Jeff Tuohy: “FOMO is an illusion- be where you are”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jeff Tuohy.

Whether you’ve arrived fashionably late to Jeff Tuohy’s music or patiently waited for his next release, Hudson Delta takes you straight to the heart of the soiree. Aged 12 years and distilled through late nights on Bleecker Street, the downtown man with rural roots blends big city bravado with backroads grit. The result- a signature sound of skyscraper Americana that takes the listener on a Kerouac road trip.

Tuohy’s no stranger to long hauls, having seen a record deal crumble with the 2009 economy after his debut was featured on 100+ radio stations across America — “I had a choice: make good on my professional degree, or double down on art. I chose the latter.”

The devotion proved fruitful with journalists calling him “one of the best up-and-coming songwriters in North America” (Writer’s Bone); “A daring and multifaceted performer” (Hartford Advocate) with “a little bit of grit and a whole lot of soul” (Newport Mercury). His single, Bourbon Street developed an online following with millions of plays across platforms, drawing comparisons to Tom Waits, Nick Cave, Postmodern Jukebox, and Broadway theater.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Staten Island, NY on December 27, 1981 to a teenage mother and adopted by Thomas and Linda Tuohy of Woodcliff Lake, NJ in February of 1982, a medical technologist and data analyst, respectively.

They noticed my aptitude for music and enrolled me in Dalcroze and Suzuki cello at Fairleigh Dickson University when I was four.

We moved to Southbury, CT when I was seven so my father could retain his job with IBM. As years passed, they nurtured and supported my fondness for the arts. My high school years were a whirlwind of All State, All New England, and All Eastern chorus performances; school plays and musicals; and various rock n’ roll endeavors.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Dancing to my parents’ and uncle’s record collections and staring at MTV were catalysts for where I am now. In my heart, I never doubted what I wanted to do and why I am here.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I scored an independent record deal after graduating Emerson College with degrees in Theater and PR/Advertising. The company’s funding dried up due to the crash of 2008. I had just finished an album and had no financial means of promoting it.

Fortunately, there was a semi-new technology called the Music Genome Project (now known as Pandora) to which I submitted. My most lucrative song to-date, “Bourbon Street” garnered millions of plays on the platform, which fueled success on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can’t say I haven’t made some hilarious mistakes, but off the top of my head, I don’t have any specific anecdotes. Everything has been a learning process and made me the person I am, so I’m grateful for all the things I may have done in an unconventional way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Creating and releasing my new album, Hudson Delta (August 25th release date) has been an incredible journey. Recording began in late 2019 as my wife, Carmen completed cancer treatments. (She’s two years cancer-free this July!) Final overdubs, mixing, and mastering occurred remotely due to COVID.

Two music videos were produced during the pandemic: “The Devil’s In New Orleans” (premiering June 23rd), and “Old Roads” (premiering August 4th).

Coronavirus restrictions made the prospect of filming “The Devil’s In New Orleans” a logistical nightmare. Animation afforded an opportunity to manifest what was in my head. I was lucky to catch the attention of Marcus Guio of São Paulo’s 77 Marcus. The entire collaboration was via email between a Portuguese-speaking animator and an English-speaking musician. I detailed a storyline and frames down to the second and he executed the vision.

In October 2020, my friend, Jen and I discussed how “Old Roads” deserved a music video. We kicked around a storyline following me through memories of Litchfield County and my hometown. Her husband, Johnny’s ’59 Chevy truck was parked behind me as we talked. The lightbulb went on over her head.

I contacted Madam Secretary DP, Learan Kahanov to co-direct and DP the video. We location scouted and shot in three days with an amazing crew and outdoor concept that was “COVID-friendly.” It combined top-notch professionalism with DIY, guerilla casting and production management. We were fortunate to catch the last warm day of October and last solid week of unmistakable New England foliage.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s important to represent diversity in the entertainment industry because we’re sharing the experience of being human on the same planet.

Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown was incredible. It celebrated our differences and accentuated our similarities. We’re here to teach and learn from each other.

I’ve read philosophical and spiritual texts including Rumi, journals of Marcus Aurelius, The Tao Te Ching, The Bible, The Quran, The Bhagavad Gita, and more. There’s beautiful insight to our existence in all of them. Different, yet similar at their core.

The purpose of film, TV, music, and art is communication. If we represent all members of our species openly and honestly, we can make magic.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

There is no path- everyone’s on their own quest. The circumstances change with each situation. There is no destination- when you get there, you’ll spend more time talking about the effort than the accomplishment. You’ll also likely look for the next thing; which leads me to… Most of us have everything we need to be happy right now STAY in shape. It gets tougher to rebound as years add up- …and, after a while, bad habits add up before you see it coming. FOMO is an illusion- be where you are. Create fulfillment in the moment instead of ruminating on how much fun everyone’s having somewhere else.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Focus on your craft. Master it. Simultaneously nurture it by finding other things to do. This might mean new hobbies or additional sources of income. The essence of our craft is to connect. You can’t do that from an endless, self-indulgent bubble.

I remember reading an author’s quote on the wall of an NYC subway car (I think it was Suzanne Collins, but could be wrong). To paraphrase, the individual promised their craft they wouldn’t hold it responsible for their livelihood. I found that beautiful.

Don’t forget why you started this- love, not love of money or ego.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

MEDITATE. Lao Tzu is quoted, “To dissolve into the source is to find peace.”

When we disconnect from unhealthy mental patterns and connect with the universe we diminish prejudice, anger, and negativity and breed acceptance and commonality with everything around us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, as mentioned earlier. None of this would’ve been possible without them. They brought in a child who needed a home, cared for it, and encouraged it to share its gift with the world.

My high school chorus teacher, Christopher Clark is a close second. Adolescents need outlets and encouragement. He provided both.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“First, say what you would be, then do what is necessary.” — Epictetus

Easy to recite, difficult to master. First, know yourself and your ambitions (more difficult than it sounds). Then, apply effort and action. Many people know how to achieve their goals, but are unwilling to take risks.

I’ve sacrificed financially, socially, and physically on my journey of art and commerce.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dave Matthews. I admire his uncompromised sound, business sensibilities in and out of music, and philanthropic efforts. If he’s game, I’m buying.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.jefftuohy.com

www.facebook.com/thejefftuohy

@thejefftuohy on Instagram

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!