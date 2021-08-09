Risa Groux: “Movement”

Movement: The body was not intended to be sedentary therefore it is necessary to stay in motion. There are a myriad of benefits the body gets from exercise but mainly it increases the circulation and supports heart health. It can lift mood and aids with mental health. Exercise supports weight loss because it regulates metabolism and can also inspire people to choose healthy food options. Regular exercise helps sleep which will also positively affect weight loss.

Risa Groux, CN is a Functional Nutritionist in private practice in Newport Beach, California. She looks at root causes using functional nutrition guidelines and knows that weight loss is a side effect of wellness. In addition to her private practice, Risa has a line of non-GMO, gluten, dairy, and soy free products including the RGN 14-day Detox, collagen proteins, chocolate bars, and supplements. You can also find Risa on CBS’s channels 2 & 9 in LA Metro, Good Day LA for many Wellness Wednesdays and Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family. FoodFrame, Risa’s first book, will be out Fall 2021.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As far back as I can remember, I have always been interested in nutrition. While growing up I regularly heard the women in my family talk about dieting and “fattening” foods. I became intrigued about the world of dieting. Why are there different diets, how do they work and why are some diets more effective for some people but not others.

My inspiration to help people heal sprung from my own health struggles while desperately trying to find the root causes. I was amazed at all the misinformation I received from countless professionals and was determined to figure out how food and lifestyle affects health and what attributes to disease.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am so very grateful to many people who have helped me along the way. However, there are two particular doctors who have taken me under their wing and taught me everything about functional medicine guidelines. They allowed me to ask endless questions and gave me all the tools and confidence to create a thriving practice and help countless people. In addition, I couldn’t be successful without my clients! I appreciate the trust they have given me to help improve their health.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“People treat you as you let them” I find myself saying that to people a lot! It holds true in our personal and professional lives. I think it’s imperative for people to realize that they cannot control people, places or things but they can control themselves. I believe creating boundaries is not only essential for a healthy relationship but a critical component of self respect.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My book FoodFrame, Diet is a Four Letter Word! I have created a way to provide what I do in my practice with people all over the globe so they can achieve optimal health. It provides the education for what to eat for each person’s health status along with what tests to order and how to interpret them. I am always looking at root causes and FoodFrame provides the road map on how to get there. I have been working on it for years and will finally hold that book in my hand this Fall. Can’t wait!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am innately curious and perpetually seeking answers to health issues. Much of my determination to seek the answers was born from my health issues. The level of frustration along with the amount of time and resources I spent while trying to find answers was exasperating! My curiosity coupled with my determination drove me to learn voraciously. I have worked with many modalities in integrative health and feel extremely confident that I have found the method of determining root causes and how to address them, naturally. I see the successes in my office every hour of every day. Nothing feels better to me than watching people heal!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

The body innately knows where it wants to be in terms of weight. If the body is in a state of balance, known as homeostasis, then it will release the weight that it may have been holding on to if there were imbalances with sex hormones, thyroid, cortisol, blood sugar levels or toxic overload. If there is an infection, virus, pathogens or perhaps something like mold, the body will likely hold on to fat cells for protection. That is why it is imperative to find root causes and address them. I see people who lose a lot or a little weight and with all things remaining the same as far as food, movement, and lifestyle, the body always stops losing when it wants to.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

I don’t get caught up with the numbers on a scale. They are helpful for guidance and reward for doing the work but I strongly believe that weight loss is a side effect of wellness. I am much more concerned about numbers on a blood test than I am the scale. I focus on wellness because addressing foundational issues like systemic inflammation and gut health will get the body to lose weight, while healing! Once a person learns about their root causes, they tend to release the attachment to the number on the scale. Over the years weighing each client each week, taking their BMI (Body Mass Index), and discussing weight with them I know the importance of that goal number; however, I would say practically everyone that loses or gains their desired weight has a realistic view as to when they have achieved their optimal weight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

When a body carries excess fat, it creates inflammation. Inflammation is the driver of disease. Being overweight or obese can effect practically every function in the body especially effecting blood pressure, risk of cardiovascular disease, fatty liver, cholesterol, and brain health. Being underweight can have a significant impact as well. People can experience fatigue, vitamin deficiencies, malnutrition, low immunity, and infertility.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

The body likes balance and continuously strives to achieve it. When a body maintains a healthy body weight, the body is not expending energy and resources to achieve balance so it can focus on optimizing health and repair. All body functions perform more efficiently due to less strain and inflammation. Statistics show that health issues such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, fatigue, diabetes, and fertility are significantly lower with people at normal weight. However, a person of normal weight can also have visceral fat therefore it should not be assumed that because someone is at a healthy body weight they are healthy.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I focus on wellness and believe that weight loss is a side effect of wellness. I look for root causes through blood and stool tests to determine the health status of each individual. I also focus on foundational issues such as systemic inflammation and gut health as those affect everything. I do not believe in diets but rather eating lifestyles that are customized to a person’s health status. Regardless of eating lifestyle and health status, to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight I recommend the following.

Blood Sugar Regulation:

If the body is insulin resistant, prediabetic, or diabetic, the body will not be efficient in getting glucose, our energy source, into each cell. When this happens, the body stores glucose in fat cells and fat tissues causing a person to effectively gain weight. In order to lose weight the body needs to give the cells less glucose than it needs in order to pull from the storage unit, fat cells and fat tissues. The glucose receptors must be open and able to penetrate glucose into the cells. I see people with tremendous frustration not being able to lose weight due to insulin resistance which most practitioners do not test for.

2. Hormone balances: Thyroid, Cortisol, Sex

An essential ingredient in losing or maintaining a healthy weight is making sure the thyroid gland is producing enough of the active thyroid hormone called T3. The thyroid is responsible for our metabolism so it’s imperative that it’s functioning at a level high enough to burn fat. If cortisol, our stress hormone or estrogen, our sex hormone are out of balance it will affect the thyroid and therefore impair its productivity. All three hormones must be balanced in order to lose and maintain a healthy body weight. This is something that is very overlooked and a huge piece of the puzzle when trying to lose weight or prevent unintentional weight gain. I see so many people who experience more than one hormone out of balance and their frustration is warranted. This can be fixed but it can take some time.

3. Food:

What we eat matters!! I believe that eating clean is the highest form of self respect. I tell all my new clients that their bodies are like a sneaker factory. They have all the machinery to make a sneaker and if we give it leather, rubber or canvas, it will make a sneaker. But if we gave that same machinery cell phone parts, it would likely break the machines and we wouldn’t get a sneaker in the end. I use that example because as humans we were made to eat real food that is grown from the earth or animals that survive and thrive from foods from the earth. When we eat chemicals, additives, dyes and preservatives, our bodies begin to break down and not work to full capacity. The quality of our food is integral to our well being. The sole purpose of eating is to provide fuel so the body can function at full capacity. Our soils have been depleted of essential nutrients with all the chemicals used continuously making it even more critical to eat quality food.

4. Movement:

The body was not intended to be sedentary therefore it is necessary to stay in motion. There are a myriad of benefits the body gets from exercise but mainly it increases the circulation and supports heart health. It can lift mood and aids with mental health. Exercise supports weight loss because it regulates metabolism and can also inspire people to choose healthy food options. Regular exercise helps sleep which will also positively affect weight loss.

5. Lifestyle:

The nervous system is meant to be in a parasympathetic state which is responsible for the body’s rest and digestion response when the body is relaxed or feeding. Essentially, it basically reverses the work of the sympathetic nervous system response after a stressful situation. In our modern world most people are living more on the gas pedal than the brake pedal. A constant stream of stress is taxing on the body resulting in elevated levels of cortisol, our stress hormone. I see countless people struggle with a lack of weight loss due to perpetual stress. When we add chemicals, dyes and preservatives that come from processed foods, fragrances, beauty products and cleaning supplies the body has to process those toxins. It is imperative to make time for the brake pedal and have quiet time, quality sleep, and exercise for weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person lose weight and then maintain that permanently?

Diet is a four letter word! What I teach is eating for survival rather than eating for sport. I urge people to eat consciously and create a relationship with food that is about nourishment and health rather than what will quench that immediate craving. People have a lot of issues with food because we use it to punish, celebrate and reward ourselves and our loved ones. I am more concerned with the numbers on a blood panel than I am about the numbers on a scale. We need to eat to live so focusing on an eating lifestyle that nourishes us will contribute significantly to our ability to survive and thrive. If a person can eat for survival most of the time, they can budget for times they will eat out of the box. We budget our money and our time and we should be budgeting our food as well. For example, if I am attending a dinner at a restaurant that I love and are known for a special dessert or bread, I will eat set my intention (budget) before I go so that I can enjoy an indulgence out of the box without feeling guilty and having a punitive conversation in my head afterwards. I don’t wait until a day on the calendar to get back into the box, I just get back in right after that meal. Perfection day in and day out is not realistic or attainable so aim for 85–95% of survival eating and indulge when it really counts. That is what I call a healthy eating lifestyle that will glean optimal health and body weight.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The single biggest mistake people make to lose weight is starving themselves! Weight loss is not about starvation! If you are eating the right foods for you and moving your body, getting quality sleep and having balanced hormones and blood sugar, you should be able to lose weight. Another grave mistake is counting calories. Calories are units of energy. If you attain your calorie goal from a pint of ice cream each day and nothing else, you may lose weight in the short run but you will be causing blood sugar dysregulation and malnutrition. Both of those results will cause further issues down the short road. Going on a diet filled with chemical foods like Jenny Craig, Lindora, Weight Watchers, and Medifast, is another bad decision that will kick the can of health issues down the line and cause systemic inflammation and gut health issues along the way. Additionally, eating low fat or sugar free is another mistake people make in order to lose weight. Fat does not make us fat! EAting the right kind of fats is essential. When we remove fat naturally found in foods, sugar tends to replace it so the food doesn’t taste like cardboard. When sugar is removed, artificial sweeteners tend to replace that. Chemicals cause inflammation. I believe the answer is to find your FoodFrame and eat according to your current health status for optimal health and optimal weight loss. Eating foods from the farm and not the factory will heal your body and produce positive results in both health and weight.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

There are a variety of reasons people don’t make changes but what I consistently see in my office is that when they are educated or motivated by pain, they make the first step. I put almost everyone I work with on my RGN Detox for 14 days as it gives them immediate results for weight loss but more importantly, they have a firm structure of foods to eat that make them feel good. Once they feel better energy, less brain fog, improved sleep, clearer skin and better digestion they tend to want to keep it going. It takes 21 days to break a habit.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Choose one thing to remove and see how you feel. For example if you drink soda, stop for 14 days and see how your body responds. Then every few weeks or when you are ready, remove another inflammatory food. It is a process and some people can do it all at once and others need baby steps. Both ways are completely fine. I also think that a person needs support whether it be family, friends, health practitioner, movies about health, podcasts, or books, it is important to keep repeating the message of health.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There is nothing more that I want then to educate the population about the food we eat and how to find and address root causes. If every doctor or medical facility tested for root causes through blood work and stool tests, and taught their patients to eat whole foods, we wouldn’t need so much medication. As a result, processed foods would dwindle and disease would decrease and insurance costs would be reasonable. I am amazed almost every day by the amount of people who come into my office with tremendous frustration with their health and the journey they have taken with modern medicine that has brought them little to no results. I would love to see medical schools start talking about the connection between food and our health. Functional medicine and functional nutrition was started by medical doctors who were frustrated with having the pill for an ill solution for their patients. We shouldn’t be taking out as many body parts without attempting to fix them naturally. I would love to see the day when we can reverse the rate of disease and diabetes!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah. I have great respect for her and feel that she has a tremendous influence on the general public. I believe Oprah can help me teach the country (world) how to look for root causes and how to eat real food instead of chemicals and processed foods.

