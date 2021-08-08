Joe Delbridge Of Alūr Global: “Amidst all of your journey for success, make time for those you love”

Find balance. Amidst all of your journey for success, make time for those you love. Otherwise, you will only be surrounded by those who are only with you for what you can do for them.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Delbridge.

Joe is a personal brand manager for celebrities and social media creators and practicing influencer marketing expert who has spent the last half-decade refining and changing the world of influencer marketing. He’s created systems and processes used by the marketing departments of some of the most recognizable brands in the world, developed engagement to payment calculators used by brands and influencers, and has turned his attention to creating a revolutionary service that eliminates nearly all of the friction points involved in the influencer marketing space.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was building a traditional Internet marketing agency when back in 2015, I started to get a significant number of requests for influencer marketing as a service. I had some contacts in the celebrity entertainment space, but found it difficult to navigate and frankly, it felt a bit like the wild west. Neither agents, celebrities, nor influencers quite knew how to valuate the worth of their exposure, so you ended up with pricing all over the place. As well, brands were really struggling with profitability. They knew there was power in word-of-mouth marketing, which influencers sort-of supercharge. However, with the vast selection of influencer types, content quality, and integration practices, coupled with influencers’ lack of focus on brand service and slow replies, the field was in bad need of structure.

At first, I avoided the industry. It felt messy, hectic, and laden with egos that made effective communication difficult at times. But, like in The Godfather, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.” More and more brands requested influencer marketing and fewer needed content marketing and SEO…so, I evolved out of necessity. My biggest strength is in relationship building and this plays well into creating collaborations between brands and influencers.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Many agents and managers still use the dated practice of “make me an offer” in hopes that their clients will get overpaid and they can then brag to them about how much money they just made them for a single campaign. Since brands often seek specific talent, they’ll overlook this because they really want to work with them or show their peers and prospects who’s promoting their brand. My disruption comes from my successful experience creating the processes that have since been adopted by many as industry best practices. This, combined with my personal involvement with the creators where I spend time with them, educating them on how to best establish that brand relationship, and changing collaborations into long-term, profitable relationships for both parties.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I shipped products for sampling to a talent agent from one of the top agencies with whom we were under contract to sponsor one of their influencers. Little did I know, that agent was an aspiring influencer and proceeded to sample the products that were obviously made for women…on his own channel and in a rather weird and cringy way! It was admittedly somewhat funny, but also caught the brand by surprise as they didn’t want their products on display in that way, especially from someone who should have been a trusted resource. The lesson learned here is that there needs to be a common sense clause in the agreement that sample products are not to be publicly displayed by anyone other than the agreed upon influencer, lol.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I derived mentorship from a distance. There wasn’t anyone doing exactly what I wanted to do in terms of establishing a complete system. So, I chose more positive and inspirational talent, managers, and agents and picked their brains about how they viewed brand deals and why some creators pass on what seem like obviously great opportunities to the average person. This paved the way for my understanding of that side of things and led to my involvement in working directly with talent as well.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disrupting an industry is good when it solves problems for at least most people involved and I feel like it’s not-so-positive when the focus is primarily on money. For example, the manufacturing industry in the US was disrupted decades ago when the focus became on satisfying the board of directors’ craving for every little percentage of profit. This led to more and more offshore manufacturing, which again was disruptive, but entire cities plummeted into recessions and dramatically higher crime rates emerged. The US as a manufacturing giant was destroyed by greed, which then created superpowered antagonists that we feed and enable through commerce. Regardless of one’s opinion on the matter, the point of it all is that greed should never be the primary motivator for anything. It causes far more undoings than successes and those same successes can be obtained through more altruistic principles.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. Look at people when they’re uncomfortable to truly see who they are.

2. Just start. The difference between successful people and those who aren’t yet, isn’t what time of day you get up or how much you deprive yourself of pleasures. It’s just getting started every day and working a little toward your visions every day.

3. Find balance. Amidst all of your journey for success, make time for those you love. Otherwise, you will only be surrounded by those who are only with you for what you can do for them.

Sorry, no examples or stories for these, just good advice I received and happy to pass along.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

My focuses in business are grounded on creating win/win scenarios and solving problems. Right now, there are influencers craving brand deals and brands craving influencer exposure. The process is still bulky and no software to date has truly solved that problem on a large scale. Manual outreach is still the most effective and social media software companies are no longer liberal with their APIs because of frequent corrupt usage. Fully understandable. I aim to eliminate the need for influencers to reach out to brands in two different ways and brands will be able to access targeted influencers by the thousands, all without using expensive software or paying exorbitant agency rates!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The most impactful book I’ve read, possibly ever, is Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink. The reason it resonated with me is probably because growing up, I often heard friends and family blaming the system, blaming our teachers for their bad grades, and today, blaming the economy or the pandemic for failures. Indeed all of those things can cause legitimate setbacks, but ultimately your decisions are what determine your future. Nobody else’s.

In the field of influencer marketing, it’s easy to blame influencers for not promoting correctly or brands for not paying enough to the influencers. There are several reasons something can fail, but if you’re in charge of the campaign, taking ownership of it and doing proper planning and quality control will help eliminate some of the possibilities of failure and set the campaign up for its best chance of success.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is probably the Buddhist saying, “How you do anything is how you do everything.” It’s relevant to me in that it makes me think of seemingly meaningless things differently. When you start thinking like that and focusing on doing everything at a higher level, it actually makes you appreciate things more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Maybe this isn’t a common one, but I would love to eliminate paper usage from as many aspects of life as possible. I think this would make way for a better quality of life, improved oxygen from the reduction in tree loss, improvement in quality of life for wildlife as we’re destroying less of their homes, and who wouldn’t want less junk mail? For example, grocery store receipts…useless. Signing credit card authorizations on paper…useless (nobody ever looks at them or checks ID anymore).

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joe.delbridge

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joedelbridge

Clubhouse: https://www.clubhouse.com/@alur.ceo

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!