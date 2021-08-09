Lisa K. Schreiber: “Set up your environment to help you be a successful healthier eater for life”

Set up your environment to help you be a successful healthier eater for life. What’s surrounding you in the kitchen is what you’re going to eat. So stock up on more nutritious options like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, healthy fats and whole-grain carbs. Start with a kitchen makeover. Make the foods you tend to overeat or binge on harder to get. Either keep them out of the house so that you have to go out to get them, or put them in opaque containers on the top shelf to make them harder reach. Then make meal planning a priority so it’s easier to cook at home with mostly whole foods the majority of the time. This is key to permanently maintaining a healthy body weight.

Thank you so much for the opportunity to be here and to share my story!

I was always active as a child (my dad had a tennis racket in my hand at the age of four) and young adult (played all different kinds of sports growing up), so I never struggled with my weight until I went to college and managed to put on 40 pounds over four years. When I’d visit my family, my grandmother would say things to me like, “You’d be so pretty — if you just lost 20 pounds.” That definitely stung, but being the rebel that I am I was able to ignore her and go about my business. But then I’d see pictures of myself and get depressed about how much weight I’d put on. So I started dieting in my mid-twenties. Which led to a 25-pound weight loss (and weight gain, of course) several times. The game-changer for me happened when I hit 28 and was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause symptoms such as severe diarrhea, weight loss, severe abdominal pain and malnutrition — all of which I experienced. After talking to people who used food to control their flare-ups, I started researching the hell out of nutrition and chronic illnesses and found out that ultra-processed foods may be responsible for many types of diseases. So, I decided to try cutting out most of the ultra-processed foods I was eating to see how my body would respond. And I couldn’t believe the difference. I was eventually able to go into complete remission (extremely rare in Crohn’s patients) and come off all the heavy-duty drugs I was taking to control the flare-ups. I decided that there was no harm in trying to eat this way, and it turned out to be life-changing. At this point, when I recognized that feeling good was one of the most important things in life, I decided my new mission would be to help others try to live their healthiest lives too.

Out of college, I became an economist and then a freelance writer, but my interest in fitness and nutrition never waned. So at the age of 40, I become the co-owner and personal trainer at Strength in Numbers, a powerlifting personal training studio. I was introduced to an incredible company called Precision Nutrition, which trains coaches to become client-centered nutrition coaches themselves. Their philosophy of nutrition and behavior meshed beautifully with mine. So instead of going the traditional route of becoming an R.D. or getting any kind of medical degree (both of which I felt were too hampered by their curriculum), I went a different route and got my Precision Nutrition Level 1 (where I learned the science behind nutrition) and Precision Nutrition Level 2 (where I did a year-long mentorship program and turned in case studies and quizzes) certifications so that I could learn how to actually help people make significant changes to their nutrition lifestyles. I also received a certification in motivational interviewing (which I first heard about in my Precision Nutrition training), so that I could really grasp how to help people with behavior change, because I came to realize that nutrition alone wasn’t the biggest struggle — changing our behavior is even more difficult. (I wanted to pass along the extraordinary feeling I get from being physically fit and full of energy, as it’s something I wish for everyone.) So I became a nutrition and lifestyle coach to help people on their wellness journeys.

I still move my body often, and now it’s in the form of powerlifting (I feel like being a strong woman is one of the most empowering things on the planet) and cycling with my husband, dance cardio classes and walking every chance I get.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is my rock and has always encouraged my growth. He and my Mom give me unconditional support and love and they have my back when I struggle and cheer me on when I succeed. And a few years ago, I decided to see a remarkable therapist to help me work through lack of self-confidence issues that have plagued me my entire life. I was feeling depressed because, as it turns out, I felt like I had been playing small my whole life. She helped me begin working through being too scared to introduce my voice into the world, because I so wanted to be out there helping people achieve their desire to get healthier. I wanted to play bigger, but I needed to figure out what that meant for me. And I’m still working on it, but have taken great strides over the last few years.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m only just now beginning my career in this field, so I haven’t really experienced a lot of funny or interesting mistakes. I can say that the mistakes I find myself making are usually related to trying to throw in the kitchen sink with clients. I always feel like my job is to give them a quick solution so they’ll start seeing immediate results, when my training has actually taught me the opposite — that having clients develop super simple habits and take their time practicing them is way more effective. So I always have to remind myself to use my motivational interviewing skills and employ patience to make sure I don’t throw too much at them at once, but rather to let them direct their course.

Can you share your favorite "Life Lesson Quote"? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have a plaque on my desk that reads, “Don’t Should On Me.” I’ve always been a rebel and never been one to bow to societal pressure to do things a certain way. I try extremely hard not to “should” on other people and give them the space they need to live their lives how they want. Empowering people to be autonomous goes a lot further than telling them what they “should” do. Because people already have the skills, experience and self-knowledge they need to make decisions on their own. Sometimes they just need a little outside help to open their eyes to it. But the minute you start “shoulding” someone, the faster their inner rebel shows up and says, “Screw you, I’ll do what I want.” When they come up with their decisions based on what they already know about themselves, that’s when the big changes and results occur.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just published a book called The Meal Deal — Blaze Your Own Trail to a Healthier Eating Lifestyle to get people started on their healthier eating journeys. I’m hoping it will serve as a primer to get people cooking at home with whole foods more often, eating more mindfully and setting up their surroundings so they can become autonomous healthier eaters. My goal is to get people out of the diet trenches once and for all and stop following someone else’s “rules.” To learn to trust themselves implicitly around food. So I’ve been spending a lot of time marketing the book and trying to do local events (like lunch-and-learns) to be able to talk to people one-on-one about making significant changes to their eating lifestyles. In the end, I want to set clients up to be able to take complete control of their eating habits so they won’t even need me anymore.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Because I feel like the medical field spends incredibly little time and effort on nutrition and is so far behind in really helping people with behavior change, I sought out certifications that were more entwined with my goal of standing alongside clients in making significant lifestyle changes instead of just telling them what they should be eating and how they should be working out. But I honestly think that the client is the authority. They’re the only ones who really know their lifestyles and what they’re ready, willing and able to do to begin making significant changes.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let's now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let's begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a "Healthy Body Weight"?

This is such a loaded question. I think it has more to do with how someone feels and what their bloodwork might indicate about where they stand physiologically. A healthy body weight can be so different for everyone. Statistics show that a high BMI can lead to certain diseases such as CVD, but you can also have a higher BMI if you work out a lot and/or are more muscular. So in that case, BMI isn’t necessarily indicative of overall health. But if your bloodwork is showing you have high cholesterol (and, especially if the LDLs are too high) or that you’re diabetic, then you might not be at a healthy body weight for you. Of course, genetics play a role too. So I think you have to delve deeper than one ideal “healthy body weight.”

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is "too overweight" or what is "too underweight"?

Again, I think it comes down to things like energy levels and how a person feels physically (and mentally, as well) more than choosing a label such as “too overweight” or “too underweight.” What they can start paying attention to is how they feel when they begin making changes to their eating habits. For instance, what are their energy levels like now? How do they sleep? How do they feel physically and mentally? Once they start making changes to their nutrition habits, they can start measuring whether they have better energy levels, if they sleep better or whether they feel more physically and emotionally fit. It may take a while to recognize when your body feels really good if you haven’t had that feeling in a long time. But once you begin to feel good, that can be a great motivator to keep going without worrying all the time about the number on the scale.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

In general, and especially as you age, being over or under your healthy weight can place a lot of extra work on your bodily systems, which can possibly lead to acute and chronic diseases. It could also cause joint pain from having to carry excess weight, which can make everyday activities more difficult to perform.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

They’re more likely to have consistent energy levels, as well as find it easier to perform regular daily activities, like getting off the couch or walking, with ease. A healthy body weight could lead to better sleep, enhanced mental performance and possibly more confidence because you just feel good most of the time.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your "5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?". If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Figure out your big why. This isn’t a six-week program or a 12-week program. This is something you’ll be tweaking and working on forever. But that doesn’t have to be daunting. Combined with self-compassion, it can be empowering. After all, we’re after progress, not perfection! Break down your big “why” by getting to the heart of what matters to you most. Your big why might be anything from wanting to be able to play with your grandkids, remaining as independent as possible for as long as possible, being able to comfortably walk a mile or preventing diseases. Dig deep and get to the root of your big reason for wanting to try to better your health. Then, refer back to your big “why” often to remind yourself why you’re choosing to change your behaviors. This can help keep you motivated, and it can also help you work through things when you’re struggling.

2. Set up your environment to help you be a successful healthier eater for life. What’s surrounding you in the kitchen is what you’re going to eat. So stock up on more nutritious options like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, healthy fats and whole-grain carbs. Start with a kitchen makeover. Make the foods you tend to overeat or binge on harder to get. Either keep them out of the house so that you have to go out to get them, or put them in opaque containers on the top shelf to make them harder reach. Then make meal planning a priority so it’s easier to cook at home with mostly whole foods the majority of the time. This is key to permanently maintaining a healthy body weight. Find recipes that use mostly whole-food, less-processed ingredients. Before I started on my healthier eating quest, I would make the same three to five meal rotation each week. And those meals consisted of mainly boxed products like stuffing mix and pasta dishes with little protein. But once I started watching cooking shows to learn techniques and then focused on finding recipes with mainly whole-food ingredients, I began cooking at home more often. And that’s when I really started noticing a huge difference in how I felt.

3. Practice mindful eating and simple techniques to raise your awareness of how you’re feeling at each meal. These can be used anywhere, anytime and are essential to keeping you from overeating. They can also take a very long time to practice and get better at. I struggle with mindful eating sometimes, but I use these techniques at almost every meal now and can honestly say that they got easier for me over time. And always remember — progress, not perfection is the goal. Mindful eating techniques include really paying attention to how you’re feeling every time you eat. Some people find it helpful to keep a journal to jot down your feelings at each meal. One of the biggest mindfulness techniques to practice is eating to 80 percent full. You probably know what it feels like when you stuff yourself. Keep that in mind as you’re eating, and seek to stop eating when you reach about 80 percent. Or think of it instead as paying enough attention to your body to know when you’re no longer hungry. This is a very different feeling then eating until you’re full. And believe me, this takes a long time to get the hang of. So don’t berate yourself if you have a hard time with this. Just try again at each meal.

4. Some other techniques I find incredibly helpful; Eat slowly; Put your fork down after every bite, swallow and then take a breath before you pick up the fork to take another bite; Watch the clock, or set a timer, and make your meal last a minimum of 10 minutes (work your way up to 20 or more). It takes 20 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain that it’s full, and if you eat too quickly you’ll miss those cues; Eat without distractions — turn off the tv and put the cell phone away so you can really focus on the meal; Drink water. The goal of all of these practices is to get you to pay more attention to how you feel during every meal, and they can make a major difference in your healthier eating goals. I’ve been using these methods for years and have maintained the same weight for a very long time with zero dieting, calorie or macro counting or really even thinking about it too much. They have become my new habits, and they’ve helped me successfully keep my weight at what I feel is a healthy range without a lot of effort. Believe me, years ago I NEVER thought I’d get to this point. I didn’t trust that I could rely solely on myself and thought I always had to be dieting if I wanted to maintain a “healthy” weight. But you do have to work hard to learn to trust yourself, because it can feel very foreign if you’ve spent years in the diet trenches relying on others to hold you accountable.

5. Figure out ways to move your body more. Going to the gym is great, but, more importantly, just moving your body more and making that second nature can end up being huge. Try walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, curling, parking farther from the store, putting music on while you’re cooking and dancing. Anything to get your body used to moving more often. A body in motion really does stay in motion. Experiment with different types of exercises and classes to find things you didn’t even know you’d like. I fell in love with powerlifting after a friend got me started, and I haven’t looked back. It’s been well over 12 years, and I find it absolutely empowering. But you may hate it. And that’s ok. You won’t know what ways you actually enjoy moving your body if you don’t try different things.

Bonus: 6. A strong social support network, and possibly an accountability partner, can be extremely valuable. Many of us think we don’t need help from others, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Even if we don’t need their help to get something done, we might need their help in not sabotaging our efforts. For example, if you have a partner or friends who love to eat out all the time, and you’re trying to eat healthier, they may not be able to understand the person you’re trying to become and could inadvertently sabotage your efforts to make some changes. You don’t necessarily need to cut these people out of your life, but you might want to consider finding other people who accept what you’re trying to do and support you unconditionally, as well as help you by joining you on your journey (perhaps they have a similar one). You might have to spell out some of your objectives to the ones you love, or you may have to find some new groups of people who support your efforts. Because we all only have so much willpower. And if your social support system only wants to eat chips and salsa and drink margaritas every other night, how long do you think you will be able to comfortably say no or watch them do it in front of you without participating?

Find someone (or more than one someone) to be your accountability partner. My husband and I bike together and go to the powerlifting studio together. Ninety-nine percent of the time, if one of us doesn’t feel like going, the other does. And when one of us says we’re going, the other one always follows suit. Find a consistent walking buddy. Have a friend who has similar healthier eating goals. Share nutritious, balanced meal plans. Having someone to commiserate with (and to share their own struggles) can be invaluable because having a cheering section can keep you motivated.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

I’m not sure there’s one way. But I wholeheartedly believe that the number one thing people can do that is healthy and can help people maintain weight loss is to focus on cooking balanced meals with mostly whole foods at home more often. And then practice mindful eating techniques at every meal.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I see is that people have an all-or-nothing mentally. For example, if they eat pizza or a hamburger for lunch they think they’ve ruined their entire day or week so they give up and go overboard with food. Instead, they could work on making their next meal a little better.

Instead of the all-or-nothing thinking, consider everything you try an experiment. You’re simply collecting data to see what worked and what didn’t work for you so that you can continue doing it, or try a different way. Experimenting allows you to get out of the “I have to get this right” mentality and keeps you neutral. And that eliminates judgment and keeps you going. For example, when I was doing one of the popular diets many years ago, one of the things they taught us was to always get the dressing on the side when ordering a salad, then dip our forks into it so that we got a bit of dressing with every bite without drowning the salad in it. For some reason, I found that easy. And over 20 years later, I still always get the dressing on the side and dip my fork in it. On the other hand, the same diet had me assigning points to everything I ate. And that got monotonous and old for me after a few months. So, for me, calorie and/or macro counting had to eventually go. Once I made the decision that paying too much attention to every single calorie wasn’t going to work for me long-term, I finally stopped yo-yo dieting for good. And it was glorious.

I also think people are so concerned that they’ll have to deprive themselves of their favorite foods in order to lose weight. This can often lead to binging behavior, because if you convince yourself you can’t ever eat something again, you’re more likely to overeat it instead. To avoid this mistake, try adding foods instead of subtracting them. For example, add vegetables or lean protein to your pasta or rice. Don’t just quit eating pasta or rice. Switch out white rice every now and then with quinoa or some other whole grain. Add some high-quality protein to your sandwich. Add an avocado to your salad or sandwich for some healthy fat. These foods can actually fill you up faster, so you’re less likely to overeat the other stuff. Plus, you’ll be giving your body the fuel it needs to do its job in the meantime.

Also, instead of labeling foods “good” or “bad,” think of them as being on a continuum. Some foods are “less nutritious,” some are “’more nutritious” and some are the “most nutritious.” Focus on eating “more” and “most” nutritious foods more often, but also allow “less nutritious” foods to fit into your lifestyle. This gets you out of the “deprivation” mode of thinking because you’ll always know you have room for your favorite foods.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it's important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it's difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Again, I think one of the biggest obstacles is that there is this all-or-nothing mentality. Instead of focusing on taking tiny steps to learn new skills and form new habits, we go all in on a new diet or the latest weight-loss trend, hoping it will be the magic pill to get us from A to B without putting in too much effort. We want it NOW, and we think that taking drastic steps will get us there faster. But the truth is, taking it slow produces the longest lasting effects. And it feels doable if we choose small habits.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Start extremely small! What is one tiny habit you could begin practicing today to get started? Attach it to something you already do. For instance, if you tend to eat a carb like toast for breakfast every day, add a simple protein shake for a more balanced meal (you can even make it before you go to bed and then drink it for breakfast). Try it out for two weeks and see if it becomes a habit. Try planning two or three balanced dinners one week, and work your way up to five or six. See if that becomes a habit you feel comfortable doing every week.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would definitely inspire a kindness movement! It doesn’t take that much to treat others with kindness and respect, and the result can change lives. The more kindness in the world, the more people feel seen and heard. And that can trickle down. I’ve seen it happen on numerous occasions. I was at the grocery store one day ordering a sandwich, and the employee was grumpy until I started to really engage her and told her how impressive the sandwich she was making turned out. The customer behind me benefitted from it, because the employee smiled and asked how he was doing. You could feel this shift in her behavior, simply because I was kind to her. And it really didn’t take much effort on my part.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dr. Krista Scott-Dixon and Dr. John Berardi, both from Precision Nutrition, as well as Molly Galbraith, Co-Founder of Girls Gone Strong. They have all been huge inspirations for me in how they approach wellness from a holistic perspective and in how they acknowledge that they don’t have it all figured out all the time, and they don’t expect others to either.

