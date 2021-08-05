Michelle Rundbaken and Yacine Merzouk of Society of Curiosities: “Avoid burnout”

Avoid burnout. It’s easy to put your head down and work, but mental health is more important. It is much harder to come back from burnout than to avoid it.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Rundbaken and Yacine Merzouk.

Michelle Rundbaken and Yacine Merzouk got into the game and puzzle industry the old-fashioned way: by accident! They discovered escape rooms in 2015 and built a few of them for friends and family. These hobby projects eventually turned into the award-winning Kauai Escape Room and Society of Curiosities solve-a-mystery games.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yacine has been a tabletop and strategy game enthusiast and designer since high school.

He launched and ran an award-winning D&D blog, published 2 RPG books, and did a stint freelancing for Wizards of the Coast.

Michelle is a master storyteller and the driver of the artistic vision for our mystery subscription box — she always loved mysteries and puzzles, crafting hollow books and encrypted messages as a kid. She also wanted to go into architecture to design secret passages — escape room design and game design was meant to be!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Play is the highest form of research” (a quote often attributed to Einstein, but probably from Neville Scarfe — nobody knows: it’s a mystery!) We do our best work on Society of Curiosities when we have fun with it, and we think that applies to most endeavors.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

We love the podcast “How I Built This” — we call it entrepreneur bedtime stories! Because we live in Hawaii, we have a very small network of entrepreneurial minded people, so it’s great to hear the stories and struggles of people who have started and grown a successful business.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Yacine is a software developer by trade, working seven years for a marketing company as a web developer and later starting his own web design firm.

Michelle was high-school arts & multimedia teacher for 10 years before starting her own videography business.

We started Kauai Escape Room in 2016. Over the course of four years, we designed and built 10 different escape games. Michelle used her background in psychology, education, and art to craft intricate puzzles and sets. Yacine’s software engineering background allowed us to include electronics and state-of-the-art player interactions in our games.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

We created a tabletop solve-a-mystery game that can be played at home called Society of Curiosities. It has the feel of an escape room and takes players on a grand adventure. We strive to immerse players by providing physical props like aged papers and custom-designed artifacts that players can interact with to solve the mystery.

We have a few product lines. Society of Curiosities is a subscription service where players receive a new experience in the mail every quarter. We also offer standalone online solve-a-mystery games. In addition to the Society of Curiosities games, we launched a successful Kickstarter, The Fairy Tale Files, a whimsical series of games in which true crime meets fairy tales.

Can you tell us about the specific “A-ha!” moment that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Running Kauai Escape Room was great, but in Hawaii there was a definite ceiling — there are only so many people living on our island, and even with tourism, the numbers stopped growing after a few years.

We had been researching the solve-a-mystery game and escape-room-in-a-box genres for a couple of years before the Pandemic.

Our “a-ha!” moment happened in March 2020 when we decided to close the escape room because of the pandemic: “This is our chance! Let’s pivot to solve-a-mystery games and do it fast!”

Creating Society of Curiosities allowed us to reach a global audience when we previously had been limited by our physical location.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It’s been a ridiculous amount of work to pivot to a new business model in such a short period of time, but Society of Curiosities generated more revenue in the last 12 months than we would have running the physical escape room! We have also decreased our operating expenses since we no longer require a storefront. Additionally, our subscription product is showing healthy month-over-month growth.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We owe a lot to our community of puzzle lovers and escape room aficionados, especially our early adopters. They have been recommending our games and helping us grow. A few of them also connected us to media opportunities — we were mentioned or featured in many publications thanks to them, including The New York Times and Ars Technica. This means everything to a business just getting started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

We recently attended an online conference in the toy and game industry. At the very end of the very last talk of the conference, a panelist was asked, almost as an afterthought, what they were excited about for 2021 and they mentioned taking on the Winchester Mystery House to help them license their intellectual property.

We couldn’t resist! We love the Winchester Mystery House so we reached out and we ended up signing a deal to make Society of Curiosities digital games based on their IP!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Always monitor ad prices. We had an instance in which our cost per acquisition tripled overnight but we didn’t catch it for a couple of weeks. Customer service = word of mouth. Problems happen. How you handle it doesn’t just mean keeping or losing a client. We found that good customer service actively leads to customers recommending us. More things get lost in the mail than you’d expect. Never ship without tracking! 5% of our untracked mail led to customers contacting us about missing shipments. Even when you do ship with tracking, your shipping budget should include money for re-shipping packages that are delayed or get held up at customs. Delegate. Don’t hold on to tasks you can outsource or delegate. Avoid burnout. It’s easy to put your head down and work, but mental health is more important. It is much harder to come back from burnout than to avoid it.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

We do mini-resets every now and then: a few days or weeks without social media apps on our phones.

We also make sure to take days off every week — it’s easy to get caught up in the next “very important” task, but ultimately, we are more productive when we’re rested.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Think local. Sometimes, the most good you can do is in your community, where you have more contacts and agency. Once you make an impact at home, it hopefully leads to more!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with — and why?

We would love to have lunch with friends and family in person. That would be nice.

How can our readers follow you online?

