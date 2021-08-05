Kimi Kazee: “You can only be better than who you were before”

You can only be better than who you were before. I think comparing yourself to others can be immensely discouraging. I am 100% at fault when it comes to this. I still get discouraged sometimes wishing I was as good as somebody I admire.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kimi Kazee.

Like her Japanese kamikaze namesake, Kimi Kazee has come crashing into the music industry with no holds barred. Based in Montreal, Kimi has a background in spirituality, visual art, and audio production. While she develops her craft in her bedroom studio, Kimi’s creations always come back to identity, individual growth, complicated relationship dynamics, and mental health.

Her debut single, a punch EDM-inspired track, “You Caused It,” was released December 4, 2020 and focuses on the aftermath of a messy breakup. With exposing lyrics, catchy hooks, and haunting vulnerability, Kimi Kazee cements herself in the pop-EDM world with a distinctive sound resembling DVSN, Joji, and Kiiara.

With her background in audio production, Kimi creates every beat from scratch and developed her craft during her post-secondary education. She fully jumped into her career in 2017 and began strategizing and writing shortly thereafter. Kimi Kazee will be releasing new music in Spring 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Montreal, Quebec, I think I had a pretty blessed childhood. I always had food on the table and a place to sleep. I was lucky enough to grow up in such a diverse city and I was able to learn a secondary language. I was a kid who was never really into school, so it was difficult for me to stay focused on that, especially throughout my high school years. I definitely tested some restrictions and I was more on the rebellious side of teenagers. haha.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Some of the earliest memories I have are of what I envisioned my life to be like. It has always been of me becoming a professional singer or musician. It took a long time for me to believe that I could do it. I tried different jobs and schools, but I genuinely hated my life and I always knew that it wouldn’t be enough. I just had to accept that music is 100% what I should be pursuing, so I would keep taking steps towards my goals even if it was very small.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the thing that really jump started my career was doing an interview with the band Chase Atlantic. At the time I was helping a friend out with an online radio station and it was right around the time I discovered them. The first time I heard them I remember thinking ‘Wow, I would love to make music like them’, so when I started working at the station I was reaching out to different artists to do interviews. I decided to see If I could land an interview with them, and I was able to, which was awesome. I remember talking with one of the band members about working at the station and he said something like ‘well if it’s what you love then that’s what you should be doing. It just made me realize this is what I wanted to pursue. I think throughout my journey I’ve just been gifted with signs that I’m on the right path and this was one of them. I’m incredibly grateful to them as a band and this experience as a whole, it was life changing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve really just started in the industry so I don’t have too many experiences so far. I can’t think of anything funny, but I think one of the mistakes I made early on was sharing my music too early and not being able to take the advice given.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have quite a few songs in the chamber, so I’m just excited to keep recording and finalizing my older songs, so I can release new music.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think the way it is portrayed is the most vital piece to this. There are a lot of ‘stereotyping’ or ‘imaging’ on how specific people or situations are portrayed, and that can have a major influence on the public as a whole. I think that it should be represented solely from a place of love and positivity and growth and really try to become more diverse in the way we portray each character to not influence the population into believing things should look a certain way. I think it’s important for the younger generations to have different role models and positive influences to really be able to fully accept themselves and others for whoever they chose to become in whichever way they chose to do that in. I also think that it’s important to be consistent so we can start to rearrange the conditioning we’ve been a part of for so many years. It will help to change the constraints and uncomfortability we have towards these different subjects and hopefully help us to become a more loving and open society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You can only be better than who you were before. I think comparing yourself to others can be immensely discouraging. I am 100% at fault when it comes to this. I still get discouraged sometimes wishing I was as good as somebody I admire. Research your idols and see where/how they started. One of my favorite singers is Ariana Grande, her vocal abilities are just amazing to me. When I was really feeling discouraged about where I am vocally, I decided to see if I could find any videos of her as a kid to see where she started and if she sounded the same. It helped me to remove the belief that you need to be born talented, the voice is an instrument like any other that can be taught and improved over time. Never miss out on an opportunity because of fear or ego. You never know what you might learn from someone. School is not always the way to go. In my experience finding a mentor who is willing to do hands-on work was way more beneficial to my growth. Build yourself as a person, work on your beliefs and confidence, or whatever needs work for you to believe in yourself and your abilities and to not sabotage yourself with any opportunities that might come your way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Listen to your body. Take a break if you need to and celebrate your wins, even if it’s something small. Your health is the most important thing you need to be able to achieve all of your dreams. Also, look at what you’ve been working on that caused the burn out. It might be because you aren’t working enough on the things that light you up the most.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Following your heart’s desires! Start to analyze your thoughts and see where you’re limiting yourself and take steps no matter how small to do whatever makes you feel the most alive.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost it all starts with you. I am grateful to myself for having the confidence to make this decision and really dive in fully to this journey and taking the necessary steps I need to grow. I am immensely grateful for all the relationships I’ve made so far, whether it be friendships, mentors, coaches, business partners. They all played a vital role in helping me get to where I am today. I think working with others is such a powerful experience that can really help you to grow at an accelerated rate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many good ones, a major one for me is let your mind create your world. I think that once I realized how much of an influence my mind had on how I felt, it really helped me to change my perspective and even start my journey. It continues to help me see which aspect of my life I need to work on to get to where I want to be.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Right now I would love to have lunch with Ariana Grande. I would just love to hear her journey and how she developed her vocals. Also, I would love to know her routine.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me via social media @kimi_kazee and you can find my music on all streaming platforms.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!