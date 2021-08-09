Sonka Braunova: “Ensure you have all 3 macronutrients on your plate with all your meals”

Ensure you have all 3 macronutrients on your plate with all your meals. You need to have good quality fat, carbs and protein. These will create a lovely balanced fueling meal. Also, eat the rainbow. The colors of vegetables are the colors of vitamins and minerals. To ensure you cover all these beautiful cofactors our body needs to function, choose to have as many colors on your plate as possible every day. Look for red, purple, orange, white and green.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “On 5 Things You Need to Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight, And Keep it Permanently”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonka Braunova.

Sonka was day after day dressing in her corporate costume, to protect herself from tears, upsets, people’s moods and her own emotions and insecurities. The magic happened for her when she stepped out of the costume and embraced who she truly was. Today she encourage ladies to give themselves permission to respect, love and celebrate their uniqueness to be themselves the whole day, every day).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Being born after 7 years of trying for a baby, my parents believed I was a little miracle. I don’t need to tell you how loved and “worshipped” I was by whole family and closed friends. My childhood was full of love and lots of attention. Looking back now, there was, and still is, equal measure of fear and overprotection which used to stop me from flying high and seeing the world from my own perspective for very long time.

When it comes to my body image, my journey commenced way back when I started to be conscious of my body. For a good 20 years I was hating my body more often than I loved it. It was like that one embarrassing friend nobody wants to be around but is impossible to shake off. Bloating, acne, overweight, sluggishness, low energy, low self-esteem, black baggy clothes. I could say, the breakthrough moment happened for me when I saw myself on a video filmed at my friend’s party and I saw the shape and size of myself. I still remember that feeling of despair. But it wasn’t! Instead it was the very last time when let my body down and harmed it further by going on a very strict diet, losing 12kg fast which crashed my digestive and hormonal system. I was on the floor. The REAL BREAKTHROUGH was when I MADE a DECISION to love and respect my body, to give it the best I can at any given moment. I wanted to feel great, have more energy, and bring my body and mind to their optimum. Even if I was never to get better again, fine! I wasn’t accepting it without trying. Today, in my early 40s, I feel great. I am healthier than when I was in my teenage years. I am grateful for all the choices I made and I am making every day to stay healthy and slender.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My story of never ending weight loss and body image battle was my own inspiration. After losing 12kg and crashing to the floor I started looking into why that happened and what I could do to rectify it. That’s when the nutrition came to my life. I understood very quickly that what I was experiencing was a result of severe malnutrition. It happened to be before our wedding too and I wanted to feel and look amazing for our special day. Not like a ghost with no energy. I was on a missing to bring my body back to its health, and do it as fast as possible. It worked and I got intrigued further. I wanted to know why it worked, what was happening in my body. I was hungry for the science behind it (pun intended). I enrolled at the College of Naturopathic Medicine in Manchester, UK and did my 3 year diploma course. At this stage it was all to satisfy my curiosity with no intention to practice. The study was so fascinating that I could not just learn all these amazing things and not tell the whole world, or at least who ever will be willing to listen, about it. And my business was born. Now I am also trained in NLP to support my clients mindset, which is such an important part of healthy lifestyle, weight loss and body image.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed that I had not one but three people who were my pillars and rocks along the way. Firstly, my best friend Alena who literally took me from under the overprotective wings of my parents and created opportunity for me to fly the nest. I would have never done it myself from fear (here it pops up again) of hurting my parents beyond repair.

My husband has been amazing support and encouragement for me. Shoulder to cry on when I felt I cannot carry on any more. Never complained about me studying all the time while I was doing my course, and working full time, which didn’t leave much time for us to do things together.

Last but certainly not least, my beautiful friend Stiana who I met at the Collage of Naturopathic medicine. If there was a soul sister, it would be her. Her determination, passion and love were like a lighthouse for me on many occasions. We have become very close friends and each others biggest cheerleaders.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I remember talking to Stiana about her intolerances one day over the lunch break. I said to her: “I am so lucky really. I don’t react to gluten at all. I can eat as much of it as I want and I can’t really tell any difference.” I can still recall her little grin which I know now meant: “dream on lovely”. She was right, as I was learning at the college and mainly as I was learning what my body was telling me, it became apparent that me and the gluten weren’t such a great buddies, after all. It comes to show that we get used to feeling certain way, like I got used to feeling bloated all the time, we think it’s the norm or we even stop paying attention to it. But when I learned that’s not the norm and that’s not how I am supposed to feel, just because my mum used to, I ditched the gluten together with my pride and OMG, the difference it made. I felt lighter, I had more energy … just like somebody flicked the switch. We still have a little giggle about my proud not so gluten free moment.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It’s a book: Art of Happiness from HH Dalai Lama. It was the very first spiritual book I have read and it just left an imprint on my heart and soul. It also shows me how to do my relationships and certainly helped to preserve and even enhance the relationship with my best friend and with no doubt with my parents. It’s the most powerful, soul touching book I have read.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Everything happens for a Reason. It’s my life long quote. I remember annoying my parents with it a lot but I always very deeply believed in it. The truth is that we do not always get to know what the reason was, which is Ok too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on project Sonka. Haha, I know, I know. But I actually mean it. Working on myself, growing spiritually and as a coach is never ending and the most important part of being able to support my clients day in and day out. If I want my clients to take responsibility for their own wellbeing, it’s only right to live by my own example and work on my health, mindset and wellbeing daily, too. And to be be honest, it’s the most rewarding project I have ever worked on. It’s a great fun, too.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I always say to my clients that the healthy body weight is when you feel light, happy and healthy inside and out. Healthy body weight is always combination of how we feel in our clothes and how we feel on our mind.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Listen to your body. Observe your body. Yes, of course there are tables and calculations. I try to steer my clients away from them and refer to them for indication only. The best indication is how we feel, and again where our mindset is leading us. For years I used to be at my optimal weight still thinking I am too big. What I think and see in the mirror wasn’t actually what the reality was. That’s why it’s so important to work on the mindset, confidence, self belief, self respect in conjunction with the healthy life style.

From a practical point of view, too overweight is when you struggle to get basic daily tasks done, when you are getting out of breath, when the size of clothes you are wearing now is at east 3 sizes more that what used to be your average clothes size. When it seems that somebody moved a floor further down when you are trying to do your laces up.

Too underweight? This may be bit harder to spot as we all love getting slimmer and slimmer. We find it very rewarding and sexy. In this case the listening to and observing our body is even more important as changes may be very subtle to start with. I work with Ladies so I tailor this part to them. Ceasing of the monthly period is one of the first indicators usually. Lethargy, tiredness, mood swings, feeling dizzy are good to observe on top of the visual appearance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

We are used to hearing about risk of heart disease, diabetes and even cancer caused by obesity and many people are aware of how severe and life threatening being underweight can be.

I would like to point out one reason why either of these can be detrimental to our health without going to extremes. It’s malnutrition. It’s a very sneaky one. For the overweight people the malnutrition occurs usually because of the type of food they are ingesting, which is usually beige food with high calorific value but no or very low nutritional value. For underweight people it tends to be the quantity of food they eat every day, which tends to be less than what is required to run their basic bodily functions (calorie wise) as well as lacking nutrition as the overall food intake is simply not enough to meet daily requirements.

Why is this important to mention? Put it simply, very simply: Our body is made of fat, protein and is fueled by carbohydrates. Every single function in our body requires cofactors which are also known as minerals and vitamins. Meaning, that our body can only function as well as the quality of food we fuel it with. Without nutrients (minerals and vitamins), without good quality of protein, fat and carbs, our bodies will just improvise, but can never function at their optimum. This is where niggles start showing up, weight drops or increases, never-ending tiredness kicks in and low grade inflammation may occur.

Low grade inflammation is another silent trouble which may have significant impact on our health. The obesity is accompanied by low grade chronic inflammation and also it’s very common for people who trained at very high intensity daily, with no breaks to recover e.g. training for a triathlon, marathon or any other super high intensity exercise routines. We know these days that chronic inflammation is an underlying issue for many diseases and is to be watched carefully and avoided.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

This is my favorite part. Energy. Energy is the very first thing which will start improving. People have energy to get through the day, enjoy their evening, play with their kids or grand kids, start moving more, go for walk with friends. They have that amazing sense of feeling lighter within. I love it when my clients message me: “OMG, I feel so light. I’m no longer aware of my tummy all the time”. The clarity of mind, concentration, memory, they all improve one by one.

The hormonal balance for Ladies improves, PMS are not as detrimental or become non existent. The mood swings go away. Periods get more bearable. Skin is glowing.

Overall self esteem, confidence, self love and self respect sky rocket.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Establish why is it important to you to achieve healthy body weight. This is important. Your why will be your motivation, determination. Your why will keep you going so make it a good one. Bikini body doesn’t cut it. You will end up going for holidays anyway. The fact that your partner wants you too will not be a good enough reason when it comes to making tough choices. Your why has to come from your heart and should shake you up a little. Here are some examples: I want to see my kids grow up and play with my grandchildren; I want to go dancing with my partner when we retire; I want to do my best to avoid relying on home care and medical support when I grow older. Journal what do you think about yourself and your body image. Read back what you have written down and reflect on it? Is there any negative talk? Any limiting beliefs? Where did they come from? Are they true? It’s important that you become aware of any of these so they don’t surprise you during your journey. Bring them to your conscious mind now, thank them, forgive them and release them. Do so every time they sneak up on you. You have got this! Declare to yourself that you will make the best choices you can based on the options presented to you every day to the end of your life. Yes, this is a lifestyle change. It’s exciting and beautiful. Also accept now that not every day will as you planned it. That’s ok. Remember, you are doing the best you can at any given time. As long as you are happy that you made the best choice you could have made based on options presented you are winning. There is no need for any guilt or failure. You are learning to shop, cook and prepare your nourishing food. Be prepared. Plan and take it easy. Take a big piece of paper and write down what you intend to eat every day now. Start making small additions and substitutions instead of changing everything at once. E.g. pick one vegetable per week and add it to your lunch. Choose another one the week after and do the same. Continue and in 8 weeks you will be easily achieving your 8–10 portions of veg every day. You can remove a bit of pasta and add some steamed broccoli instead. You can add some spinach leaves to your sandwich. You can add grated or steamed carrot to your dinner. And there is always a good old roast dinner. You can lose the Yorkshire pudding and have some more carrot and broccoli instead. If you need any help with this, here is a link to my e-book which gives all you need to know to kick start your healthy body weight: http://www.sonkabraunova.co.uk/shop/ Ensure you have all 3 macronutrients on your plate with all your meals. You need to have good quality fat, carbs and protein. These will create a lovely balanced fueling meal. Also, eat the rainbow. The colors of vegetables are the colors of vitamins and minerals. To ensure you cover all these beautiful cofactors our body needs to function, choose to have as many colors on your plate as possible every day. Look for red, purple, orange, white and green. Little bonus one — Your body is your Friend. Treat it with love and respect.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

The yo-yo dieting is effect of extreme FAD diets which are aimed for fast results which are not long lasting. This is for several reasons. The fast results diets do not tend to support healthy relationships with food. More often than not they are not sustainable for our busy day to day lives as they require lots of preparation on daily basis. Also may happen that people switch to lots of veg, salads etc and they end up feeling hungry but feeling bad for eating more in fear of undoing all the good they have done. They may end up craving carbs and sweets seeking energy which leads to feelings of guilt and failure.

Choosing healthy eating habits and working on mindset daily for the rest of our lives is the key. Consistency in eating nourishing food is important for our body. It loves to know that it gets fueled and nourished regularly and it doesn’t have to hold onto any extra weight, just in case we are starving (which is exactly what malnutrition is = starvation).

With the right nutrition and eating real food we also remove additional stress of trying to run on unsuitable fuel and dealing with toxins from processed food, which leaves more capacity to deal with every day stress which life throws our way — our stress response is more effective.

When we get stressed less we tend to sleep better. It leads to more optimal function of our stress hormones which play a significant role in weight loss. Also when we sleep better we are less likely to crave sugars and carbs which are not supportive of the weight loss.

You can see how is it all connected and how a balanced plate of food can change your day, week, year and life.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The MOST common mistake is starving themselves. I mainly deal with weight loss so I keep defaulting to it. I’ve never known a client, colleague, or friend, and I can also include myself in this list, who tried to lose weight and didn’t under-eat. This is mainly because people switch to more plant based food choices which automatically means less calories than beige food. Also vegetables are digested quicker which means we get hungry quicker. Because we are trying to lose weight, we don’t want to eat all the time so we are hungry, miserable and stubborn….until we cannot do it anymore. We then binge eat on something to top up the fuel and than feel guilty about it for the rest of the week.

The best way to avoid this mistake is to ensure we eat protein with each meal. Protein slows down release of the carbohydrates and keeps us satiated for longer. It comes back again to having all 3 macronutrients with all our meals. Fat, Carbs and protein. When you do have protein with your meal and you are still hungry, have a bit bigger portion. Starving your body may result in further weight gain and set you up for disappointment.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I did mention some practical principles along the way already. What is worth highlighting again is the mindset. As you say, we all know what is good for us, so why is everybody not already eating only what is beneficial? Here is why is it the case.

We do not believe we are worth it. Yes, it’s true. Self sabotage and limiting beliefs are the most common show stopper for people. Lack of self respect and self love I deal with the most. Once I tackle that with my clients, it’s leads to a massive shift in how suddenly they start to care about themselves, about their body about their mind.

This can be very hard to spot and even harder to deal with on our own. If you are stopping and starting. If you are struggling to see yourself in the mirror, if your head is full of negative talk towards your body and you have no idea how to stop it, I invite you to seek a coach who you can resonate with to help you through these hurdles and allow you to see how important and beautiful you are.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

When it comes to practicalities for me the most beneficial one is to be planning a minimum of 2–3 days of meals in advance and also be preparing 2–3 days of meals in advance. Having all we need at our fingertips increases the chances of sticking to our new desired habits enormously.

One habit to put to bed straight away is: “it’s not a good time”. Some say there is never good time. I say, there is always a good time to start honoring and respecting our body and ourselves as human beings. The simplest way we can do it is to nourish our body. Starting today.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Ooooh! I love this question. I would love to remove everything from the supermarkets that is not nourishing our body and is all that is so heavily processed that it’s not even food anymore.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This is exciting. It makes my tummy buzz. I think it would have to be Brenè Brown. Her work is so inspiring for many. To have a conversation with her about the mindset would be fascinating.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.sonkabraunova.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/sonkabraunova

https://www.facebook.com/sona.braunova.14

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sonkabraunova

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.