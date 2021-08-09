Kent Probst of Long Healthy Life Blog: “Strength training”

Strength training — You will build muscle mass which will increase your metabolism and allow you to burn more calories at rest.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kent Probst.

Kent Probst holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in exercise science. As a personal trainer, kinesiotherapist and bodybuilder, he’s dedicated his life to optimal nutrition, fitness and natural remedies. Now he’s taking his experience and knowledge to the next level by helping others through blogging.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small Midwest town, the youngest of seven children. My parents always encouraged me to play sports, and I participated in basketball, track & field and baseball in elementary and high school. Growing up, I was a small, introverted child, and bullies picked on me. I needed to do something to improve my self-esteem. After picking up a copy of a bodybuilding magazine, I started weight lifting. Eventually people began to notice the results of my weight lifting to the point where the bullies stopped bothering me. I eventually left team sports to focus on bodybuilding and health & fitness. By my senior year in high school, I was reading books on nutrition, natural remedies and life extension. I had an insatiable appetite for learning as much as I could about health and fitness, which continues to this day.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Jack LaLanne probably had more influence on me than anyone else. I was inspired by his story. He was sick and unhealthy as a child, but he turned his life into something extraordinary. Jack took up the fitness lifestyle and never looked back. At age 21, he opened the first health club in the United States when people scoffed at him. He continued as a pioneer in health and fitness with his own TV program, showing people how much better your life can be with exercise. He inspired millions to become healthy and fit. At age 70, he swam shackled and handcuffed, towing 70 boats with 70 people 1.5 miles. Jack LaLanne set an example for the world throughout his life, showing that you can stay healthy and fit into your golden age. Today, he’s considered the Godfather of Fitness.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents gave me the most help and encouragement to become the person I am today. They were always there for me, making sure I got a good education, providing emotional support, discipline and a well-rounded childhood. Playing sports when I was growing up greatly influenced my interest in pursuing a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’ve always been fiercely independent and free-spirited, sometimes to the point where it became detrimental. Not wanting to ask for help or rely on other people led me down the road to failure. I learned that we’re better off being interdependent, not merely independent.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The first wealth is health.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson. This quote resonated with me because being healthy is such a huge component of quality of life. Life is miserable if you’re sick much of the time, not allowing you to live life to the fullest and shortening your lifespan.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m currently focusing on my Long Healthy Life Blog, creating cutting-edge content and providing science-based solutions for health-conscious people who want to live longer, healthier lives. I’m also a film and TV writer/producer, working on a slate of feature-length films and a TV series that have social relevance and zeitgeist. I believe that movies and television should not only entertain, but also enlighten and make a statement about how we can live better lives.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

For more than twenty years, I’ve successfully worked in the healthcare and fitness industries as a personal trainer and kinesiotherapist, amassing a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills. I’ve helped everyone from athletes to men and women wanting to become fit to people needing rehabilitation. I’ve made it my priority to live the lifestyle I impart upon my clients and audience — great nutrition, fitness and natural remedies. I’ve been a member of the Life Extension Foundation for twenty years.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Healthy body weight can be determined by Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference. A normal BMI is 18.5 to 24.9 and a normal waist circumference is under 40 inches (102 cm) for men and under 35 inches (88 cm) for women.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The higher the BMI is above the normal range, the greater the risk for type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. A waist circumference of 40 inches or higher for men, and 35 inches or higher for women, are considered overweight and a high risk for type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Having a BMI of less than 18.5 is considered underweight. BMI can be determined by using a BMI calculator: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

In addition to being at risk for type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, being overweight can lead to a host of other problems such as osteoarthritis, gout, sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s and several forms of cancer. Obesity has been linked to 20% of deaths in the United States. 42% of adults in the United States are obese and 31% overweight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

In addition to reducing your disease risk, maintaining a healthy body weight will pay dividends. You’ll feel better, be more productive, sleep better, have more energy and probably have more self esteem. Other benefits include improved fertility, less back and joint pain, and a stronger immune system.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Strength training — You will build muscle mass which will increase your metabolism and allow you to burn more calories at rest. Fitness support group — Having a group of people to lean on when you’re struggling to lose weight and maintain it will greatly increase your odds of success. Establish a routine — Plan your exercise on your calendar. You’re more likely to hold yourself accountable, and it will provide a structured plan you need when losing weight. Fill your plate with mostly vegetables and fruit — A plate of food that is mostly fruits and vegetables will make you feel full and provide lots of fiber with less calories. Eat food that is quick to prepare — Look for recipes that call for fewer ingredients, using whole, unprocessed foods. You’ll be more likely to stick to a healthy eating routine. For example, soups can be very healthy and are usually easy to prepare.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Consistency is the key. Keeping the weight off permanently is a journey and a lifestyle. Make sure you have the right tools and resources. Having a social support network to help you through the tough times will go a long way. Talk to people who are successful and follow their lead. Diet by itself is not enough — exercise has to be part of the plan.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Life events and lack of social support often cause people to relapse to their bad habits. John Lennon said, “Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” Life events such as divorce, loss of a job and a death in the family can cause you to relapse. Realizing that there will be road bumps along the way will make it easier to stick to your plan. If you know what obstacles trigger a relapse, you’ll be more conscious about avoiding them.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

A common blockage that prevents people from taking action is that they may not be ready to change. Before they take action, they usually go through the pre-contemplation, contemplation and preparation stages of change. Sometimes people don’t realize their behavior is a problem. Even after they’ve recognized there’s a problem, they still may be ambivalent. After people have reached the stage of preparation, usually a 30 day period, they may start making small changes in their behavior. By the time people reach the action stage, there is usually a 6 month period in which they’ve made changes to their lifestyle. It’s important that people have the resources and tools I talked about earlier when navigating the 6 stages of change, especially the last two stages — Maintenance and Termination. During the maintenance stage people are trying to prevent relapse. And during the termination stage, people are not interested in going back to their old habits and are confident they will not relapse.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Have a plan for countering obstacles or triggers that cause you to relapse. Realize that keeping weight off is a lifetime effort will help you manage your expectations. Meditate regularly to reduce stress levels. Formulate a plan that will make exercising convenient and enjoyable.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d like to see cities build more parks with outdoor exercise equipment and trails. This would give people more options for staying fit beyond just going to a health club.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I had the opportunity, I would like to eat lunch with John Mackey, CEO and co-founder of Whole Foods Market. I’m impressed with what he’s done to pioneer natural, healthy and organic foods, as well as advancing conscious capitalism and leadership.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work online at Long Healthy Life Blog https://www.longhealthylife.co/

