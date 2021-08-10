Vishal Goyal of AEX Technology Solutions: “Lack of awareness of indoor air quality and the lack of understanding of the impact”

Lack of awareness of indoor air quality and the lack of understanding of the impact. These days, I live and breathe (no pun intended) air purification, so I am a bit biased, but there is still a lack of awareness of how much is transmitted through the air and the adverse effects it can have on people

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vishal Goyal.

Vishal Goyal is the CEO and founder of AEX Technology Solutions, offering unique technology to address business challenges and create engaging experiences.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us your story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career in the pharmaceutical industry and was driven by the mission of educating others on life saving medicines that I supported. I then made a major shift to a family business in the technology industry, where I was providing unique technology solutions to a completely different audience. After some time in this industry, I wanted to get back to helping others but through technology. With all that was going on at the onset of the pandemic, I searched globally to find a technology solution that could help others during this time and beyond. This is when I discovered the AiroDoctor UVA Photocatalytic air purifier, which is manufactured in South Korea. It is a scientifically proven technology that provides cleaner and healthier air for people in indoor environments. Its effectiveness has been tested and proven by government entities and medical institutes. AiroDoctor was also most recently certified as an international medical device.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As mentioned, I came from the pharmaceutical and technology space and knew very little about air purification. And to be honest, due to my initial lack of knowledge of the space, I was not sure this was the area I wanted to focus my efforts on making an impact. However, I did a lot of research and found that there were not many options for commercial air purification. Most relied on HVAC systems, but those have their limitations and can be extremely costly. There were some portable devices available, but those were meant for a small space, like a room in a home. They also was not a lot of credible scientific data available to back up most claims that were being made by many of these devices and methodologies. From that point, I knew that bringing AiroDoctor to North America is where I could make an impact to help businesses, of any kind, safely emerge from the pandemic. This would allow these businesses to provide cleaner and healthier indoor air for their employees and customers.

Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

While the technology itself is manufactured in South Korea, we have the privilege of being the exclusive distributor in North America. The keyword when it comes to describing the AiroDoctor unit is “first”. AiroDoctor’s filtration and purification works in 4 stages — pre-filter (adsorbing large particles), activated carbon filter (focusing more on removing volatile organic compounds and odors) , HEPA filter (which removes fungal spores, bacteria, and viruses to a certain size molecule from the air), and finally eco-friendly, UVA LED photocatalytic filter, creating a reaction that kills aerosolized coronavirus and other viruses and bacteria, making the unit the first of its kind to not only combine all these stages in one unit, but to also use this cutting edge, photocatalytic technology in an effort to eliminate the virus. The AiroDoctor is also the very first air purifier scientifically proven to kill the human coronavirus by government agencies and medical institutes.

How do you think this might change the world?

The coronavirus pandemic shut down the world and took away practically everything we took for granted. Our hope is that this technology can allow people to once again feel comfortable being in indoor spaces and knowing that the air being shared by all of us is sanitary. AiroDoctor is about providing a cleaner and healthier environment for businesses all around.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

I’ve always been working with unique technology solutions and AiroDoctor provided a solution for a huge gap in what we needed to move forward in the pandemic. Initially, I found the technology through previous manufacturing partners and worked hard to get exclusive rights to bring it to North America from South Korea. I’m excited to be able to see businesses thrive and have a solution to help with keeping their employees and patrons safe.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

My goal is to educate more people on the importance of indoor air quality. It’s not as clean as people may have once thought and there’s a lot of transmission in general, from pollutants, viruses and more. People are so focused on just cleaning surfaces but don’t really stop to think about what’s in the air. That’s our goal — bringing the focus to clean air.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We’ve been using PR campaigns as well as using different digital marketing strategies. We’re allowing key businesses affected by the pandemic to try the units and demo them for a period of time before purchasing. We want people to know we’re not pushing an inferior product, we stand by our product, and we want to bring this confidence to others. We have the science behind it, we just want people to believe and experience it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

YES — my father, who has been an entrepreneur most of his life. As I embarked on this new venture, I have kept him updated on all that I am working on and all the initiatives we have made and continue to make. Despite him being in his mid-80s and unfortunately suffering from Parkinson’s, he is always interested in hearing about my progress. He even sets up calls with me and while he does not label them, his intention is to have brainstorming sessions about the business. Throughout life, he always has been in my corner. I had not realized the value he has brought me until later in life as I have reflected on various pivotal moments. Those moments can be traced back to the advice he originally provided, even when at the time, I did not view it that way nor realize how impactful his words would be. Earlier in life, I thought I knew so much, and a parent’s advice was viewed as just a lecture. Today, I do value each and every conversation I have with my Dad, and he is still providing those pearls of wisdom. I definitely have improved on recognizing those pearls much sooner. I launched this new company with a completely new product line to me, and some of the best pieces of advice have not come from the people in my network, but rather from my Dad. Even with all that he is going through and dealing with, he still has the time and patience to be in my corner. For this, I am forever grateful.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One particular finding that has come out of the pandemic is that indoor air quality is quite poor. I am currently working on a plan to rollout devices to facilities in underserved areas. Even as more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, it still does not address the primary way many illnesses are transmitted, which is by air. Many underserved facilities, despite outside funding, still do not have the means to provide a solution for clean air and this is where I plan to help with AiroDoctor. AiroDoctor has not only been tested with >99% effectiveness against Human Coronavirus, but also other more prevalent viruses and bacteria, including Influenza A, Rotavirus, Norovirus, MRSA, etc. This air purification unit has the ability to help so many.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

The air purification marketplace appears to be very unregulated. Many companies state claims of what their products can do without proof of testing. Having a scientific background and coming from the pharmaceutical industry, I have always led with science. Unfortunately, this market has a number of unsubstantiated product claims.

Lack of awareness of indoor air quality and the lack of understanding of the impact. These days, I live and breathe (no pun intended) air purification, so I am a bit biased, but there is still a lack of awareness of how much is transmitted through the air and the adverse effects it can have on people.

Consumer marketing has a larger impact in the commercial/business marketplace than I would have thought. Many consumer air purification manufacturers are marketing on social media, like Facebook and Instagram, directly to consumers. These products are primarily meant to be used in rooms of people’s homes. However, due to the current lack of knowledge and awareness, many businesses, including schools are being influenced by this and purchasing air purifiers that are not meant for a commercial and business environment. This is unfortunate because many businesses may learn the hard way and cost them more in the long run because they did not select the right product for the right environment.

Prior to the pandemic, elderly care centers, such as nursing homes and assisted living have had high rates of death stemming from catching the common flu. This seems to have been an accepted part of life. At the time of the pandemic there was so much confusion around primary mode of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, that most centers focused solely on surface sanitation vs. additionally air purification. If known prior, this could have helped save lives.

How rewarding it is to be able to help businesses, schools, and restaurants keep their employees, students, and patrons safer during a very difficult time. I have received such amazing feedback from the many businesses that have turned to AiroDoctor, and I have loved being a part of a business that is helping others stay healthy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is the clean air era. I want to push for better air quality so it can lead to better health overall. Not only eliminating viruses and bacteria, but also pollutants like chemicals, mold and other allergens. This can lead to fewer people suffering from allergies, getting sick and even death.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“As long as you tried your level best, that is all that you can do” — at the end of every week, day or meeting, I reflect back and if I can say that I did my level best, I can’t come down on myself if things do not go the way I wanted them. This statement keeps me in check and helps me improve Also, it allows me to celebrate every win even more because I am able to say that. Guess where I originally heard this quote? My Dad. He has always asked this of me.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Despite being one of the most advanced countries in the world, we still suffer from poor indoor air quality. We suffer from illnesses, allergies and many other ailments due to poor air quality. People die from the common flu due to airborne transmission. Businesses have financial losses in productivity and sick days due to airborne transmission of viruses, bacteria, allergens and other pollutants. While AiroDoctor will not solve all of this, it will help with minimizing airborne transmission and provide cleaner and healthier air to people. One thought I will leave you with to put this in perspective — indoor air is air we share, so what someone is breathing out, is what you are breathing in and that is gross! Let a scientifically proven and innovative technology solution, AiroDoctor, provide healthier air for anywhere there is indoor air — corporate offices & meeting rooms, schools, healthcare facilities, elderly care, veteran homes, etc.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.aextechnology.com/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.