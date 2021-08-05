Krystal Brown: “I wish someone had told me how important visuals are”

I wish someone had told me how important visuals are. People joke about men being visual creatures, but humans in general are visual beings. You have to have top-notch logos, pictures etc. I am working on that.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Krystal Brown.

Krystal Brown is a singer and songwriter from Hampton Roads, Virginia. She creates Indie Pop music and has been writing songs and poems since the age of 15. She enjoys the music of Brandy, Solange, a-ha and Depeche Mode. Right now, she is promoting her latest work, “Lady Sisyphus”.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. I grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia. I am the child of a single mother. I was an overweight and introverted kid who liked books and writing. Furthermore, I was quite sickly as I had allergies and asthma. There was never much money, so I developed a rich imagination and became self-reliant and super responsible…especially since I had no other siblings to blame things on! And no, I am not mean or spoiled or selfish. Those are just stereotypes about only children!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always liked music. My mother played oldies music. As I got older, I got into the trance/dance music that they would play during late nights on the radio. I got into La Bouche, Le Click, ATB, Alice Deejay and dance artists like that. It would make you feel something…good music can change your mood and make you feel things — for better or worse. I think those experiences led me to wanting to create my own music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting story is me actually releasing my first real EP “Lady Sisyphus”. I had dreamt about making music since I was in my early teens. And to actually see my music listed in the online stores and to actually Google my name and see my songs and face pop up is surreal! People complain a lot about the bad effects technology has on society, but technology has revolutionized the entertainment industry. You don’t have to necessarily rely on luck, wealthy parents or being related to those already in the industry to “make it”. The Internet has made it much easier and less expensive to record, release and market your own music. Of course the Internet has been a godsend during the whole COVID-19 lockdown as well. But, back on topic, just getting that first EP out there was an amazing experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was trying to do all of my own marketing. When you are just starting out, people will prey on you and not even that, you will get into situations that you wouldn’t have if you knew better. I hired some people on various websites to market my music, and they really were not doing anything…just using bots and posting my stuff on Facebook groups that got no traction. I didn’t know anything about bots at the time! But now, I am much more careful where I put my money, because it seems as though there are always scammers trying to fleece indie musicians.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am working on my next EP called “Sugar Free”. It should be out by Halloween (hopefully)! This album is a bit more modern sounding. In “Lady Sisyphus”, I went with a more 80s vibe, indie rock-pop sound. This is a bit more urban, and I use a bit more world music flavor in the music. I still have a rock element in some songs. And I still am striving to write songs with meaning…that will never change!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

First, it is important to have diversity represented in film and television because it is just the right thing to do. No one should be denied the opportunity to live out their dreams because of their gender or ethnic background. You wouldn’t want anyone to do that to you. Second, it is important because it is interesting. It is fun to learn about different cultures and ways of thinking and doing things. It keeps things from getting stale. Third, it is important because “the more, the merrier”. The more options we have for entertainment, the better. There is something out there that anyone would like. When you have more diversity, it creates a boom in the amount and type of entertainment out there. Why would you not want that?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me that the industry has changed and will never be the same. The days of going to a music store and buying a 13.99 dollars Monica CD are over. Music has gone to streaming and that results in a lot less money for artists. Even established artists are finding it hard to stay afloat in this business. Also record labels are not investing like they used to. They used to have whole “boot camps” to whip an artist into star shape…they would have media training, vocal training, dance training, songwriters and a whole team of people molding them into this package to be consumed. Nowadays, these labels want you to come to them already “perfect”. They don’t want to invest anymore, and I think part of the reason for that is the fact that they make less money off of you since streaming has taken over. So, to make it out there, you have got to diversify. You just cannot drop the album or EP and feel that you can rest on your laurels. I wish someone had told me the truth about marketing. Like I stated earlier, there are many sharks out there who prey on indie artists and take their money for marketing and really don’t do what is necessary to really get their music out there. A few Tweets and Facebook group posts really aren’t going to cut it. I wish someone had told me that people will say one thing and do another. People say that they want an artist out there who makes “real music”…they get that artist and then don’t buy the albums or otherwise support. They say that they want someone out there who doesn’t take their clothes off or someone who writes lyrics about something other than sex. And I am not talking even about me….there are more established artists out there who fit the bill like Indie Arie, but people would rather stream the music of someone who doesn’t even write their own stuff. People say a lot of stuff, but talk is cheap. To really reel people in, that beat has to be tight, and I feel I have done a better job with that on my upcoming EP. I wish someone had told me to diversify. You just cannot have your hand in one pot in the music industry. If the albums aren’t doing well, then there’s merchandise or make up lines or acting or something else. There are people out there like Raven Symoné who have been making music for years, but people pay her music little attention (even though it is awesome) and she is best known as an actress. You don’t know what will resonate with people, so you have got to diversify, or you’ll get left behind. I wish someone had told me how important visuals are. People joke about men being visual creatures, but humans in general are visual beings. You have to have top-notch logos, pictures etc. I am working on that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend that you work on your craft for a certain amount of time each day and then just stop. Don’t try to build Rome in a day. Just keep chipping away at the project. Also, have a little “to do” list and just check stuff off of the list as you finish it. It will keep things organized and make you less frustrated.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could, I would definitely bring about a body positivity movement. I really do think there is beauty in all colors. Everyone cannot be thin or blonde or tall, and who is to say that that particular esthetic is the best? I think for years the definition of beauty has been so narrow and has caused a lot of frustration in people (especially young girls) who don’t fit it. That’s not right.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My manager Ryan Katz has been very helpful. He is always willing to listen and offer advice and keeps the information flowing on various opportunities. I feel that he is someone on my side in the industry and that means a lot.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Right now, my favorite Life Lesson Quote is “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” Elephants are huge and the elephant is a metaphor for any big project in your life. No matter how big or small the task is, you get through it one tiny bite at a time!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would say singer Brandy. She has been in the game since I was a little girl and was a big inspiration for young girls of color. I love her unique voice.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and everywhere! Here are my links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/krystal_muzik

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krystalbrownmuzik/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KrystalBsMuzik

Facebook Artist Page: https://www.facebook.com/krystalmuzik/

My Official EPK: https://artistecard.com/KrystalBrown

Spotify album page: https://open.spotify.com/album/4CNon1L86g86TL27QHOatE

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success! Thank you so much for having me!