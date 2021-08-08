Amber Milt Of Art Beauty Podcast: “Life comes first”

Life comes first. There are plenty of times that work is going to demand my attention (and win) but I’ve seen too many people who have sacrificed everything in their lives for their business, and to be honest, they don’t seem really fulfilled. I guess I live by the “work hard, play harder” motto.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amber Milt.

Amber Milt has decades of experience reporting and producing on-air and digital content for major networks and publications including Fox News Channel, Lifetime Television, BusinessWeek, New Beauty Magazine, and News Channel 12 Bronx/Brooklyn. Her passion to develop innovative and compelling content — that was not driven by ad dollars and “pay-for-play” ­– led her to create the Art Beauty Podcast. The weekly show explores the wonderful and wacky world of skincare regimens and rituals, plastic surgery breakthroughs and busts, and how to reinvent yourself one eyelash at a time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I spent much of my early career in media — starting as a local news reporter for News 12 Bronx/Brooklyn, to working with Fox News Channel as an entertainment and lifestyle reporter. Having been in the world of content production for magazines, TV, and digital, I was all too familiar with producing branded content and pay-for-play. And while I don’t doubt that many of today’s editors and influencers are being honest in their reviews, I wanted to create a platform where people could hear the real truth about everything from plastic surgery procedures to the latest developments and technology in beauty products. So I started Art Beauty Podcast as a passion project, and almost 3 years later and 150 episodes in, it’s something that has taken a life of its own. And most importantly, it helped me land my dream job as Senior Director of Video and Multimedia for NewBeauty Magazine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Wow. I feel like I’ve been able to have some many incredible moments throughout my career. But one thing that has always stuck with me is getting to interview Robin Williams for The Comedy Central Awards. While the red-carpet lifestyle might seem glamourous and fun (and at times it can be) a good majority of a reporters job is to wait until the stars show up and then harass them to give you an interview. For a big event, there might be 50–100 media outlets on the carpet all vying for a chance to get an interview during the 15 minutes celebrities walk into the event. The most coveted spots are generally the 4–5 at the front of the carpet because celebs and their PR team will generally rush them along after that. Working for big outlets I almost always got my interview.

Fast forward to the Comedy Central Awards, where Robin Williams was getting a lifetime achievement award. There were over 100 different outlets on the carpet — everyone from E! News and Fox, to unknown bloggers (at the time there weren’t podcasts). And despite almost missing his award, and making his PR team very upset, Robin Williams gave EVERY person on the carpet an interview — whether they had a camera team or just a small tape recorder.

And that moment always stuck with me because even though he was one of the biggest celebrities, he clearly remembered what it was like to get your foot in the door, and how important it was to be given a shot. I’ll never forget that moment.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oy vey…I’ve made many SO many mistakes (and I like to think that I’ve learned from every one of them) but the common thread in each of them came from doubting myself and my abilities. I wish I could tell my younger self to just go for it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents first and foremost. I wanted to work at the mall when I was 16 but my father, who owned a production company, made me work with his company instead. I learned how to retouch photos in Photoshop, how to edit on the AVID, and how to shoot and light. I was so angry at him for it then, and now I’ve built my career on what I learned from him.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I hope that I’m able to help women and men make more informed decisions about the products and procedures available to help them feel their best. I strongly believe that plastic surgery — with a qualified board-certified surgeon who listens to what you want — can be a very self-empowering tool in your anti-aging arsenal. But I’d like to help people sift through the marketing buzz and focus on getting the results they want.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Drink more water — our cells literally need this to function. A person could survive a month without food but wouldn’t survive 3 days without water. Be kind to yourself — I have to remind myself of this every day because I am my own toughest critic, but I believe that if we spoke to our friends, the way we sometimes speak to ourselves we would find ourselves isolated and alone — be nice to YOU! Wash your face every night and make your bed every day. Two small accomplishments that take almost no time but will have you start and end every day feeling fresh. Exercise, but don’t forget to stretch. I’m currently rehabbing a pulled hamstring that took me down for months and cost me a ton at Physical Therapy. Life comes first. There are plenty of times that work is going to demand my attention (and win) but I’ve seen too many people who have sacrificed everything in their lives for their business, and to be honest, they don’t seem really fulfilled. I guess I live by the “work hard, play harder” motto.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My podcast — just need to keep spreading the good word.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Marry the right person — this will determine 99% of your happiness or misery. Don’t give up. No one wants to waste time on a failing business, but there is no such thing as an overnight success. There can be an overnight one-off for sure, but success takes time, finessing, and the ability to stick with it. Be nice to people on the way up — you never know who you’ll need on the way back down. Say “yes” to more. Travel. I love New York City, but I literally need to leave it to calm down. I’ve been extremely fortunate in my life to be able to see a great deal of the world, and this has been a particularly challenging year with Covid-19 and the fact that I couldn’t hop on a plane and getaway.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. I lost two friends to overdoses and 2 to suicide before I graduated college. Just because you can’t see an issue it doesn’t mean it won’t affect you.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@ambermilt or @artbeautypodcast. And we just launched a newsletter and would love you to subscribe and support — http://eepurl.com/gl7DZz

