CimplyDan: “Do you and don’t stop”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing CimplyDan.

CimplyDan is a Florida-based rapper, vocalist, and songwriter. What started as CimplyDan’s hobby, soon consumed his life. He creates music based on his experiences, encounters, and views. CimplyDan draws inspiration and his sound from his cultural heritage and various genres: Country, Electronic, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop, and R&B.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Miami. I lived there for about a year, then my family decided they wanted to move up to Orlando where I’ve spent most of my life now. I would say life has been simple, but everyone has their own journey with ups and downs, and mine is no different. Being a first generation American here has definitely had its impact. I was raised with ideas of my heritage/culture in mind, but of course, I’ve been Americanized, which has shaped me into the person I am today.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

So I never really intended to pursue making music as my career path. It all started out with supporting a good friend of mine. He wanted to become a rapper and would ask me to freestyle with him to help improve his flow and lyrics. I did it to support my homie, but after a while he and a few other friends took notice that I was getting really good. It got to the point where every time we hung out, they kept insisting that I should start making music. For me, it was a great way to clear my mind, so it was a win-win. I started recording, and then I soon found myself writing and recording a completely new song every single day. Since then, I’ve yet to stop and here we are!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A lot of things come to mind. I would have to say getting to perform in Las Vegas definitely has to be the most interesting. The opportunity kind of just fell on my lap out of nowhere and of course I had to take it!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wouldn’t say that it’s a funny mistake, but definitely the best lesson I’ve learned; taking others’ input to heart about my music/craft. At the end of the day, I’m the artist and this is my vision. If I take everyone’s input and change myself to appeal to them, then I’m no longer being myself which is not why I got into music. I’m here to be me and if people appreciate me, awesome! If they don’t, so be it. Not everything is for everyone.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Oh man! I’ve got a ton of projects going on, most I can’t talk about, but my personal projects are endless. I already have years worth of music just waiting to be released and it just keeps growing. I’m in my home studio everyday making music.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is key to anything in my mind. Think about it, like this if everyone thought/believed the same exact thing, life would be dull. There wouldn’t be new things developing. It would be the same thing all the time. Movies and shows would have the same plot. Sounds would all be the same tone. It would get boring. Having diversity helps spice things up and helps progression. That is great for our culture; it creates new opportunities/ideas for everyone!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do you and don’t stop — People will tell you how they feel about something, but you’re an artist. You gotta do what you feel is right. This is your art, there is no right or wrong answer. Some people just hate — It’s nothing personal, but some people were in an environment where they were taught to hate and they never considered anything else. Consistency is KEY — The more you do something, the better you get at it. It’s really as simple as that. You want to get better at something, just do it. Then do it, then do it again and again and again. Before you know it, you’ll be at the top of your game and still climbing! Have fun — If you aren’t doing something because you love it or enjoy it, then do yourself a favor and go do something else. Whatever your beliefs are, you have this one timeline that you’ll remember. Spend it how you want because there’s no going back. So do something you are proud of and love doing! Experiment — Try new things; you never know till you try. At the very least, you’ll learn what you don’t like and you’ll also learn new things you do. Also, trying new things will add diversity to your future work. Everything has an influence on you whether you realize it or not, so put yourself in situations to grow!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You should be doing this because you love it! If you aren’t doing it for the love of your craft, then maybe consider trying something else or take a break. Pick up a new hobby and spice things up in your day-to-day life. Always make decisions and remember a real decision is something that will change the course of your future!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Stop hating on other people. Everyones on their own journey and on their own timeline. Enjoy what’s in front of you because it could always be better, and it could always be worse. Never forget you need to experience the lows in life to really appreciate the highs. Most importantly make the most of what you have in front of you and life will always be beautiful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s a lot of people that have helped me along the way thus far. I would definitely have to say my brother. Since the beginning, my brother has been my #1 supporter. I can go to that man with anything and he’ll always be there to help me think things through or shed some outside perspective. Then, my parents, which come in close second. They’ve been just as supportive for the most part, but there’s just some things that would be better if they didn’t know haha.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A real decision is measured by the fact that you’ve taken a new action. If there’s no action, you haven’t truly decided.” ~ Tony Robbins

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Russ or J. Cole, they’ve been big influences in my journey as an artist. It would be a great experience to pick their brains about what they think about the current industry and if they have any recommendations growing as an independent artist.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m everywhere @CimplyDan. You name it, you can find me at that name!

