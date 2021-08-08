Lianna Nielsen: “Meditate”

Meditate: If meditation were a pill, it would be a multibillion-dollar industry. It’s simply one of the very best things you can do for both your body and your mind — plus it’s free! Meditation is incredibly healing: it helps lower inflammation and stress hormones, improves sleep, and supports weight loss. It’s been shown to lower blood pressure and is even said to be anti-aging on a cellular level.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lianna Nielsen.

Lianna Nielsen is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach specializing in both gut and hormone health, with additional training in personal leadership and development coaching. Lianna was inspired to become a health coach through her own healing journey, where she healed herself from an undiagnosable autoimmune condition through food and lifestyle interventions. Lianna combines both her health coaching and leadership and development training with her own healing journey to teach people to listen and connect more deeply to their own bodies, creating health, vitality and clarity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’d love to! I grew up as an only child in Maine, running around barefoot and eating lots of organic produce from the farm next door. I was a healthy, happy kid until I went to college, where I started battling with anxiety, depression and an eating disorder. Post-college I moved to New York to pursue an acting career and the stress of city life and an uncertain career only made things worse.

By my mid-20’s I was suffering from a whole host of seemingly unrelated heath issues (digestive/mental health/skin/hormonal issues — my hair was even falling out) that were just labeled “autoimmune.” I was seeing a variety of doctors, none of whom had any helpful answers. When faced with turning to steroids or “waiting a year until my symptoms got worse” — an actual recommendation from a doctor — I decided to take matters into my own hands. I read everything I could about intestinal inflammation, which was the only actual diagnosis I had received after a colonoscopy, and quickly discovered that it was the root of all of my issues. My research led me to a book, “The Microbiome Diet” by Dr. Raphael Kellman, which helped me to rebuild my microbiome therefore healing not only my digestive issues, but basically everything else.

Within 12 days of changing my diet, years of depression and anxiety disappeared. Within six months most of my symptoms reversed and I felt like a completely different person. I was so blown away by what had happened that I started reading everything I could get my hands on about nutrition, gut health, and mental health. It inspired me to go back to school to become Health Coach at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition — the only place I could find that even acknowledged the gut-brain connection at the time.

I became a health coach initially as a side job to supplement my inconsistent acting career, but over time, the business grew so much and I enjoyed it more and more, that I made it my primary focus.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

For a majority of my life, I wanted to be an artist: I grew up dancing and acting, I studied painting and writing in college, I attended an acting conservatory post-college. I was an actor for many years and I loved it but I never quite felt creatively fulfilled. I booked tv and films jobs, commercials, wrote and produced a feature film, did improv and stand-up comedy, but there still felt like something was missing. When I got sick, healed my body myself, and then went back to school, I started to feel fulfilled but I also was straddling two careers. It worked for a while but the longer I did it, the more I felt the need to pick one.

At a certain point, as my business continued to grow, I realized that I was enjoying it more than acting. This was very hard for me to accept since it had been a childhood dream to be an actress and I had put in years of hard work. I was so afraid that I wouldn’t be fulfilled with just my coaching business. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Making the decision to jump fully into my business has been more rewarding than I ever could have imagined. The biggest shock to me was that the creative fulfillment I was always looking for in both acting and comedy, I finally found through my business. In no universe did it make sense to my brain that leaving a career in the arts to have a wellness business would finally make me feel like a real artist, but somehow, it did. Through my work, I write and speak about what I am most passionate about, I deeply connect with others, I tell stories, I create in my kitchen — and all of this is incredibly fulfilling to me.

The biggest lesson for me in this was to listen to and trust my intuition above all else. It took years for me to trust the internal nudges I was getting, telling me to leave acting and fully embrace coaching but I would always rationalize myself out of it. I was unsatisfied for a long time and could have been happier sooner if I had just trusted myself enough to take the leap. Life, healing, and growth are rarely linear. Some of the most wonderful things will come from a willingness to be open and take risks instead of following the safe path. The right step towards your healing or dreams isn’t always the most logical one, but if you learn how to tune into yourself, how to listen, and how to trust, it will be the right one.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made, over and over and over, at the beginning of my career was staying in my comfort zone. I was so afraid to put myself out there and to advertise myself that initially my business grew very slowly — which also meant that I was also growing very slowly. I was so afraid of what people would think of me because I had worked as an actress for years before going to nutrition school. I was afraid no one would take me seriously or people would think I was a failed actress when really my passion had evolved from my own healing journey.

In the beginning I barely put myself out there: I didn’t advertise, I hardly looked for opportunities, and I felt like I needed to continuously learn more to prove myself. Health coaching was a newer career path so I also felt self-conscious about that: “Who is going to want to listen to me? I’m not a doctor or a dietician!” When really, I had spent years doing the research on my own and healing my body before I even went back to school — I had a wealth of firsthand knowledge, real-world results, and training to back me up.

Looking back, I see that I was allowing my fear to run my life and my business — which wasn’t at all helpful. Fear is always going to be there. No matter how old we are or how much we learn, there is always going to be a part of our brains that will fight to keep us small because small is safe. Nothing great has ever come from staying safely in our comfort zones. To grow, expand, make an impact, and find both success and satisfaction in what we do, we need to push past the fear.

I launched a new online group program this past spring and it was something that I’d been working on for a while. It felt very dear to me, like the culmination of the past seven years of coaching and teaching and therefore felt very personal and scary to share. When it came time to advertise it, I was terrified but without a second thought I did it anyway. I was so anxious I would launch it and there would be crickets but the opposite was true. I had a huge response and it’s been extremely successful. While all of this was so exciting to me, what I was most impressed by was that in the face of extreme fear, I launched anyway. I realized that I’ve reached this place in my career where I observe the fear, feel gratitude for it for trying to protect me, but do the next scary thing anyway. That to me is one of my greatest accomplishments.

If you take nothing else from this article, I hope it’s the inspiration to push past your fears and limitations and follow your passions — -no matter how terrifying they may seem in the moment. There will always be more moments of fear, but it’s up to you how you handle those moments.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have two women who I’m very grateful for, one at the start of my career and one more recently — both who pushed me outside of my comfort zone and encouraged me to use my voice.

The first one is Kristin Hanggi, a Tony nominated director, writer and producer. Years ago, I was assisting in one of her writing workshops and during the downtime, I was encouraged to participate. While I wasn’t writing a screenplay, I had been toying with the idea of creating a 12-week holistic nutrition class for performers and started to outline it for fun. She went around the room and had everyone pitch their ideas including me, which I wasn’t prepared for. The feedback I got was astounding, everyone in the room loved the idea and wanted to take the class. Kristin challenged me to pitch the class to the head of the company who was hosting the workshop and though I was terrified to do it, I did. The woman accepted my idea, and after teaching only one workshop, I was offered a position on staff at an acting conservatory to teach my nutrition class. This not only was a dream come true but it allowed me to grow as a coach and a teacher. It allowed me to refine my message and created more speaking opportunities at other venues, even at New York University. I will always be grateful to Kristin because she encouraged me to use my voice and though it was scary at the time, doing that gave me so much confidence and really launched my career as a health coach.

More recently, I decided to hire my first business coach, Dana Bowling. She focused a lot on building online businesses, especially on Instagram. This ended up being extremely helpful as I hired her a few months before the pandemic hit. She really encourages you to get on camera and use your authentic voice. Though I had acted for many years, the idea of getting on camera and speaking, using my own words to talk about what I actually believe in, stand for, and sharing my personal story terrified me. While working with her I fought through the fear and started to show up every day. I spoke about my journey, what I was learning, about what my clients were experiencing. I made jokes and just was myself. The more I showed up the easier it got and the more myself I became. It allowed to me really get clear on my messaging but even more than that, to connect with my ideal audience. Something as simple as showing up every day and sharing a little bit of myself helped to transform and grow my business and also allowed me to bring other aspects of my personality to what I do. I now love doing it and it’s led me to enjoy my work so much more. I will forever be grateful for Dana for that.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Though I teach people about nutrition, what I’m really teaching them how to do is listen to their bodies. Through diet and lifestyle changes, I help people cultivate a deeper sense of listening and understanding of themselves. This not only helps them to heal and optimize their bodies, but also their minds. I empower them to trust themselves and honor their needs. In doing this people get very clear on what is actually important to them, how they want to spend their time, and how to best care for themselves.

When people are healthy, they tend to be happier and kinder — this makes it much easier for them to live meaningful and impactful lives. Either by example or directly, each person I educate and empower consequently improves the health and lives of those around them.

Additionally, when you really start to understand what your body needs to be healthy — which is mainly real food (not industrial and processed), sleep, connection, joyful movement, and nature — you realize how important the health of our planet is. It also makes you value community and realize how similar we all are at our core.

Ideally, I like to think that I’m helping to create a world that’s full of healthy, empathetic, kind and happy people who are living lives of impact, caring for each other, and for the planet.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Eat Real Food: Decrease the amount of industrial and processed foods you consume because your body doesn’t know exactly what to do with them. Real food (from the ground, plants, the sea or animals — not with labels and tons of ingredients) is information for our cells telling our bodies to produce healthy cells and turning off disease causing genes. Highly processed and industrial foods give our bodies confusing information at best — often turning on disease causing genes.

When we reduce or eliminate processed foods and excess stimulants (like sugar, caffeine and alcohol) we are able to experience our bodies’ natural rhythms and easily make intuitive decisions which support our health. With fewer stimulants in our bodies, it’s also much easier to connect with our inner wisdom. The more in tune we are with ourselves in that way, the more the decisions we make align with our core values, and the easier it is to live happier, healthier and more fulfilled lives.

With my own personal healing journey and over seven years of working with clients, eliminating or decreasing the amount of processed foods that people consume ALWAYS leads to optimal mental and physical health. It sounds so simple but has such a profound impact. People even talk about feeling “more like themselves,” they often lose weight or heal, as well as lower or eliminate anxiety and depression while improving mood and focus.

2. Get Plenty of Sleep: Most adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

Sleep is when our bodies rest and repair. It helps us to lower inflammation (the precursor to nearly all disease) and solidifies new information and memories. When we chronically get less than six hours of sleep per night, we operate like we’ve had a few cocktails. When we don’t sleep enough, we also have a hard time managing our cravings and emotions, making it easier to gain weight, and harder to control our tempers and emotional outbursts.

I was bartending part-time in addition to acting when I started to get sick. A few times a week I would be up until 4:00 or 5:00 am and my sleep schedule the rest of the week would be a mess. When I quit that job and started sleeping regular hours my healing sped up so quickly. There have even been studies done that show how a chronic lack of sleep can negatively alter genes permanently!

3. Meditate: If meditation were a pill, it would be a multibillion-dollar industry. It’s simply one of the very best things you can do for both your body and your mind — plus it’s free! Meditation is incredibly healing: it helps lower inflammation and stress hormones, improves sleep, and supports weight loss. It’s been shown to lower blood pressure and is even said to be anti-aging on a cellular level.

While all of those are reasons enough to try it, I love what it does for your brain. Meditation helps create more density in the part of your brain that is responsible for such things as empathy, decision making skills, and happiness, while reducing the density in areas that are responsible for stress, anger and anxiety. It primes your brain to naturally be happier, calmer, empathetic, and better at making decisions — who wouldn’t want that?

Beyond that, meditation helps you observe your thoughts and become aware of thought patterns that are limiting or negative. The more you understand how your brain works the more you see that you are not your thoughts — but the observer of your thoughts. This gives you freedom of conscious choice. You have the ability to alter your thought patters and beliefs to support your happiness, health and success. Our brains are so incredibly powerful and most people aren’t tapping into their brain’s highest potential — meditation can help with that.

Anecdotally, I’ve seen so many of my clients reduce anxiety and depression with a regular meditation practice as well as develop the ability to connect deeper to themselves and their inner wisdom. It wasn’t until I adopted a mindfulness practice, in addition to changing my diet, that my body started to more rapidly heal. Taking time to check in every day allows me to connect deeper to myself, process difficult emotions, reduce stress and make more conscious and aligned decisions. I couldn’t recommend it more as a practice.

4. Joyful Movement: In an era where so many people have issues with their bodies, moving in ways that bring you joy can help heal those while also supporting your physical and mental health. I used to view exercise as something I HAD to do in order to look good and when I shifted my mindset through realizing that it was actually something I WANTED to do to feel good, everything changed.

When you engage in physical activities that you enjoy, your body responds better. I always encourage people to find activities that make them appreciate their bodies: things that make them feel strong, energized, and/or sexy. Not only will it be easy to do them on a regular basis, but they will support your long-term happiness (which also makes it much easier to stay healthy).

The more activities you find that make you grateful for your body the easier it is to love it and this inspires you to take better care of it. All of this leads to an increase in your physical and mental health. I always tell clients that if you hate running or going to the gym, never do it. Discover things you actually enjoy and if you are having trouble finding things, think about what you loved to do as a child and start there. The more playful and fun something is the better.

5. Connect: With the pandemic, I think we’ve all experienced a need for authentic and meaningful connection more than ever. Community is so important for both our physical and mental health. Taking time each week to see or check in with people we love, feel connected to, and understood by is something that will support our health and happiness long term.

I don’t know how many times I’ve had clients come to me to improve their diet and health and the one habit they can’t shake is nighttime eating. Whether its dessert, snacks or alcohol they desperately can’t let go of the habit. When we finally get to the root of the habit, we always discover that people are deeply lonely and are using food as comfort when they actually want connection.

Loneliness is one of the worst things for our physical health. As simple as it sounds, finding a community where you feel you belong and are appreciated is one of the best things you can do for your health.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Without a doubt, it would be teaching everyone how to listen to their own inner wisdom and the signals that their body gives them (shocking, I know). You truly are the only one who knows what’s best for you and our bodies are so wise. The more my clients get in tune with how they feel, the better decisions they make for both their physical and mental health. Most of us aren’t taught how to listen to our bodies and to honor our intuition but it’s so powerful. We live in a society that encourages us to go outside of ourselves for advice on nearly everything — which is why the diet industry is so confusing, for example. We know far more than we give ourselves credit for and if more people just learn how to listen and trust themselves the world would be a happier and healthier place. No one would be in careers they hated because of family expectations, no one would stay in dysfunctional relationships because of security or what other people thought, people would only spend money on things they actually wanted or needed, not on what was advertised to them. Everyone would be physically healthier because they would understand what type of food and exercise were best for their specific bodies. People would therefore generally be kinder to one another and themselves because they would enjoy how they spent their time. I think there would also be a lot more freedom to be creative and innovative because people would be less afraid to follow their hearts and take non-traditional paths. I could go on and on because every time I help guide a client in this direction every aspect of their life starts to improve — their health, their relationships, their career — all of it!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. You always know what’s best for yourself/your business. Education, training and mentors are so wonderful and important when starting a new business but be careful not to try and emulate someone else’s path. The more we look outside of ourselves for ideas and direction the more generic our business can become — and specificity is so important to attract the right clients and opportunities. It’s important to have people you can go to for advice but you need to learn to trust yourself above all else. If something doesn’t feel right to you pay attention to that, even if it’s worked for others in the past. The more you make decisions that are aligned with your strengths and what you love to do, the more successful you will become. Starting a business is hard work but if you build your business by doing things you enjoy you will go further faster and avoid burning out. There are a million ways to do everything — there’s no reason to build a business doing something that isn’t enjoyable to you.

Initially, the more I tried to stay in the box and do things as others did them, the less I enjoyed what I was doing and I wasn’t building my business. I would put pressure on myself to advertise in certain ways, post certain kinds of content online, and adopt a more “professional personality” whenever I was speaking on camera or sharing content. I would dread doing all of the things I felt like I was “supposed” to do. I would end up putting them off or doing them sloppily and because of that they didn’t nurture my business. I was becoming frustrated and exhausted by the lack of growth my effort was yielding. As soon as I decided to do things my way (as scary as that was) the more I enjoyed building my business and the more it started to naturally expand in ways that felt effortless. I know now that checking in with myself and doing what feels right in the moment is the best business plan I can have.

2. The more of yourself you bring to your work the more you will draw in the right opportunities and aligned clients. Everyone brings their own experience, education, creativity and point of view to what they do. Your specific combination of experience, personality and world view is unique to only you. The more you can get comfortable leaning into that, celebrating it and leading with it in everything you do, the more successful you will become. People are often trying to build businesses that serve everyone with the idea that it will get them more customers/clients/opportunities or more revenue when actually, it’s the opposite. The more you infuse your business with everything that is specific to you, the more easily you will attract the right employees, opportunities and clients who need exactly what you have to offer. These days people like to invest in business that have a story behind them or that are clear about their values and mission. The more you lead with those things the faster the right people will get to know you, like you, and trust you, and then want to invest in you.

Because I had started my career as an actress before I went back to school and pivoted into the wellness space, I felt like I needed to hide my ‘past’. I adopted a more “professional” persona because my natural tendencies to be silly and playful didn’t align with what I thought a health coach should be. It made me self-conscious and uncomfortable in my own skin. I was attracting some of the right clients but not many. Once I gave myself full permission to be myself all of the time, I started having more fun and attracting the people and opportunities that were perfect. I used to be scared of “not being for everyone” when actually that is the best possible thing, because you only get to work with people or on projects you really love — making it so easy to be successful.

3. Let every setback or failure be a teacher. Any time you start something new you will have many opportunities to fail — embrace them, even celebrate them. Something is a failure only if you don’t learn from it, so as long as you are learning and evolving you actually aren’t failing at all — you’re growing! No matter how uncomfortable the perceived “failure” was, trust that it was exactly what you needed to help you grow. Every successful person has failed and struggled countless times throughout their careers; the people who end up making it, who become successful, are the ones who understand the importance of failure and who learn to love the lessons it brings. The quicker you can see the lesson in it, the sooner you’ll move through it and find solutions, and the more quickly you will find success.

Adopting that mindset has been the most helpful thing for both the evolution of my career, as well as my personal growth. Setbacks can still be painful but it’s so reassuring to me that I will benefit from them, and I ALWAYS do.

4. Live outside of your comfort zone as much as possible. Learning something new or starting a new business can be so scary. As hard as it can be stepping outside of your comfort zone, it is the only way to grow and learn. The more willing you are to sit in the discomfort and uncertainty the sooner both you and your business will grow.

It wasn’t until I started pushing myself to do scary or uncomfortable things on a regular basis did my business really start to grow. This is one of the areas where coaches can really come in handy.

5. Know when to ask for help and don’t be afraid to ask for it. Asking for help can feel difficult or even embarrassing at times, but helping others is actually something that makes people genuinely happy. Taking on too much and not being able to delegate leads to burn out. We all have certain strengths, and asking for help or hiring others who are strong in areas we aren’t, is a much quicker way to success.

Every mentor I’ve had or business coach I’ve hired has pushed me forward ten times faster than I would have evolved on my own. Every time I’ve hired a designer or an assistant to do things, it leaves me more time and energy to put into what I enjoy and what I’m best at. I think it’s easy to feel like we have to suffer through things or that working really hard is the only way to be successful, but in reality, things move so much more quickly when we can focus on our strengths and what we enjoy and get support on the rest.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

This is a hard one but I’d definitely have to go with mental health. As someone who spent years suffering from, at times debilitating anxiety and depression, and was able to heal them through diet and lifestyle shifts, I’m very passionate about mental health. I could not believe how drastically and quickly my mental health improved after changing my diet: years of anxiety and depression gone after 12 days of eliminating processed foods, gluten, dairy, sugar, alcohol and caffeine. I’ve seen this result with countless clients after years of coaching as well. As we learn more and more about the microbiome (the microbes that live in our intestines) we learn how much our gut health, therefore our diet, affects our mental health. Recently, improving gut health has even been shown to improve symptoms of Autism.

Most people suffer from some form of mental health issue at some point during their life and it can feel debilitating. For a long time, there was such a stigma associated with it as well. The more we understand it and normalize it the easier it is going to be for people to ask for help when they need it. There are so many different ways to help people now and for people to help themselves. I don’t want anyone to suffer needlessly and I’m passionate about supporting and empowering people with the right tools so they don’t have to.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram is where I spend most of my social media time and you can follow me at HealthyByLianna. I also have been known to frequent stages on Clubhouse so you can find me over there at HealthyByLianna as well.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!