Dawn Fitch Of Pooka: “Sense of Humor”

Dawn Fitch is a Health Advocate, Speaker, Author, and Founder/CEO of award winning bath & body company Pooka Pure & Simple. Originally a graphic artist by trade, Dawn’s life took a drastic turn when she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease, Multiple Sclerosis. As she battled illness, she made a commitment to adopt a healthier lifestyle and started creating her own natural products for personal use. After some encouragement from family and friends, Dawn began sharing her healing handmade products with the world, and her company ‘Pooka Pure & Simple’ was born. Today, Pooka has been in operation for over 20 years, and her artisanal creations can be found online and in Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a Graphic Artist by trade and was working in graphic design. On my way to work one day, I suddenly had paralysis from the waist down and that started a five year journey of trying to figure out what was wrong. Many doctors told me they didn’t see anything, so in a quest to feel better, I literally changed my diet, watched what I ate, and just fell in love with aromatherapy. I started making products for personal use, and after creating several, the graphic artist in me decided to put a label on it.

My mom used to call my siblings and I “Pookalitas” when we were little, but I couldn’t fit that on a label. So I cut it in half and came up with “Pooka”. My friends kept pushing me to take all my products to a festival and we actually sold out. I was amazed because I’m like “okay, people bought stuff that I made on my stove”. From there, we just knew we started a business. It’s been a twenty year journey with my natural bath and body company, “Pooka Pure & Simple” which we now sell online and in Whole Foods stores nationwide.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The Aha moment was going to that festival and selling out of my homemade products. Before that, I pretty much figured I’d probably go back into graphic design. I thought it would be a fun festival and I’d just sell a couple of items, but when we got to the festival we saw the response and how much people were really into natural and healthy products. By explaining what the ingredients were, and giving demonstrations, people loved it! We came to the festival with a lot of inventory and we sold the entire table! I thought to myself — oh, my goodness this is not just like a fad or something. People I don’t know are searching for products like this and they like the ones I created. So that day made me realize, yeah, I think we just stumbled into a business.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m definitely a natural born entrepreneur and I started at a very young age. My family, especially my dad, was an entrepreneur. Our family business was called HH&D. That stood for Helen, Howard, Donna Douglas. It was a t-shirt business and everybody participated. We sold a lot of t-shirts and we made custom ones as well. I was in high school when the company was started. So this was many, many moons ago and even before that, my sister and I had a babysitting business, and a party planning business. After HH&D, we had a floral business where we did flowers for weddings. Throughout my work journey there’s always been an entrepreneurial venture going on.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Most definitely. My mom. When I was in college, I majored in Business. I knew that’s what I wanted to do. But I didn’t even know what that meant. But meanwhile, my entire life, I was creative — coloring, cutting, drawing and creating things. I struggled with my business classes. I would come home from college and my mom would lecture me to do better in my classes. One day she looked at me and said “why aren’t you an art major?” And a light bulb went off in my head. I never thought of that. I went back to school that Monday and changed my major. Then my life sort of took off in the creative direction. If my mom never said that, I would be an unhappy accountant somewhere and not doing what I love. My father also inspired me with his entrepreneurial side — and when he saw we sold out at the festival, he said this is a business. My mom and dad agreed and said let’s do it!

They understood the entrepreneur journey and it excited them. Pooka Inc is very much a family business. My dad, before he passed, was all hands on deck. Everyone in my family has been involved at some point.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My personal journey is tied to the creation of my brand. I created my products based on a need. I was later diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis so everything I do is based on things that I need in my life or I’m doing in my life, and I hope that they satisfy a need for someone else. For example, I add ginger and turmeric to products because it’s great for managing inflammation for my MS. I started putting those ingredients in our ‘Pooka’ products. So everybody’s getting a little dose of health and wellness. It’s disguised as “this smells really great”. But, it contains ingredients that are really great for people too.

Also the journey has turned into a group which is called the ‘Best Life Tribe’ where we dive more into health and wellness and I share resources. So, ‘Pooka’ is more than just products. My goal is to teach people to take baby steps to better health and wellness. I teach my community that it’s obtainable, and if you take a little tiny step, it’s easy. I think that makes us stand out — we’re not just selling products. We have a big arm in the Wellness industry too.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three P’s: Prayer, Persistent and Perseverance. Perseverance because you need that on this twenty year journey. There have been times when I wanted to give up and then something always comes around the corner that helps me to keep going. I always say I do this in two week increments. I’ll see an article or a great testimonial or something like that and I’ll say, “alright, I’ll do it for another two weeks!” I’ve been taking it two weeks at a time for 21 years!

I’ve also needed persistence and perseverance in my personal life with managing my MS. I’ve had good days and bad days, but what I love about entrepreneurship is that it has allowed me to take some downtime when I need it. I’ve built a nice staff who’s understanding. Their support allows me to take a step back, rest if I need to, and get back up full throttle. You have to keep going. My entrepreneurial journey consisted of constantly knocking down doors, whether it was advertising, cold calling, or marketing. It paid off. When we started off in Whole Foods, it was just 1 store. Now we’re in 65 stores! When we started out, it was one at a time, one store at a time. We were constantly calling Whole Foods, sending over samples, meeting with buyers, etc. There are times you want to give up because it’s tiring and it feels like it’s one little piece at a time, but now that we’re in several Whole Foods stores, I’m glad Pooka persevered and was persistent.

Lastly, prayer just tops everything in our business — we pray first before we do anything.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Of course. It was from another business owner. I was getting advice from them because we were in the same local area. They just told me to take a lot of shortcuts. “Don’t worry about this, you don’t have to worry about that.” I didn’t set up my accounting right away, I didn’t set up my bookkeeping the right way. I didn’t trademark my name, things like that and this business owner kept assuring me, telling me not to worry about it and not to spend too much money, and to try to do as much as you can yourself. All the advice every book tells you not to do now. And I know they meant well.

I thought she was right. So I did a couple of things just to get my footing. A couple of years later, my taxes were a mess because I was using excel spreadsheets and not really doing it the right way. When we finally got into Whole Foods, we were getting ready to go on some of the shelves and we got a letter to cease and desist from using the name ‘Pooka’ because I never finished the trademark because I thought I was too small of a business and it’s not gonna make a big difference. I spent a whole bunch of money getting a lawyer and fighting it so that we could just keep our name. My advice — even if you’re a small business, start doing things the right way from the start, and it’ll turn out better for you in the long run. You’ll be able to grow and scale more efficiently. If you start out doing things backwards, it’s gonna be a challenge playing catch up.

Your business is not too small to do things the right way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Definitely some team building activities. Doing things together outside of work. Planning events, no matter how small, like lunches or zoom activities. These are things that will keep your team feeling connected outside of the business so that they don’t burn out. I think that’s super important.

Also don’t micromanage. Micromanaging is the worst thing you can do. It takes your team’s confidence away and it makes them feel like they aren’t important because whatever they do, you’re going to do it over anyway. This will lead to them to be lazy and dependent on you, and they ultimately won’t feel like they’re a part of the business. So definitely be willing to give people some responsibility. Sometimes it may not be done the way you want it to be done, but at least it’s done. You can always give them some corrections for the next time. You have to allow people to build their confidence and build their footing in the business.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and authority in their industry?

Authenticity. Be authentic about why you started your business.

Be consistent in your messaging, product and customer service. Make sure you have a sound message and a sound “Why”. Always make sure the story you’re sharing is consistent and make sure that’s who you truly are. No matter what, people are always going to know that my company, Pooka, will deliver. Establish your corporate culture and how you deal with clients. Make sure that your whole team knows the culture, and adapts to it so that they can be the voice of your business. This ensures that no matter who is representing you, you can be confident that your business will always be represented with a certain level of consistency.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

It comes down to trust. You have to build trust. There are so many people in the beauty and body care business. Businesses are popping up everyday and if you don’t build trust with your customer and trust with your counterparts in the industry, then you’re not gonna make it. People have to know that you will provide them the same service, culture, and products, everytime. They have to know what you stand for and they have to trust you.

Communication also helps build trust. You have to be able to communicate. Whether it’s through social media or elsewhere, building relationships with your customers, making them feel special, and making them feel like they’re part of your family really matters. You have to have some consistency with your brand and throughout your team in order to maintain that trust because they can’t get one message when they speak to you as the owner and then get a different message when they’re interacting with your staff. So I think your culture, your story, and your brand message has to flow throughout your business in order to maintain trust with your customers.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & Founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Taking on too much. I think as entrepreneurs, we try to do it all. It’s a blessing and a curse. We try to save money and end up doing things we are not supposed to do.

If you didn’t go to school for accounting, you should not do your own accounting. If you know you’re not a marketing person, you shouldn’t do your own marketing. Of course in the beginning you are going to start off doing most things by yourself. But I think you should try early on to not be guided by what you can’t afford. If there’s something I need, I’m going to find the money for it as opposed to saying, I can’t afford it so I’m going to do it myself. You just end up doing things halfway in the long run. If you burn yourself out, then your business isn’t going to thrive the way it should.

If you’re doing so much, you’ll just fold under the pressure. I think the biggest thing we do is try and wear too many hats because we think we’re capable and we can’t afford things. But you have to have a budget to pay for services that are valuable to your brand!

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, you’re building from the ground up as opposed to being part of a regular job. There’s nothing wrong with a regular job. Everybody’s meant to be where they’re meant to be. In a regular job, you are a part of an already running machine. As an entrepreneur, you’re building the machine. So you’re putting all those pieces together, you’re engineering the entire business. Even in Corporate America there are some ups and downs, but the individuals may not directly feel it. But when you’re building from the beginning, you feel every bump and every bruise, and you take it very personally because you’re the mechanic and you’re the engineer of your business.

The beauty in being an entrepreneur is that you can build it the way you want it, and you can make your business work for you. You decide what success means. You may say I want to have a 1 billion dollars business, or you may want it to be just a job for you where it gives you just enough money so that you can have your weekends free and spend time with your family. I think that’s the beauty of being an entrepreneur. But because it’s so close and personal to you, you will feel every little bump. And when you have success there’s so much joy when you reach certain milestones, as opposed to being a part of a big company where those feelings may not trickle down to you.

The entrepreneurship journey is hands-on and very personal.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Sure. Funny story actually. I never really wanted to go on Twitter but I did for my business. A reporter sent a tweet out asking if anyone needed help getting their business out there. I didn’t even see the tweet. One of my friends tagged me and mentioned Pooka. The reporter reached out to me and asked me if they could ask me a few questions. I said yes, and we did a phone interview.

They called me back a few days later and told me it would be an online interview for Black Enterprise. Then they updated that to say the interview will actually be featured in print in the magazine. I’m like, oh my god, this is great! The interview went well, and they called me back again and said they were going to send a photographer. They told me exactly what to wear and I went out and purchased the entire mall (and made sure I kept the tags on because I knew they were going back). Ha!

We had a really fun photo shoot. They eventually let me know they were considering me for the cover. I’m like the cover of the magazine?! They told me it’s not guaranteed. I had to wait 3 months to see if I made the cover. It was a long three months of trying not to think about it. One day, I got a call from a friend congratulating me for making the cover of Black Enterprise. I was still in shock because I was told it wasn’t a guarantee, but when I went online to verify, there I was!!

I can still cry tears of joy when I think about how that came to be. From a single tweet! That was 2012 and it still feels like yesterday.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Yeah, that would be the trademark story. Right before Pooka was about to be on shelves in Whole Foods, we received a letter saying we could no longer use our name because there was a company called Pookie. They sold lip balms and said we were infringing on their trademark. I just was so angry at myself that I had started the trademark a couple of times and never finished it. I just kept putting it off. We had to halt our Whole Foods release and spend lots of money on a lawyer to try to fight it. I didn’t know if we were going to lose the Pooka name. How were we going to rebrand everything? I just remember being so disappointed in myself. If I had followed through and just did what I was supposed to do, we wouldn’t have been in this mess. Thank God we worked it out, but it cost us a lot in the end.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I forgave myself. There’s a lot of forgiveness in entrepreneurship. Take responsibility. Forgiveness and responsibility go hand in hand. Take responsibility, forgive yourself and move on. Do the work and let it go. So many things happen on the entrepreneurial journey, that you can’t take it personally. Because if you make it a habit to internalize everything, it’s going to be a very short journey. You’re just going to burn out.

What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Self-Care Routine — You need to take care of yourself, mind and body. A way for you to decompress. I like good sleep, prayer, and meditation. You need things you can go to when you want to step outside of the business. I didn’t learn this until many years into my journey. Be mindful of losing your identity in the business. For many years I was considered the Pooka Lady. I had to rediscover who Dawn Fitch was. Always remember who you are outside of your entrepreneurial journey and the things that are important to you personally.

Financial Cushion/Security — Start saving some money. Prioritize saving and putting funds to the side. Give yourself a financial cushion for emergency situations.

Explore hobbies — Engage in hobbies outside of your business. Things that allow you to turn off. I enjoy painting. I also like vision boarding, which allows me to map out where I want my business to go and where I want my life to go.

Have a support team, preferably people not in your industry. People you can go to when you need to unwind and talk about something else. People that can be a sounding board, or just hang out with you.

Sense of Humor — Everything wilI not always be perfect. You have to learn to let some things roll off your back and laugh it off. It’s all about perspective. Having a great perspective will help reduce stress. Everything isn’t urgent. Learn to shift perspectives so you can see clearly.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilient people know how to pivot. Sometimes the best way to be resilient is realizing you may not be able to stay on the same path. You may have to create a new path for yourself and bounce back in a different way. The bounceback may not turn out the way you hoped, but you have to be flexible.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes. Watching my dad and the rest of our family grow the family business. I was lucky because I got to see my dad make several pivots in his entrepreneurial and corporate careers. After his entrepreneur journey came to an end, he made a pivot. He went back to the corporate world at an older age, and he was able to take all the lessons he learned during his entrepreneurial journey and apply them to the corporate world. He carved out a new path for himself and was able to have a dynamic, successful, corporate career. Watching my dad taught me how to work through issues and deal with challenges face-on. My dad is a prime example of never giving up and always giving it your all. I looked to him for inspiration and I was able to find a way out of very stressful situations.

My entrepreneurial journey taught me it’s okay to try something and it’s okay if it doesn’t work out. Make the best of it and move on, possibly in a new direction if need be. We don’t have to be locked into a rigid plan. Take what you know, do what you can, and if it works, that’s great. If it doesn’t, take the best out of it, pivot, and see where you end up next.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes. I believe your thoughts are what guide everything. Everything starts as a thought. Whatever you think, turns into a feeling. You think something, then you feel it, then you act on that feeling and turn it into something physical. I’ve learned to keep positive thoughts, and in turn, my feelings are positive and so are my actions.

If you can maintain positive thoughts, the rest will flow in a positive direction. I believe your thoughts are key. How you start your day is very important. Do some positive affirmations and make sure you’re consistent. You have to really be aware of what you’re thinking. Ask yourself, is this the best process for me for today? Because if you start out in the morning with a bad thought process, it can really set you on a negative path for the rest of the day. What you think guides how your day goes and ultimately how your life goes.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I think it’s infectious. You have to inspire your team. They’re going to feed off your energy, and if it’s a negative energy, they’re gonna feel the same way. If you’re complaining and talking bad about customers, they’re going to feel the same way. Being uplifting and motivating goes a long way. We have a secondary business where we help young girls to develop a positive attitude, become entrepreneurs, and learn to make natural products. It’s called Beauty That Cares. We work with Girl Scouts. They have an awesome program for young girls where they learn about mentorship and team building, and learn different skill sets that can really help them navigate through life. The girls come to our program so positive and full of energy. If we were not enthusiastic and cheerful, it could change their whole day and change their whole mindset. In the end, you can pull your team down, or you can pull your team up with your attitude. Positivity is infectious. It can make or break team dynamics.

What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Some people watch it happen, some people make it happen, and some people wonder what happened”, that was my father’s favorite quote. I grew up at a young age, knowing this quote. You could stand on the sidelines and just watch other people have success. Then some people make it happen and they’re out there getting things done. Then there are some people that don’t even get it all. They’re not even engaged. My father taught me at a young age that we are the “make it happen” family, and that we’re gonna make it. I love that quote. I always want to be one of the people that’s making it happen because I want to make my pops proud.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can join the “Best Life Tribe w/ Dawn Fitch” on Facebook for health and wellness tips & resources. You can find my brand, ‘Pooka Pure & Simple’ on Instagram at @Pookalita, or visit our website at PookaPureAndSimple.com! And you can also follow my personal Instagram page at @DawnFitchOfficial.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!