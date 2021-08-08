Dr. Rabbi Baruch HaLevi Of Soul Centered: “Know Your Why”

You must know your why. If you do know your why, you can and will figure out a way of how to hold on. If you don’t, however, when the storms blow you off course you simply will not have the stamina or desire to do what it takes to find your way back and sail on.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Rabbi Dr. Baruch HaLevi.

Dr. Rabbi Baruch HaLevi is co-founder and Executive Director of Soul Centered, a center for meaning, purpose and healing. He is a Logotherapist (meaning-centered therapy and guidance founded by Dr. Viktor Frankl, author of “Man’s Search For Meaning”), guiding executives and professionals in discovering greater purpose in their work and deeper meaning in their lives. He is a serial entrepreneur, co-founding six startups with two successful exits and previously serving as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility in the corporate sector, pioneering social equity and conscious capitalism in the cannabis industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It’s an honor to be joining in on this important discussion. For me, it’s deeply personal. My beloved father was an entrepreneur and business owner. I revered him and believed he was invincible. He just had that entrepreneurial spirit and drive. However, his success in the professional realm did not translate into his inner realm, and this became apparent when I was 16 years old. That is when my grandmother, his mother, took her own life.

My dad did not deal with this tragedy. He buried himself in his work and pushed on as entrepreneurs often do. However, he ultimately could not escape his grief, and although he stayed alive for another 20 years, he was never the same. I watched this outwardly successful man crumble, throwing away his business, his marriage, and ultimately following in my grandmother’s footsteps and taking his life.

My entire life has been defined by this tragedy, for the worse but also for the better. Because of it, I have spent 25 years studying success at its deepest level in subjects including motivational psychology, Buddhism, kabbalah, logotherapy and the enneagram–all of which I now teach. I spent 15 years as a congregational rabbi and the past 10 years both as an entrepreneur and a logotherapist. I know the business world. I know the life of an entrepreneur. I also know the interior life and how important it is to make sure our inner and outer lives are in alignment in realizing true success.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Soul Centered is a synthesis of my career as a rabbi, counselor and entrepreneur, having co-founded six startups–two of which have had successful exits in the cannabis industry. Yes, it’s safe to say that I am probably the only rabbi who started a cannabis company while still functioning as a congregational rabbi. Through a long series of events, over the course of six years, I was privileged to co-found what is today one of the largest cannabis brands in Massachusetts and has been sold to one of the top MSOs in the world.

During my journey in the entrepreneurial world and corporate sector, I came to realize I loved the startup–not the scale-up–nature of business. I also realized that my true passion and calling was not being an entrepreneur, but rather helping entrepreneurs and business professionals succeed. Simply put, I saw, and continue to see, so many of them outwardly succeed, but inwardly struggle to feel that success–just like my dad.

So, I wedded my passions and co-founded Soul Centered together with my wife, Ariela, where I counsel and guide entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals in achieving true success: personal and professional, material and spiritual. As I have discovered in my own life, and see everyday in the lives of those whom I guide, we don’t need the big exit, a higher stock price on our IPO, or greater net-worth. We want those. However, we need meaning. That is what I help people discover in their lives.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I have always been oriented toward entrepreneurism. The original meaning of the French word, “entreprendre,” meant something like, “to journey into the unknown.” I have always been obsessed with the unknown, “blue ocean,” in all aspects of life, as well as the visionaries–particularly spiritual visionaries–who venture into it. From Abraham and Sara in the Bible to Nelson Mandela in prison and my teacher and mentor, Dr. Viktor Frankl, in the Holocaust, these are men and women who all set forth into the unknown, overcame unimaginable suffering, and transformed their world for the better when so few others could, would, or even imagined it possible.

I wasn’t ever interested in business, per se. However, I was always excited by this idea of venturing into the unknown, particularly when it revolved around, in Dr. Frankl’s words, “transforming tragedy into triumph.” Perhaps the entrepreneur in me was born the day my grandmother took her life, watched my dad crumble, and knew in my gut there had to be another, better way. Regardless, I believe everyone has an inner entrepreneur, particularly the qualities of vision, perseverance and resilience. We all need to learn how to cultivate and deploy this entrepreneurial spirit in all aspects of our lives, not just business.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My experience is more than a “someone.” I have been most impacted by a country of someone’s in the State of Israel. Years ago I fell in love with Israel and its entrepreneurial spirit, ended up moving there and becoming an Israeli citizen. Israel is known as “the Startup Nation,” not simply because it is one of the most important startup ecosystems in the world, but because it breeds entrepreneurs–particularly in the areas I mentioned above: vision, perseverance and resilience.

One example of this, and an area I worked in while in Israel, is water. Israel is a desert, and yet it is the first country in the world to actually reverse the growing desertification happening around the world. Through desalination to conversation to all kinds of water-tech, against all odds, Israel’s deserts bloom. However, beyond technologies, this comes down to the entrepreneurial spirit that I witnessed, was a part of, and which has transformed both my outlook but how I view the world. In the words of Israel’s founding father, Theodor Herzl, “If you will it; it’s no dream.” This is the mantra of every entrepreneur I have ever met, and I was privileged to formally be a part of it in Israel.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Soul Centered is certainly unique, as it’s not a typical company. We provide guidance and direction for those who do run traditional companies. We offer a rare blend of real-world, sophisticated spirituality grounded in ancient principles that apply to today’s entrepreneurs and business professionals. In a world of failing religions and declining affiliation with those religions, people are hungry and in need of deeper meaning and spiritual guidance. Soul Centered set out to speak to people seeking meaning and spirituality on their terms, in their language, in a way that speaks to them personally.

As a rabbi, I have sat at the deathbed of many men and women who were uber-successful entrepreneurs, business people and professionals. What always struck me was that as prepared, capable and masterful as they were in their respective profession, so many of them did not demonstrate or feel this mastery in the other areas of their lives.

One self-made man in particular, probably with a networth of a billion dollars, comes to mind. He was around 60 years old, dying of a tumor, and had so many fears and regrets. This was a guy who just a year prior wouldn’t take my meeting. Now, on his deathbed, he was like a little boy, lost, scared, and desperate. He needed meaning, a spiritual faith and practice to turn to, and as much inner mastery as he seemed to have in the outside world. He needed to move beyond “self-centered” and get “soul-centered,” which is why we formed Soul Centered and why I do what I do.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Chutzpah . The first is best conveyed through a Yiddish word which most people now know: chutzpah. It’s a hard word to define, but you know it when you see it. Chutzpah is something like audacity, brazenness, or boldness–none of which really do it justice. I like to translate it as, “holy defiance,” the willingness to defy the status-quo, norms and what is believed to be impossible. If you’re going to be an entrepreneur, as I discovered on my journey, you’re going to need some chutzpah. One example of chutzpah goes back to when I was a congregational rabbi, or as I think of it now, an entrepreneur trapped in the life of a congregational rabbi. Synagogues, churches and nonprofits in general, in my opinion are failed, failing and ultimately doomed business models (leading with “non” in their business plan, particularly “non-profit”). Don’t get me wrong, we need these organizations in the world. However, we don’t need them to survive; we need them to thrive. That’s why I encouraged my congregation to venture into the realm of conscious capitalism and impact investment. I, along with some others, experimented with multiple startups to generate revenue to pay the way for this and other religious institutions. After one failed attempt (not much room for “failing upward” in a nonprofit), they outright rejected my invitation to utilize the emerging medical cannabis industry (which was ironically a nonprofit industry in Massachusetts at the time) and quite literally said I had some chutzpah. They were right about the chutzpah. They were wrong about the industry. They are still very much “non” when it comes to profits, and could have profited deeply with just a little bit of that chutzpah to be sure.

. The first is best conveyed through a Yiddish word which most people now know: chutzpah. It’s a hard word to define, but you know it when you see it. Chutzpah is something like audacity, brazenness, or boldness–none of which really do it justice. I like to translate it as, “holy defiance,” the willingness to defy the status-quo, norms and what is believed to be impossible. If you’re going to be an entrepreneur, as I discovered on my journey, you’re going to need some chutzpah. One example of chutzpah goes back to when I was a congregational rabbi, or as I think of it now, an entrepreneur trapped in the life of a congregational rabbi. Synagogues, churches and nonprofits in general, in my opinion are failed, failing and ultimately doomed business models (leading with “non” in their business plan, particularly “non-profit”). Don’t get me wrong, we need these organizations in the world. However, we don’t need them to survive; we need them to thrive. That’s why I encouraged my congregation to venture into the realm of conscious capitalism and impact investment. I, along with some others, experimented with multiple startups to generate revenue to pay the way for this and other religious institutions. After one failed attempt (not much room for “failing upward” in a nonprofit), they outright rejected my invitation to utilize the emerging medical cannabis industry (which was ironically a nonprofit industry in Massachusetts at the time) and quite literally said I had some chutzpah. They were right about the chutzpah. They were wrong about the industry. They are still very much “non” when it comes to profits, and could have profited deeply with just a little bit of that chutzpah to be sure. Resilience. I’m passionate about the examples of the men and women throughout history who have demonstrated unparalleled courage in the face of unimaginable horrors, such as in the Holocaust, POW camps, under apartheid or in the Jim Crowe South. In my studies, one of the common denominators I have discovered in all of them is this quality of resilience. It isn’t about physical strength, intellectual or even emotional resilience. Resilience comes from somewhere much deeper, transcending body, emotion or mind. As Dr. Frankl defines it, resilience is better termed, “the defiant power of the human spirit.” Whatever you call it, or wherever it comes from, you better have it, or find it. If you are going to quit your cushy contract as a rabbi, move to another country and become a cannapreneur–I found this out the hard way. After I resigned from my position I spent the next five years as an entrepreneur and new immigrant in Israel, scrapping, hustling, and bootstrapping my way through every challenge imaginable. To say it was rough is an understatement. It kicked my ass in every way imaginable. And yet, what I discovered in the depths of those entrepreneurial ventures, alone on a mountaintop in the Middle East, and reinventing myself at mid-life, was resilience. In the words of Albert Camus, “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.” In the midst of a long, dark, cold winter, I did discover within me an invincible summer–a discovery I wouldn’t trade for anything in this world.

I’m passionate about the examples of the men and women throughout history who have demonstrated unparalleled courage in the face of unimaginable horrors, such as in the Holocaust, POW camps, under apartheid or in the Jim Crowe South. In my studies, one of the common denominators I have discovered in all of them is this quality of resilience. It isn’t about physical strength, intellectual or even emotional resilience. Resilience comes from somewhere much deeper, transcending body, emotion or mind. As Dr. Frankl defines it, resilience is better termed, “the defiant power of the human spirit.” Whatever you call it, or wherever it comes from, you better have it, or find it. If you are going to quit your cushy contract as a rabbi, move to another country and become a cannapreneur–I found this out the hard way. After I resigned from my position I spent the next five years as an entrepreneur and new immigrant in Israel, scrapping, hustling, and bootstrapping my way through every challenge imaginable. To say it was rough is an understatement. It kicked my ass in every way imaginable. And yet, what I discovered in the depths of those entrepreneurial ventures, alone on a mountaintop in the Middle East, and reinventing myself at mid-life, was resilience. In the words of Albert Camus, “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.” In the midst of a long, dark, cold winter, I did discover within me an invincible summer–a discovery I wouldn’t trade for anything in this world. Adaptability. Lastly, I would have to say that adaptability, or as entrepreneurs would say, the ability to pivot, is essential to any entrepreneur. Why? Because as the Yiddish saying goes, “man plans; God laughs.” And make no mistake about it when God laughs. You’ll probably be crying, particularly if you can’t or won’t pivot. Every single business plan I have made and every mission statement I have written has changed during the course of trying to bring that respective venture to life. At first I tended to believe there was something wrong with me that I could not keep the business on its original trajectory. And yet, after my second or third venture I began to realize that life or nature is never the problem. I was the problem. My rigid, fixed thinking was the problem. In the words of Dr. Frankl, “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” Sometimes you have to hold firm to your vision. However, when you come upon circumstances that are beyond your control, you simply have to stop trying to change them and start changing yourself–and pivot!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“Take the salary.”

This is something a friend of mine’s father said to me as I was early on in my professional journey as a congregational rabbi. It came up during a conversation we were having about whether or not I should follow my gut, listen to my entrepreneurial spirit, and form a startup which I felt called to do at the time. Regretfully, I “took the salary,” renewed my contract and pushed back my dreams for another 10 years. I wouldn’t say it was a wasted 10 years. It’s always good to learn what you don’t want in life. However, taking the salary, playing it safe and choosing comfort over conscience rarely, in the long run, is the safe bet that it seems.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

In one word: integrity. This is one of the most misunderstood words in our vocabulary and the secret sauce in living a good and meaningful life. No one who lives a good and meaningful life ever fails or burns out. However, by integrity I do not mean refraining from lying or telling the truth. Integrity at its deepest level means integral or whole.

Something I see over and over again in the people I counsel is that when we begin they have an agenda. They want to talk about work issues and professional challenges–not the “personal stuff,” as in their marriage, their parenting or their inner life–just “business.”

But that’s not how it works. We do not have a business self, a married self, a parent self, a citizen self… Or maybe we do, but that is the point. When we live compartmentalized lives where we are this in one situation and that in another, we get lost, forget who we are, feel fragmented and ultimately burn out trying to hold it together.

So, I teach people how to become whole. Drop the artificial boundaries and compartments. Be authentic, period. Be whole. There’s one you. Find her. Know her. Be her. Live her in all aspects of your life. What I’ve seen is that those who do, expand the circle in all directions. Working on their marriage, or achieving mastery at home, not just work, makes them a better executive, a kinder professional and increases the bottom line in every way imaginable.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

In the Israeli army (IDF) there is a term which is used to describe true leadership. It is “acharai,” which means “after me.” The IDF is known to have a very informal, flat power hierarchy. The distance between general and soldier is far closer than certainly the U.S. military. To that end, the officers are not only in the actual fight, but known to be leading the charge yelling, “acharai-after me.”

Absolutely nothing is more important in building trust and credibility on the battlefield or in the boardroom than demonstrating acharai–not merely saying it. And as any entrepreneur knows, a startup is a battle–often times when everything is on the line. Do you want others to follow you? Then you be the first one to take the pay cut to free up resources. You be the one put in the late hours not the others. You be the one to mop up the toilets if need be, (figuratively or quite literally as I had to do on more than one occasion) and not assign the dirty work to others. Show them, don’t tell them, your worthy values and they will follow you into the battle no matter how overwhelming the odds may be.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

One word: authenticity. This is not only a buzz word today, but a critical ingredient to demonstrate in our work. Why? Because never before in human history have we lived amidst so much inauthenticity. Social media, as a primary example, is about as inauthentic as it comes. However, you can throw in reality TV, living in debt and a whole host of other ways we are posturing, flaunting it and faking it. People are hungry for authenticity in their own lives and particularly in those whom they will follow.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Let me answer by taking responsibility for my common mistakes, which regretfully I made in multiple startups. However, these are clearly common mistakes made by many founders.

First, do you have an answer in search of a problem? In at least three separate ventures, my co-founders and I had an unbelievable solution to a problem we knew existed. Somehow, however, those who had the problem either didn’t perceive their situation as a problem, or didn’t feel enough pain around the problem to utilize our solution. We spent way too much time trying to explain the solution, and in my experience when you have to work that hard explaining it, it isn’t a problem in need of solving.

Second, and related to the first, do not get stuck in the echo chamber. By definition founders and CEOs are visionaries and leaders. They have to be able to see directions others can’t see, willing to persevere through the mountain of “no’s” if they are going to bring their idea to fruition. And yet, all gifts come with curses and often it is a fine line between blessing and curse. On numerous occasions I regrettably created an echo chamber, pushing out the dissenting voices, powering past those with legitimate critical feedback, writing them off as naysayers or lacking vision. In the end, like too many founders, I ended up creating an echo chamber of like minded visionaries that did not poke, prod and challenge the assumptions which needed to be stated, listened to and heeded.

Lastly, remember this — you are not what you do. No matter what you make, provide or offer to the world through your business, that is only what you do. It is not who you are. If it succeeds, it succeeds. If it fails, it fails. Yes, take responsibility. However, it is crucial you do not slip across that all too easily slippery line. You are so much more than your company, and if you aren’t then you need to be. When the day of your funeral comes, whether you built a beautiful unicorn or a lame duck, the people gathered around mourning you for who you were, not what you did or didn’t do in business.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Again, by definition an entrepreneur is someone who ventures into the unknown. Ironically the only thing I know about the unknown is that it is unpredictable and chaotic. Although there is balance, usually that balance comes from the highs balancing out the lows and vice versa. Rarely is it the kind of balance as one will experience in traditional industries and stayed businesses. That’s why being an entrepreneur is not for everyone. It is also why if you are, you can’t stay out. It’s why you can’t “take the salary” because knowing exactly what is ahead for you in that next paycheck, by definition means you are no longer in the unknown. Even when you succeed, even if you turn your little startup into a mega corporation, those that still have the entrepreneurial spirit, always maintain this feeling of the unknown, or “controlled chaos” as I think of it. No one wants to live in pure chaos, but an entrepreneur won’t settle for no chaos. It’s energy. It’s vitality. It’s our life force and why we are here — to journey into the unknown.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When my first company exited, I was on cloud nine. More than the money was the realization of our dream. We took an idea and helped birth it into existence. It was overwhelming and thrilling.

And yet, that was the end of the road for me. I was not, nor ever planned on continuing on in any formal role after we sold. It was deeply confusing because I loved what we were building, was passionate about what we had set out to do, and still had planned to do, prior to the sale. My role was to use our company as a model for conscious capitalism, and I had great plans for our growing private company. However, the moment we went public, well let’s just say we were no longer talking about all the social good we could do.

Just like that I had ridden the entrepreneurial roller coaster from low to high back to low. As I learned then and since, just wait, the roller coaster goes down but it always goes back up again.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

After the above venture was over, I went back to the drawing board, made an honest assessment of what worked, what didn’t, who worked and who didn’t, what I liked to do, loved to do, needed to do and would never, ever again do. Then I did what any entrepreneur would do. I started to build again. That was a few ventures ago. Some ascended, most fell. But each one was necessary to get me right here, right now where I am writing this, grateful and living a life of meaning, fulfilling my professional purpose and living my truth.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Here are my foundational “bounce back” tools.

Meditation. Everyday I wake up early and sit for at least half an hour in silence — some might call it meditation. What do I do? Nothing, or at least I try to do nothing, which is a hell of a lot harder than you’d think. Actually, that’s why it’s so hard, because it’s hard not to think. However, through this practice I have learned to still my thoughts, quiet the noise, get calm and get clear — an absolute must to bounce back and your bomb, to be sure.

Journaling. As it has been said, if your life is worth living, it’s worth recording. After I sit, I drink coffee and I write. I write about the previous day’s insights, experiences, successes and setbacks. I write about the coming day’s hopes and dreams, intentions and commitments. This gives me perspective, helping me see the long game, also a crucial bounce back practice.

Lastly, brace yourselves cause this might seem weird, I talk to dead people. No, I’m not nuts (well you kinda have to be nuts to be an entrepreneur). I do, however, believe the soul survives death and nearly all my mentors, those who I turned to when the shit hit the fan happen to be dead, but only in body, not in spirit. Every morning I sit and see them in my mind’s eye, around a campfire (why I have no idea). My dad. My best friend, Mark. My grandpa and grandma. Some business mentors as well as some famous entrepreneurs like Jesus, Moses and Buddha. There I just talk. I get it out. Do I hear them talking back to me? No, not exactly. Who cares as I feel seen, heard and understood, which is more than I get from most of the living people I know!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are my five commandments on how to ride the entrepreneurial roller coaster, survive, thrive and remain relatively sane (or insane).

1. Know Your Why

My teacher Dr. Viktor Frankl attributes his survival during the Holocaust to a few factors, not the least of which was sheer luck. However, at the top of the list was his paraphrasing of Nietzsche (no, Simon Sinek was not the originator of this idea): “Those who have a ‘why’ to live, can bear with almost any ‘how’.​” This is how he survived the horrors of the Holocaust and how we can survive the challenges and traumas of being an entrepreneur. You must know your why. If you do know your why, you can and will figure out a way of how to hold on. If you don’t, however, when the storms blow you off course you simply will not have the stamina or desire to do what it takes to find your way back and sail on.

I personally experienced the absence of this why in my third and final venture in the wild world of cannabis. I had taken upon myself the role of creating a cannabis social equity program, in a company and an industry at that time where none existed. It is a deeply needed program to be sure. People of color have been disproportionately, negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. However, they have equally been marginalized in the positive economic opportunities emerging in the legalized cannabis industry. I believed in this, and still do, but in the politics, bureaucracy, confusion and greed of all the stakeholders (industry, government, investors, applicants and operators) I lost my why. The hows became unbearable. I walked away.

When I’ve had it, regardless of the company’s success, I have succeeded. When I haven’t had it, I knew it was time to move on to wherever I could find it. Today in my work I am back with my why!

2. Enduring The How

When I was in the cannabis industry, everywhere you go people in and out of the industry were excited by the idea of legal weed. And everyone, I mean everyone including my own step-father, hounded me with the next, big idea. Everyone has the answer, the next big thing, something that has never been thought of or done. Finally, I just got to a point where I stopped taking those meetings and calls. Why? Because ideas are worthless. Literally, they are worth nothing. Execution on that great idea, however, that is worth everything.

It isn’t to say that vision isn’t important, but I distinguish between vision and ideas. Vision is that “why” we spoke of, the horizon you just have to move toward, not simply an idea somewhere out in the distance. And even with vision, when you have a why, you still have to endure and execute on how after how after how.

In the first cannabis company I was involved with, after the relatively easy friends and family capital raise, that’s when I was introduced to the real world of entrepreneurship: raising capital. Meeting after meeting, ask after ask, I would get up in front of the person or group, make the impassioned pitch, communicate the why, and then get rejected 9 times out of 10. The defining difference was what happened on the 11th meeting. Could I get back up again, and again and again, and go through that 90% rejection rate? Could I endure the how? Eventually I learned I would and could. I had the why. However, as I slowly realized the why is essential but, equally important is enduring the how!

3. Family First

As a rabbi I have officiated at over 500 funerals. It is true what they say. No one has ever said on their deathbed, “Rabbi, I wish I would have spent more time… at work!”

My greatest regrets over the past 20 years have always revolved around those times when I chose work over family. I could justify why I wasn’t there, particularly when I did give up the paycheck and had to eat what I killed. In many cases I probably was right, factually. However, each and every time I knew I was wrong in my heart and soul. The startups have come and gone, but thank God my family continues on. If you are going to make it as an entrepreneur, you need family. You need to put them first, period. They will offer you refuge in the storm and unconditional love when your backers have turned their back on you because in business, conditions on the “love you bro” abound.

The most obvious example of this for me is my life today. Having moved back to the states–to Denver, CO, with my wife and four kids–where I knew no one but my sister and brother. I arrived here pre-COVID and know pretty much no one, as all my clients are virtual. Ten years ago, I was the rabbi of a congregation of over 2,000 people. I’ve been a part of six startups and a corporation. I’ve lived in two countries and been in numerous industries. Once upon a time I had literally hundreds of people whom I would call “friends.” Today, I have a small handful who have stuck with me through the highs and lows. However, every night at my dinner table I look across at those five souls who have been with me from start to finish and will stand by me as long as I walk this earth, period.

4. The Best Seller List

One of my teachers, Dr. Wayne Dyer, a world renowned motivational speaker and author has a profound teaching for all entrepreneurs. One day he says to his wife, “Look, honey. I did it again. I’m on the bestseller list.”

“No you’re not,” replies his wife.

“No, really I am, it’s right here in black and white.”

“No stupid. Your book is on the list, not you.”

And with that, teaches Dr. Dyer, his world changed.

Every entrepreneur needs to remember that they are not their startup. They are not their exit. They are not the IPO. That is what they do, but it is not who they are. This is about humility and honesty. For worse, but usually for better, we are not what we do.

5. The Ring

Lastly, what every entrepreneur needs is a ring, not just any old ring, but the one I wear, with an inscription upon it. This inscription is attributed to thousands of years ago and King Solomon.

King Solomon wanted something which would keep him humble, honest and real. He put word out to the kingdom but no one could find that one thing that did the trick. Finally a simple old jeweler handed him a ring. King Solomon frowned thinking surely this poor little man could not have the answer. He took one look and his frown turned into a smile as he had found what he was looking for. On this ring was written, “This too shall pass,” reminding the king that the lows will eventually give way to the highs, but equally the highs will give way to the lows. And just like that his smile slipped back into a frown.

I have worn this ring for 16 years. Every high I touch it, read it and remember that this too shall pass. Every low I do the same. However, for me this ring has a double meaning. This ring was given to me. To be more exact, I stole it off of a dresser. It was the last thing my dad took off his body before he killed himself. He set it down and took his life. If only he would have just read these four simple words. However, I do so now. It is quite literally a message that would have saved his life.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Like the story of the ring above, I believe that resilient people understand that “this too shall pass,” or in the words of Paul Harvey, “in times like these it’s important to remember that there have always been times like these.”

Beyond perspective, they also all have, as mentioned earlier, that defiant power of the human spirit. They know that they have a deeper, divine capacity within them that they can draw upon to carry them through.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Growing up in Nebraska, let’s just say I was in the minority as a Jew — shocking, I’m sure. Most of my friends were Evangelical or Catholic and for a long time I think I hid my Jewish identity, as much as the kid who didn’t celebrate Christmas, wore the weird beanie periodically, and didn’t bow his head or kneel when attending his friend’s church possibly could hide.

My buddies were good guys, though some of them weren’t my buddies, nor were they good guys. Either way, let’s just say this was pre-woke culture. It was a regular occurrence to be called “Christ killer,” told to stop “Jewing” someone down, or had pennies thrown at me saying, “the Jew will pick it up.”

Early on I remember just taking it. Put your head down. Keep your mouth shut. Blend in and survive was probably what was running through my mind. However, at some point, around High School I remember making a decision to stop hiding, stop playing small, and stop blending in. I took out a Star of David chain I had received for my Bar Mitzvah and finally started wearing it. I stopped hiding my Jewish identity. I stopped taking shit or letting the anti-semitism go unchecked. It didn’t hurt that I hit the weight bench, became a bodybuilder and could now whoop some ass. However, I don’t believe that’s why the hazing stopped. Rather, I saw it in their eyes that when I stood up for myself, respected myself and led with my true self, they responded in kind.

Later I went out and got a huge Star of David tattoo on my shoulder that reads, “Never Again” (a reference to the Holocaust, but for me it is a reminder to never again put my head down in fear, sit quiet in the face of injustice or play small for anyone, for any reason at any time. It has allowed me to not only stand up for myself as an outsider, but to be sensitive to those who are also outsiders. To respond to them in their time of need. To help them find their voice when they have none. Learning how to stand up as an outsider has been perhaps one of the most important lessons of my life.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I’m not particularly optimistic, nor am I pessimistic. I tend to feel both are choosing to focus only on one side of reality. I guess that makes me realistic, but I like reality so that’s where I choose to live. And I have seen in my reality and the lives of others that human beings are capable of succumbing to the deepest and darkest of fears. They can lose themselves, their integrity, their compass and even their lives within this fear. However, they are also capable of the most extraordinary triumphs of human spirit. I think about these extremes often and use them both as a reminder of what is possible if I don’t stand vigilant at the gates of my mind and my heart.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Energy is real. It is neither created nor destroyed, we are taught in physics, it just changes form. A positive attitude is not some vague, abstract thing. It’s energy: thoughts, feelings, memories, beliefs… It doesn’t just happen. It’s chosen. We choose what to think about, what to allow through as feeling, what to remember and what to forget. It impacts us, our attitude and it impacts others around us as well. We know that. We can feel when we are in the presence of a great woman or a lousy man. You just know it. Attitude impacts us, and leaders would be wise to realize as much. They need to work with someone who not only can help them in creating an outwardly successful business, but also through going inward, dealing with the deeper stud which includes consciously creating the right attitude.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“This is the last of human freedoms, to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” — Dr. Viktor Frankl, “Man’s Search For Meaning.”

There is no more important idea than this. I have spent my entire life trying to remember and embody this, and teach others to do so as well. Circumstances are alway outside of our control. If we spend our life trying to control them we will fail. If we spend our lives making our choices based on those circumstances we will live in reaction, victims to those circumstances. As Dr. Frankl taught, no matter who you are, no matter how difficult or dire your circumstances might be, you always have a choice. Will you spend your life living in reaction to those circumstances? Or will you take back your power, choose your own way and start responding to your life?

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can learn more about my work by visiting www.mysoulcentered.org, and following Soul Centered on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!