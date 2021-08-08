Shayna Terese Taylor Of Bottle & Stone: “Be kind to yourself and watch how you talk to yourself”

Be kind to yourself and watch how you talk to yourself. The mind can play tricks on us sometimes, but we can play tricks back. A great practice for this is when you notice your thoughts going in a negative place that doesn’t serve you, catch it and switch the narrative.

Famed model, chef, beauty, health & wellness influencer Shayna Terese Taylor who has gained over 140,000 dedicated Instagram Followers and launched the popular healthy lifestyle destination Shayna’s Kitchen, and created the mega-successful holistic CBD brand Bottle & Stone.

Shayna signed a contract with top modeling agency Wilhelmina Models in 2012. From there, she began expanding her social media presence by sharing original recipes and health/fitness advice. As a trained personal chef and ever-curious change-maker, Shayna pours her boundless passion for natural health into Shayna’s Kitchen, a top website destination known for engaging articles and videos on cooking, fitness, travel, health, and so much more. Through her work to uncover and share the world’s “best of the best” in wellness, Shayna formulated her own organic Morning Ritual Ground Matcha made of the world’s highest quality matcha: Ceremonial Grade A and Koicha Stone Ground. Shayna’s goal with her burgeoning online platform is to share what she uncovers so that everybody has access to make informed decisions about their health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up in southern California with my father and brother. My childhood and teenage years were typical for a teenager growing up in Riverside. However, I always had big dreams and aspirations. I enrolled in the culinary program at the Art Institute of Costa Mesa right after high school. Thinking that becoming a chef would be a great way to marry my need for a creative outlet and passion for cooking and nurturing the people I love. One day walking through Fashion Island mall in Orange County, I got approached by a Wilhelmina scout, who asked if I would be interested in pursuing a career in modeling. A week later I moved to Los Angeles and got signed by the agency. Even though I was getting booked for jobs on a regular basis. I struggled watching models starve themselves and try endless diets to keep up with the pressure of staying thin in the modeling industry. I knew that type of lifestyle was not only not sustainable but also dangerous for your health. I wanted to help these young girls and tell them that “yoyo dieting” was not the answer. Modeling was a great adventure but I knew in my heart that I had more to give and it had to be something creative.

My friends always called me Mama Shay because I was always the caretaker in the group, either cooking for everyone or making cocktails to get everyone in the mood. My circle of friends has always been diverse and somewhat international, and in most cultures if you want to show your love for someone, you feed them or give them nourishment. Preparing a meal for someone is the ultimate gesture of love. After my very short but fun stint as a model. I became a personal chef and discovered that most people had a desire to eat healthy because they understood the link between what we put in our body and our wellbeing, but most had no clue where to start. My clients were complaining of fatigue, excessive weight, or just wanting to feel better overall. — This made me seek out to search for answers. My niche quickly became — “How to maintain your energy and feel great, while still eating the foods you love”. I immersed myself in holistic eating and wellness education. After all, if food can make you feel sick, it also has the power to heal you, Hippocrates said it first “All diseases begin in your gut”. Not long after that I picked up my parents’ entrepreneurial spirit and started Shaynaskitchen.com

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Not too long ago, I was sitting on a flight to Florida and overheard a woman telling her friend as she was walking off the plane before we were about to take off, that she hadn’t flown in a while and she felt a wave of anxiety come over her suddenly, and she didn’t think she could take the flight. Her friend was trying every trick in the book to get her to relax. After debating for a little while I decided to step in and offer my Bottle& Stone CBD tincture I had in my bag. She was so grateful, and I explained to her how it could help, and how to take it. I always have it with me especially when I am traveling. After we landed, she approached me at the bag pickup carousel and couldn’t stop gushing about how a few drops of my tincture soothed her anxiety and she felt great through the whole flight. She had considered getting off the plane until I appeared with my CBD tincture. She was extremely thankful that I approached her and shared Bottle and Stone with here. She is one of our loyal customers to this day

It’s one thing to have your followers support your brand, keep repurchasing your products and my personal favorite that is heartwarming is receive personal thank you notes from my customers about how my products have changed their life, but it’s a whole other experience to see it in person.

My main takeaway from this experience is that it gave me reassurance that I am on the right path and what I am doing is making an impact on people’s lives. It fuels me to keep going, continue creating and providing a source of valuable information that inspires people to change their lifestyle and eating habits or simply incorporate healthier choices in to their daily lives.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It reminds me of a famous quote, “I would rather attempt to do something great and fail then attempt to do nothing and succeed”. Of course, I was scared when I was first starting out but my passion for realizing my dreams was greater than my fears. With that said, I don’t believe in mistakes because everything that happens to us is a learning experience. With every challenge, there is an opportunity for growth. Our mistakes test us; help shape our character and ultimately put us on a path of self-discovery and purpose. Without mistakes, how would we discover what we are good at? They give us direction and create a sense of urgency to” keep it moving” and maybe try something else. Mistakes force us to look inward and tap into our intuition and think about whether it’s time to pivot or keep pushing. The lesson that I have learned along the way is, there is no greater satisfaction then making a mistake, learning from it and rising above it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my mother Brenda; she is my biggest teacher and inspiration. Growing up I watched my mom be an entrepreneur and how she often had to wear many hats in her businesses. Over the years I have watched my mom be a film producer for the navy and Boeing. When I was 22, she deployed to Afghanistan to film a documentary. There was even a time where she promoted UFC fights.

Watching my mom growing up taught me resilience, honesty, perseverance and tenacity. To never give up and that if you want something done right do it yourself.

She also taught me some practical stuff, for example how to write a pitch deck, when it’s necessary to involve a lawyer or if it’s something you can handle on your own. She has always been very generous to share her knowledge and experience to help guide me along the way

The most powerful lesson she taught me is to never choose money over my passion. If am passionate about what I am doing and happy doing it, money will always flow in.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The world we live in today can be very overwhelming. There is a trending desire for more control or should I say more hands-on approach to our health. More people are searching for natural ways to help deal with their everyday problems and turning to their peers instead of doctors for answers. My followers turn to me for tips and tricks on how to live a healthier life. They tune into @shaynateresetayor Instagram for a daily dose of positivity and simple ideas on how to add wellness in to their daily life. On shaynaskitchen.com I offer healthier options for all-time favorite dishes from all around the world. As well as share my own personal experiences on how I overcame my health challenges.

I am extremely grateful for all the feedback I get from my customers and followers from all around the world. It’s what keeps me going. Just look at our reviews. People say our Morning Ritual Matcha is game changer, it gives you energy to get through their day without crashing. No jitters, no upset stomach, customers say it helped them stop drinking coffee and soda. We have women and men thanking us for creating Bottle & Stone sharing their stories of how it helped them sleep better, deal with anxiety, alleviate back pain or relieve tired feet after a long day of standing.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Have a solid morning that sets you for success for the day as well a nighttime routine that helps you wind down from the day. For example, don’t start the day by looking at your phone, reading emails etc. Use that time to do something for yourself that makes you happy. I personally like to light a candle, journal and do a small meditation before I get in movement (could be walking, hike or workout out) Then after the me time, I will get into emails and my workday. At night try not to look at your phone or the news 1 hour before bedtime. I personally love to put on spa music, read a book or take a bath before I get into bed. This allows the brain to shut off from the outside world and be calm so that your able to fall asleep quickly and deeper. Especially if you add in a tincture full of Bottle and Stone 600mg CBD tincture 20 min before bed. Start a food diary, because what might be good for some people might not be good for you. That’s how I discovered that avocado, corn, cauliflower, etc. — doesn’t digest well and doesn’t agree with my stomach. Knowledge is power and knowing what foods not to eat on a regular basis can help you have more energy and feel less bloated. Move daily even if it’s just going for a brisk walk or wake up ten minutes early to stretch. Even 10–20 min of movement can help your energy stay stable throughout the day. Strive to keep you’re your body alkaline. Disease thrives in an acidic environment. Doing simple things like drinking warm lemon water first thing in the morning, and or drinking Greens first thing on an empty stomach (I use the brand Get Off Your Acid) especially before coffee or anything acidic can help your body not only detox, but feel energized and help your body stay alkalized. Be kind to yourself and watch how you talk to yourself. The mind can play tricks on us sometimes, but we can play tricks back. A great practice for this is when you notice your thoughts going in a negative place that doesn’t serve you, catch it and switch the narrative. For example — “I feel fat today, I don’t like the way I look, I wish I was skinnier” STOP yourself, look at yourself in the mirror and say “I look beautiful, healthy, and thriving. Repeat this until you start to feel it. It may seem weird, but words are so powerful and watch how it can really shift the way you feel and look at yourself.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe I have already started a movement of my own, and my followers are a testament to that. My mission is to help people thrive holistically and empower them to find natural solutions for their everyday problems. I am very excited to share that I am working on a lifestyle / cookbook so I can continue this movement on a broader scale.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Believe in yourself and your passion. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will because passion is infectious. And a great way to start your tribe is by sharing what you believe in. When times get hard, remember why you started and don’t forget to give yourself a break. Because life is all about balance. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Mistakes help you grow and find your own path to success. Don’t start a new project before you finish the one you are currently working on. Even though I am a great multitasker, at times I find it hard to give each one of my projects the time they deserve. Take your time building your team. At the end of the day, you are only as good as the team you build and the people who support you.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability, mental health and environmental changes are all equally important to me and my team. Starting with sustainably, on our Bottle and Stone farm in Vermont, we practice regenerative agriculture, sustainable farming practices and are taking strides to fully transform it into biodynamic farm. We have already introduced bees, chickens and a garden with 65 varieties of different produce.

WHY

Because at the end of the day it matters where our ingredients come from and regenerative agriculture leads to nutrient rich soil that produces happy healthy plants filled with mother nature’s goodness and brings vitality back into the soil, plants and even livestock. It also helps make the most potent hemp oil to help our consumers with not only pain, but anxiety and mental health.

I strive to talk about metal health a lot on my platforms because you can be the healthiest person, drinking green juice and doing yoga, but if your mental health is not taking care of then you can still feel depressed, not be motivated and manifest disease. I believe the way we talk to ourselves is just as important as what we put in our bodies.

