Peter Warhurst of Red Rover Moving & Storage: “Always be a life-long learner, don’t stay complacent and always be nimble”

A serial entrepreneur who was born and raised in Long Island, New York, Pete has had 100% success rate on profitable exits from his start-up ventures. Pete launched PODS in 1997 and grew it to over 100 corporate and franchise owned locations in the US, Canada and Australia before selling to private equity in 2007. The clear leader of the portable storage industry, Pete led PODS growth through numerous capital raises and innovations including custom software, proprietary lift system, container manufacturing, and a complex logistics network to perform inter-location (long distance) moves.

A creative thinker with demonstrated skills in operations, engineering, and finance, Pete’s accomplishments also include: co-founding 911 EAI systems, the 2nd largest provider of 911 routing software which he sold to Bell Atlantic in early 1992; developed Florida Mini-Storage, selling in 1997 as the prelude to PODS; and creating a car wash concept with intent to build a regional brand, sold in 2019. Pete has obtained multiple patents including those on PODZILLA, the lift system for PODS, and sits on the board of Raynor garage doors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this career path?

I was a volunteer fireman in Long Island, New York, looking to pursue firefighting as a career. Due to the extensive waitlist, I decided to move to Florida. I caught wind that the City of Clearwater was hiring firemen, so in 1973 I moved to the Sunshine State to follow my dreams. Within a month of being in Clearwater, I was offered a job. At that time, EMTs were a new thing and I was one of the first to join their new paramedic program.

Around the late ’70s, the 911 emergency call system just started. Our fire chief, who knew I was handy and interested in technology asked if I knew anything about computers. I told him not much, but I was interested in learning! Long story short, I got involved in a project to consolidate dispatch centers for 23 fire departments and two police departments. We built the 911 center and software for Pinellas County, which ultimately became a nationally renowned 911 dispatch system. Soon after, I and two individuals left the fire department to start 911 EAI Systems. 911 EAI Systems was the second-largest police, fire and EMS dispatch and records management software in the US and Canada. After selling 911 EAI Systems to Bell Atlantic in 1985, I decided to retire for the second time, but it didn’t take long for me to find a new passion to pursue. I started looking at mini storage which prompted my idea for PODS. I started PODS and then sold it in 2007. I decided to retire again, but apparently, I’m not good at being a retiree! That’s when Red Rover Moving and Storage was born.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re trying to help customers have more control over activity, moving & storage. We’re doing this in several ways:

We’re utilizing technology to automate many activities — such as placing an order, picking up your truck, or setting up your ramp. All these things can be done with the click of a button. We’re allowing our customers to “pick and choose” how much they want to do themselves vs having someone do it for them. If someone wants to pack, load and drive the truck themselves, they can do it. But, if they want someone else to do all those things for them, we can help arrange that too. While most of our customers choose to do the former, we think we’re the only company in the moving and storage category that provides this kind of flexibility.

The great thing about how Red Rover works is that many of the technologies we’ve implemented are not only helpful for the customer but also reduces our costs. We’re able to pass on those savings to our customers.

All of these factors provide the customer more control, make for a great financial business model and offer savings to our customers. We expect that providing the customer more control at less cost will be a winner.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I started my first self-storage facility, one of the most appealing aspects was that it had low labor costs — the facility only required two or three people to manage the operation. Ultimately, my involvement with self-storage led me to my PODS idea. PODS unique business model allows us to bring the storage containers to the customer. The concept ended up being bigger than I ever imagined. Before I left to start Red Rover, PODS had over 200,000 containers and over 1,000 employees! The most important lesson I’ve learned is that no matter how smart you are when you start a company, you must be flexible and seize all opportunities when they present themselves.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who has been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I can’t point to specific mentors, but I can tell you about some of the core philosophies I live by.

First, I always look to hire people smarter than me and willing to speak up. Those are the people you can learn from. I often ask myself questions like how do they might approach problems differently than me? What skill or knowledge do they have that I can learn from and better myself with? I’ve been fortunate to have seen major success doing this in every step of my career.

Leaders should also keep their minds and doors open. You never know where a good idea is going to come from. Many times, it comes from someone on the front lines of the company or often from the customer. At PODS, we’ve never thought about the idea of helping people move until a customer asked if we could move a container from their current location to their new home. Well, of course, we could and suddenly, we’re in the moving business!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’?

It all goes back to the customer and the competition. If you’re disrupting a category, you need to do something substantively different than your competition but also make sure it adds value to the customer. Ask yourself what problem are you solving compared to your competition? What unfulfilled need are you providing to the customer? If you can’t answer those questions, you’re probably not disrupting the category and answers the question about when disrupting an industry is “not so positive.”

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey?

Always be a life-long learner, don’t stay complacent and always be nimble. Life will always throw you a curveball, so you must react quickly when it does.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

You’re right. We will always continue to improve and innovate at Red Rover. We’re looking at new ways to make our service easier to use for our customers. Some examples include creating a mobile app for our remote-controlled ramp (which we already have that feature and plan to make available to the public soon) or creating a fully autonomous truck so our customers wouldn’t have to drive at all. But right now, we’re fully focused on expanding our footprint. Customers love the “long-distance” moving option that we provide. Our primary growth efforts are based on expanding Red Rover’s footprint even further so we can offer those services to more people- creating more “pairs” of origination and destination markets.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m a fan of Jim Collins’ Good to Great and the Hedgehog Concept. If you have passion for your business, believe that you can be the best at it and focus on delivering that vision. Good things will happen.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t have a movement that could inspire people to rally behind me, but I do believe that we are all empowered to make a change in this world.

This country, this world, has been changed and molded by individuals that had a vision. They see a better way of doing things and they think outside of the box (pun intended). Alexander Bell, Benjamin Franklin, Henry Ford, the Wright brothers, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to name a few old and new, all had an idea of something that could be different or better. I believe we all think of ideas and different ways of doing things better during our life span. The challenge we face is choosing one idea, while some have dozens, from all the other ideas. Finding the one that will be a home run, the one that will truly stand out and the one that will most likely be accepted or adopted by the mass Populus. Finding the right idea is the first step and the easiest step. The second step and there are only two, is to have the courage to give up everything. To have the confidence that this idea will make a difference, will bring success and change people’s lives. When you have that idea and that courage, you will know that you are destined to make a change. Just go for it. The pieces will come together, people will see your vision and support you in your journey.

How can our readers follow you online?

