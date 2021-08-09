Dr. Nicole “Nikki” Lacherza-Drew: “Set time boundaries for work”

Set time boundaries for work. This was huge when the pandemic hit and stay-at-home orders went into effect. Have a set start and end time and stick to it. Leave your computer in another room, shut off your work e-mails and unplug for work-related tasks for a designated amount of time.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Nicole “Nikki” Lacherza-Drew.

Dr. Lacherza-Drew or as her patients call her, Dr. Nikki, is a Licensed Psychologist and Owner of Vici Psychological Care, LLC. She has a private practice in Northern NJ and treats children, teens, and adults throughout NJ, NY, FL, and VT. When she is not seeing patients, Dr. Nikki teaches undergraduate and graduate psychology courses at local colleges and universities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I was born and raised in New Jersey by my biological parents. I am the youngest in the family and have one older sister. I was an active child growing up: cheerleading, competitive dancing, swim team, Girl Scouts, and various other clubs and activities throughout the year. Although I participated in many activities, I was a pretty shy child, and my mother was nervous that people would walk all over me and take advantage of my shy personality. Somewhere along the way I toughened up and become more assertive and outspoken. I think this change actually started in high school. I went to public school until 8th grade and then went to a private school located outside of my town. I went into high school not knowing anyone and it provided me an opportunity to reinvent myself and be who I wanted to be. That happened to be someone who wouldn’t let others push her around and someone who had a voice. Both my parents worked full-time while I was growing up and although they took off for all the major events or my dad would work them (he was a police officer in my town), it forced me to be more independent at a younger age than most of my friends. It also instilled a hardworking mindset in me that set the foundation for my success.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have always enjoyed helping people and actually wanted to be a teacher as a child and then when I was in high school, a lawyer. I had it all planned out and even took Latin in high school as I heard it helped with law school terms. However, also in high school, I had the opportunity to take a psychology course my senior year as an elective and the teacher, Mr. Cameron, was amazing! He really opened my eyes to the field and I became interested in psychology. The summer after graduation, I stayed in touch with him as he helped answer some questions I had about majoring in psychology. He even let me borrow some of his old college psychology textbooks so I could get a jump start and look at the material more in-depth. I initially went to a large state university and did not like it. I felt like just another number and didn’t feel like the professors knew me. I transferred out after my first semester and attending my local community college. There, I jumped in and took every psychology class imaginable. After earning my AA in Liberal Arts, with a Psychology Option (I took so many psychology courses, it was an added title), I transferred to a small, four-year college, where I earned my BA in Psychology, MA in Counseling Psychology, and finally my PsyD in Counseling Psychology.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would definitely say my high school psychology teacher I mentioned before, Mr. Cameron. Mr. Cameron introduced me to psychology and allowed me to fall in love with the field. I would also include my mentor in college, Dr. Thomas C. Barrett. Dr. Tom was a professor I had in undergrad, who was really intimidating and whose class I left crying every week because I believed he was such a difficult teacher and had unrealistic expectations for his students. He made me question if I wanted to go into the field but in a good way. He had a tough-love approach and didn’t sugarcoat anything. He actually reminded me a lot of my father. Little did I know, Dr. Tom would be my dissertation chair and one of my main cheerleaders when I was pursuing my BA, MA, and PsyD degrees. He became a second father to me and yes, there were continued tears and his classes and exams made my anxiety go through the roof, but he prepared me like no one else for my licensing exam and the dilemmas I would face once licensed.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

That is actually a really difficult question! I would say the funniest mistake I made in the course of my career was early on when I was teaching. I have a relaxed business style when I dress, but I also look younger than I am. In one of my first semesters teaching I wanted to look professional but approachable and went with my usual relaxed business attire. I was yelled out for making copies of my syllabus for the first day of class by a college faculty member because I was using the “staff only” copy machine. She didn’t believe that I was a professor at the college until I pulled out my ID. It was embarrassing for both her and me, but I learned from that point forward to overdress. I would rather be overdressed than underdressed or mistaken for a student when I am in the role of professor! After opening up my own practice, this happens a lot too. I cannot tell you how many times people have made the comment, “oh, you’re the doctor?” That is why I started putting my picture everywhere!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is not from someone famous, but from a former professor who I had in my MA and PsyD program, Dr. Valerie Scott. She is a firm believer in self-care and used to tell us, “the time to make time for yourself is when you tell yourself you have no time.” That stayed with me because I was THAT person who would say I don’t have time to relax, I don’t have time to slow down, and it was at this point that I started to realize I was wrong and this mindset I had for myself wasn’t helpful. It’s a quote I frequently use with my patients and students, and something I remind myself of. When I catch myself saying, “I don’t have time,” that is my red flag to stop and go to my calendar to block off self-care time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just finished up training to become more knowledgeable on cannabis and its interplay and benefits with mental health. I am excited to add that to my toolbox when I collaborate with prescribers for my patients. I also recently hired my first employee in my private practice, a virtual assistant, and I am looking forward to taking some things off my plate so I can focus on treatment and also looking forward to growing my team. Also, so I don’t get burnt out completing tasks that someone else can complete. In the upcoming months, I would love to hire additional providers in my practice to provide services I do not, such as family and couples therapy.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you! The three character traits I think were most instrumental were: perfectionism; being a rule follower; and empathy. I have a tendency to be perfectionistic and can get carried away with something once I start it. For example, once I decided on psychology as my major, I didn’t take any time off. After I transferred to the four-year school, I took every psychology class (on top of the others I already took to earn my AA). I actually finished my major requirements a semester early and after I was accepted into the same school’s MA program, I pushed to have the department allow me to start MA classes early. I took two MA courses while I was finishing up my spring/final semester in my BA program. After earning my BA and while I was continuing my MA courses, the school decided to bring in the first cohort of their PsyD program. I applied and was accepted, upon the condition that I fast-track my courses. So, I did! I finished my MA in a year and entered the PsyD program when I was 23. I didn’t stop taking classes until I graduated with my PsyD and even now, I am always looking for something else to learn and enroll in. I am a rule follower, sometimes to a fault. I do not like when others break the rules and have no problem calling them out on it. I actually had a former supervisor engage in some questionable behavior and had no problem going to my department at school, as an unbiased outside third party and informed them of the behavior. I found another supervisor and although it was awkward until I finished out my contract at the location I was at, I felt better knowing that I knew what was right and wrong and that I stood up for myself and didn’t let someone take advantage of the fact that I was a student-in-training. Last, but not least, I am an empath at heart, which can be a blessing and a course. My ability to be more attuned to others’ feelings helps me in my day-to-day work. However, it takes its toll. For example, mental health providers are already at an increased risk for burnout and vicarious trauma after taking in the stories of our patients throughout the day. During the pandemic when I had patients with loved ones dying and they couldn’t see them in their final hours, I would cry with them in session. If I need to send someone out for a safety concern and they need to go to the hospital, I tend to cry after they leave.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As a Licensed Psychologist, I work with many patients who are experiencing burnout. As a human being, I myself have experienced it a time or two as well. In my doctorate program, I was experiencing burnout- from the intensity of the classes, working seven days a week, and getting my first clinical experience. I started to experience certain symptoms, which lead to an autoimmune disorder diagnosis. I had both my PCP and Dr. Tom tell me that if I didn’t keep my stress and ultimately, burnout in check and start actively and routinely engaging in self-care, I wouldn’t make it through the program. This was a reality check for me and I wasn’t going to let anything stand in my way of what I wanted to do. I had to learn very quickly what to do to prevent burnout and listen to my body. The topics of stress and burnout were a common theme in the program, both with what we were learning clinically, but all of us being self-aware too. I experienced it first hand, learned about it in the classroom, and worked with numerous patients, and still do, who are dealing with this. During the pandemic, I had to keep my own burnout in check, while attempting to keep up with the high demand for mental health care, which is still going on.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

You are welcome! Yes, let’s jump in! Burnout is essentially exhaustion after prolonged stress. It is usually referred to in terms of work and many individuals think of burnout with certain job fields- first responders, medical professionals, air traffic controllers, etc. However, burnout can occur outside of work and in any profession. Burnout impairs our daily functioning and lasts longer than stress.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

To me, the opposite of burnout would be alertness, calm, hope, and control.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

People who say things like “just get through it” really irk me. I want to shake them sometimes and say, “don’t you think the person would if it was so easy?” Burnout is not as easy to shake as some people might think. I talk about control a lot with my patients who are experiencing burn out and many of them don’t have control or don’t perceive that they have control. That can be scary and frustrating at times. Constant stress could lead to unhappiness and depression, especially if the person feels out of control and hopeless with their situation. Burnout in one area of someone’s life can often lead to burnout occurring in other areas as well. If someone is burnt out from work, they typically can’t shut it off when they are home and it starts to impact their family and other relationships. If we can’t find or don’t take the time to engage in coping skills or self-care activities when we start to feel stressed, the work will continue to pile up and before you know it, stress has now turned into burnout. At that point, you are no longer treading water but sinking.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main cause of burnout that I have seen is usually related to work. The next area would be caregiver stress (usually seen in parents or older adult children caring for aging parents). The topic of burnout came up frequently over the last year, mainly focusing on first responders during the pandemic.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Sure! So there are a few parts to that question. But I think I can answer it all with my top 5. Before I get into that, I would first recommend that for anyone thinking that they are experiencing burnout or those who know they are, that they sit down and explore what is triggering these feelings. Ask themselves what is in and out of their control and if there is anything they can do about it. Many times, there are options we can take but we don’t like the options and might not want to do them. Start small and try to make adjustments to your own life first. You can only be in control so much and if you start with yourself, it might decrease some of the emotions you are feeling. Also, don’t be afraid to seek professional help. There is no shame in needing or asking for help. For my 5 things to do I would say:

Speak to your family members or friends and see if there are any tasks you can have someone else do for the time being. Rushing to pick up the kids at soccer practice every night? Ask another family member or friend to carpool. Set time boundaries for work. This was huge when the pandemic hit and stay-at-home orders went into effect. Have a set start and end time and stick to it. Leave your computer in another room, shut off your work e-mails and unplug for work-related tasks for a designated amount of time. Take time off. Seriously. Even if you don’t have days off to use and you don’t get paid. If you don’t listen to your body now, it will force you to listen when your productivity goes down and your boss is mad, or when you are actually sick and contagious that you can’t get out of bed. For whatever reason, our society looks at days off as still working days and looks down upon people who actually take off. Those days are there for a reason- take them! Talk to your boss or supervisor about letting go of some tasks (if possible). Most employers want a solid customer service experience and to be successful. Both of those things are at risk if you are burnt out. You will not be producing quality work, you might forget things and become irritable at others. That is probably not what the company wants.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Talk to them about what’s going on and offer to help. I am not saying that it has to be anything big but offering to cook dinner one night or do the dishes. Something as simple as that, while allowing the person to take a few minutes to themselves, will most likely be appreciated. Don’t push. The last thing most of us want to hear is that we are doing something wrong or there is something wrong with us. Casually asking the person if they have talked to someone about what is going on and offer that they might get benefit out of talking to a professional can help. As I mentioned, don’t push. Make the recommendation and let the person do with it what they want. Therapy is usually not as effective when someone is forced to be there and doesn’t want to be.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Be open and honest about the struggles in the workplace and don’t act like they don’t exist. Listen to your employees when they say they are getting overwhelmed, and have regular check-ins to see how they are doing. Encourage them to take time off and depending on the structure of the company, offer benefits that include mental health treatment. Allow for in-service days where there might be a mental health topic, yoga class, or something more relaxing to get their minds off of work. Most employees don’t go to management with these symptoms and issues for fear management will take away tasks and even their job. Let them know that they are more than just the work they produce- they are important human beings and their symptoms are valid.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think having an unbiased person in the workplace who does routine check-ins for employees will help. Someone who is not intimidating and who individuals aren’t going to be afraid will fire them if they share their struggles. Anonymous surveys to do check-ins and routine in-service days with mental health services would be great. Try to be proactive instead of reactive.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One big mistake I see with individuals when they try to reverse burnout out is adding more to their plate. They agree with coping skills and the need to find time for themselves, but they will add a yoga class or run every day into their routine. Those things are great, but you just added more to your plate, when it was already overflowing. Start small and go slow. Find something you can do right at home to start. Focus on something that doesn’t take up too much of your time at first. You are more likely to engage in something like reading to unwind for 15 minutes than go to a 90-minute yoga class at 5am. Most of us have coping skills we have used before that are effective. Try to figure out what they are and don’t reinvent the wheel if you don’t have to.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Thank you! If I coils inspire a movement I would do two actually. First, required time off that has to be taken. I have a love/hate relationship with PTO days that can rollover. People bank them for a rainy day, but that day usually doesn’t come. Employees should be required to take a day off every certain number of hours or days. Second, I would also want to see employers not be allowed to contact employees after work hours. I have read that other countries have implemented a rule or perhaps even a law that employers cannot e-mail or contact their employees for work-related matters after they have clocked out for the day. This needs to be a common practice and not a “that’s an awesome idea…”. Let’s make it happen!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh my goodness, that might be the most difficult question yet! I would have to say, and she is a hot topic right now, but Simone Biles. I would love to speak to her and shake her hand for her decision at the Olympics. As a person in the spotlight, she had a lot riding on her performance, it was the Olympics! However, she knew would she needed to do for her mental health and what worked best for her and did it. I was so proud when I read about her decision- it literally brought tears to my eyes. Biles did more for mental health, both for athletes and the general population than she probably knows. Young individuals are looking up to her and she set a phenomenal example for them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am on a few social media outlets and have a website. My website is www.vicipsychcare.com and you can follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with the handle: vicipsychcare.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!