she came up empty-handed — save for a new business idea. “Everyone has packaging,” she says, and it seemed “so obvious” to her that a customized shipping-box service would already exist. But it did not, which is how she came to be the founder of Packlane, a Berkeley, Calif., company whose website lets brands of all sizes design and order personalized shipping and mailer boxes, as well as folding cartons.

Brafman started Packlane in 2015 and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Manufacturing & Industry and has been featured in The Huffington Post and The Washington Post. Her start-up idea to provide unique packaging solutions and an easy-to-use online packaging designer engine launched Packlane.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up building and designing websites and falling in love with Graphic Design. I always knew that I wanted to work in technology and start my own business at the intersection of technology and design. When I noticed the trend in design-driven DTC businesses in 2014, I couldn’t stop thinking about the opportunities to architect different business models around this trend and theme. That’s when I started looking into the packaging market — here was one of the most inspiring and foundational components of the branding and design stack, and the process of designing and ordering packaging was completely outdated. There were no packaging companies or existing websites that catered to this new crop of digitally native purchasers that were browsing for suppliers online and looking for a user-friendly experience. The opportunity was so obvious and so exciting for me that I dove right in and started building Packlane, which was envisioned as a kind of “moo or Vistaprint” for custom packaging.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Packlane is disrupting the traditional purchasing process for ordering custom packaging by bringing the customization process online with user-friendly design tools and adding efficiency and transparency with instant pricing and great customer service.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think my funniest mistake when I first started was desperately looking for a co-founder. I really wanted to start the company but didn’t think I could do it on my own, so I started frantically trying to recruit someone who could help me. That led to a lot of wasted energy and disappointment — most people aren’t capable of making that kind of commitment, so I learned quickly that I would need to do things myself if I wanted the company to succeed. It’s pretty hilarious to think back on the people I was potentially trying to be partnered with in starting the company — it’s so obvious in hindsight that they were not going to work out but I was just convinced that I needed any help I could get.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Charles Ohiaeri, one of the founding executives at Zazzle, has taught me an enormous amount about operations and manufacturing. Each conversation with him inspires me to heighten my standards and become a better leader. Gart Davis, the founder of Spoonflower, is another mentor of mine that has guided me through many difficult situations, and I can always turn to him as a sounding board for different challenges and ideas.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think anytime an industry is disrupted there are always some parties that become big beneficiaries in a positive way, like the customer and the disruptor, but there are always going to be people that are maladapted to the new environment and stand to lose, and there are plenty of examples of those negative externalities. For example, when MP3s were introduced they completely disrupted the music industry. It made discovering and listening to music cheaper and more accessible than ever before, but the music industry is just a small fraction of what it was pre-MP3 and streaming, and most musicians don’t capture any of the existing profit that’s leftover even as the amount of music consumed has dramatically increased.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I don’t collect advice per se, but the following pieces of wisdom have stuck with me:

1 . “When a great team meets a lousy market, market wins. When a great team meets a great market, something special happens.” — Marc Andreessen

The supremacy of having the right market comes in very handy when thinking about new products, strategies, and market segments.

2. “All revenue is not created equal.” — Bill Gurley

This is a quote from a famous blog post written by Bill Gurley. It breaks down how the quality of revenue streams and competitive moats is deterministic of how valuable each dollar of revenue is to the equity of the business. If you want to build a high-quality enduring business, you need to understand what drives this and how to allocate capital accordingly to the right ideas.

3. “If it isn’t a clear yes, then it’s a clear no.” — from Essentialism by Greg McKeown. I think about this idea a lot when it comes to making important decisions like hiring.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’re launching a lot of new products later this year — stay tuned!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

There are tons of potential challenges and every woman has her own experience and story, but balancing maternity and motherhood is a unique and substantial challenge that women disruptors face.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The Amazon Leadership Principles and Bezos Shareholder Letters are just incredible artifacts to study and internalize when it comes to building an organization and business. Bezos’s framework on reversible vs. irreversible decisions and how to weigh them is one example that changes the way you think and operate. I also read “The Everything Store” shortly after I started Packlane and it has left a pretty big impression on me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

E.O. Wilson’s Half-Earth Movement is pretty interesting. I think if we want to bring the most good to the most people, we need to think beyond the next couple of generations and think about the long-term preservation of the planet.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love Sam Altman’s entire blog post containing his life advice upon turning 30. I just turned 30, so it’s particularly relevant in my life and I think about it often. It starts out with “1) Never put your family, friends, or significant other low on your priority list. Prefer a handful of truly close friends to a hundred acquaintances. Don’t lose touch with old friends. Occasionally stay up until the sun rises talking to people. Have parties.” but it’s well worth reading all 36 pieces of advice: https://blog.samaltman.com/the-days-are-long-but-the-decades-are-short

How can our readers follow you online?

Miriam Brafman LinkedIn

Packlane Website

Packlane Instagram

Packlane Facebook

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!