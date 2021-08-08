Ellen Mackenzie Of Dishing Up Digital: “When things go wrong, hit pause and give yourself a break”

When things go wrong, hit pause and give yourself a break.

Imagine you’re about to launch your business, move across the country with your boyfriend, all the things you’ve dreamed of. Until suddenly that relationship of 8 years ends overnight and you’re stuck living with your parents trying to find the passion to start that business you always wanted, but it no longer seems as important. I spent my first month as an entrepreneur holidaying in Bali and didn’t even make enough to pay for said holiday. But I wouldn’t have it any other way because what I didn’t realise at the time was I was setting up the tone for my business. My breakup made me realise that I didn’t want my job to be my everything. Through months of healing, I discovered the freedom and joy I got from my business was better than any paycheck. The lowest point in my life is actually what helped me build my six-figure social media business

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Ellen Mackenzie, CEO and Founder of Dishing Up Digital.

Ellen Mackenzie is a 6-figure Social Media and Online Business Coach. She is a 25 year-old 9 to 5 escapee turned six figure business owner from New Zealand, helping female entrepreneurs master and monetize their Instagram. She went from dumped and jobless in the fall of 2019 to working with over 100 clients, selling out her programs and surpassing the six figure milestone in the span of just two years.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was living out my “dream” in 2019 — I had the fancy apartment in the city and I worked full time as a magazine writer for one of New Zealand’s biggest women’s lifestyle magazines.

I should have been happy but in reality, the 9 to 5 world made me miserable. The dream I had as a 13 year-old to be a magazine editor suddenly didn’t seem all that appealing. I was at a huge loss for what to do next, until I stumbled across some podcasts and YouTube videos talking about social media marketing. After four months of biting my nails “thinking” about it, I finally took the plunge and launched my agency, DIshing Up Digital. Within four weeks, I’d made over 1000 dollars and I knew I was onto something. Ten months later, I officially quit my job to go all in on my side hustle. It’s now been almost two years and I’ve grown my business to a team of three and am making over six figures.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I’d been working in magazines as a journalist for a few years and had an itching desire to shift into the digital world. After some research, I decided to take a stab at social media management. I’d had a blog for several years and thought it was something I’d be good at. I put up a post in a local Facebook group with a few examples of my work and suddenly I had over 50 inquiries. I knew in that moment I was onto something. There was huge demand and I could turn this into something big.

Fast forward two and a half years and I’m now a social media strategist and coach full time and have made over six figures in my business.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

My dad ran his own business for many years and although I didn’t realise it at the time, I picked up a lot of inspiration from him. My family wasn’t hugely well off. Growing up we had good years but also some really bad ones during the 2009 crash. But throughout my dad’s business and job changes, I was always really inspired by his work ethic, he always gave everything 110%. He would always say the best boss he ever worked for was himself and I’d just laugh at the joke. I never thought I would have what the guts to start my own business, let alone generate a full-time income off it. But I think my dad had been planting the seeds my entire life! And here we are today, so shout out to you dad.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My business is all about transformation and personalised service. I’m not a huge faceless agency. I don’t sell you my services and then assign your work off to a junior staff member, which I know is very common in other digital marketing agencies. My clients work with me and I’m super hands-on throughout our time together. I’m focused on transforming their business and in the case of my coaching — their whole lives. I get people results and that’s what I’m proud of. One of my previous coaching students came to me when she was leaving her job as a nanny and had no idea what to do next. Fast forward just one year and she has her own thriving social media agency that’s more than surpassed what she used to earn.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m the type of person that never gives up and Failure isn’t a word in my vocabulary. So many new coaches and business owners turn away at the first hurdle. They get scared when one thing goes wrong and they ultimately give up on their dreams. Since starting my business, my view of failure has completely changed. When I launched my first coaching program after working as a social media manager for a year, it was a complete flop. I had zero sign ups and no one was remotely interested. The program had “failed,” but I didn’t give up. I kept tweaking and developing a new idea and when I re-launched it over 10 months later, I sold out all the spots in two weeks. Failure is just an opportunity to learn and create something better. Once you embrace this mindset, you will unlock new levels of success.

You don’t have to be an extrovert to run your own business. This is a huge misconception so many people have and I always like to wear my introvert label with pride. I believe being a more introverted and empathetic person has helped with building my business. I don’t identify with “sleazy sales guy,” but rather I am a genuine person who can connect with clients on a deep level. I remember when I booked my first American client (as a girl from New Zealand, this was a big deal!), we initially ended our discovery call parting ways because my offer didn’t seem to be the right fit, leading me to be the one to suggest she hire somebody else. But four days later, she came back and said she had changed her mind and wanted to hire me. Why? Because of my energy and genuine attitude. She had interviewed a list of other candidates and just couldn’t get me out of her head. Just because I’m an introvert, doesn’t mean I can’t make genuine connects that lead to sales in business!

Self confidence and having an unshakable belief in myself. And no, by confidence I don’t mean you’ll see me singing on stage in front of 100 people. I mean I have confidence in my business and myself as an entrepreneur. I always say business is 10% skill and 90% mindset. If you don’t have your mind in a strong place and have that confidence in yourself, your business will crack. I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve had clients question my prices or blatantly tell me I’m running my business “wrong”. If I didn’t have the confidence I do, I would have listened to these people and let their opinions control me.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I don’t tend to have regrets in my business or things I wish I didn’t do. Every move and decision, even if it seemed like a failure at the time, has got me where I am today. But if I had to answer this, I have always said I wish I left my job earlier and gone all in with my business. It’s a big move to make and I remember constantly asking for other people’s opinions and listening to what they had to say instead of just believing in myself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I have a small team of contractors who make my business run and I would be at a loss without them! A big thing for me is trusting my employees. I don’t hover or constantly check in on them. I give them the flexibility to create their own schedules, just like I do for myself. The reason I started my business was to have more freedom in my life and it’s the best feeling ever to be able to extend that to my team members.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Show up consistently every day with power and authority. It sounds like a simple response but this what really gets you results. Your relationship with your customers, audience and others in your industry doesn’t just happen at the snap of your fingers. You have to spend time nurturing it and building up that trust and connection. Becoming an authority in your industry is all about being consistent and putting content out there daily to show the rest of the world the value you bring to the table.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We live in a very fast-paced online world today. Every man and his dog is starting a business and if you want to get a step ahead of your competitor and actually start making money, you need to focus on building that connection with your audience. It’s the like, know, trust factor — this is what will get your product or service front of mind in your audience. And the audience that has that connection with you, will ultimately stick with you throughout all those highs and lows of doing business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Comparison is a huge thing when it comes to starting a business. It feels like everyone else around you is doing better or achieving goals faster. Having a strong mindset and faith in yourself can have so much power as a business owner. So many of my coaching clients have all this talent and so many great ideas but it’s their mindset and constant comparing to others that is stopping them from succeeding. Make sure you’re working on yourself and your mindset every day to help this! Start looking at people with the view of “if they can do it so can I” rather than “I wish I had their life.”

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

There have been many highs and lows in my journey of self-employment. From when I just started and was making my first 1000 dollars through to now making six figures. In my experience, the more money you make the bigger the problem can get, too! Suddenly decisions can have a huge impact on your revenue. It’s hard to realise this when every business owner is sharing their perfectly curated life on Instagram and that’s all you have to compare yourself to. But behind the scenes, I can guarantee all those people you look up to, will be dealing with big issues.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Gosh I have a list of scenarios too long to even write up here! Working in digital marketing as a contractor for other businesses, you will come across clients who don’t treat you with respect and will constantly talk down to you and question your skills. This is an unfortunate downside of being a contractor as you are often viewed as “expendable” and difficult clients will want to push their authority over you. I’ve had many days where I’ve finished up work feeling miserable and burnt out because of demanding clients like this. There is a huge amount of pressure on my shoulders to not just deliver to one “boss” like in a normal job but instead I’m reporting to 10+ “bosses” in the form of clients.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Letting out all my emotions and not bottling them up is key. I complain to a friend, get those negative feelings off my chest and then go back to my client with a clear head and take all the fiery emotion out of the situation. But once I’ve dealt with a client, that’s not everything. People forget after situations like this, you need to check in on yourself too. This year I’ve slipped into some really bad burnout episodes — on one occasion I even temporarily lost vision in my eyes from stress! Now I’ve completely changed my schedule, introduced more time blocking and consistent time off. Every month on the 29th, I take a day to myself. This might be going to the movies or spending a day being pampered at the spa. March 29th is my birthday, hence why I chose the 29th as my pamper day, and by making myself take this day every month, I know I’m getting consistent rest. On top of that, I’m making sure I’m taking more holidays and expanding my team to outsource more work. Reality check: you can’t run a successful business all on your own. You need a good team around you. When you make a mistake in your corporate job, you might get scolded by your boss and spend the next few weeks trying to prove your worth again. It’s only on the very rare occasion your failure could lead to getting fired, you still have that reliability of pay check coming through. But when you’re self-employed and “fail” at something, that usually means you’re making dollars. This has been the key difference between working for myself compared to being in a corporate job.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. When things go wrong, hit pause and give yourself a break.

Imagine you’re about to launch your business, move across the country with your boyfriend, all the things you’ve dreamed of. Until suddenly that relationship of 8 years ends overnight and you’re stuck living with your parents trying to find the passion to start that business you always wanted, but it no longer seems as important. I spent my first month as an entrepreneur holidaying in Bali and didn’t even make enough to pay for said holiday. But I wouldn’t have it any other way because what I didn’t realise at the time was I was setting up the tone for my business. My breakup made me realise that I didn’t want my job to be my everything. Through months of healing, I discovered the freedom and joy I got from my business was better than any paycheck. The lowest point in my life is actually what helped me build my six-figure social media business

2. Remember why you started and just keep riding the rough waves.

The difference between a successful entrepreneur and an unsuccessful one is they just never give up. It might seem like the world is ending and everything in your business is going wrong, but if you just keep pushing forward, you never know what could be around the corner. If I had given up after my relationship ended and begged for my old job back, I never would have gotten where I am today. Similarly, if I had let a global pandemic scare me in my fourth month of business instead of just pivoting, I wouldn’t be where I am. Things go wrong every week in my business but I just think about why I started, how much I love my job and push on through the difficult moments.

3. Find a team of people you can trust.

Being an entrepreneur is hard enough, so stop trying to do it all on your own. Surround yourself with a talented team of employees and contractors and this will make a huge difference to your business. Having people to lean on for support is great for riding those highs and lows of business.

4. Stop caring what other people think and just solve the problem.

When you’re running your own business, your failures and low points are suddenly put on a stage in a way. Whether it’s because your business is online and your audience or followers can see when a launch flops. Or in other cases it could be your employees or staff members seeing the lows. In either case, you need to stop letting other people’s thoughts and opinions consume you. Focus on solving the problem, don’t waste time worrying about what XYZ thinks of you.

5. Failure hits harder when you’re an entrepreneur, prepare yourself for that feeling.

When you’re self-employed and “fail” at something, that usually means you’re making dollars. You don’t have a salary to fall back on. Taking a risk suddenly seems a lot greater! My first online coaching program I launched was a total flop and I didn’t get a single enquiry. I’d spent weeks planning this program, shooting promo photos, designing the sales page and more. That’s a lot of hours I didn’t get paid for and that failure hurt. But, if you’ve ever worked with me or are familiar with my story, you’ll know I was able to turn that failure into a new sell-out program that I launched a few months later. Failure can teach you a lot and be extremely valuable, but it’s one hell of a scary journey to go through.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me is all about having the ability to think outside the box when things go wrong. It’s about picking yourself up and finding a new challenge, rather than having a pity party for yourself and asking why bad things keep happening to you. I had always wanted to work with travel businesses on their digital marketing, so I made this a big part of the niche for my business. But then a few months later covid hit and I lost my biggest client. Instead of sitting around freaking out, I pivoted my niche and started working with eCommerce businesses that were booming thanks to all the lockdowns.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I would say I mix positive and negative. I like to look like a total boss on the outside, but truth is I’m a total crier when things go wrong! I have to let the tears run and have that 5 or 10 minutes letting my emotions out, and then I look for the positives. Trying to be positive all the time is exhausting. Don’t be afraid to be a little negative to get on track to happier thoughts.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“I did not have the most experience in the industry or the most money, but I cared the most” — Sara Blakely

This sums up my entire business journey and everything I believe about entrepreneurship. I didn’t come from a wealthy family, I didn’t go to a fancy school or university. I just worked hard and believed in my mission and passion. That’s the real secret to success.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow my entrepreneurial journey via Instagram at @ellenmackenzieeor sign up for my group coaching program, the Dishing Up Digital School.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!