Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg Of The Spine & Disc Center: “What you put in and on your body matters”

The more natural products, the better. What you put in and on your body matters. Using more natural products, eating more natural foods and consuming more natural supplements will have a positive impact on your overall health.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg.

Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg is a prominent Southern California chiropractor, founder of The Spine & Disc Center and the creator of Mineralgia, an all-natural topical pain relief formula. In practice in the greater Los Angeles area since 1995, she is passionate about providing therapies that restore patients to optimal wellness and mobility, enabling them to enjoy life to the fullest and return to normal activity of daily living. Dr. Rozenberg specializes in offering patients a non-surgical, non-invasive and drug-free approach to disc, nerve and joint disorders.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My name is Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg. I am a chiropractor who specializes in spine and disc conditions. I completed my training at Cleveland Chiropractic College 25 years ago, and have been in practice ever since in Los Angeles, California. My mom was a physician and, growing up, I watched her be extremely passionate about her work — helping and healing people in a more natural approach. She instilled in me the importance of sharing one’s gifts with others at a very young age. The older I got, I realized that I too, wanted to help and heal people in a natural way. I guess you could say that the desire for healing others is in my heart and also in my genes!

Now, I specialize in advanced natural pain therapies and treat my patients with the most natural approach possible, so much so that I created Mineralgia. Mineralgia is an all natural pain relief cream with dead sea healing. Mineralgia treats acute and chronic pain. It is gluten free, vegan, paraben free and I handed picked each natural ingredient myself. Originally being from Israel, I was fortunate enough visit the Dead Sea often and feel the natural healing powers it had to offer. That experience is what inspired Mineralgia and I wanted my patient to have the ability to experience it as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting story that happened since I began leading in my company is just the story of my overall journey. It is funny how life leads to the path you were meant to be on without you even realizing it. After I launched Mineralgia, I thought I would be taking a step back from my chiropractic work and focus strictly on Mineralgia but that was not the case. Shortly after the launch, I was introduced to spinal decompression, the noninvasive alternative to back surgery. I became extremely passionate about this and realized that these two went hand and hand and really married well together. For each patient that I treat for spinal decompression, I give them a tube of Mineralgia as their take-home topical cream to use in between treatments.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first created Mineralgia in Israel in 2006, I imported it into the states. I did not do all my due diligence so Mineralgia got stuck and I wasn’t able to take it out of customs. I thought to myself, it’s a natural product; what’s the big deal? Naturally, it was a big deal. I had to go through a long and grueling process to retrieve the product and make sure I had all the right paperwork. To be honest, it was a huge headache and that is when I learned my lesson! I decided moving forward, I would manufacture Mineralgia here, in the US, import the ingredients from the Dead Sea, and follow all the FDA guidelines, stability testing, and the like, so I would not have to deal with that again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom truly has always been my inspiration. Her love for healing and helping others is something that forever changed me. I do not believe I would be where I am in my career if it were not for her. A few years ago, my mother unexpectedly passed away and, after that moment, my whole world shifted. My passion for helping people in a natural way only grew stronger because I wanted to continue to honor my mom, her dreams and her passions.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

It is giving people the option to have a more natural approach to heal and allows them to stay away from unnecessary surgeries, injections and opioids.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Top five would be:

1. Having a morning routine, this sets the tone of your day. Having a morning routine creates time for yourself before the hectic day ahead.

2. Night time routine, this one is definitely a favorite. This is a great way to decompress from the day and allow your mind and body to unwind.

3. A good night’s sleep. Sleep affects everything, I cannot stress enough how important sleep is to your body and mind. My days are always non stop and a good night’s sleep is what gets me through and of course, some coffee!

4. Using Mineralgia as your pain relief cream! I created Mineralgia for acute and chronic pain. Mineralgia is all natural so it allows you to use it throughout the day without any negative side effects. Most pain relief creams just act as a band aid for the pain, where Mineralgia helps with the root of the problem. Pain is caused by inflammation within your body. When you apply Mineralgia, the dead sea salts act like a magnet to that inflammation and help relieve it.

5. The more natural products, the better. What you put in and on your body matters. Using more natural products, eating more natural foods and consuming more natural supplements will have a positive impact on your overall health.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire the movement of natural pain management. Your body is meant to heal itself and it just needs to be given the right environment . There are other alternatives to opioids and surgeries that people are not aware of. I would like to bring light to natural pain management and treat as many patients as I can with a natural and holistic approach. I want to show people there are options and your body will thank you. I truly believe the more natural alternatives you take, the chances are significantly higher that you will live a longer and healthier life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. To always do all your due diligence before starting a project and know the space you are stepping into. It’s harder to undo your messes than to invest time before starting something new.

2. Be selective with your team. It is always important to surround yourself with people who inspire you, push you and want to grow alongside you. You want a team that has the same vision as you and can really picture the end goal.

3. You NEVER stop learning.

4. How important self development and having a business coach is. Eight years after I started my practice is when I decided to work with a business coach. Immediately, I realized it was something I should have done from the beginning. They help you think outside the box and push you out of your comfort zone. They also help turn your dreams into reality and execute those dreams properly.

5. Marketing is everything. It does not matter how incredible your work is, if no one knows about it.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is something that is dearest to me because, truthfully, nothing will work if your mind isn’t. Your Mental health affects everything in your life and life is meant to live happily and joyfully. Each and every person deserves that.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My Instagram @drrozenberg and @Mineralgia_

Thank you for these fantastic insights!